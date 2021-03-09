Renewable energy

The battery invented 120 years before its time—OR NOT

4 hours ago
Guest Blogger
39 Comments

NiFe (aka Edison) Batteries and Renewable False Hopes

By Rud Istvan

This post was inspired yet again by another Charles email alerting me to a new BBC post. He referred it knowing that I have some expertise in energy storage systems and their related materials. So, I dug around, then called him and said, YUP, another possibly sardonic guest post. So here we go.

The new BBC article is yet another in an innumerable series of MSM attempts to ‘future’ solve one of two fundamental inherent deficiencies in renewable wind and solar—intermittency. (The other is grid inertia.) For a different set of intermittency battery ‘solutions’ see essay California Dreaming in my ebook Blowing Smoke. BBC now touts the “battrolyzer”, a nickel/iron battery invented by Junger in 1899 as a less toxic but similar electrochemistry to NiCad, (nickel/cadmium), adopted by Thomas Edison for electric vehicles in 1901, and now enhanced to maximize byproduct hydrogen, which together will solve the intermittency problem. This is NOT new electrochemistry news; rather, a completely ignorant MSM ‘GND’ piece based solely on Delft University puff PR. Bad reporting of bad reporting; the GND echo chamber remains very loud.

The Nickel(oxide/hydroxide)/Iron battery was invented by the Swede Junger about 120 years ago as an environmentally friendlier alternative (same electrochemistry) to NiCad (popular in the 1980’s to early 1990’s, now for all intents and purposes environmentally gone because cadmium IS toxic). Iron replaced Cadmium, with some ‘disadvantages’ noted below. Thomas Edison (TE) championed it for his electric vehicles in 1901; unfortunately for TE, gasoline soon won out for many reasons including energy density and cost. NiFe battery chemistry remained in US production until about 1975 for specialty applications like railroad signaling (performance details below), and it still remains in Chinese production (cost details below).

The reason BBC became excited about the new University of Delft PR was that NiFe not only stores electricity, on charging it also electrolyzes the water-based electrolyte and produces hydrogen. So do Lead Acid, (PbA), batteries but to a much lesser extent. For TE electric 1901 vehicles, explosive hydrogen was a problem. Per BBC, this is now a terrific advantage. So, we have to divvy up the new BBC article into two parts: grid storage batteries, and hydrogen.

NiFe as a grid battery

The basics are that Iron(Fe) is the anode, and Nickel(oxide/hydroxide) is the cathode. The electrochemical charge shuttle is like NiCad, a standard oxygen mediated redox. The typical electrolyte is aqueous potassium hydroxide (hence the hydrogen electrolysis). An advantage over lead acid (PbA) chemistry is tolerance of overcharge/overdischarge giving long life, about 20 years rather than maybe 4-5 in babied PbA (golf cart/trolling motor deep cycle batteries). Depth of Discharge (DoD) for 20 years NiFe cycle life is about 80%.  All wonderful—BUT.

Battery details matter. The Ni/Fe charge/discharge rate is VERY slow, unlike PbA. A full charge from 80% DoD discharge takes about 7.5 hours (in energy storage terms, a slow C rate). So unlike TE’s hopes, could NEVER have been used as a car starter battery requiring high currents for a short period (a high discharge C rate). The charging efficiency is only about 65%, the discharge efficiency is only about 85%. Translation, NiFe is not only inefficient, it therefore heats up a lot in use both ways. Heat is a big problem with large grid scale batteries.

The nominal voltage of a single NiFe cell is 1.2V, so unlike a standard 12V 6 cell PbA, 12V NiFe requires 10 cells. That is why it is about 30% more expensive per 12V at any AH. More cells, more battery, so more cost for equivalent capacity.

Another problem. Unlike PbA or LiIon, the self-discharge of NiFe is a bit more than 1% per day, or 30-40% per month depending on details and ambient temperatures (that darned electrochemical Nernst equation again). So if it just sits finally charged waiting on the next UK grid wind outage, after a month UK can write off about a third of its previously stored capacity.

Another big problem is based on current Chinese NiFe production pricing. A simple industrial 24V effective 2.2KWh capacity battery presently costs $2107. So to get close to UK grid voltage (using Kip Hansen reasoning) by wiring two in series to get 48V (close enough for this example), it costs ($4214/2.2KWh amortized over ~20 years or ~$0.96/KWh ignoring interest. Even in super expensive Germany thanks to its renewable Energiewende, it is now ‘only’ about $0.30/KWh. That is about 3x higher cost than Germany for this ‘new’ BBC ‘solution’ in the best case.

