Energy Fail

US Green Impossibilities

43 mins ago
Willis Eschenbach
6 Comments

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

A couple months ago I wrote a post called “Bright Green Impossibilities“. In it, I showed the impossibility of converting all global energy to zero-CO2-emission fuels by 2050. But what about a simpler task? A number of US states have committed to converting, not total energy but just electricity, to zero-emission fuels by 2040. How tough can that be?

Let me start by looking at the history of US electrical generation. Figure 1 shows US electrical generation from 1985 to 2019 by fuel source.

Figure 1. US electrical generation by fuel source.

From that, it doesn’t look too hard. After all, you can see that renewables (orange) are increasing.

But when we look at it by percentage of generation by fossil versus zero-emission fuel sources, we find a curious thing:

Figure 2. US Generation by type of fuel, zero-emission and fossil fuels. Zero-emission generation is by wind, solar, geothermal, hydroelectric, and nuclear.

Doesn’t look so easy now. In fact, if we continue at the rate of change since 2010, it will take 75 years to get to zero-emissions …

But wait, as they say on TV, there’s more. As of 2019, the US was using 4,400 terawatt-hours of electricity per year.

There is also a big push to go to electric vehicles … and that will require more electricity. The current US generating capacity is about 1,000 gigawatts (GW), of which about 675 gigawatts (GW) is fossil-fueled. By 2040, the US Energy Information Agency (EIA) estimates we’ll need about 1500 GW of generating capacity. This means we’ll need another 500 GW of new generating capacity to get to 1,500 GW, plus 675 GW more to replace existing fossil capacity. That’s 1,175 GW of new generating capacity needed by 2040.

As Texas has just proven beyond doubt, no matter if we supply part of this with wind or solar, we’ll need 100% backup. Nuclear is not ideal for this, but the new generation of reactors are said to be able to respond quickly enough to balance out the load when wind and solar fail. So either way we’ll need about 1,175 GW of new nuclear power by 2040 … and there are about 975 weeks until 2040.

Now, typically it takes about ten years to find a site, get the permits and licenses, overcome the objections, construct, test, connect to the grid, and commission a new nuclear power plant. Figure 3 shows an overview of that whole process.

Figure 3. Typical nuclear plant timeline, from initial study to final startup. SOURCE.

But we don’t have ten years per nuclear plant. With only 975 weeks until 2040, and the need for 1,175 GW of new CO2-free generating capacity by 2040, we’ll need to create a feasibility study, find and survey a site, obtain the licenses, design, purchase, construct, excavate, install, test, and commission a 1.2-gigawatt nuclear power plant every single week for 975 weeks in a row until 2040.

Anyone who believes that that lovely green fantasy can actually be completed out here in the real world, well, I want some of whatever green stuff they’re smoking.

And bear in mind, that’s just electricity. It doesn’t include the huge amount of fossil fuel used directly by industry, and for transportation, and for space heating …

TL;DR version? 100% CO2-free electricity by 2040? Can’t. Be. Done. Fuggeddaboutit. Not. Possible.

My very best to all,

w.

The Customary: If you are commenting please quote the exact words you are discussing, so we can all be clear on exactly what you are referring to.

An Expected Objection: I suspect some folks will say, “We need another 500 gigawatts of generating capacity even if we don’t go CO2-free … how is that going to be possible?”

It will be possible, albeit difficult, because it is infinitely easier to add another gas-fired generator to an existing generating station than it is to add a new nuclear plant. First, the permitting process is far simpler. Second, the site requirements have obviously already been met because there’s a power plant there already. Third, the infrastructure in the way of power lines, switching stations and the like is already in place, and only needs expansion rather than creation de novo.

This is not to say it will be easy, particularly with the foolishness of the proposed bans on fossil-fueled cars and fossil-heated homes and offices. Those unrealistic goals will make even fossil-fueled expansion of electric generation a huge challenge.

But it will be doable.

5 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
6 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Chaswarnertoo
April 16, 2021 10:16 am

But, but, but fweelz trumps facts….

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
April 16, 2021 10:26 am

As I usually say, the Green thinker have to learn first, what a pocket calculator is, what it is good for and how to use it.
But I doubt, that after these three instances they find down to reality.

Last edited 16 minutes ago by Krishna Gans
0
Reply
Barnes Moore
April 16, 2021 10:32 am

Thanks again for another superb analysis. One quick question – do you have the breakdown of non-zero Co2 contributions by type – e.g., wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, etc? A sad reality is that no matter how simple and clear you make it, few of the brainwashed masses will be convinced.

0
Reply
Neal in Texas
April 16, 2021 10:38 am

Now, just add the land area required for the 1.2 GW of renewable power sourced by wind/solar and illustrate the raw area required. With a 1 GW nuclear plant being the equivalent of about 1000 2MW wind turbines or ~10 million 295W solar panels, that is a lot of land. Figure 1.5 acres per 2MW turbine (How Much Land Is Needed for Wind Turbines? (sciencing.com)) 975 weeks * 1200 turbines / week * 1.5 acres/turbine = 1,755,000 acres (7100 km^2). WOW

1
Reply
Sid Abma
April 16, 2021 10:38 am

America needs to become Energy Wise. We need to use all of our sources of energy so that we will be able to provide all that electricity for when we need it.
America has an abundance of coal. Clean Coal Is Possible. Coal can be combusted and emit into the atmosphere less CO2 than what the natural gas power plants are emitting.
Lets use our natural gas for building space heating and by industry to produce and process all those items er consume daily.
Our oil is to be used for transportation and by those industries that require oil in their base products.
Lets use our solar and wind created electricity to power our growing EV market.
If this is done we will power everything for a long -long time.

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Sid Abma
April 16, 2021 10:42 am

Lets use our solar and wind created electricity to power our growing EV market.

Yeaaah, less circulation in the streets 😀

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Energy Fail

Michigan Gov. Whitmer: Hoisted by her own pipeline petard!

2 months ago
David Middleton
Energy Fail

Texas to boost grid resilience with more wind & solar, according to Clean Technica

2 months ago
David Middleton
Energy Fail extreme weather wind power

Hotel in Austin Texas sends letter to trapped guests: “we are out of food” – “use glowsticks for lighting”!

2 months ago
Anthony Watts
Energy Fail wind power

Texas frozen wind power – outages ensue, electricity now at unheard of $9000 per megawatt-hour

2 months ago
Anthony Watts

You Missed

Energy Fail

US Green Impossibilities

43 mins ago
Willis Eschenbach
Carbon dioxide Emissions Energy

EIA: U.S. CO2 Emissions Declined 11% in 2020 – No Change in Rising Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide

5 hours ago
Anthony Watts
NASA Space

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Leaves its Mark on Asteroid Bennu

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Alarmism

Claim: Global Warming is Causing Strawberries to Shrink

13 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: