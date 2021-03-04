Oregon climate activist wants to ban diesel fuel

From the “How many protest big rigs do you want in your front yard?” department comes this lunacy out of the Oregon legislature courtesy of Representative Karin A. Power, Democrat – District 41 – Milwaukie

This release from the Oregon House Republican Caucus said HB3305, authored by Portland Lawmaker Karin Power, would prohibit gas stations from offering diesel fuel in some counties starting in 2024, and statewide by 2028.

The release said if adopted, “…the legislation would cripple Oregon’s economy by effectively banning entire industries from operating altogether”.

Representative Shelly Boshart Davis of Albany said,

“Our entire economy depends on the free flow of freight by both truck and rail, nearly all of which is powered by diesel engines”.

She said there is simply no commercially available, cost-effective alternatives to transporting these goods. Davis said the proposal would destroy “…any and every industry that relies on heavy equipment, renders tens-of-thousands of personal vehicles inoperable and put countless Oregonians out of work”.

Representative Vikki Breese-Iverson from Prineville, said

“The super majority has put agenda over people and our economy”. She said if enacted, Oregonians could no longer rely on everyday goods like food, groceries, and medicine being readily available.”

The legislation was first read in the Oregon House Tuesday and awaits committee assignment.

The PR:

You can read HB3305 here: https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2021R1/Downloads/MeasureDocument/HB3305/Introduced

It gets better. Just to show house clueless the sponsor is, see the reply tweet:

I don't understand this press release; we sent the language to folks in advance and asked for collaboration and feedback. This policy replaces one type of diesel fuel with other fuel types. It's spearheaded by a major trucking company that has found significant cost savings. — Karin Power (@karin_power) March 3, 2021

She doesn’t even understand her own bill, from the very first page:



“Petroleum diesel” means fuel produced from the distillation of petroleum or its products that is suitable for use in a compression ignition engine.

Notwithstanding ORS 646.922, on or after the following dates, a nonretail dealer or retail dealer may not sell or offer for sale petroleum diesel to a consumer for use in a motor vehicle:

Basically what this is – a bid to make biodiesel the “official state fuel”. Oregon already has a 5% blend mandate for all diesel fuels sold statewide.

Is there enough biodiesel to fuel the entire state of Oregon by 2028? Doubtful. This is from 2016, where only 1.84% is biodiesel, and it is unlikely they will be able to meet the demand by 2024:





Most of the in-state production comes from SeQuential Biofuels in Salem, which has a production capacity of 15 million gallons per year.

The total number of gallons of diesel used in Oregon ?

According to CFP reported data, 750 million gallons of diesel, including bio- and renewable diesel, were consumed in 2017, the most recent year of data collected. Growth projections from the Department of Transportation’s June 2018 forecast indicate 1.4 percent growth for calendar year 2018 and1.0 percent growth for calendar year 2019. Source: https://www.oregon.gov/deq/aq/Documents/CFP-Forecast2019.pdf

4.7 3 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...