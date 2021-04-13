Weather

Winter is not going away without a fight

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
12 Comments

Paul Dorian

Not only is a chilly air mass coming to much of the eastern 2/3rds of the nation this week, it appears as though multiple cold air outbreaks will reach the central and eastern US from Canada right through the remainder of the month of April. Maps courtesy NOAA, tropicaltidbits.com

Overview

Just when most people desire the sustained warmth that spring can offer this time of year, the unfolding weather pattern says not quite yet – at least not for much of the central and eastern US.  Not only is a chilly air mass coming for later this week, it appears there may be multiple cold air outbreaks for the central and eastern US as we progress through the remainder of the month of April.  In addition to the chill, a late week nor’easter can bring accumulating snow to interior, higher elevations of the Northeast US as winter is simply not going away without a fight.

Not exactly a “warm” look to the 12Z NAM forecast map for Friday morning with snow (shown in blue) across much of the interior Northeast US. Map courtesy NOAA, tropicatidbits.com

Details

The teleconnection index known as the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) fell into negative territory last week and it has been sustained in that zone for several days now. This index is correlated with the temperature and pressure patterns of the North Atlantic and when it is sustained in negative territory this time of year, the Northeast US usually suffers with some early spring chill.  Indeed, a strong blocking pattern has formed in the upper part of the atmosphere across northeastern Canada and Greenland and this is usually part of the overall pattern that brings cold air masses in the central and eastern states from central Canada.

Deep upper-level low pressure will spin its way from the Great Lakes to the Northeast US by Friday, April 16th and will play a major role in the formation of a nor’easter later in the week. Map courtesy NOAA, tropicaltidbits.com

This latest shot of chilly air originated in Alaska where many spots experienced some of their lowest temperatures ever for the month of April.  This air mass has made its way south and east in a modified form – thanks to the overall upper air pattern over North America – and it will chill down the central and eastern US in coming days.  To make matters worse, it looks like this next shot of chilly air will be followed by multiple other cold air outbreaks for the central and eastern states as we progress through the remainder of April.

Not only will there be some unusual accumulating snow in the interior Northeast US in coming days, the Rocky Mountain States are likely to receive some significant snowfall as well. Map courtesy NOAA, tropicaltidbits.com

In addition to the chill, there is the threat for some springtime accumulating snow later this week across interior, higher elevation locations of the Northeast US.  As a deep upper-level low slowly spins its way into the Northeast US, low pressure will form near the Mid-Atlantic coastline and then intensify as it slowly pushes to the northeast later in the week.  With the colder air moving into place, accumulating snow is looking quite likely across interior, higher elevation sections of the Northeast US – perhaps all the way from the Catskills in southeastern New York State to the Green and White Mountains of northern New England. Given the strong blocking pattern in the upper atmosphere, this nor’easter is likely to only creep along the New England coastline later in the week – prolonging the misery for New Englanders right through the day on Friday. 

One final note, one benefit of a colder-than-normal weather pattern across the central and eastern US in coming weeks is that the chances of severe weather in the Plains and southern US will quite likely be reduced significantly.

Meteorologist Paul Dorian

Perspecta, Inc.

perspectaweather.com

12 Comments
John Pickens
April 13, 2021 10:14 pm

This is why they abandoned the term “global warming”.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  John Pickens
April 13, 2021 10:51 pm

They?

(Lone Ranger and Tonto surrounded by 100 angry Apaches on the war path.)

Lone ranger: “Tonto, it appears they want our scalps.”
Tonto: “Who is ‘they’ Pale-face?

ALLAN MACRAE
Reply to  John Pickens
April 14, 2021 12:36 am

Told you so, two decades ago! Natural solar-driven global cooling to start circa 2020.

My paper published in March 2021:
“CLIMATE CHANGE, COVID-19, AND THE GREAT RESET”
https://electroverse.net/climate-change-covid-19-and-the-great-reset/

The most recent strong cooling event hit Europe last weekend, and wiped out much of the French fruit (and grape) crop.