NiFe as a hydrogen generator

There are many problems with hydrogen. See essay Hydrogen Hype in my aforementioned ebook for a vehicular take. One of the disadvantages of the 1901 Edison NiFe battery was its hydrogen generation. Delft now tries to turn that into a grid advantage by optimizing to coproduce H2 fuel from excess renewable electricity during NiFe charging. Hence Delft’s catchy new name ‘battrolyzer’.

There are a few very basic hydrogen problems.  Foremost, electrolysis efficiency is at best ~70%. That may also explain Delft’s NiFe charging efficiency of only ~65%.

Bigger problems arise in storing any generated hydrogen. There is a very well-known problem in iron and steel containment (pipes, tanks) called hydrogen embrittlement. The first paper on it was published in 1875. Now, there are partial solutions using exotic coatings. The general class is called ‘hydrogen penetration barriers’. These are mostly top secret and cost insensitive, since developed mainly by Los Alamos to conserve tritium in (hopefully) inactive hydrogen bombs.

Storing hydrogen as a liquid is possible, but wastes incredible chilling electricity. To merely compress it loses ‘only’ about 10% (as we all know from bicycle tire pumps and high school chemistry where PV/T=k). Compressing a gas heats it up, and that heat is wasted.

IF we could somehow efficiently and safely store bulk hydrogen from grid scale renewable battrolyzers, we would still have major engineering problems. The BBC/MSM fad in the UK is to replace natgas with ‘clean’ hydrogen, somehow produced. That ignores the hydrogen embrittlement and hydrogen leak distribution pipe problems from chemistry’s smallest and most mobile/permeable atom.

So, two possible ‘tandem’ solutions are maybe present together. First, somehow safely store grid scale bulk hydrogen byproduct in situ. A new permeability coating non-H-bomb related. Then, either burn it in a gas turbine with just steam exhaust, or consume it in a fuel cell (see essay Hydrogen Hype for fuel cell considerable net thermodynamic difficulties). The only problems are, we dunno how to do the first except for H-bombs, and for the second the thermal regeneration efficiency is still at best about 60%.

So, BBC implicitly suggests we use a battrolyzer to compressively store green ~30% of wind nameplate capacity (its capacity factor) at a battrolyzer efficiency of maybe 65%, netting (0.3*0.65*0.9) ~18% energy storage efficiency. Then we use that at about at best ~60% efficiency to regenerate electricity for the grid, a net round trip efficiency of maybe (0.18*0.6) 0.11% from the originally subsidized renewable generation. What a great deal–NOT.

In the US, we have just learned from the Biden administration that such simple math as this, and then showing its homework, is racist. This post therefore also explains why that warped view is now the prevailing GND ‘wisdom’. According to the BBC battrolyzer math, 2+2=5–(or just for GND battrolyzers =3).

Prjindigo
March 9, 2021 2:12 pm

There’s this lead and other-metals battery designed to operate in a molten state that is housed within layers of fire brick which outperforms all the rest of the crap mentioned over time. It is also incredibly safe.

https://ambri.com/technology/ it’s just kinda big so you can’t hide it inside a sex toy.

WXcycles
March 9, 2021 2:16 pm

The reason BBC became excited about the new University of Delft PR was that NiFe not only stores electricity, on charging it also electrolyzes the water-based electrolyte and produces hydrogen. …

ROFL … dry humor is the best humor.

(reminds me of recharging a car battery in an enclosed space when I was 18, and my dad going off at me because of the hydrogen released during charging them)

Last edited 3 hours ago by WXcycles
Rick C
Reply to  WXcycles
March 9, 2021 2:49 pm

Had to put a new battery in my in-law’s Buick Rivera. Opened the hood -no battery. Tried the trunk (boot for you Brits) no battery. Went on line and found it was under the back seat. The replacement battery came with vents that connect to a tubing system that safely vents hydrogen out of the car during charging.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Rick C
March 9, 2021 3:02 pm

The old VW had their battery under back seat too.

ATheoK
Reply to  Krishna Gans
March 9, 2021 4:39 pm

No vents, though.

