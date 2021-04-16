David Attenborough Covid Porn Documentary: “We are Intruders”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

David Attenborough’s latest docu-series appears to celebrate how Covid has destroyed African safari tourism, and allowing wild animals to infest abandoned human structures, and how the clear air now lets people see the Himalayas, thanks to the brutal shutdown of factories which once employed poor people in India.

… “For example, there was a game lodge in South Africa, and when the guests started coming, believe it or not, a leopard suddenly appeared and started strolling through this lovey safari lodge, and the cameraman taking the picture – what do you do if a leopard suddenly appears out of a corridor? And good luck to him, he carried on filming”. … What do you hope viewers will get out of it? … That human beings, with the best will in the world, cannot help but restrict the natural world. That’s what we are doing, we are pushing it aside, even the most considerate of us. That’s almost inevitable to some degree. But let us suddenly realise that we are intruders, that we are latecomers, and that the natural world would by and large do much better if we weren’t there at all. … Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-56752541

How did our society reach the point where such misanthropy is considered acceptable?

The last thing people reeling from the economic fallout of harsh Covid lockdowns need is mockery from the likes of Attenborough.

That nice view of the Himalayas celebrated in the interview with Attenborough? A nice view is not worth the price, if that price is that because of the factory Covid shutdowns, some people who used to work in those factories now struggle to put food on the table to feed their families.

