Renewable energy

The Catastrophic Texas Blackouts: Lessons For The Developing Countries

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
17 Comments

Reposted from Forbes

The recent severe snowstorm in the US led to a catastrophic power outage in Texas leaving millions of people without access to power or heat for several days, with a mounting death toll that has yet to be fully tallied. The state was about 4 minutes and seconds away from a total grid collapse that would have left the state’s residents for weeks or months without power. If that were to have happened, tens of thousands of people would have been at the risk of freezing to death.  

Political leaders in Asia, Africa and Latin America, well aware that reliable and affordable electricity for their burgeoning middle classes is a pre-requisite of staying in office, would no doubt incredulously ask “How could this happen in Texas, the energy power-house of the US, the country which surpassed Russia in 2011 to become the world’s largest producer of natural gas and overtook Saudi Arabia in 2018 to become the world’s largest producer of oil?”

Energy planners and grid engineers in many developing countries work with creaky grid infrastructure and frequent breakdowns lead many of their customers to own diesel gen-sets as ready backups. The irony will not be lost: last week, President Biden ordered the federal government to provide diesel generators and diesel fuel along with other assistance to Texas amid the power outages brought on by extreme cold.

Policy Lessons Of The Texas Debacle

For energy policy makers around the world, the lessons of the Texas debacle will be a warning sign in their own planning for power grid reliability and resilience to adverse events. Thus, UK’s The Telegraph ran a headline: “Blackouts in energy-rich Texas are a wake-up call for knife-edge Britain.” However, gleaning policy lessons will not be straight-forward.

Like most controversies in America these days, the failures of the Texas power grid when it was most needed led to a blizzard of blame and finger-pointing largely along partisan lines. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in a tweet asserted:  “The infrastructure failures in Texas are quite literally what happens when you *don’t* pursue a Green New Deal.” Renewable energy fans insist that the grid managers at ERCOT never expected to rely on intermittant wind power during an ice storm. They accuse “fossil fuel interests and their allies in the Republican Party” of hiding the “real culprit”: natural gas and power grid “poorly prepared to deal with severe winter conditions after years of deregulation.” On the other side, the conservative Texas Public Policy Foundation think tank alleges that the storm “never would have been an issue had our grid not been so deeply penetrated by renewable energy sources.”MORE FOR YOUThe Technology Behind Bitcoin’s $1 Trillion Valuation And Its Application Beyond CryptocurrencyHow To Avoid Climate Disaster, The Bill Gates WayThe Dirty Secrets Of ‘Clean’ Electric Vehicles

Who Is Right?

It is a hugely important question. The lives and basic comfort of many people are at stake. The fate of many a planner or politician around the world depends quite literally on getting on the right side of the debate over the Texas debacle. For developing countries, the stakes are far higher as the lower per capita incomes of their constituents carry risks that few in the rich world can appreciate.

Perhaps the cause of the blackouts was simply the once-in-a-generation extreme weather for which neither coal, gas, nuclear or wind generators were prepared, due to short sighted, profit-focused planning in a deregulated market (as the Texas Tribune would have it).

Alas if that were but true. For those whose professional work is in the engineering, economics and public policy aspects of power grids, the Texas debacle has been a long time coming. Decades of policy preferences in Texas in favour of weather-dependent, intermittent “renewable energy” – read solar and wind – added 20 GW of capacity since 2015 while retiring coal power plants and barely adding to natural gas capacity. More than $80 billion in Federal subsidies were spent on wind and solar during 2010 – 2019; an additional average of $1.5 billion is spent annually on state subsidies for renewable energy. A deregulated market that rewards power generation without requiring reliable capacity ready to supply power as needed naturally tilted the field in favour of intermittent solar and wind power.

The standard response of the renewables lobby is that fossil fuels receive subsidies too. The fact that wind receives 17 times, and solar an astonishing 75 times, the fiscal support that fossil-fuelled power generation receives on a per kilowatt-hour basis is lost in the rage of the culture wars between the renewable energy advocates and their counterparts on the side of oil, gas and coal.  

Texas thus opted to lose reliable generation capacity while counting on solar and wind to keep up with power demand. To any engineer worthy of his degree, the increasing likelihood that an event that combined very high demand with intermittent wind and solar power output would lead to blackouts would be apparent. As one observer, a former Republican member of the Texas House of Representatives puts it, “the only surprise was that such a situation occurred during a rare winter freeze and not during the predictable Texas summer heat waves”. The knife-edge fragility of power grids in Western Europe and the UK which have imposed policies that forced rapid growth in renewable energy capacity is no surprise.

Perhaps the most straightforward view of what transpired is given by the chart below. It shows the change in power output by fuel in Texas between January 18th and February 17th. Not only did coal and gas power hold up better than wind, which fell by over 90%, but gas turbine generators increased output by a massive 450%, nearly making up for the shortfall in wind. But this proved to be not enough to cover surging power demand brought on by the Arctic blast. It takes chutzpah to assert that because gas, coal and nuclear power did not operate at 100% of expected potential, they “failed” even though wind failed by nearly 100%.  

Change in Power Output Texas Jan 18, 2021 - Feb 17, 2021, 12 AM
Change in Power Output in Texas, Jan 18 – Feb 17th, 2021, 12 AM US EIA

A Most Consequential Irony

For planners and politicians of the developing countries, most of which are signatories to the (non-binding) Paris Agreement, hectored constantly about the need to “transition” from fossil fuels, the Texas debacle provides ironic education beyond just the rushed dependence on diesel generators when the chips are down in the richest country in the world.