Tom Halla
March 9, 2021 2:17 pm

Yet another green idea that has killer problems.

Scissor
March 9, 2021 2:22 pm

A few of these batteries will eventually explode on charging given the propensity for hydrogen leakage.

Solar Mutant Ninjaneer
March 9, 2021 2:25 pm

This article reminds me of the following quote.

“The storage battery is, in my opinion, a catchpenny, a sensation, a mechanism for swindling the public by stock companies. The storage battery is one of those peculiar things which appeals to the imagination, and no more perfect thing could be desired by stock swindlers than that very selfsame thing. … Just as soon as a man gets working on the secondary battery it brings out his latent capacity for lying.”
–  Albert Edison

There is nothing new under the sun.

Curious George
Reply to  Solar Mutant Ninjaneer
March 9, 2021 2:33 pm

AlbertEdison.com, a famous marketing company.

dk_
March 9, 2021 2:30 pm

“The only problems are, we dunno how to do the first except for H-bombs, ”
Overall, well done, but just a note on the phrase above: burning hydrogen is easy (just wrap a blimp around it), just takes a helluva lot to make steam enough to generate useful power. H-bombs are fusion devices that output a lot of crap, and heat, but result in helium as the main product. This is not to be confused with fusion generators which don’t require a fission explosion to set them off. We don’t have practical fusion generation yet, (always 50 years away), nor the needed infrastructure to incorporate it into the existing systems, but I think may be a little closer to being what you were trying to say.

Last edited 3 hours ago by dk_
Krishna Gans
Reply to  dk_
March 9, 2021 3:14 pm

burning hydrogen is easy 😀

That’s right, in school, our teacher for chemistry would show us oxyhydrogengas exolsion.
He installed a water electolysis equipment, and for catching H2, he used a soft plastic bottle.
On the other corner of his table a Bunsen burner was working.
As he thought, the bottle was filled, he closed the bottle with one finger, approached the burner and as he told before, his intention was to press heavy on the bottle to pump the gas into the fire. Seams, he forgott to press hard enough, it exploded in his hand…..
6 weeks without chemistry…

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Krishna Gans
March 9, 2021 4:43 pm

My senior hi chem teacher aspired higher. He was a retired Army general artillery expert.
So, his new fangled 11th grade advanced chem experiment was as follows. Fill a red outside blue inside double balloon with 2x hydrogen by volume inside. Then fill the red outside with 1x oxygen. Tie the thing off. Let it float to the classroom ceiling. Then set it off using an early green laser pointer.
BOOM. Blew half the ceiling tiles off the classroom. I was so impressed decided on the spot to become a chem major in college. Alas, college first year boring physical Chem (no boom) at Harvard that I switched to an Econ major, as an excuse for my then new found love of math modeling of all sorts.

John Tillman
March 9, 2021 2:40 pm

Cadium is used in Cd-Telluride solar panels. The main producer of them in the US is First Solar of Tempe, AZ. Its largest shareholder in Lukas Walton, grandson of Walmart founder Sam. Lukas inherited billions at 19 when his dad died in a plane crash in 2005. He’s a big backer of Democrats in general and Biden in particular.

Brian Jackson
Reply to  John Tillman
March 9, 2021 4:43 pm

There is no cadmium in mono-crystalline, or poly-crystalline silicon panels.

dk_
March 9, 2021 2:45 pm

I wonder if BBC is aware how much oil and coal is absolutely, irreplaceably required to smelt and form iron and nickel, or the phenolic battery cases used for the Edison batteries, or how potasium hydroxide is produced and handled. I wonder if they’ve considered the cost of the now defunct supply chain once put in place to rebuild and repair Edison batteries. Current (pun likely) U.K. health and safety regulations would prohibit most of the industries needed to make the system work, even if a lot of the manufacturing was from outside the country.

1
Brian Jackson
Reply to  dk_
March 9, 2021 4:45 pm

Iron and nickel are recyclable, generating a lot less CO2 than smelting.

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Brian Jackson
March 9, 2021 5:07 pm

Can you provide a citation for your claim?

Brian Jackson
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
March 9, 2021 5:26 pm

https://www.usgs.gov/centers/nmic/iron-and-steel-scrap-statistics-and-information

and
.
http://metalpedia.asianmetal.com/metal/nickel/recycling.shtml
.
.
Oh, and FYI the lead in common car/truck batteries is also recycled. Less energy expended to obtain new lead from virgin ore.

