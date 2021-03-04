Alarmism Opinion

Global Warming is Causing More Severe Winters

47 mins ago
Eric Worrall
18 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

They predicted colder winters, right? And warmer winters. Climate scientists are dashing for “The Day after Tomorrow” insurance policy, after a “cold blob” broke off the Arctic.

How the ‘cold blob’ is slowing down our oceans – and what it means

By 9News StaffCNN
5:12pm Mar 4, 2021

The “cold blob” sounds like a rejected monster from a 1950s horror show – but new research shows it could be bringing some very scary climate changes indeed.The world’s major ocean currents are slowing down, and though the consequences will not be as immediate or dramatic as in Hollywood fiction, there are real-world impacts for global weather patterns and sea levels.The slowdown of ocean circulation is directly caused by warming global temperatures and has been predicted by climate scientists.

“This has been predicted, basically, for decades that this circulation would weaken in response to global warming. And now we have the strongest evidence that this is already happening,” said Stefan Rahmstorf  of Potsdam University, who contributed to this research.

The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) transports water across the planet’s oceans, including the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian. The region contributing to the slowdown is the North Atlantic, according to the research.

“If this Atlantic overturning circulation breaks down all together, this will lead to a strong cooling around the northern Atlantic, especially into Europe, into the kind of coastal areas (of) Britain and Scandinavia. But that’s only true if the overturning breaks down all together,” Rahmstorf  said.

Read more: https://www.9news.com.au/world/cold-blob-slowing-down-atlantic-ocean-currents-drastic-climate-changes-research-says/9ead0abc-7ca1-42da-920f-809d6ab62924

No possible temperature change will ever falsify alarmist climate theories. Even a full blown descent into a new ice age, if it happens in the near future, would be blamed on anthropogenic Global Warming.

No matter what happens to global weather, climate scientists have a pack of excuses ready to roll, so they can “explain” how they knew this was going to happen all along.

UV Meter
March 4, 2021 6:09 pm

Then why do they blame ocean currents on “warming” at the poles? Can’t have it both ways.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  UV Meter
March 4, 2021 6:26 pm

Of course they can have it both ways, if the media say so and the ‘Potsdam’ clown show say so..

UV Meter
Reply to  Rory Forbes
March 4, 2021 6:45 pm

Their other theory is that warming at north pole allows cool ice-melted air to disrupt the jet stream making it become “wavy” and drift south – bringing freeze to the likes of Texas. Haven’t seen any proof of that.

John Tillman
March 4, 2021 6:11 pm

An hypothesis which explains everything, explains nothing.

As per the scientific method. But that has been cancelled.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  John Tillman
March 4, 2021 6:30 pm

They abandoned the scientific method for climate science, so long ago, they’re not even teaching it as ancient history any more. The moment they included “settled science” and “consensus” in the method, not to mention “peer review” qualifying as the gold standard for validation of a theory, they changed science into hyperbole.

Al Miller
March 4, 2021 6:12 pm

it’s easy when you know that it never was about climate…

Dennis
Reply to  Al Miller
March 4, 2021 6:39 pm

Yes, as Christiana Figureres (UN Official) admitted in October 2015, the real agenda has always been to defeat the free market capitalist system that delivered the prosperity people in developed nations take for granted.

So bad that China and Russia decided to compete with the USA and other capitalist nations to create wealth.

ResourceGuy
March 4, 2021 6:23 pm

Any storyline will work with CNN consumers.

ResourceGuy
March 4, 2021 6:25 pm

To be proper and British you must call it a ‘warming hole’ in order to stand clear of the words that must not be named.

John Shewchuk
March 4, 2021 6:29 pm

Climate genius John Holdren (Obama’s science advisor) already tried that excuse … https://newtube.app/user/RAOB/3fEZDK4

Robert of Texas
March 4, 2021 6:29 pm

It has to be an Arctic cold blast with no snow in it…remember they said children would never know what snow is.

Rory Forbes
March 4, 2021 6:32 pm

Stefan Rahmstorf … oh him! What a buffoon. History will not be kind to that idiot. Talk about a political apparatchik.

Phantor48
March 4, 2021 6:34 pm

I seem to recall that during the last big cold trend (late ’70s), they were predicting the next big ice age. Funny how the narrative keeps changing: one time, cold is a sign of cooling; but the next time, cold is a sign of warming. But the bottom line is always the same: we’re DOOOOOOOOOOOMED!!!

Dennis
Reply to  Phantor48
March 4, 2021 6:40 pm

Where did the hole in the ozone layer go?

sarc.

Dennis
March 4, 2021 6:36 pm

Farm records spanning a couple of centuries reveal that every cold weather period is followed by a warming, naturally.

Mike
March 4, 2021 6:39 pm

The slowdown of ocean circulation is directly caused by warming global temperatures and has been predicted by climate scientists.”

So I presume this is caused by warmer polar water drawing in less (or more slowly) tropical water?
If so, did we get extreme HN cold during the late 30’s early 40s?
Does it mean that if global temps fall, in say the next few decades, that ocean circulation will speed up?
If so, does it mean that the NH will not experience as many extreme cold events then?
Given that they have such a deep understanding of the processes and their predictions are spot on, they should be easily able to accurately answer these simple questions right?
And of course they should be able to get around the graph below too right?

https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2021/02/is-texas-cold-wave-caused-by-global.html

Last edited 1 minute ago by Mike
Julian Flood
March 4, 2021 6:44 pm

An oil or surfactant polluted ocean surface will be smoothed. Wind will raise fewer ripples, wavelets and waves. This will reduce wind driven currents.

Search for the SeaWifs site which details oil pollution – the oceans annually receive enough light oil to smooth the entire surface.

The lipids released by phytoplankton can have the same effect.

JF
Fewer r breaking waves, fewer salt aerosols, less stratocumulus cloud, more insolation, warming..

