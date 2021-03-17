John Kerry Busted Flying Without a Mask

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Another example of how Covid rules do not apply to top Democrats.

John Kerry caught maskless on flight, American Airlines ‘looking into’ apparent COVID violation

Passenger who snapped photo tells Fox News: ‘Being an elite hypocrite is hard work!’

Climate czar John Kerry was caught not wearing his mask while reading a book on an American Airlines flight in spite of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) mandate requiring masks on flights.

The photo, which was first posted by conservative outlet the Tennessee Star, shows the former secretary of state wearing his mask hanging off one ear as he reads a book in first class.

Fox News confirmed the photo’s authenticity with the passenger, who wished to remain anonymous. The passenger shared a photo of his boarding pass with Fox News to confirm he was on the flight.

@TheTNStar Exclusive: Biden’s @ClimateEnvoy John Kerry, took off his mask as he settled into a book in his first-class seat just before takeoff today on an @AmericanAir flight Boston to DC. He was not eating, nor drinking. He was simply flaunting Biden’s mandatory mask policy. pic.twitter.com/t1wDq9OtxD — ReporterMcCabe (@NeilWMcCabe2) March 17, 2021

…