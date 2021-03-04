Global Warming is Causing More Severe Winters

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

They predicted colder winters, right? And warmer winters. Climate scientists are dashing for “The Day after Tomorrow” insurance policy, after a “cold blob” broke off the Arctic.

How the ‘cold blob’ is slowing down our oceans – and what it means

By 9News StaffCNN

5:12pm Mar 4, 2021

The “cold blob” sounds like a rejected monster from a 1950s horror show – but new research shows it could be bringing some very scary climate changes indeed.The world’s major ocean currents are slowing down, and though the consequences will not be as immediate or dramatic as in Hollywood fiction, there are real-world impacts for global weather patterns and sea levels.The slowdown of ocean circulation is directly caused by warming global temperatures and has been predicted by climate scientists.

“This has been predicted, basically, for decades that this circulation would weaken in response to global warming. And now we have the strongest evidence that this is already happening,” said Stefan Rahmstorf of Potsdam University, who contributed to this research.

The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) transports water across the planet’s oceans, including the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian. The region contributing to the slowdown is the North Atlantic, according to the research.

“If this Atlantic overturning circulation breaks down all together, this will lead to a strong cooling around the northern Atlantic, especially into Europe, into the kind of coastal areas (of) Britain and Scandinavia. But that’s only true if the overturning breaks down all together,” Rahmstorf said.

…