Last edited 8 minutes ago by Brian Jackson
dodgy geezer
March 9, 2021 2:56 pm

IF you burn hydrogen in oxygen, you do indeed get water as a by-product. Problem is, you won’t be burning it in oxygen, you’ll be burning it in air. Which is mainly nitrogen.

You are going to get NO and HN compounds coming out – and many of these are quite poisonous…..

Ellen
March 9, 2021 3:02 pm

Ah, Edison batteries. I was curator in a medical museum, and some of the old equipment used Edison batteries to provide high currents when needed. There was one electrocardiograph magnet we had that used them. (Electrocardiographs used to be much larger, heavier, and power-hungry. Below is a photo of the EKG and battery.) You don’t want to put out an exhibit that is unsafe, and that battery had a very aggressive electrolyte. So I checked to see how much power was in the battery before I did anything.

A quick-and-dirty way of checking is to take jumper leads, put steel wool in one, and brush it against the other. The steel wool caught fire from the heat of the electrical current. And that was from a battery that probably hadn’t been used in fifty years. Steps were taken to disarm it, even though that hurt the authenticity.

One of the selling points of an Edison battery was that they held a charge. Experience concurs.

80-01-043.JPG
ATheoK
Reply to  Ellen
March 9, 2021 4:56 pm

One of the fire starting tricks taught to Scoutmasters and preppies is starting a fire with steel wool and a 9-volt battery. Effective, quick and easy since the electrodes are close together on the same side.

commieBob
March 9, 2021 3:35 pm

The problem with NiFe batteries was surface area. Thus, the plates were rough/porous like a super capacitor.

At some point Edison lost interest in building the batteries even though customers were begging for them. I assume they were just too much of a pain in the butt to manufacture.

Back in the 1970s there was (and maybe still is) something called a “Gates Cell”. As far as I could tell, they were made like an electrolytic capacitor. They thus had a very large surface area compared with other battery cells. That gave them a very high discharge current but my interest in them was that they performed remarkably well in the cold. At -40, they were maybe an order of magnitude better than any other battery cells I could get.

I always wondered if NiFe cells would be practical and cheap if they were made like electrolytic capacitors.

Andrew
March 9, 2021 3:50 pm

“So, BBC implicitly suggests we use a battrolyzer to compressively store green ~30% of wind nameplate capacity (its capacity factor) at a battrolyzer efficiency of maybe 65%, netting (0.3*0.65*0.9) ~18% energy storage efficiency. Then we use that at about at best ~60% efficiency to regenerate electricity for the grid, a net round trip efficiency of maybe (0.18*0.6) 0.11% from the originally subsidized renewable generation.”

I’m not sure why you’re multiplying by a wind turbine’s typical capacity factor when calculating battery round trip efficiency. If the battery’s charging efficiency is 0.65 and its discharge efficiency is 0.85, and assuming transmission efficiency of 0.95, then the round trip efficiency of the battery should be 0.65*0.85*0.95*0.95 = ~0.50, about 50%, minus losses due to self-discharge depending on how much time elapses between charge and discharge.

Unless I’m missing something here, part of the reason this type of battery’s charging and discharging efficiency isn’t 1 is because some of the energy is lost in hydrogen production. If that hydrogen is captured and later oxidized to produce energy, even if it is converted back to electric power at an efficiency of 60%, recovering some of the energy lost to hydrogen production will raise the battery storage system’s total round-trip efficiency to some value above the ~50% I calculated above.

At any rate, the round-trip efficiency is something of a red herring as I see it. Even if the battery system’s round trip efficiency were 100%, just the overnight cost of the batteries needed by a developed nation to back up an electrical grid supplied exclusively by wind and solar power would still be measured in terms of multiples of its annual GDP.

Brian Jackson
Reply to  Andrew
March 9, 2021 4:49 pm

Hard to get a fossil fueled automobile to get more than 35% efficiency.

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Brian Jackson
March 9, 2021 5:16 pm

If one lives in a cold climate, then the overall efficiency of an ICE can exceed the theoretical efficiency. Battery-powered vehicles get reduced delivery efficiency with low temperatures, and that is exacerbated by having to use the battery to heat the passenger compartment and defrost the windshield. Heating the passenger compartment is essentially free with an ICE.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Andrew
March 9, 2021 5:11 pm

You need to learn better system math. I provided the simple net computations that your comment ignores. So, where is my math flaw?

