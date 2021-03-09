Alarmism

Study: Global Warming is Raising the Tropical Wet Bulb Maximum Temperature

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
19 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to a study, for every degree of warming, peak wet bulb temperature in the tropics also rises by a degree, so even a small amount of warming is a grave threat to human health. But there are these things called thunderstorms which create a non-linear cutoff to maximum temperatures.

Global heating pushes tropical regions towards limits of human livability

Rising heat and humidity threatening to plunge much of the world’s population into potentially lethal conditions, study finds

Oliver Milman
@olliemilman
Tue 9 Mar 2021 03.00 AEDT

The climate crisis is pushing the planet’s tropical regions towards the limits of human livability, with rising heat and humidity threatening to plunge much of the world’s population into potentially lethal conditions, new research has found.

Should governments fail to curb global heating to 1.5C above the pre-industrial era, areas in the tropical band that stretches either side of the equator risk changing into a new environment that will hit “the limit of human adaptation”, the study warns.

The research team looked at various historical data and simulations to determine how wet-bulb temperature extremes will change as the planet continues to heat up, discovering that these extremes in the tropics increase at around the same rate as the tropical mean temperature.

This means that the world’s temperature increase will need to be limited to 1.5C to avoid risking areas of the tropics exceeding 35C in wet-bulb temperature, which is so-called because it is measured by a thermometer that has its bulb wrapped in a wet cloth, helping mimic the ability of humans to cool their skin by evaporating sweat.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/science/2021/mar/08/global-heating-tropical-regions-human-livability

The abstract of the study;

Projections of tropical heat stress constrained by atmospheric dynamics

Yi ZhangIsaac Held & Stephan Fueglistaler 

Extreme heat under global warming is a concerning issue for the growing tropical population. However, model projections of extreme temperatures, a widely used metric for extreme heat, are uncertain on regional scales. In addition, humidity needs to be taken into account to estimate the health impact of extreme heat. Here we show that an integrated temperature–humidity metric for the health impact of heat, namely, the extreme wet-bulb temperature (TW), is controlled by established atmospheric dynamics and thus can be robustly projected on regional scales. For each 1 °C of tropical mean warming, global climate models project extreme TW (the annual maximum of daily mean or 3-hourly values) to increase roughly uniformly between 20° S and 20° N latitude by about 1 °C. This projection is consistent with theoretical expectation based on tropical atmospheric dynamics, and observations over the past 40 years, which gives confidence to the model projection. For a 1.5 °C warmer world, the probable (66% confidence interval) increase of regional extreme TW is projected to be 1.33–1.49 °C, whereas the uncertainty of projected extreme temperatures is 3.7 times as large. These results suggest that limiting global warming to 1.5 °C will prevent most of the tropics from reaching a TW of 35 °C, the limit of human adaptation.

Read more (paywalled): https://www.nature.com/articles/s41561-021-00695-3

The claim that maximum wet bulb temperature will rise linearly with global temperature in my opinion is dubious. Unfortunately we can’t see their full study, but in the real world sea surface temperatures exhibit a sharp cutoff. From Willis’ post “Argo and the Ocean Temperature Maximum”.

Since the sea is 70% of the world’s surface, this sharp cutoff has a major impact on global temperatures.

Why is there such a sharp cutoff on sea surface temperature? The reason is if temperatures rise much above 30C, thunderstorms spontaneously form and cool the surface.

This is why the tropical belt wet season is so wet – all those storms are busy pumping excess heat from the surface, punching a hole through the bulk of the greenhouse blanket, and dumping excess heat at the cold edge of space. Anyone who has seen a thunderhead soaring into the sky has personally witnessed water vapour punching a hole through the bottom of the troposphere.

What if you live too far from the ocean or a large body of water to receive much benefit from this ocean cooling effect? In that case, you are not going to experience extreme humidity – so wet bulb temperature will remain at survivable levels. High humidity requires a source of water vapour.

But what if I’m wrong? Thankfully here in Australia we have pioneered a novel solution to surviving extreme heat.

In the tropical far North of Australia, people install solar heating systems for their swimming pools, not to warm the pools, but to run them at night time. These solar “heaters” at night time function as radiators, dumping excess pool water heat into the cooler night air. That way when wet bulb temperatures soar to uncomfortable heights, we have comfortably cool swimming pools available to help maintain a survivable body temperature.

We have also discovered drinking beer for medicinal purposes helps our bodies dump heat by expanding our surface capillary blood vessels, so to get the full benefit of our radiator cooled swimming pools you have to keep a sixpack of beer on ice in a floating cooler box, and drink bottles of beer at regularly intervals.

19 Comments
H.R.
March 9, 2021 6:08 pm

Eric Worrall: …so to get the full benefit of our radiator cooled swimming pools you have to keep a sixpack of beer on ice in a floating cooler box, and drink bottles of beer at regularly intervals.

Looks to me like maybe you were consuming some beer at regular intervals. I like a man who practices what he preaches.
😜

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  H.R.
March 9, 2021 6:45 pm

I do strive for authenticity ;-). But I live a bit outside that 20 degree tropical belt, so I usually get away with just the cold pool water, I don’t need the medicinal beer!.

