Award winning journalist Wendy Bacon. Fair use, low resolution image to identify the subject.
Climate Communications Opinion

Claim: “None of the fifty-five Murdoch publications studied … were ‘good’ on climate change”

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
10 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Award winning journalist Wendy Bacon is intensely disappointed that not even The Guardian seems interested in her efforts to root out climate heresy.

Data proves decades of lies in Murdoch media climate change coverage

By Mia Armitage
March 17, 2021 

Mia Armitage & Sean O’Shannessy

When the proof is in the pudding and the spice is climate change, it can leave a bitter taste: after all, it’s no surprise to learn data shows Murdoch media bias.

Acclaimed Walkley Award-winning investigative journalist Wendy Bacon has delivered the goods, having released similar yet smaller in scope studies since the turn of the millennium.

For her latest opus, she led a team of more than twenty trained volunteers in a mission tracing through decades of Murdoch media headlines, opinion pieces, columns, news articles and letters from across Australia.

The results show for more than the past two decades, 45 per cent of Murdoch media climate coverage and references have been at least sceptical or at worst outright denial of the phenomenon happening all around us.

Wendy Bacon said none of the fifty-five Murdoch publications studied at one point were ‘good’ on climate change coverage but the worst was The Daily Telegraph, traditionally Sydney-focussed.

The significance of her findings had been undermined, Ms Bacon said, by mainstream media coverage.

‘It’s almost greeted with silence, not a word on the ABC about it,’ she said, ‘not even the Guardian, and that was disappointing’.

Read more: https://www.echo.net.au/2021/03/data-proves-decades-of-lies-in-murdoch-media-climate-change-coverage/

Wendy’s research is available here. From her research paper;

  • The total of relevant items was 8,612. (Section 4.1).
  • Nearly half of all items (44%) were in The Australian. (Section 4.1).
  • Information-based reportage (news and features) was 38% (Section 4.2). Nearly two-thirds (62%) of the coverage was commentary (editorials, opinion, and letters). The strong influence of commentary on the overall message about climate change is evident, both in volume, and in seeding and shaping ideas and analysis.
  • All of the four News Corp publications produce substantial amounts of material that is sceptical about the findings of climate science. Overall, 45% of all items either rejected or cast doubt upon consensus scientific findings. (Section 4.5).
  • The Daily Telegraph is the most sceptical of the News Corp publications, with 58% of content discussing climate change being sceptical (Section 4.5).
  • Most News Corp reporters do not actively promote sceptical views. Reportage (news and features) was less sceptical than commentary (editorials, opinions, and letters), with 89% of reportage accepting climate science findings. (Section 4.5).
  • Commentary items (editorials, opinions, and letters) drove scepticism in all News Corp publications. Nearly two-thirds (65%) of opinion pieces were sceptical towards climate science (Section 4.5).
  • Out of a total of 2,309 opinion articles, the top ten opinion writers accounted for 44% of content. All of these opinion writers are either climate change sceptics, promote scepticism in their articles, or are negative towards climate action/efforts. The top five were Andrew Bolt, Tim Blair, Peta Credlin, Peter Gleeson, and Chris Kenny, all of whom are occasional or regular Sky News presenters. (Section 5).

The Guardian might have failed so far to properly publicise this effort to root out climate heresy, but never let it be said that WUWT ignores research of Wendy Bacon’s calibre.

4.5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
10 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Scissor
March 18, 2021 6:07 am

I don’t have time to read this as I have to warm up the car and put on extra clothing in the midst of the coldest March in my lifetime. Will check back later.

7
Reply
Phil Rae
March 18, 2021 6:18 am

Ha! Ha! Ha! Fabulous! So her’s is an example of award-winning journalism? What a waste of time and effort on a non-problem!

4
Reply
John Bell
March 18, 2021 6:18 am

I bet Wendy uses fossil fuels every day, every day…the flaming hypocrite.

5
Reply
M Courtney
March 18, 2021 6:20 am

What is there to report about climate change?
Even the most concerned green would say that there is no new science worth mentioning – it is settled.
So all that is left to report are policies and their impacts.

But as all climate change policies are very expensive and inevitably ineffectual (as the policies are not global) then the reporting has to be negative.

That’s the news. Climate change policy is expensive and pointless.

2
Reply
Coach Springer
March 18, 2021 6:38 am

Sounds (exactly) like cancel culture coming for climate wrongthink. Can Facebook and Twitter fail to use her in their own efforts?

First Karen, now Wendy.

Last edited 33 minutes ago by Coach Springer
1
Reply
Hokey Schtick
March 18, 2021 6:41 am

So 55% of Murdoch coverage was pro climate change.

2
Reply
Richard M
March 18, 2021 6:50 am

Since there is nothing bad about the changes caused by our CO2 emissions the coverage should be positive. More CO2 in the atmosphere provides added energy for:

1) Significant enhancement in plant photosynthesis.
2) Small increase in the convective water cycle.
3) Slightly cooler days and slightly warmer nights.

That is where the extra energy is spent. None of the energy goes to any warming. In fact, the above items may very well require more energy than CO2 provides.

1
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
March 18, 2021 6:50 am

“For her latest opus, she led a team of more than twenty trained volunteers in a mission tracing through decades of Murdoch media headlines, opinion pieces, columns, news articles and letters from across Australia.
The results show for more than the past two decades, 45 per cent of Murdoch media climate coverage and references have been at least [skeptical] or at worst outright denial of the phenomenon happening all around us.”

*****************

THE WITCH HUNTS ARE ON!! JOIN THE WITCH HUNT!!

DEATH TO THE HERETICS!! BURN THE WITCHES!! BURN THE WITCHES!!

1
Reply
BrentC
March 18, 2021 6:52 am

She says about 45 percent of the coverage was skeptical in nature? That sounds just about right for balanced reporting…

1
Reply
Carguy Pete
March 18, 2021 7:08 am

The fact that Ms Armitage is studying how the media is covering this topic reveals that it has nothing to do with science.
“Overall, 45% of all items either rejected or cast doubt upon consensus scientific findings. (Section 4.5).”
Ms Armitage’s own biases are reeking in her “Study”

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Journalism Opinion

Finally, Something Appropriate to Do with the Climate Section of the NY Times!

9 hours ago
Kip Hansen
Opinion

Humanity survived previous warming cycles

1 day ago
Guest Blogger
Opinion

Biden & Democrats emission reduction schemes misguided, unrealistic, costly & globally irrelevant

4 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics Opinion

Rumours Woke Radical Green Royal Meghan Markle will Run for US President

5 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Communications Opinion

Claim: “None of the fifty-five Murdoch publications studied … were ‘good’ on climate change”

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Astronomy

Peering into a Galaxy’s Dusty Core to Study an Active Supermassive Black Hole

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Journalism Opinion

Finally, Something Appropriate to Do with the Climate Section of the NY Times!

9 hours ago
Kip Hansen
Coronavirus

John Kerry Busted Flying Without a Mask

13 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: