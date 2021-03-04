Climate Lawsuits

Steyn Files New Motion in Perpetual Mann Case

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
37 Comments

The complete filing is posted here.

Another fantastic filing by Steyn’s attorneys. It’s filled with goodies. This is one of my favorites.

MANN’S MERITLESS BUT USEFUL MOTION

Rare is the motion that is at the same time both meritless and useful. Plaintiff Michael Mann’s motion to strike, for example, is just meritless: it is seven years too late. But his motion for partial summary judgment is one of the rare ones. It is meritless in that it applies the wrong law to imaginary facts. It is useful, however, in demonstrating why Defendant Mark Steyn, not Mann, should prevail on summary judgment and end this case’s eight-year-old damper on free expression on matters of public importance.

Mann’s motion for partial summary judgment is the mirror image of Steyn’s own already-filed motion for summary judgment on his defense of truth.

Steyn’s motion explains why the challenged statements in his post are true. Mann’s motion, in contrast, tries, but fails, to show they are false. Of those two dueling motions, only Steyn’s should prevail. Mann’s motion for summary judgment on falsity should be denied for the same reasons Steyn’s motion for truth should be granted.

And still on the first page.

Mann’s motion to strike Steyn’s defense of truth is seven years too late. Steyn answered Mann’s Amended Complaint on March 12, 2014, asserting as his Second Affirmative Defense that “[t]he statements at issue made by Defendant Steyn are true.” Williams Decl. Ex. 59 (Steyn’s Amended Answer and Counterclaims) ¶ 115. Superior Court Rule 12(f) requires a motion to strike to be filed “within 21 days” of the pleading it is addressed to, or on April 2, 2014. Mann filed his motion to strike on January 22, 2021. ED301J00214371

The filing is detailed and descriptive. Laying out the case clearly and logically.

Mann’s Climate War: Curry details how Mann has been “instrumental in the downward spiral of the climate science discourse” by withholding data from scientists who are critical of his statistical modeling, stifling criticism within the IPCC, distorting the peer review process, and leveling relentless personal attacks against anyone who dares to disagree with him. Steyn SJ Ex. TT (Curry Report) at 34. These attacks are “misconduct” because they violate fundamental norms of scientific discourse. Id. 16

During the Penn State investigation, Dean Henry Foley found Mann’s vitriolic “nasty” emails about his critics such misconduct as to be “worthy of censure.” ¶¶ 123, 144. “[T]hey were emails that you would not expect from people who are high minded and scientifically inclined.”

The conclusion is a forceful assertion of the truth defense, for statements both real and imaginary.

We have shown here, and in Steyn’s affirmative motion for summary judgment, that the three allegedly defamatory statements in paragraph 28 of the Amended Complaint are true. We have demonstrated that the three new “statements” Mann has concocted and tried to attribute to Steyn are also true.

Mann’s motion should in all respects be denied.

Filing online here.

Ron Long
March 4, 2021 10:10 am

Let’s hope Steyn not only gets a summary judgement, but is awarded all legal expenses as well. The accumulated legal expenses in this farce have got to be substantial. How can Mikey Mann continue in the good graces of the Penn State ethics committee? Oh, he is singing their song so no pasa nada.

Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Ron Long
March 4, 2021 11:02 am

Its better. Steyn has countersued for $10 million in defamatory damages because of what Mann’s amended complaint falsely claimed about Steyn. Steyn will win that, methinks. It is still there, pending resolution of this.

And don’t forget that Mann had to amend his complaint because it falsely claimed he was a recipient of the Nobel prize that went jointly to IPCC and Gore.

and Steyn has already gotten his psychological revenge by publishing his book of others negative comments about Mann, “volume one”.

Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 4, 2021 11:09 am

addendum. Steyn’s compendium book of others opinions of Mann is titled “A Disgrace to the Profession”, which a direct quote from one of the opinions. The irony is Mann cannot sue Steyn over the book, as none of the opinions are his, but rather Mann’s climate science colleagues.

Reply
Dave Yaussy
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 4, 2021 12:47 pm

And not just a couple of scientists with negative opinions of Mann, but dozens. It was a brilliant jujitsu move.

Reply
paul courtney
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 4, 2021 11:19 am

Mr. I: I think Steyn’s counterclaim was quietly tossed some time ago, but I have not found that on the docket.

Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Ron Long
March 4, 2021 11:06 am

Offtopic, but Dr. Roy found that January and February were unusually cool in the SH:

http://www.drroyspencer.com/2021/03/uah-global-temperature-update-for-february-2021-0-20-deg-c/

Which we’ve both noted to be the case for Chile and Argentina.

Reply
Gary Ashe
Reply to  John Tillman
March 4, 2021 11:14 am

Really Chile was chilly eh.

Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Gary Ashe
March 4, 2021 12:53 pm

Chile is seldom really chilly, except for the part of Antarctica it claims, but yeah, unusually cool, wet and windy last winter and even days this summer.

Reply
Gary Ashe
Reply to  Ron Long
March 4, 2021 11:12 am

Mann will not pay his legal expenses, he hasn’t for the last case he lost for his hockey trick, he is just free rolling his critic’s.

Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
March 4, 2021 10:15 am

You really wonder to what level Mann has to sink before his employers, Penn State, drop him.

Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
March 4, 2021 10:47 am

…or send him to the showers.

Reply
Derg
March 4, 2021 10:17 am

Mann, Simon, Nick, loydo, Griff …a cast of decepticons. Obfuscation is their game 🙁

Reply
John Garrett
March 4, 2021 10:29 am

Ouch! That’s gotta hurt.

