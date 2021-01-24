Climate Lawsuits

Mark Steyn files an eviscerating Motion for Summary Judgement in the Michael Mann libel suit

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
11 Comments

Twitter thread from Stephen McIntyre

Mark Steyn has filed an eviscerating and well-informed Motion for Summary Judgement in the Michael Mann vanity libel suit. https://www.steynonline.com/documents/10973.pdf
with memorandum

Click to access 10974.pdf

2/ Steyn, for the most part, stayed out of the complicated SLAAP proceedings, holding his fire for the Summary Judgement phase. I’m not going to review or precis these documents, but will quote a couple of sizzling early paragraphs.

3/ Steyn notes that court previously identified issue as whether Penn State conducted “inadequate and ineffective investigations into their employees, including Sandusky and Mann”. Steyn: “it has been thoroughly adjudicated” and Mann’s mentor “is heading to jail”.

4/ rubbing salt in the open sore, brief says: “while Mann claims he was defamed by Steyn’s linking him with the Sandusky case, in his just-published book The New Climate War, Mann thanks one of the convicted criminals in the Sandusky case.” Ouch.

5/ Steyn observed that Easterling participated in Inquiry Committee activities despite purporting to recuse. Steyn omitted most important example: Easterling intervened to prevent Inquiry Committee from contacting Mann critics and victims

New Information on the Penn State Inquiry Committee

6/ some astounding revelations in Steyn memorandum from discovery on Penn State conduct during investigation. Initial view of Inquiry Committee was that they “could not prove that [Mann was] not guilty” of first 3 counts and therefore would have to proceed to an investigation.

7/ in discovery, Foley said that Inquiry Committee “could not find anything to prove Mann’s innocence” and that, according to pleading, did not “exonerate” Mann.

8/ Steyn says that Foley “secretly” sent a draft of Inquiry Committee report to Penn State President Spanier (who is now a convicted felon in connection with Sandusky scandal) and that Spanier secretly replied to Foley with changes to report.

9/ Spanier then told Foley to be mindful of the impact that “bad publicity” of the Mann case would have on Penn State. Needless to say, in Freeh report on Sandusky case, Spanier’s concern about bad publicity also marred Penn State’s handling of that case.

10/ the brief goes on and on, revealing the failings of the Penn State inquiry and investigation in excruciating detail.

Originally tweeted by Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) on January 24, 2021.

This thread may have had more tweets added since this post was prepared.

Go to the thread on Twitter to see for yourself.

Ron Long
January 24, 2021 6:09 am

It certainly appears that corruption ran (still runs?) deep through Penn State, as suggested by the handling of both Sandusky, Easterling, and Mann by University President, among others. I hope Steyn gets all expenses and maybe even some damages (not sure about that), and that Mann gets hit with the hockey stick where it might do some good.

6
Reply
Jeremy Poynton
January 24, 2021 6:16 am

URL for PDF broken.

[fixed cr]

0
Reply
yirgach
Reply to  Jeremy Poynton
January 24, 2021 6:26 am

You have to remove the “}” at the end of the URL:
https://www.steynonline.com/documents/10973.pdf

[fixed cr]

0
Reply
Kpar
January 24, 2021 6:17 am

Looks pretty comprehensive to this non-lawyer. Too bad we do not have “loser pays” in this country.

3
Reply
Enginer01
January 24, 2021 6:25 am

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Justice_delayed_is_justice_denied#:~:text=“Justice%20delayed%20is%20justice%20denied,having%20no%20remedy%20at%20all.

0
Reply
Anti_griff
January 24, 2021 6:35 am

This whole matter has cost Mann nothing of course….there are left wing law firms who work for nothing or are compensated by some charitable trust or fund. It is just part of the ongoing war….aimed at shutting up people like Mark Steyn…and warning others to shut up.

1
Reply
Tom Halla
January 24, 2021 6:40 am

The atrocity is that Mann has been able to drag the case out for so long.

1
Reply
Antonym
January 24, 2021 6:40 am

I left Twitter but now follow Stephen McIntyre though his link in Climate audit.
What will be his next platform?

Will Pennsylvania show that it can judge facts on merits over power pushing this round?

The Scottish parliament just did: http://web.archive.org/web/20210122213515/https://amp.theguardian.com/politics/2021/jan/22/scottish-parliament-orders-prosecutors-to-release-salmond-leak-evidence

0
Reply
John Shewchuk
January 24, 2021 7:11 am

Every time Penn State calls me for a donation, I ask, “Is Mann still working there?”

1
Reply
JaKo
January 24, 2021 7:12 am

About Summary Judgments:
Why should “we” stop at the Penn State? Wasn’t Dr. Mann instated into NAS?
The whole business of “Science for Hire” including appropriately skewed conclusions are beyond reproach…

0
Reply
