2 hours ago
David Middleton
Guest "You can't fix stupid" by David Middleton

While RealClearEnergy almost always has at least a few links to good articles, actually related to energy, it almost always has a few links to truly idiotic articles that have nothing to do with energy. Today was no disappointment…

Restoring Financial Regulators’ Right to Fight Climate Change Staff, Gizmodo

Having read the U.S. Constitution at least a few times, I just had to click on the link to see if it explained how regulators obtained that right in the first place, who took it away and how something that never existed could possibly be restored…

Restoring Financial Regulators’ Right to Fight Climate Change

Dharna Noor and Walker Bragman
Monday 9:11AM

This Earther report is being co-published with the Daily Poster.

The Biden administration has pledged to make the climate crisis a top-tier issue, authorizing a “whole of government” to take on climate change. That would mean the responsibility to legislate environmental action wouldn’t be left up only to the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy, but would extend to all agencies, including financial regulators.

[…]

Gizmodo

And that’s as far as I read… It’s an article that actually packed more stupid into one paragraph than I could have ever imagined to be humanly possible. The headline triggered both the Ron White and Billy Madison alerts and for the first time ever, tripped the 21 Jump Street switch…

Jenko:
[is asked if he knows the Miranda Rights] Look, it obviously starts with… you have the right to remain silent…

Schmidt:
[whispers] You have the right to an attorney.

Jenko:
You have the right to remain… an attorney.

Deputy Chief Hardy:
Did you just say you have the right to be an attorney?

Schmidt:
You do have the right to be an attorney if you want to.

21 Jump Street, 2012

You do have the right to fight climate change, if you want to…

Which document bestowed regulators with special rights? “Regulators” have lawful powers to regulate… There’s no special regulators’ right to fight climate change. This is 21 Jump Street stupid. It’s as stupid as if Cervantes had written, “Restoring Don Quixote’s right to tilt at windmills.”

With such an intriguingly stupid headline, I just had to click on the link and the first paragraph was Billy Madison on steroids stupid…

That would mean the responsibility to legislate environmental action wouldn’t be left up only to the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy, but would extend to all agencies, including financial regulators.

Dharna & Walker

The same document that doesn’t bestow special rights upon “regulators” also denies legislative authority to the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Energy, all other agencies and regulators…

All legislative Powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives.

U.S. Constitution, Article I, Section 1.

This passage isn’t difficult to find. It’s not like having to read The Federalist Papers… It’s the first fracking paragraph after the Preamble.

Dharna and Walker are hereby awarded Ron White and Billy Madison lifetime achievement awards and the first ever 21 Jump Street Jenko gold medal.

Nick Schroeder
March 17, 2021 2:11 pm

Due process.

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
March 17, 2021 2:19 pm

I guess in the fight against climate change…

Rud Istvan
March 17, 2021 2:27 pm

I fear we will see more and more of this sort of nonsense.
So far, we have among the ‘gems’:
-the present Biden border crisis is Trump’s fault (because pent up demand)
-the military backs away from genderless PCPT because women fail a lot
-maternity combat flight suits
-circle backs
-a very late first ‘live’ presidential press conference next week with all questions submitted and approved in advance!

There are two things you cannot fix: stupid, and dementia.

TonyL
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 17, 2021 2:54 pm

What happened to the constitutionally mandated State of the Union adress on the traditional and customary date?
We have already been informed that the SOTU address “will not look like others in the past”.
Because COVID!!!!! OMG COVID!!!
{Rumors are that the SOTU will be done remotely, via video feed.}

Question:
What is “Deep Fake” video editing?

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 17, 2021 3:21 pm

Is out of order. Dunno why. Meant as a reply to the immediately below comment.
Replying as a licensed 1976 but now non-practicing lawyer, the SOTU is mandated by A2§3, clause 1. It says ‘from time to time’. Biden Breaking with tradition, absolutely. Violating the Constitution, not yet.

Last edited 36 minutes ago by Rud Istvan
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 17, 2021 3:32 pm

-a dire need to have a “Help is Here” tour to promote $2-trillion flushed down the chute from the progressive candy store

Ron Long
March 17, 2021 2:43 pm

Go get them, David! The thought of the military fighting climate change, instead of standing guard against actual enemies, is a chilling thought. I met a retired 3 star Marine General and played golf with him and did a write-up for drone utilization for him, and he and a handful of other generals resigned during the Obama years, “just could not stomach the idiocy”. This is where the Biden crowd, actually Obama retreads, started their looney ideas, and this is not going to end well.

Steve Case
March 17, 2021 2:54 pm

Ron White, “You can’t fix stupid.” I hadn’t seen that one, and even though the title says, “You can’t fix stupid,” I didn’t see it coming. So now I know where that cute phrase comes from, thanks for posting (-:

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Steve Case
March 17, 2021 3:10 pm

One of Ron White’s other classics is, “I had the right to remain silent, but I didn’t have the ability”…

Vuk
March 17, 2021 3:06 pm

What is needed is the ‘Climate Change Revolution’, regretfully old revolutionaries (Americans) have gone soft and more recent ones (Russians and Chinese) are not interested.

Itdoesn't add up...
March 17, 2021 3:13 pm

Don’t jest too far. Regulators are capable of inflicting serious damage. All it takes is someone minded to do it and no-one to stop them because they have a Presidential free pass. There could be some serious stupidities coming down the track. I don’t want to go giving them ideas.

n.n
March 17, 2021 3:24 pm

Climate stasis. Fight for 0.1%… 1%… 10%… spread, unreal, just imagine.

