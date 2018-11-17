Will The Snowiest Decade Continue?

An interesting story for the the MSM, but of course with with obligatory obeisance to the Everything-Imaginable-is-Predicted-By-Climate-Change ~ctm
By Barry Burbank November 15, 2018 at 7:00 pm
BOSTON (CBS) — Despite the snow blitz of 2015, many baby boomers still insist that, overall, we don’t get the harsh bitter cold and deep snowy winters like we did in the good ole days.
Weather records prove that just isn’t the case and despite the ongoing claims that snows are becoming rare and hurting winter sports, this millennium has been a blessing to snow lovers and winter sports enthusiasts.
Just as the Saffir-Simpson and Fujita Scales were devised to categorize hurricanes and tornadoes, the Northeast Snowfall Impact Scale (NESIS) was created by Paul Kocin and Louis Uccellini of the National Weather Service to rank high-impact Northeast storms. This scale has 5 categories including extreme, crippling, major, significant and notable. In addition to meteorological measurements, the index uses population information which provides an indication of a storm’s impacts on society. The NESIS scores are a function of the amount of snow, the area affected by the snowstorm and the number of people living in the path of the storm. The aerial distribution of snowfall and population information are combined in an equation that calculates a NESIS score which varies from around one for smaller storms to over 10 for extreme storms.
The last decade stands out like a sore thumb! It has had 29 major impact northeast winter storms with NO previous 10-year period with more than 10 storms! In Boston, 7 out of the last 10 years have produced snowfall above the average 43.7 inches.
2008-09: 65.9″
2009-10: 35.7″
2010-11: 81.0″
2011-12: 9.3″
2012-13: 63.4″
2013-14: 58.9″
2014-15: 110.6″ Greatest On Record Back To 1872
2015-16: 36.1″
2016-17: 47.6″
2017-18: 59.9″
Additionally, the trend for fall snow across the northern hemisphere has been increasing, defying the forecasts over the last two decades for snows becoming an increasingly rare event. The 10-year running mean of the Boston area snowfall has skyrocketed to the highest level since snow records were kept and that goes back about 145 years! Fluctuations in the temperature regime and annual snowfalls are a function of about 25 global factors including changing oceanic oscillations mainly sea-surface temperature anomaly locations which impact atmospheric conditions creating certain jet stream configurations plus others such as solar activity and irradiance, geomagnetic activity, volcanism, etc.
Interestingly, some scientists have stated that increasing snow is consistent with climate change because warmer air holds more moisture, more water vapor and this can result in more storms with heavy precipitation. The trick, of course, is having sufficient cold air to produce that snow. But note that 93% of the years with more than 60″ of snow in Boston were colder than average years. The reality is cooling, not warming, increases snowfall. Note the graph depicting declining January through March temperatures for 20 years at a rate of 1.5 degrees F. per decade in the Northeast!
HT/Bruce, Bruce Courson, Latitude, Bill Curry
23 thoughts on “Will The Snowiest Decade Continue?”
Climate change would seem a good enough paradigm to explain a climate which is always changing.
How you get from that to trillion dollar taxes and destroying industries like automobiles, coal power, nuclear etc, is what I don’t get.
but of course with with obligatory obeisance to the Everything-Imaginable-is-Predicted-By-Climate-Change
Actually Charles, and surprisingly, the obeisance seems not so much.
Yes the article raises the argument that warmer climate can mean more moisture and snow. But then it smacks down that argument by showing that the increased snow has been accompanied by increased cold. And ending with this:
The reality is cooling, not warming, increases snowfall.
!!?! WUWT? This .. in the MSM?
I’ve met several Boston Market TV mets over the years. I even bought my weather station from one as he was upgrading.
One I’d exchanged Emails with I finally met at one of Heartland’s climate conferences.
Despite what appears from some of the TV stations news director dictates, several of them do not fully buy into MSM line, and some have a good scientist’s skepticism.
I’ve met Barry, but just in passing at the Southern NE weather conferences He’s a good meteorologist and certainly more interested in understanding how New England’s tricky weather behaves than following a dogma.
The MSM is double speak, don’t read too much into it. I can say from my experience in Canada, snow does take cold but not too much, too cold means there is not enough humidity with blue sky’s. Ideally you need -5C to -10C and lots of moisture. In some very cold places it looks like they get more snow, where in fact it has a lot do with the fact it never melts.
But then the surface temperatures in Boston can drop further than in the interior and still dump a lot of snow. All it takes is a low pressure off the coast drawing in all that warm, moist air from the gulf stream (which is nearly 70F at that latitude) over the cold air in Boston and it will snow to beat the band.
Then I am mistaken. I skimmed.
What is the water content of the snow ?, is it the light fluffy stuff or the heavy “heart attack” kind ?
