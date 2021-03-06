Polar Bears

Polar bear attack in Svalbard: victim survives, polar bear does not

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
23 Comments

Reposted from Polar Bear Science

Posted on March 2, 2021 

A man was attacked from behind this morning by a small male polar bear on the east coast of Svalbard, Norway, where there is abundant sea ice. His companion shot the bear and the victim escaped with minor head injuries. Most bears are very hungry at this time of year because the seal pupping season has not yet begun.

Young bears are extremely dangerous and the most likely to attack people (Crockford 2019; Wilder et al. 2017): a three year old male fatally attacked a camper in August 2020 just outside Longyearbyen, Svalbard, an incident unfairly blamed on lack of sea ice (Crockford 2021).

UPDATE 3 March 2021: Results of an autopsy conducted on the polar bear killed yesterday revealed it was a 6 year old male that weighed only 231 kg, which is less than usual for an adult bear later in the season but likely typical for a relatively young bear at the end of winter before seal pups are born. See quote from a Norwegian polar bear specialist below [my bold]:

Jon Aars, an institute researcher who has spent many years studying bears in Svalbard, told Svalbardposten the vast majority of bears ages six to 15 will weigh between 350 and 450 kilograms in April, when the spring hunting season is typically at its peak.

“It may have been aggressive because it was thin,” he said. “It is likely. The thinner they are, the greater the chance that they are dangerous. He is at an age where he is not frequently considered as a problem bear – it is mostly among the younger or the very old who have problems.”

According to a story in IcePeople (2 March 2021), my bold:

A man working on a film project was injured by a polar bear Tuesday morning during a scouting excursion with a co-worker to Mohnbukta in east Spitsbergen, according to The Governor of Svalbard.

“The polar bear has been shot and killed,” an announcement at the governor’s website states. “The governor was notified of the incident at 9:25 a.m. today. The man who was attacked by the polar bear is slightly injured. He is now being treated at Longyearbyen Hospital.”

The man was one of two employees at Polar X, owned by local film producer Jason Roberts, and they were measuring the ice thickness in the area about 70 kilometers east of Longyearbyen when they were attacked from behind, Svalbardposten reported.

“He is doing well, he is not seriously injured,” Roberts told the newspaper, adding it is the first time in his 30 years here a polar bear has attacked an employee. He said both employees are experienced in the field, but their snowmobiles were running so they may not have heard the bear’s approach.

The man attacked suffered slight head injuries. His colleague fatally shot the bear.

The injured man was transported to Longyearbyen Hospital at about 11 a.m. Officials from the governor’s office returned to the attack site Tuesday afternoon as part of their routine investigation into a polar bear encounter resulting in injuries or fatalities to people or bears. The 250-kilogram [about 550 lbs] male bear is scheduled to be autopsied this evening.

The east coast of Spitsbergen is one of the most popular travel destinations during the winter/spring because there are typically numerous bears that can be observed on the sea ice in the area, in contrast to the west coast where ice has been scant in most recent years. Travellers in the area sharing their experiences on social media in recent weeks have reported seeing numerous tracks, if not always bears.

Read the whole story here.

Ice conditions around Svalbard on 2 March 2021:

REFERENCES

Crockford, S.J. 2019The Polar Bear Catastrophe That Never Happened. Global Warming Policy Foundation, London. Available in paperback and ebook formats.

Crockford, S.J. 2021. The State of the Polar Bear Report 2020. Global Warming Policy Foundation Report 48, London. pdf here.

Wilder, J.M., Vongraven, D., Atwood, T., Hansen, B., Jessen, A., Kochnev, A., York, G., Vallender, R., Hedman, D. and Gibbons, M. 2017. Polar bear attacks on humans: implications of a changing climate. Wildlife Society Bulletin, in press. DOI: 10.1002/wsb.783 http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/wsb.783/full

Honesty
March 6, 2021 6:05 am

Yet Beluga wales now come down to the UK (FROM A LATITUDE OF 70*N more often each couple of years. Colder water due to solar minimum?? The thames froze over this year too which I predicted back in August 2020 would occur.

Scissor
March 6, 2021 6:13 am

Should a congressional camping contingent be sent to investigate? Jerry Nadler could help sustain the local population.

Doug Huffman
Reply to  Scissor
March 6, 2021 6:24 am

You don’t think much of the bears’ discretion. Buzzards will. fly away from that rotting corpse, dead or alive.

Rich Davis
Reply to  Scissor
March 6, 2021 6:32 am

Penguins in the Arctic?

Scissor
Reply to  Rich Davis
March 6, 2021 6:37 am

John Garrett
Reply to  Scissor
March 6, 2021 6:55 am

Excellent idea !!