RickWill
March 9, 2021 6:49 pm

But what if I’m wrong? 

I can give you a 100% guarantee you are not wrong. Open ocean surface temperature is regulated to 30C. It cannot exceed 32C because the sky literally goes perpetually dark. The rainfall you notice is the consequence of convergence from cooler zones to the warm pools that knocks the top of the possible peak such that the surface regulates at 30C.

All there oceans do the same thing. How would that be possible for some delicate balance. And the same regulation occurs in the Pacific and Indian Oceans even in the depths of glaciation. Tropical Atlantic goes cold though.

The tropical ocean surface temperature has not changed in 4 decades according to moored buoys and NOAA/NCEP..

Nino34_NCEP.png
RickWill
Reply to  RickWill
March 9, 2021 6:50 pm

Pacific regulating at 30C.

Slide1.PNG
RickWill
Reply to  RickWill
March 9, 2021 6:51 pm

Atlantic regulating at 30C.

Slide2.PNG
RickWill
Reply to  RickWill
March 9, 2021 6:52 pm

Indian regulating at 30C.

Slide3.PNG
Kevin kilty
Reply to  RickWill
March 9, 2021 9:02 pm

Interesting graphs, but it looks like the axis labels have a typo. Showt?

Terry
March 9, 2021 7:08 pm

I live in Canada which is actually the limit of habitability due to cold.and I’m doing find. The folks near the equator will too.

markl
March 9, 2021 7:24 pm

🙂

Alexy Scherbakoff
March 9, 2021 7:38 pm

Could someone tell those turkeys to lookup hygrometers on Wikipedia. They are so wrong that I couldn’t be bothered rolling my eyes.

commieBob
March 9, 2021 7:48 pm

They seem to treat everything between 20S and 20N the same, but as far as I can tell, it isn’t.

The equator is cooler than tropical areas off the equator. link It’s not exactly a secret. The mechanism is well known.

If the planet got a bit warmer, wouldn’t the equatorial region broaden? Given the evaporation mechanism that keeps the equator cooler than it otherwise might be, wouldn’t the warm areas just move toward the poles?

Abolition Man
March 9, 2021 7:57 pm

Hey, Eric!
Just like most practitioners of scientism, these jamokes seem oblivious to the real world. How they missed the temperature regulating feature of T-storms is a mystery to climate realists!

Speaking of reality, here in the high desert Southwest I have found that medicinal margaritas are much more efficacious for treating severe thirst and heat problems! The Vitamin C in the lime juice is quite helpful and adding juice from pomegranates or açaí berries gives extra nutritional value to the blend! At one ranch I worked at we added lime Emergen-C to them for extra energy on hot afternoons! Cheers!

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Abolition Man
March 9, 2021 8:45 pm

Good idea, vitamin C is vital for boosting the immune system! 🙂

nicholas tesdorf
March 9, 2021 8:02 pm

Thanks again to Eric Worrall for more useful and practical advice on how to avoid bad effects from the non-existent Global warming.

Joel O'Bryan
March 9, 2021 8:13 pm

I have large pool in my backyard here in Arizona-Sonoran Desert for exactly that same reason. I can get out of my 86 ºF (30 ºC) water temp pool on a July night air and quickly find myself shivering in 90 ºF air due to the rapid evaporation of the water from the skin and no sunlight to warm it. A quick towel-off and a then a chilled malted beverage makes everything good again.

RickWill
March 9, 2021 8:28 pm

On the same topic – does any atmospheric physicist in the house know how to calculate the level of free convection for given surface temperature for a saturated lower zone?

Also are you taught any insight into the minimum level of water vapour needed to produce a level of free convection?

rah
March 9, 2021 8:31 pm

And yet people flock to Florida and the Tropics for retirement. And yet there is not one bit of evidence that people are migrating from the tropics towards the poles. And yet there is no evidence that Antarctica is becoming more habitable, But still the warmanistas dump this kind of bilge on us daily.

I think there is going to be a saturation point eventually just as we are now seeing begin to happen with the COVID scare.

I did a run down to Smithville, TN. Took a 10 hour break in a little truck stop in TN. Though the state is still under a mask mandate not a single person in that truck stop was wearing a mask. Not even the girls behind the counter.

The left has a real problem. They have used every way they can to increase the COVID morbidity and mortality numbers and they have no new way to increase them to show a spike. At the same time, the flu season is coming to an end and so the many cases of influenza that have been reported as COVID 19 is on the decline.  Many of the people most likely to die from COVID-19 are already gone and many others have had it and recovered. And now there are an ever growing number of people being vaccinated. And then there is the fact that we can’t go a week without a story of some Governor or Mayor blatantly violating the very restrictions they have ordered enforced upon their citizens. And finally, spring is coming on, and so is spring fever, and people are just done with this whole thing.  

Kevin kilty
Reply to  rah
March 9, 2021 9:07 pm

Wish I could give you a “+” for each sentence in your post.

ray g
March 9, 2021 8:56 pm

Didn’t I read somewhere that most warming was in the winter and at night time?

