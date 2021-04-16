Carbon dioxide Emissions Energy

EIA: U.S. CO2 Emissions Declined 11% in 2020 – No Change in Rising Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide

1 hour ago
Anthony Watts
21 Comments

Climate change action proponents regularly tell us we have to reduce our carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions to prevent “climate change”, even to the point of curtailing industry, travel, and food consumption. Fortunately, a real-world test of just those very things happened in 2020 due to the COVID-19 related lockdowns.

In a report released April 12th by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) the Monthly Energy Review, they report that energy-related CO2 emissions decreased by 11% in the United States in 2020 primarily because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions.

Furthermore, U.S. energy-related CO2 emissions fell in every end-use (consumer) sector for the first time since 2012. The EIA notes:

“CO2 emissions associated with energy use fell by 12% in the commercial sector in 2020. Part of this drop in emissions was due to pandemic restrictions. Because electricity is a large source of energy for the commercial sector, the declining carbon intensity of electric power also contributed to declining CO2 emissions from commercial activity. Emissions from commercial electricity use fell by 13%. Commercial petroleum and natural gas emissions fell by 13% and 11%, respectively.”

“Within the U.S. power sector, emissions from coal declined the most, by almost a fifth, at 19%. Natural gas-related CO2 emissions rose by 3%. Also of note in 2020; fossil fuel generation declined, while power generation from renewables from wind and solar continued to grow.”

These graphs below, provided by EIA, show the downward trends in CO2 emissions by sector:

The EIA also provided data that shows in the middle of all that reduction of carbon dioxide emissions, electricity generation from solar energy (and to a minor extent, wind) increased by 17% in 2020.

But here’s the rub.

This big CO2 emission reduction experiment from traditional fossil fuel energy sources so often demanded from climate change alarmists resulted from the global economy being essentially crippled for months, and yet did not matter at all in the grand scheme of global carbon dioxide concentrations, said to be the “control knob” for climate change. Even with that reduction, combined with a 17% upwards shift towards wind and solar, the Earth’s atmosphere didn’t notice – global atmospheric CO2 concentrations continued upwards, unabated in 2020.

As seen in the graph above, CO2 in the atmosphere increased during 2020 during the economy crippling lockdowns at the same rate it has been for decades. There isn’t even a blip.

This lack of any reduction in atmospheric CO2 concentration clearly demonstrates that no matter how much the U.S. reduces CO2 emissions, no one living today will, at any point in life, see a measurable change in climate attributable to the reduction. This is especially true since other countries, such as China, who only give lip-service to the COemissions reduction demanded by the 2015 Paris Climate Accord.

It is a fools errand to think we in the U.S. can change the climate by reducing CO2 emissions, especially when other countries aren’t even bothering to try. We can only mitigate any future changes in the climate, something mankind has been successfully doing for centuries.

Krishna Gans
April 16, 2021 6:01 am

So, Trumps work, not Bidens 😀 – without any Green New Deal and idiotic climate action 😀

Last edited 1 hour ago by Krishna Gans
Tom Abbott
Reply to  Krishna Gans
April 16, 2021 7:08 am

Yes, Trump’s plan worked better than the others and he didn’t cripple our economy in the process.

2hotel9
Reply to  Tom Abbott
April 16, 2021 7:20 am

Crippling economies is the goal for leftists, always has been. That they can steal everyone blind in the process is just gravy on the side for them.

ResourceGuy
April 16, 2021 6:05 am

You won’t see that one reported in the NYT, NPR, Atlantic, or LAT. It would further confuse the muddled masses and might get them to thinking and researching for themselves.

Tom Abbott
Reply to  ResourceGuy
April 16, 2021 7:09 am

“muddled masses”

I like it. Very discriptive.

M Courtney
April 16, 2021 6:10 am

I’ve been saying this for weeks.

Mauna Loa demonstrates that mitigation cannot be achieved. Only adaptation is a viable policy.

It wasn’t just the US. The whole world locked down. Aviation was crippled. Global GDP dropped 5%.

And that’s the point. The Covid restrictions were strict. But only reduced the economy by 5%. That means 95% of the economic activity still happened.

Food was still grown and delivered. Homes were still heated. Hospitals were actually very busy. So all the suffering in homes to deal with Covid was nowhere near enough suffering to impact on AGW.

It’s officially not worth doing for one year.
Can anyone imagine us doing 2020 even harder year after year after year?
Getting the rest of the world to go along with that requires WW3 as step one.

Joseph Zorzin
April 16, 2021 6:19 am

How about the world wide carbon emissions? How do they correlate with rising atmospheric CO2 as detected in Mauna Loa?

Meanwhile, here it’s still snowing in western Massachusetts. Very heavy wet snow. Where’s my global warming that I want so much? I love the heat and I’d like a longer growing season and as a forester I’d like the trees to grow more each year.

LT3
April 16, 2021 6:27 am

“This lack of any reduction in atmospheric CO2 concentration clearly demonstrates that no matter how much the U.S. reduces CO2 emissions, no one living today will, at any point in life, see a measurable change in climate attributable to the reduction.”

While I am not a believer that climate cares much about atmospheric CO2 concentrations at this point, one should understand that 1PPM of Atmospheric CO2 weighs around 5 Gigatons and since we are emitting approximately 33 gigatons annually, Earths atmosphere is absorbing less than half of what is being emitted. It would appear that the biosphere is absorbing the majority of the surface CO2 emissions, so I would not expect an 11% reduction in emissions to have any effect on the growth of annual atmospheric CO2 levels, nor would it appear that an 11% increase in annual CO2 emissions would have any impact on atmospheric CO2 growth levels. After all we have more than double emissions in the last few decades but annual atmospheric CO2 growth has changed little.

