John Kerry without a Mask. Source Tennessee Star,
Coronavirus

John Kerry Busted Flying Without a Mask

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
17 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Another example of how Covid rules do not apply to top Democrats.

John Kerry caught maskless on flight, American Airlines ‘looking into’ apparent COVID violation

Passenger who snapped photo tells Fox News: ‘Being an elite hypocrite is hard work!’

Climate czar John Kerry was caught not wearing his mask while reading a book on an American Airlines flight in spite of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) mandate requiring masks on flights.

The photo, which was first posted by conservative outlet the Tennessee Star, shows the former secretary of state wearing his mask hanging off one ear as he reads a book in first class.

Fox News confirmed the photo’s authenticity with the passenger, who wished to remain anonymous. The passenger shared a photo of his boarding pass with Fox News to confirm he was on the flight. 

Read more: https://www.foxnews.com/politics/john-kerry-caught-without-mask-american-airlines-flight

John Kerry apparently claims his mask may have momentarily slipped.

5 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
17 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John the Econ
March 17, 2021 6:06 pm

Fake news! Kerry flying commercial?

2
Reply
John Shewchuk
Reply to  John the Econ
March 17, 2021 6:15 pm

Agree. Could it be that he was using his “private” jet? The same jet he unselfishly uses to monitor the oceans for sea level rise? … https://newtube.app/user/RAOB/R8l9API

0
Reply
Kpar
Reply to  John the Econ
March 17, 2021 7:24 pm

No doubt intended to be a photo op… which it turned out to be.

He probably had his private jet waiting for his return home.

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  John the Econ
March 17, 2021 7:30 pm

Didn’t Kerry say earlier, that commercial doesn’t work for people like him?

0
Reply
Spetzer86
March 17, 2021 6:10 pm

Ah, I see the book had pictures in it. I thought I’d overrated Kerry again.

3
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  Spetzer86
March 17, 2021 6:12 pm

Good Catch (-:

1
Reply
Clay Marley
March 17, 2021 6:10 pm

Masks are for little people. You know the drill pal!

4
Reply
John Garrett
March 17, 2021 6:11 pm

What? No private jet?

___________________
There is a significant difference between flaunting and flouting. The reporter chose the wrong word. Quelle surprise.

Last edited 1 hour ago by John Garrett
2
Reply
MarkW
March 17, 2021 6:16 pm

Progressives never live by any of the laws and regulations they create for others.

1
Reply
j t
March 17, 2021 6:19 pm

It’s more than that. It’s simply another piece of the overwhelming confirmation that the whole thing was a fraud, a planned panic-demic, whose purpose is and always was the imposition of the “new world” technocratic tyranny, the Great Reset Takeover, upon the peoples of the world. If Kerry, or any other of the self-elected “elite,” actually believed that he were in danger from this oooooohhhh so Scary virus, he’d have 5 masks on.

Last edited 1 hour ago by j t
3
Reply
DonK31
March 17, 2021 6:20 pm

Don’t they know who I am?!

0
Reply
OldCynic
March 17, 2021 6:22 pm

He was simply flaunting Biden’s mandatory mask policy.”

Flouting, I think. Nevertheless, point taken,

0
Reply
Scissor
March 17, 2021 6:40 pm

Is that it hanging off his left ear? It looks white inside. I figured it would be full of shit.

2
Reply
J Mac
March 17, 2021 6:57 pm

Liar!

0
Reply
Mike Smith
March 17, 2021 7:00 pm

It’s okay. He thought he was having dinner at the French Laundry.

1
Reply
Insufficiently Sensitive
March 17, 2021 7:05 pm

DO YOU KNOW WHO I AM????

0
Reply
Anti_griff
March 17, 2021 7:30 pm

DEMRAT PRIVILEGE…PIGLOSI HAS IT TOO…AND JOEY SEZ DON’T FORGET TO WEAR A MASK….AND BRUSH AFTER EVERY MEAL…WHAT A GUY!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Coronavirus

Some Observations On the Efficacy of Masks in a #COVID19 World

1 day ago
Charles Rotter
Coronavirus

New Guinea Covid Surge Alarms Aussie Health Authorities

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Coronavirus

Three Countries Suspend Astra Zeneca Covid Vaccine Over Blood Clot / Brain Haemorrhage Concerns

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Coronavirus

Israeli Study: Aspirin Helps Protect against Covid-19

6 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Coronavirus

John Kerry Busted Flying Without a Mask

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

The “Right to Fight Climate Change”

6 hours ago
David Middleton
coral reefs

FSU researchers discover how ‘cryptic species’ respond differently to coral bleaching

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Opinion

Humanity survived previous warming cycles

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: