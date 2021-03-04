biofuels

Oregon climate activist wants to ban diesel fuel

2 hours ago
Anthony Watts
19 Comments

From the “How many protest big rigs do you want in your front yard?” department comes this lunacy out of the Oregon legislature courtesy of Representative Karin A. Power, Democrat – District 41 – Milwaukie

This release from the Oregon House Republican Caucus said HB3305, authored by Portland Lawmaker Karin Power, would prohibit gas stations from offering diesel fuel in some counties starting in 2024, and statewide by 2028.

The release said if adopted, “…the legislation would cripple Oregon’s economy by effectively banning entire industries from operating altogether”.

Representative Shelly Boshart Davis of Albany said,

“Our entire economy depends on the free flow of freight by both truck and rail, nearly all of which is powered by diesel engines”.

She said there is simply no commercially available, cost-effective alternatives to transporting these goods. Davis said the proposal would destroy “…any and every industry that relies on heavy equipment, renders tens-of-thousands of personal vehicles inoperable and put countless Oregonians out of work”.

Representative Vikki Breese-Iverson from Prineville, said

“The super majority has put agenda over people and our economy”. She said if enacted, Oregonians could no longer rely on everyday goods like food, groceries, and medicine being readily available.”

The legislation was first read in the Oregon House Tuesday and awaits committee assignment.

The PR:

You can read HB3305 here: https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2021R1/Downloads/MeasureDocument/HB3305/Introduced

It gets better. Just to show house clueless the sponsor is, see the reply tweet:

She doesn’t even understand her own bill, from the very first page:

“Petroleum diesel” means fuel produced from the distillation of petroleum or its products that is suitable for use in a compression ignition engine.

Notwithstanding ORS 646.922, on or after the following dates, a nonretail dealer or retail dealer may not sell or offer for sale petroleum diesel to a consumer for use in a motor vehicle:

Basically what this is – a bid to make biodiesel the “official state fuel”. Oregon already has a 5% blend mandate for all diesel fuels sold statewide.

Is there enough biodiesel to fuel the entire state of Oregon by 2028? Doubtful. This is from 2016, where only 1.84% is biodiesel, and it is unlikely they will be able to meet the demand by 2024:

Source: https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/lpro/Publications/Background-Brief-Renewable-Fuels-2019.pdf

Most of the in-state production comes from SeQuential Biofuels in Salem, which has a production capacity of 15 million gallons per year.

The total number of gallons of diesel used in Oregon ?

According to CFP reported data, 750 million gallons of diesel, including bio- and renewable diesel, were consumed in 2017, the most recent year of data collected. Growth projections from the Department of Transportation’s June 2018 forecast indicate 1.4 percent growth for calendar year 2018 and1.0 percent growth for calendar year 2019.

Source: https://www.oregon.gov/deq/aq/Documents/CFP-Forecast2019.pdf

19 Comments
John Tillman
March 4, 2021 4:35 pm

Ban lethal hydroxyl acid! Four thousand needless deaths a year in the US. Also the worst greenhouse gas!

AKA dihydrogen monoxide.

Last edited 1 hour ago by John Tillman
Rich Davis
Reply to  John Tillman
March 4, 2021 5:01 pm

Yes, this insidious chemical has been dumped literally everywhere by evil industry and has now been detected in even the most remote reservoirs and all of the world’s oceans. It is even abundant in Antarctica. Did you know that?

Shockingly, the same DHMO found in acid rain is frequently a major component of processed baby food! We must do SOMETHING about this scourge. Think of the childrun!

On the outer Barcoo
Reply to  John Tillman
March 4, 2021 5:46 pm

Don’t forget oxygen dihydride; It’s a killer that doesn’t discriminate between genders.

John the Econ
March 4, 2021 4:38 pm

Do it! And why wait until 2024? Do it now! Show us all how the Progressive green agenda really works.

I like it when bad Progressive ideas are tested a long way away from where I live. I don’t buy Nike products anyway.

Stevek
Reply to  John the Econ
March 4, 2021 4:48 pm

I completely agree with you. All these plans should be voted in now so voters can see first hand the destruction. The worst thing is for the changes to come in piece by piece over years and years, because then the voter never sees the damage.

John Tillman
March 4, 2021 4:42 pm

My home state will need a lot more McDonald’s with excess French fry deep fat frying oil in order to fill that biodiesel bill.

Spetzer86
Reply to  John Tillman
March 4, 2021 5:07 pm

You don’t think McDs would be collecting that stuff for their own trucks? Doesn’t matter though, it still wouldn’t be enough.

John Tillman
Reply to  Spetzer86
March 4, 2021 5:32 pm

Good point!

Let it start at the source. Or opening biodiesel stations next to their burgertoria.

commieBob
March 4, 2021 4:44 pm

As far as I can tell there’s still rioting going on. yes/no?

It sounds like Oregon is thoroughly Californicated.

Joe
March 4, 2021 4:59 pm

The most elegant way of stopping people from using a useful thing is to provide a cost-effective replacement thing which is BETTER than the original thing. This has worked since mankind existed, and countless examples are available.

The corollary to this is convincing your enemies to ban the means of producing, developing, and delivering the very necessities for their own survival WITHOUT a viable replacement. If you can convince your enemy to kill themselves, you don’t ever need to fight.

Knowing who is behind this idea (assuming it isn’t simply a lone idiot) yields a great amount of intelligence as to who wants whom to disappear.

Ron Long
March 4, 2021 5:05 pm

How about a bill to ban Oregon Climate Activists? I was born in Eugene, Oregon. I got the hell out of there.

Abolition Man
Reply to  Ron Long
March 4, 2021 5:42 pm

I think that the Progressives that find Commifornia too rightwing and reactionary for their soft sensibilities move to Portland! It’s either that or they are the ones that got kicked out of mommy’s basement and couldn’t afford to live in the Fool’s Golden State!
Supposed to be a reply to commieBob, though!

Last edited 43 minutes ago by Abolition Man
John Tillman
Reply to  Abolition Man
March 4, 2021 5:47 pm

Portland, where I lived from the 1970s to ’90s, and where my dad was born and grew up, is now where 20 somethings from NY and CA go to retire.

markl
March 4, 2021 5:13 pm

It’s past the time to reel in the cancel culture.

Rory Forbes
March 4, 2021 5:23 pm

Well, there’s the problem right there! Look at the name; KARIN Power. However it’s spelled, she’s a Karen!

We need to rid our legislatures of “Karens” … the sooner the better. 🙂

jtom
March 4, 2021 5:36 pm

Give them everything they want in Oregon. Everything. The state is already a complete mess, and a detriment to the nation. Let them fail to the point of starvation and deprivation so they understand the consequences of their demands, and saner voters will learn what happens when they kowtow to this group.

Give them the rope, and buy popcorn.

CD in Wisconsin
March 4, 2021 6:04 pm

It’s not just diesel fuel in Oregon folks. The city of Petaluma in California appears to be headed for outlawing new gasoline filling stations to fight climate change according to Fox News….

https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/california-petaluma-gas-station-ban

All eyes are on Petaluma, Calif., a city of approximately 60,000 that voted in February to ban the construction of new gas stations as part of the fight against climate change

Petaluma City Council voted unanimously to enact the ban as the city aims to achieve
carbon neutrality by 2030, The Press Democrat reported.

*******

And what starts in one California city can spread to many other parts of the country wherever there are leftist city councils and state govts. If you enjoyed the coronavirus lockdown of the economy, you will love what is going to happen when enough local and state bureaucrats start outlawing fossil fuel-based transportation fuels.

I am waiting with baited breath for Biden to propose this at the federal level. It should be fun.

old engineer
March 4, 2021 6:07 pm

Why bother with bio-diesel? Tesla is bound to have their electric semi on the market by 2024.
and yes- /sarc

ResourceGuy
March 4, 2021 6:26 pm

But you can still inhale it and inject it right?