Michael Mann, self-proclaimed “Nobel Laureate” responds, “Please, sir, may I have another?”

Reply
Bill Powers
March 4, 2021 10:32 am

I wince when I read articles like this.

I am reminded of the NFL kicker lining up for a 40 yard field goal while the play by play or color commentator are saying “This guy is mister automatic inside of 50 yards. He never misses” then watch as ‘Mr. Automatic’ hooks the ball wide left.

A statement of filing would serve to inform and then, why not wait until the verdict is in, sans over-confident predictions?

Reply
Charles Rotter
Author
Reply to  Bill Powers
March 4, 2021 10:43 am

Who is making predictions? I said it was a fantastic filing.

Level headed people know a sale isn’t made until the check clears.

Reply
DonM
Reply to  Charles Rotter
March 4, 2021 10:57 am

9/10th of the sale is made when they walk out the door with the stuff.

Reply
saveenergy
Reply to  DonM
March 4, 2021 11:18 am

It’s still not a sale, it’s a gift … until you’ve got their cash.

Reply
Charles Rotter
Author
Reply to  saveenergy
March 4, 2021 12:45 pm

People who have never run a business don’t appreciate this concept.

Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Bill Powers
March 4, 2021 11:11 am

I followed Groklaw when it was active. If I learned one thing it was that even lawyers had trouble predicting what judges would do.

The cases covered by Groklaw were similar to Dr. Mann’s lawsuits against Ball and Steyn. They were meritless but still managed to stay before the courts for an unconscionable amount of time.

Reply
u.k.(us)
Reply to  Bill Powers
March 4, 2021 11:40 am

“Sans”, using that word lost you half the audience.
Then comes “over-confident”.
It is fun pushing buttons, but eloquence will win the day.

Reply
Andy Pattullo
March 4, 2021 10:34 am

Mickey mannish, living proof that gonadal, cerebral and ethical rot are coincident traits of anti-science climate catastrophists.

Reply
Tom Halla
March 4, 2021 10:34 am

Michael Mann should be used with Sir Cyril Burt as examples of scientific misconduct. Both are examples of Noble Cause Corruption, with the difference Mann is still alive to answer for his torturing of data.

Reply
Joseph Zorzin
March 4, 2021 10:34 am

Isn’t that Mickey Mann standing next to Bill Nye the Science idiot? The photo is in many papers but none so far that I’ve seen even mention Mann. In some online papers they only show the middle of the image with Nye. I guess Mann doesn’t rate. I found this at: https://www.rollcall.com/2017/11/16/bill-nye-from-science-guy-to-science-statesman/

science_BC_063_042217.jpg
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
March 4, 2021 10:48 am

Idiot is good, but I prefer Science Goon.

Reply
Right-Handed Shark
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
March 4, 2021 12:04 pm

This picture is crying out for a caption competition. My submission:

“No Bill, you spelled it wrong! It’s only 5 letters! Count my fingers.. S.. Y.. E.. N.. S..”

Reply
Anti-griff
March 4, 2021 10:43 am

Reminds me of the OJ trial….Mann is OJ.

Reply
Steve Z
March 4, 2021 10:43 am

You’ve got to hand it to Mark Steyn, who has endured seven years of this nonsense from Mann. Maybe that makes him a worthy successor to the late Rush Limbaugh.

Reply
ResourceGuy
March 4, 2021 10:46 am

At this rate they will have climate outcomes data to consider.

Reply
AleaJactaEst
March 4, 2021 10:59 am

If the US President didn’t have standing for blatant voting fraud and his lawyer has filing after filing ignored by the SCOTUS without even being able to present evidence… What chance Mark Steyn in the wormhole that is US Justice?

The process is the punishment.

Reply
Harry Passfield
Reply to  AleaJactaEst
March 4, 2021 12:15 pm

Beat me to it! If the highest courts in the land can effectively ignore the steal…

But, I’m betting on Steyn. But please, sort it in my lifetime!

Reply
Rud Istvan
March 4, 2021 11:05 am

The response was a fun read for this retired lawyer. Mann motion filed Years too late, inverted burden of proof, confabulated strawmen… Ouch.

Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 4, 2021 11:22 am

Remember, Rud, this is the Swamp’s judicial system. Wanna bet on the political pressure being placed on the judge?

Reply
paul courtney
March 4, 2021 11:15 am

Wonder if Brandon S will stop by to explain how truth is not a defense to defamation claims.
This ordeal is a stain on the legal system. Lightweight DC jurists have evidently concluded that AGW is real, and allow this personal opinion (never supported by evidence) to dominate their thought process. Mann should have filed this partial SJ motion in the early stages, the first two judges assigned to this case would have granted his absurd proposition that truth is not a defense.

Reply
Clay Marley
March 4, 2021 12:08 pm

…”asserting as his Second Affirmative Defense that the statements at issue made by Defendant Steyn are true.”

In this postmodern age where truth is whatever you think it is, if it exists at all, is truth a legal defense?

Reply
knr
March 4, 2021 12:37 pm

Mann’s approach was always ‘lawfair’ not fact based , hence why it was he , the person that started this, that ducked and dived going to court in the first place. And in the land of ‘climate doom ‘ there is a very real fear that given BLM and covid , the political attention which was all they ever had, not science, as moved off and their day in the sun is over.

Reply
Caligula Jones
March 4, 2021 12:46 pm

As they say…the process IS the punishment.

Reply