It saddens me to see severe cooling events happening all around the world, as we predicted two decades ago in 2002 – it’s like watching a slow-motion train wreck that we tried to warn people about, and nobody would listen. I’ve always been a builder, and to watch the global warming climate fraudsters repeatedly delude idiot politicians and the public has been a depressing debacle.

Trillions of dollars of scarce global resources have been squandered on deliberate warmist frauds, as our society sleepwalked towards climate-and-green-energy disaster.

I have repeatedly stated that our idiot politicians have brewed the perfect storm, destabilizing the electrical grid with intermittent green energy nonsense at a time when we will need more abundant, reliable energy due to imminent global cooling.

We can hope that this cooling will be mild and short-lived, but I have no strong opinion, having not done the detailed work to try to quantify it. Some analysts are calling for a Grand Solar Minimum. Let’s hope it is no worse than the Dalton Minimum, and not like the Maunder.

Joel O'Bryan
April 13, 2021 10:48 pm

Climate change is not going either until supposed scientists stop drinking the Liberal koolaide and return to the scientific method.

Stephen Wilde
April 13, 2021 10:55 pm

Same in Europe with France declaring an agricultural emergency due to repeated late frosts.
Typical of the LIA quiet sun scenario.

Patrick MJD
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
April 14, 2021 12:02 am

These frosts reminds me of the UK in the 70’s. It was fudging cold!

Mariner
Reply to  Patrick MJD
April 14, 2021 12:19 am

I remember those frosts well. It was the beginning of our “new ice age” As a young man I was in the navy off Iceland when UK was having a bit of a tiff with them over fishing rights. As you say it was Fudging cold.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
April 14, 2021 12:33 am

Landscheidt told us about much more than a decade ago.
That’s why it was proposed to name the the just starting minimum “Landscheidt Minimum”.

Earthling2
April 13, 2021 11:24 pm

And not only does the Pause continue, but the trend is slipping down a notch to normal weather, which is pretty much anything under the Sun. The 30+ year warming trend is reversing direction a bit, perhaps to a 30+ year cooling trend. But that will just prove ‘Climate Change’ and we done it.

M Courtney
April 13, 2021 11:54 pm

Weather not Climate.

So the point being that, if we can cope with 30°C temperature change from one calendar year to the next we can certainly cope with 3°C (worst case) in a century.

The changes in the weather are ten times greater and a hundred times faster. And if we cope with that we can practically ignore climate change.

So long as we remember to invest in infrastructure like flood defenses. But if we don’t we have a problem even without global warming.

AleaJactaEst
April 13, 2021 11:55 pm

‘those the Gods choose to destroy, they first make mad….’

I guess The Creator is having a bit of a laugh at the Warmunistas expense at the moment.

ALLAN MACRAE
April 14, 2021 12:01 am

Excerpt from my recent email to the Alberta government and North American media:
 
Following are three podcasts in which host Michael Martinz interviews my friends Dr Will Happer, Professor Emeritus in Physics, Princeton University and formerly of the USA Strategic Advisory Council, Dr Tammy Nemeth, a Canadian historian who resides in Britain, and me.
 
Dr Nemeth dissects the strategies of the leftists and reveals their primary objective – the total destruction of our society.
 
Dr Tammy Nemeth
https://anchor.fm/martinz-critical-review/episodes/The-MARTINZ-Critical-Review—Ep62—The-climate-alarmism-narrative-perpetrated-by-Transnational-Progressive-Movement-and-the-destruction-of-our-present-way-of-life—with-Dr–Tammy-Nemeth–PhD-eurcpg
 
Dr William Happer
https://anchor.fm/martinz-critical-review/episodes/The-MARTINZ-Critical-Review—Ep60—The-effects-of-CO2-on-climate-have-been-grossly-misrepresented—with-Dr–William-Happer–PhD-Professor-Emeritus-Princeton-University-etqm8j
 
Allan MacRae, B.A.Sc., M.Eng.
https://anchor.fm/martinz-critical-review/episodes/The-MARTINZ-Critical-Review—Ep59—A-true-Canadian-Patriot-raises-the-alarm-against-the-delusional-disinformation-revolution-underway—with-Allan-MacRae–M-Eng-etgjg9

