Claim: Study finds humans are directly influencing wind and weather over North Atlantic

55 mins ago
Charles Rotter
The findings suggest that winters in Europe and in eastern US may get warmer and wetter

UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI ROSENSTIEL SCHOOL OF MARINE & ATMOSPHERIC SCIENCE

Research News

IMAGE
IMAGE: THE POSITIVE NAO INDEX PHASE SHOWS A STRONGER THAN USUAL SUBTROPICAL HIGH PRESSURE CENTER AND A DEEPER THAN NORMAL ICELANDIC LOW. THE INCREASED PRESSURE DIFFERENCE RESULTS IN MORE AND STRONGER… view more CREDIT: COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY LAMONT-DOHERTY EARTH OBSERVATORY.

MIAMI–A new study led by scientists at the University of Miami (UM) Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science provides evidence that humans are influencing wind and weather patterns across the eastern United States and western Europe by releasing CO2 and other pollutants into Earth’s atmosphere.

In the new paper, published in the journal npj Climate and Atmospheric Science, the research team found that changes in the last 50 years to an important weather phenomenon in the North Atlantic–known as the North Atlantic Oscillation–can be traced back to human activities that impact the climate system.

“Scientists have long understood that human actions are warming the planet,” said the study’s lead author Jeremy Klavans, a UM Rosenstiel School alumnus. “However, this human-induced signal on weather patterns is much harder to identify.”

“In this study, we show that humans are influencing patterns of weather and climate over the Atlantic and that we may be able to use this information predict changes in weather and climate up to a decade in advance,” said Klavans.

The North Atlantic Oscillation, the result of fluctuations in air pressure across the Atlantic, affects weather by influencing the intensity and location of the jet stream. This oscillation has a strong effect on winter weather in Europe, Greenland, the northeastern U.S. and North Africa and the quality of crop yields and productivity of fisheries in the North Atlantic.

The researchers used multiple large climate model ensembles, compiled by researchers at the National Center for Atmospheric Research, to predict the North Atlantic Oscillation. The analysis consisted of 269 model runs, which is over 14,000 simulated model years.

The study, titled “NAO Predictability from External Forcing in the Late Twentieth Century,” was published on March 25 in the journal npj Climate and Atmospheric Science. The study’s authors include: Klavans, Amy Clement and Lisa Murphy from the UM Rosenstiel School, and Mark Cane from Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory.

The study was supported by the National Science Foundation (NSF) Climate and Large-Scale Dynamics program (grant # AGS 1735245 and AGS 1650209), NSF Paleo Perspectives on Climate Change program (grant # AGS 1703076) and NOAA’s Climate Variability and Predictability Program.

###

From EurekAlert

Tom Halla
April 19, 2021 10:09 am

It’s models, all the way down.
I would suggest than the human influence came in writing the models, not the NAO actually behaving in the manner the models claim.

n.n
Reply to  Tom Halla
April 19, 2021 10:30 am

Modern science is the philosophy and art of the plausible. It’s one big hypothetical, and em-pathetic excuse for special and peculiar interests to consolidate capital and control. Deja vu.

S.K.
April 19, 2021 10:09 am

“Scientists have long understood that human actions are warming the planet,” said the study’s lead author Jeremy Klavans, a UM Rosenstiel School alumnus.

That is the last line I read. Just more propaganda paid for by our tax dollars.

Paul S.
April 19, 2021 10:11 am

Where’s the Beef? Absolutely zero evidence of anything

Ed Reid
Reply to  Paul S.
April 19, 2021 10:41 am

Evidence is so overrated.

Bill Rocks
April 19, 2021 10:11 am

“used multiple large climate model ensembles”

Why should I believe the multiple large climate models? If valid, one would be enough.

Krishna Gans
April 19, 2021 10:14 am

As the NAO alternates from cold to warm and vice versa, and humans cause warming, why the NAO has cold phases ?

I ask for a model… 😀

Last edited 38 minutes ago by Krishna Gans
Mr.
April 19, 2021 10:16 am

we may be able to use this information to predict changes in weather and climate . . .

And then they proceed to explain that they ran a number of MODELS to arrive at said “information”.

I see.

Jim Masterson
April 19, 2021 10:16 am

“. . . releasing CO2 and other pollutants into Earth’s atmosphere.”

The standard narrative rears its ugly head again–no surprise there.

Jim

mikebartnz
April 19, 2021 10:17 am

They found nothing.

John Shewchuk
April 19, 2021 10:19 am

Good grief. Here we go again. The only man-made change to winds I can find are the altered winds that have to go around trash mountains — and they smell too. Beyond that, my recent video exposes a couple other claims … https://newtube.app/user/RAOB/Z2odgVf

Rory Forbes
April 19, 2021 10:24 am

States and western Europe by releasing CO2 and other pollutants into Earth’s atmosphere.

Oooops, that’s as far as I got. I thought this was going to be science. I’m not really interested in politics any more. Whatever it is they’re saying … it’s wrong.

Someone needs to take the computers away from these fools and teach them how to do some real science for a change.

n.n
April 19, 2021 10:27 am

Diversity (i.e. color judgment), inequity, and exclusion. The problem progresses from non-uniform emissions of greening CO2. If only there was a greenhouse effect to make the Earth bloom.

Franz Dullaart
April 19, 2021 10:27 am

“…  used multiple large climate model ensembles …”

They use multiple models because they are just not able to tell which one (if any) is correct. And they can’t tell which one is correct because they don’t know enough about the climate.

But they can predict the weather and the climate a decade ahead. Yeah, right!

Stephen Skinner
April 19, 2021 10:30 am

“Study finds humans are directly influencing wind and weather over North Atlantic”Yes, sorry about that as I had the Dyson fan on 10 with an upstairs window open. I’ll close the window and it should all calm down.

Petit_Barde
April 19, 2021 10:38 am

“In this study, we show that humans are influencing patterns of weather …”

Climate crooks and politicians generate indeed a lot of hot air.

B Clarke
April 19, 2021 10:40 am

“Scientists have long understood that human actions are warming the planet,” 

“The findings suggest that winters in Europe and in eastern US may get warmer and wetter ”

Nope I’ve not seen any observed evidence for a warming been getting colder and wetter,

the two above quotations are contradictions you can’t say human actions ARE warming the planet ,then SUGGEST MAY be getting warmer.

This ridiculous paper is hastily drawn up horse shit to manure the maybe cop26 participants,
Cob them into a wall of unified self contamination.

Jon R
April 19, 2021 10:45 am

Weird Science has a whole new meaning now. Communist Science is exceptional at consensus, All hail the mighty molecule!

