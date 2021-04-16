Photograph of David Attenborough at ARKive's launch in Bristol, England, author Wildscreen https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:David_Attenborough_(cropped).jpg
Coronavirus

David Attenborough Covid Porn Documentary: “We are Intruders”

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
19 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

David Attenborough’s latest docu-series appears to celebrate how Covid has destroyed African safari tourism, and allowing wild animals to infest abandoned human structures, and how the clear air now lets people see the Himalayas, thanks to the brutal shutdown of factories which once employed poor people in India.

“For example, there was a game lodge in South Africa, and when the guests started coming, believe it or not, a leopard suddenly appeared and started strolling through this lovey safari lodge, and the cameraman taking the picture – what do you do if a leopard suddenly appears out of a corridor? And good luck to him, he carried on filming”.

What do you hope viewers will get out of it?

That human beings, with the best will in the world, cannot help but restrict the natural world. That’s what we are doing, we are pushing it aside, even the most considerate of us. That’s almost inevitable to some degree. But let us suddenly realise that we are intruders, that we are latecomers, and that the natural world would by and large do much better if we weren’t there at all.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-56752541

How did our society reach the point where such misanthropy is considered acceptable?

The last thing people reeling from the economic fallout of harsh Covid lockdowns need is mockery from the likes of Attenborough.

That nice view of the Himalayas celebrated in the interview with Attenborough? A nice view is not worth the price, if that price is that because of the factory Covid shutdowns, some people who used to work in those factories now struggle to put food on the table to feed their families.

19 Comments
Tom Halla
April 16, 2021 2:06 pm

The notion that people are somehow not part of the natural world seems common among hardcore greens.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Tom Halla
April 16, 2021 2:12 pm

These greens have no clue about nature at all and about evolution.much less.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Krishna Gans
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Krishna Gans
April 16, 2021 2:26 pm

They are pagans who worship the sun and wind.

Off topic, but I strongly suggest people watch Canadian historian John Robson being interviewed by Alex Epstein. John gives a truly kick ass rap that I think most of you will appreciate: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJLexCsMSQo&t=1959s

Scissor
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
April 16, 2021 2:36 pm

This is good too.

Krishna Gans
April 16, 2021 2:07 pm

the natural world would by and large do much better if we weren’t there at all.
﻿
Thanks for your first step and good bye, David

Scissor
Reply to  Krishna Gans
April 16, 2021 2:31 pm

His intrusion will end, perhaps soon enough.

Rud Istvan
April 16, 2021 2:09 pm

Attenborough is obviously well beyond his ‘best used by’ date.
Loved his Blue Planet series about the oceans. But that came out (my DVD version, anyway) in 2001.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Rud Istvan
April 16, 2021 2:28 pm

The camera work in that video was tremendous- but that’s no credit to Attenborough- give the videographers the credit.

ResourceGuy
April 16, 2021 2:26 pm

I hope this is reported in India and African countries. They need to see what the comments are about them behind the scenes.

ResourceGuy
April 16, 2021 2:30 pm

Ultimately British opinion swamps all with their undiagnosed disease. Is it a legacy or byproduct of colonialism?

dk_
April 16, 2021 2:36 pm

“How did our society reach the point where such misanthropy is considered acceptable?”
Ain’t nuttin’ new — this is how despotic theocracies, and compost piles, are made.

Larry in Texas
April 16, 2021 2:38 pm

Outrageous. The notion that human beings are not part of the natural world, i.e., “outsiders,” is so totally anti-human AND anti-nature, enough to make me ask why Attenborough hates himself so much, much less other human beings. The same with other radical greens.

Perhaps it stems from the reification of “Nature” far too much that it becomes a harmful fallacy.

Last edited 56 minutes ago by Larry in Texas
lee riffee
Reply to  Larry in Texas
April 16, 2021 3:06 pm

That’s definitely an anti-science notion, as there is no evidence that our species originated anywhere else but here on earth. IMO in that regard, the greens have something in common with creationists…. Creationists believe that an all powerful creator placed humans here on earth, but I wonder what with (or who with) the greens believe “infested” (in their warped view point) the earth?

Redge
April 16, 2021 2:46 pm

Sir David Attenborough, Patron Saint of the Optimum Trust AKA Population Matters AKA the biggest bunch of anti-human bar stewards on the planet

dk_
April 16, 2021 2:48 pm

Attenborough is deservedly self-despising:

There are hidden contradictions in the minds of people who “love Nature” while deploring the “artificialities” with which “Man has spoiled ‘Nature.'” The obvious contradiction lies in their choice of words, which imply that Man and his artifacts are not part of “Nature” — but beavers and their dams are. But the contradictions go deeper than this prima-facie absurdity. In declaring his love for a beaver dam (erected by beavers for beavers’ purposes) and his hatred for dams erected by men (for the purposes of men) the “naturist” reveals his hatred for his own race — i.e., his own self hatred. 
In the case of “Naturists” such self-hatred is understandable; they are such a sorry lot. But hatred is too strong an emotion to feel toward them; pity and contempt are the most they rate. 
As for me, willy-nilly I am a man, not a beaver, and H. sapiens is the only race I have or can have. Fortunately for me, I like being part of a race made up of men and women — it strikes me as a fine arrangement and perfectly “natural.”

-Robert Heinlein, ca 1977

gbaikie
April 16, 2021 3:09 pm

“But let us suddenly realise that we are intruders, “
I self identify as natural.
And natural says, “the Attenborough intruder must leave immediately, and don’t bother wasting any time packing your bags”.

Steve Case
April 16, 2021 3:14 pm

 “…the natural world would by and large do much better if we weren’t there at all.”

You first David.

DHR
April 16, 2021 3:20 pm

“But let us suddenly realise that we are intruders, that we are latecomers…”

It depends. Leopard ancestors first appeared from 5 to 7 million years ago and evolved to something approximating their current form about 0.5 to 0.8 million years ago. The genus P. Leo (lions) are newcomers having evolved only 0.46 million years ago. The genus Homo evolved about 2.5 million years ago and began evolving to the Homo Sapien line (us) about 1.8 million years ago. So to leopards, we are late comers. To Lions, get out of my way! In the big picture, us, leopards, lions, and nearly every other living creature reached their current state in the past few million years (with exceptions like Horseshoe Crabs). All creatures are part of nature and nature, like the climate, constantly changes.

MPassey
April 16, 2021 3:32 pm

“How did our society reach the point where such misanthropy is considered acceptable?”

It’s apocalypse psychology, evolutionarily ancient, long present in Judeo-Christian eschatology, and now the environmentalist movement, starting with the Malthus, through the eugenics era, through the Club of Rome, to current versions of misanthropic environmentalism.

To quote Steven Pinker: “As with many apocalyptic movements, greenism is laced with misanthropy, including an indifference to starvation, an indulgence in ghoulish fantasies of a depopulated planet, and Nazi-like comparisons of human beings to vermin, pathogens, and cancer.” 

So, you have this phenomenon where the world-wide institutional elites embrace a path of increased energy poverty for the lower classes worldwide, to avoid carbon dioxide Armageddon. They are following the typical evolutionary impulse of outcompeting con-specifics for their own survival.  