Send Al Gore. He’s plump and ought to be a good source of protein.

Michael “Piltdown” Mann, John Kerry, Gina McCarthy, Bill McKibben and Leonardo DiCaprio should be sent out on the ice individually as special observers.

Last edited 1 hour ago by John Garrett
commieBob
March 6, 2021 6:32 am

1 – Depending on light conditions, polar bears are nearly invisible.
2 – I’ve never heard the sound of a polar bear walking. It didn’t matter that the snowmobile was running, they wouldn’t have heard the bear anyway.
3 – If they haven’t encountered humans before, polar bears see us as some kind of funny looking snack.
4 – In the light of 1, 2, and 3 above, of course the people were armed.

Last edited 2 hours ago by commieBob
Stephen Skinner
March 6, 2021 6:37 am

“..a three year old male fatally attacked a camper in August 2020 just outside Longyearbyen,”
A camper? In a TENT, camping in an area where there are Polar Bears? double-u-tee-eff!

Scissor
Reply to  Stephen Skinner
March 6, 2021 6:45 am

Perhaps he’d be interested in swimming with the crocodiles in Humpty Doo.

Jeff Labute
Reply to  Stephen Skinner
March 6, 2021 7:52 am

Tent of fools.
AND, in regards to the story, only an activist would shoot a polar bear. (sarc)

Scissor
Reply to  Stephen Skinner
March 6, 2021 8:09 am

It seems obvious that Polar bears would be drawn to the smell of roasting marshmallows and wieners over the camp fire.

Coeur de Lion
March 6, 2021 6:56 am

Read ‘Arctic Dreams’ (forget who by) for magical chapter on polar bears and their adaptation. Remaining Darwinian question- why the black nose?

Monna Manhas
Reply to  Coeur de Lion
March 6, 2021 7:36 am

Polar bears have black skin under their white fur. If you look it up, you will be told that it helps them absorb as much solar radiation as possible, keeping them warmer.
I don’t think I’m alone in honestly wondering how solar radiation penetrates all that white fur, but I’m not a scientist.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Monna Manhas
H. D. Hoese
March 6, 2021 7:06 am

Ecologists have a term for it– “Extended Foraging.” Read about it in coyotes and hyenas, probably ‘more common than thought.’ Simply stated hunger drives taking unusual risks and prey. Shark attacks?

Michael E McHenry
March 6, 2021 7:26 am

Facebook climate facts says polar bears are in decline because of climate change

Mr.
Reply to  Michael E McHenry
March 6, 2021 8:08 am

So do most of the school teachers.
What chance do kids have these days?

Michael 63
Reply to  Michael E McHenry
March 6, 2021 8:39 am

Yep, the decrease is quite substantial since the low ot the 1960ies (?) – it was down to an estimated 5,000 I think. Presently the decrease is a whopping -35,000 – -40,000! 🙂

fretslider
March 6, 2021 7:27 am

A man was attacked from behind this morning by a small male polar bear on the east coast of Svalbard

My question is this: Was the polar bear ‘forced’ to use four times as much energy in the attack?

Polar bears and narwhals are using up to four times as much energy to survive because of major ice loss in the Arctic, according to scientists. Once perfectly evolved for polar life, apex predators are struggling as their habitats shrink and unique adaptations become less suited to an increasingly ice-free Arctic, researchers say.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/feb/24/arctic-ice-loss-forces-polar-bears-to-use-four-times-as-much-energy-to-survive-study

I’m willing to bet it wasn’t.

Last edited 1 hour ago by fretslider
Pat from kerbob
Reply to  fretslider
March 6, 2021 7:32 am

If it’s warmer they expend less energy
The narwhal part is pure fantasy?
Their “air holes might shift”?
With less ice there are more airholes and far more food

Last edited 1 hour ago by Pat from kerbob
Poems of our Climate
Reply to  fretslider
March 6, 2021 8:30 am

Mammals (like us) are designed for involuntary fasting periods, otherwise they wouldn’t be here.

Mr.
March 6, 2021 7:37 am

Fake news.
All the polar bears are extinct.
David Attenborough said so.

leonardo
March 6, 2021 8:12 am

Can’t these bears read?
Don’t they have laptops?
A lot of bloggers/blogs will tell them that we feel compassion, sympathize with these animals.
They are recognized as the real victims of climate change, by all alarmists.

They shouldn’t attack us.
I’m very disappointed!

Dave Fair
March 6, 2021 8:14 am

Mucking around in bear habitat invites the bears to question your presence. Too bad they had to kill the bear. Compared to a human life, however, no big deal.