ResourceGuy
Reply to  LT3
April 16, 2021 6:40 am

Sort of like sea level trend growth

whiten
Reply to  LT3
April 16, 2021 6:57 am

Atmospheric CO2 concentration has being completely disrespectful to man and the manmade emissions, either when the emissions were going up or not…
same disrespect to manmade emissions
from ‘rona’ too. 🤪

cheers

ResourceGuy
April 16, 2021 6:30 am

I also get the feeling that there are a lot of uninformed climate communicators that think mitigation, even globally, will stop long-term sea level rise of the interglacial. I had not considered that scope of stupidity. I’m sure John Kerry would dismiss it as an affront to his faith.

Brooks H Hurd
Reply to  ResourceGuy
April 16, 2021 6:56 am

No quantity of data could possibly impact Kerry’s Quixotic quest for carbon control. Any human being who could justify flying in a private plane round trip to Europe to receive a climate award lacks the cognitive ability to process actual empirical data.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Brooks H Hurd
April 16, 2021 7:10 am

Right on! I detest hypocrites far more than people do nasty things out of stupidity.

Massachusetts, an epicenter of climate alarmism, is loaded with climate hypocrites.

Steve Case
April 16, 2021 6:51 am

Way early on after Al Gore’s famous movie hit the silver screen with the big diagram of CO2 and Temperature, it was pointed out that atmospheric CO2 concentration lagged the increase in temperature by about 800 years.

Well currently we are seeing a CO2 increase seemingly regardless of human activity. So regarding that 800 year lag that has been pointed out, what happened 800 years ago?

Can you say “Medieval Warm Period” from about 950 – 1250 BC? I knew you could.

Every now and then I see this point brought up and then crickets.

Source Wikipedia

JCM
April 16, 2021 6:53 am

It’s easier to see the subtleties using total CO2 derivative. This is scaled to show change in CO2 PPM compared to 12 months prior in any given month, with a 12 month moving mean. https://www.woodfortrees.org/plot/esrl-co2/derivative/mean:12/scale:12

There is no question there is a strong relationship to temperature, with best fit to SH SST.

Those using Henry’s law concepts to falsify the temperature CO2 relationship for ocean solubility ignore the massive inputs of organic and inorganic carbon from terrestrial erosion inputs in their analysis. In my work we measure up to 20 tons per acre per year in agricultural settings alone, for example. This enormous amount of carbon input to ocean could be delivered to the atmosphere during warmer SST periods. The Henry’s law analyses showing perhaps only 10-20% of CO2 increase related to SST fail to account for terrestrial C inputs which are readily delivered as CO2 through plant and soil respiration processes in decomposition.

https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2020GB006684?

While this level of erosion continues any direct atmospheric contribution reductions might make little difference.

Last edited 30 minutes ago by JCM
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  JCM
April 16, 2021 7:14 am

that’s a cool website you have at https://www.woodfortrees.org/

Richard M
Reply to  JCM
April 16, 2021 7:21 am

Fresh water absorbs the most CO2. Ocean salinity has been increasing which would lower the absorption of CO2 and decrease evaporation. My biggest question is what do other forms of ocean pollution do to CO2 absorption and/or evaporation?

We know our oceans are receiving tons of micro-plastic pollution. Is it possible that human pollution of the oceans is raising the temperature of the water due to decreased evaporation? Naturally, some of that heat would also warm the atmosphere and reduce absorption of CO2.

Gordon A. Dressler
April 16, 2021 6:59 am

The above article just reinforces the adage, so often lost on AGW proponents, that correlation does equal causation.

Joe, Kamala, John, Alexandra, Michael, Greta . . . you listening out there?

Tom Abbott
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
April 16, 2021 7:23 am

No, they are not listening. They already have their minds made up.

The radical Left is not moved by rational arguments.

Some people think if Joe or Kamala were to go the southern border and view the chaos, that they would see the light and change their policty.

No, this misunderstands how the Left looks at things. What is happening at the border is what they want to have happen. The only southern border problem the Biden-Harris administration think they have is the optics of the fiasco. So they censor and try to keep secret what they are doing as much as possible, while trying to speed up the importation of illegal aliens.

If Kamala were to travel to the border, then she would be expected to do something about it, and I don’t think that’s in their plans.

I was encouraged to see the governors of South Dakota and South Carolina come out and say their States will not accept Biden’s illegal aliens in their States. When the South Carolina governor was asked about what he would do if the U.S. government tried to force him to take illegal aliens, the governor said, “In that case, the fight would be on.”

More States should come out and refuse to help Biden import his illegal voters into the United States. Every State has children who need foster parents and every State has homeless people that need help, and Biden wants U.S. States to put their own people last, and service the illegal aliens instead. The governors say they are not going to do that.

Brooks H Hurd
April 16, 2021 7:01 am

I just downloaded the report. I wanted to have a copy before the James Hansen types decide to “adjust” the data.

2hotel9
April 16, 2021 7:22 am

Good. Since we need more Co2 in the atmosphere, not less, we need produce more. Oh, well, the St Vincent volcanic eruption is making up for what little we have reduced of our output. Win-Win.