Not sure of the classifications on a Snow Fall Impact Scale but in New Zealand we have had significant snowfall this winter. The season started early and the south of the South Island has snow forecast to 400 meters today due to move north over the next couple of days. Very uncommon for The third week of November
We’ve already seen enough snow to confound Al Gore’s reference to “our children” here in Jersey county, IL at this date. We seem to be experiencing cold in the areas of the NH where most of the people live and not-so-cold in the uninhabited extreme latitudes.
Sure seems like warm SSTs increase tropospheric moisture up north (and wintertime minimum temps there). This appears to be most of what keeps the global temperature as high as it has remained since the super El Nino of ’15-’16.
Any thoughts?
Boston 2010-11: 81.0″ …was there for that. It Sucked the Big One.
Between breaks on the snow blowers, my next-door neighbor and me used to joke this was how Ice Ages must start. By Valentine’s Day, I had 4 foot deep layer of dense snow in my backyard. The Wall of Snow between my driveway and my neighbor’s driveway (a 10 foot wide strip) was at 7-8 feet high and the snow blowers could no longer get it any higher and we had to start reducing the width of our driveway before the snowfall finally relented after mid-February. The snow wasn’t all gone until May.
I Can’t imagine the 2014-2015 winter.
That’s one big reason why I live in Tucson Arizona now.
Another sign of impending ice age is people migrating south. For instance, from Boston to Arizona.
My relatives in Buffalo NY brag about their lake effect snow storms like goals in a hockey game. To each his own I guess, but I like a break from winter in Apache Junction as well.
One thing to keep in mind with the question of temperature and snow fall is the water content of the snow.
If it is warmer at the surface, the snow is compact and accumulated depths are far lower than for the dry fluffy stuff that cold temps produce.
Also, any warm layers will result in no snow at all, but rather some of what they call a wintery mix, or the most dangerous kind of precip, the dreaded freezing rain.
It is always warm to hot in the tropics, and it is warm air clashing with cold air that produces mid-latitude cyclones, which gives us most of our snow.
It is pure self-interesting disingenuousness that has led to this ridiculous situation we are in now, in which every sort of weather problem is attributed to climate change cause by CO2 induced global warming.
Warmistas have changed their story and moved the goal posts so many times it is not even amusing anymore…it is sickening.
How anyone still can talk this garbage with a straight face, let alone believe it or build a career as a so-called scientist saying it, is something I am quite certain will be a subject of future books and discussion of mass delusion and corruption in government financed research.
42 — Covfefe
As a point if interest, the Left Coast State of Washington has been under a High Pressure system so we have had air stagnation, cold mornings, and sunny days. The NWS says to expect similar until this coming Wednesday when there will be a change. So now counting the days: 4, 3, 2, 1 …
Yeah, What’s up with that? The official climate forecast from Oregon State University said that November would be very wet. Where? I have had 2 days of rain so far!
Interesting, the URL to the CBS Boston story is https://boston.cbslocal.com/2018/11/15/boston-weather-snow-snowiest-decade-northeast-storms-weatherbell-trends-beyond-the-forecast/ Note that the captions on images mostly reference WeatherBell.
That’s the home of folks like Joe – Joe D’Aleo and Joe Bastardi. Both good skeptics (and who don’t follow that dogma).
https://www.weatherbell.com/premium
Wow, maybe it’s because WeatherBell is about the only source of graphics like that so far this winter? Later on the US models will catch up and the missive will be “climate out of control”.
I remember it seeming much colder as a kid in the midwest, but this is probably because cars and buses did not have adequate heaters in the 60s, so we froze our butts off.
Do not eschew the surface to weight issue. Little kids have a whole lot more surface area relative to their mass than adults.
“Interestingly, some scientists have stated that increasing snow is consistent with climate change because warmer air holds more moisture, more water vapor and this can result in more storms with heavy precipitation.”
What ‘some scientists have stated’ would make sense if not for the fact that the warm air itself will reduce the duration of the winter season – when precipitation falls as snow instead of rain. Suppose a location with an average 15 week snowy season has that reduced by a week at each end because of warmer air. Then actual snowfalls during 13 weeks would have to be about 15% greater than ‘pre-warming’ snowfalls to amount to total snowfalls observed before the warming.
For parts of Antarctica where the temperature is cold enough to have, say, a 52-week snowy season, what the scientists have stated makes sense to me. However, if scientists are implying that climate change–warming–will be responsible for increased annual snowfall in a place like Boston, I think they’re just making stuff up because the knowledge level of their target audience doesn’t need to extend beyond propagating nonsense and organizing demonstrations.
When I was a little kid growing up in New England the snow was often higher than my waist. By the time I smartened up and moved to Southern California after college it rarely approached my knees.
[Think about it and why it applies to the general discussion before rejecting my direct observations]