Chris Hanley
March 9, 2021 3:55 pm

“… One of the biggest challenges of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar is how unpredictable and intermittent they can be …” (Allison Hirschlag).
I think she’s got it! By George I think she’s got it!
Investing squandering vast amounts of wealth on wind and solar before solving the apparently insoluble problem of viable energy storage is putting the cart before the horse.

observa
March 9, 2021 3:56 pm

Will gas still be relevant as they embark on their fantasy of no coal or nukes-
Is gas-powered electricity still relevant? – Stockhead

Of course when it looked like the lights might go out in South Australia and Tasmania they naturally installed diesel generators in a flash while the tame media looked the other way. Apparently refined fossil fuels are different or a unicorn Tesla battery is all it takes to distract these children.

ResourceGuy
March 9, 2021 4:09 pm

There comes a point in the Climate Crusades when efficiency does not matter. Or maybe that point was continuous and it never mattered to them.

Brian Jackson
March 9, 2021 4:20 pm

“So if it just sits finally charged waiting on the next UK grid wind outage, after a month UK can write off about a third,,,”
..
Istvan doesn’t realize a fully charged system has a “trickle charger” running to solve that problem. It’s available on all computer BBU systems which maintain full charge during non-battery operation. (you can buy one at Staples or Office Max)
..
“Bigger problems arise in storing any generated hydrogen. ”
..
Store the hydrogen as methanol: https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/jp906780a
Talk about killing two birds with one stone.
..
Methanol can be burnt in a CCGT gas turbine power system.

Brian Jackson
Reply to  Brian Jackson
March 9, 2021 4:27 pm

You can even use the methanol in an internal combustion engine for transportation.

Frank from NoVA
March 9, 2021 4:22 pm

One of the major assumptions of the environmental left is that technology will come to the rescue of renewable energy intermittency. Unfortunately, the periodic table has been around for a while, so the likelihood of such a breakthrough is close to nil.

Brian Jackson
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
March 9, 2021 5:17 pm

Mother nature has already solved the problem of intermittency: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Photosynthesis

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
March 9, 2021 5:19 pm

Surely you aren’t telling us that unobtanium can’t perform magical miracles!

Doonman
March 9, 2021 4:33 pm

I’m experimenting with a lemon-penny-nickle battery. I already have a lemon tree, so the lemons are free. The electrodes only cost 6 cents. Six lemons and 36 cents later, and I can light an LED.

Observational proof that lemons can save the world. My tree is over 50 years old. It also sequesters carbon dioxide. Wheres my offset check?

ATheoK
March 9, 2021 4:38 pm

While driving a Volkswagen Beetle on an interstate back in the 1970s, there was a large explosion dislodging the back seat in the beetle.

The battery, lead acid, had built up pressure and spontaneously exploded. Destroying the battery and splashing sulfuric acid across the back. Water hose and baking soda time.

At Sears, the clerk barely glanced at the battery shards; simply stating that they do blow up sometimes.
A replacement battery under the back seat and we were back on the road.

Figures BBC conflates hydrogen with energy. pretending wishes and dreams are reality…

Brian Jackson
March 9, 2021 4:39 pm

” A simple industrial 24V effective 2.2KWh capacity battery presently costs $2107.”
..
Rud must never have heard of “economy of scale.”

Brian Jackson
Reply to  Brian Jackson
March 9, 2021 4:40 pm

The current market for these batteries is quite small.

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Brian Jackson
March 9, 2021 5:30 pm

And Brian Jackson must never have heard that the cost of relatively scarce things like nickel responds to supply and demand. Nickel probably is more abundant than cobalt, but still, while manufacturing costs will go down with scale, component costs will probably increase.

Something else to consider is that everything is interconnected. If the widespread adoption of lithium-cobalt batteries increases the price of cobalt (which it almost certainly will), then things like high-speed tool steel used to machine many other things, will also increase in price, and be passed on to the cost of the end product even when it doesn’t contain cobalt.

A detailed analysis of the relationships and interconnected costs should be done before blithely suggesting that “economy of scale” will save the day.