Among the first actions by Joe Biden, the first US “climate president,” was to re-join the Paris Agreement. His international climate czar John Kerry met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to mark America’s re-entry barely days after the worst of the Texas tragedy. Convinced that the Earth has 9 years to avert the worst consequences of the “climate crisis” and “there’s no faking it on this one,” Mr. Kerry called on the world’s big emitting countries, including China, India, and Russia to “really step up,” cut fossil fuel use and “raise their ambition” to “fight against climate change.” The irony however is lost on Mr. Kerry. He goes around lecturing poorer countries on the need for raised ambitions to fight climate change when it is those very same ambitions that likely contributed to the tragic debacle in Texas.

4.8 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
17 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Alan
March 6, 2021 10:08 am

The wind worked as well as could be expected. But those silly windmills wouldn’t cooperate.

4
Reply
fred250
Reply to  Alan
March 6, 2021 10:35 am

The expectation is just incredibly LOW. !

0
Reply
john
March 6, 2021 10:08 am

Diesel power!

C49E2941-2DDE-45CD-ABBC-8ECC11616EA5.jpeg
3
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  john
March 6, 2021 10:23 am

Why not attach the trailer to you EV for long journeys so you need not worry about battery running down 20 miles away from the nearest charging station.

7
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Vuk
March 6, 2021 10:56 am

The perfect solution to one of the chief drawbacks of EVs. You’re a genius.

0
Reply
john
Reply to  Rory Forbes
March 6, 2021 11:13 am

Look at the size of the car vs gen. A small hill would destroy that car. Though it would be funny to watch!🤣

0
Reply
GUILLERMO SUAREZ
March 6, 2021 10:13 am

Imagine the consequence(s) of a “Carrington Event ” level Solar Flare

5
Reply
Walter Horsting
Reply to  GUILLERMO SUAREZ
March 6, 2021 10:53 am

I’m California, image millions of solar rooftop fires!

1
Reply
Tom Halla
March 6, 2021 10:14 am

Some of the failures of gas generators were due to the use of electric compressors on gas pipelines, an initiative of Obama’s EPA. ERCOT allowing subsidy mining is still the major problem, though.

6
Reply
fred250
March 6, 2021 10:32 am

“Renewable energy fans insist that the grid managers at ERCOT never expected to rely on intermittent wind power during an ice storm.”

.

From the mouths of IDIOTS , sometimes the accidental truth !

If you can’t RELY on it in a crisis, why have it at all. !

ERCOT, with their large percentage of wind energy, have BUILT-IN UNRELIABILITY in their grid.

Last edited 43 minutes ago by fred250
3
Reply
Steve Case
March 6, 2021 10:40 am

At another time and another place, the average true believer in “The Climate Crisis” would probably be a follower of Harold Camping and believer in the Maya Calendar apocalypse not to mention The Great Pumpkin.

1
Reply
bigoilbob
March 6, 2021 10:41 am

“Texas thus opted to lose reliable generation capacity while counting on solar and wind to keep up with power demand.”

Not backuppable. At least not for last month’s disaster. Of course if that had been the case, then it is criminal negligence. Every experienced authority knows that wind will suffer in this (so far) 0.000? probability extreme.

“…but gas turbine generators increased output by a massive 450%, nearly making up for the shortfall in wind.”

450% of what? This is a nonsense metric. The right one is to compare what they DID with what they were expected to do.

A viable, evergreen “plan” would have been to regularly assess the expected response to these extremes, and to maintain yesterday’s technologies longer if required. I am betting that, unless it is politically high jacked or buried, Kris Kobach style, Paxton’s investigation will find that (1) wind power limitations were not thought thru, and/or (2) that nat gas didn’t respond as expected.

The “lesson” for the rest of he world is to plan, for each of the 4 choices available in the risk matrix. As in the combinations from high/low impact, and high/low probability. And don’t forget the weather extreme trends.

Last edited 40 minutes ago by bigoilbob
-3
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  bigoilbob
March 6, 2021 10:54 am

comment image

In my view, windmills are yesterday technolgy

0
Reply
Ron Long
March 6, 2021 10:48 am

Interesting report, but why did nuclear decline 26%? Most nuclear power generating plants are fairly self sufficient, and the fuel rods last a long time, and the plant can utilize its own electricity to power whatever mitigation efforts are needed to offset environmental events. I am certain that modern, fail-safe (Chernobyl experiments notwithstanding), and dependable, so why the decline?

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Ron Long
March 6, 2021 11:11 am

Texas has two nuclear sites, each with two reactors. The water return lines from the steam condensation system to one of the four froze, and it had to be taken off line. That is why the decline was about 1/4th.

0
Reply
markl
March 6, 2021 11:01 am

The public will never know the facts behind the power failure in Texas. A complicit media will drown the people with misdirection and misinformation. Fact is if Texas hadn’t gone whole hog into wind power and maintained and grew their energy infrastructure without it the collapse would never had happened. History says I’m correct. We/USA are entering a period where truth is determined by politics, not facts, and it will get worse if it ever gets better.

2
Reply
Rud Istvan
March 6, 2021 11:13 am

Surprised that this fairly balanced article is from Forbes. They usually have greenish tendencies.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Renewable energy

Chuck DeVore: Texas’ blackouts – here’s the truth about why they happened and what we have to do next

4 days ago
Charles Rotter
Renewable energy

Summary UK Weather Dependent Renewables: 2019

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Renewable energy

The Texas Energy Disaster

2 weeks ago
Andy May
natural gas Renewable energy

Wind and solar are losing ground to gas

2 months ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Renewable energy

The Catastrophic Texas Blackouts: Lessons For The Developing Countries

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
Polar Bears

Polar bear attack in Svalbard: victim survives, polar bear does not

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Solar

Observations Around Solar System With Parker Solar Probe’s 7th Solar Encounter

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Antarctic

NASA’s ICESat-2 satellite reveals shape, depth of Antarctic ice shelf fractures

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: