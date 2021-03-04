Carbon tax symbol of energy as oil and gas price increase and taxes on coal plants and nuclear fuel power plant shaped as a hand as a concept for environmental green tariffs with 3D illustration elements.
carbon tax

Bloomberg: “600% Gain in Carbon Prices Vital to Rein in Global Warming”

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
19 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Renewable energy is so cheap and convenient compared to fossil fuel and nuclear power, a brutal regime of carbon taxes is required to force people to move to using renewables.

600% Gain in Carbon Prices Vital to Rein in Global Warming

By Stephen Stapczynski
4 March 2021, 10:00 GMT+10 Updated on 

The world’s governments will need to significantly increase the cost of emitting carbon dioxide in order to keep global warming at bay.

That’s according to energy consultant Wood Mackenzie Ltd. To stop global temperatures from rising above 1.5 degree Celsius from pre-industrial levels, carbon prices must surge to $160 per ton of CO2 by 2030, up from a global average of $22 at the end of last year, it said in a report Thursday.

The price of carbon permits has recently climbed to a record in Europe amid speculative buying and efforts by policymakers to lower emissions, but Asian nations have lagged behind. Japan is consideringrevising its carbon tax, which is one of the lowest in the world. In China, online carbon trading is set to begin by the end of June.

Governments need carbon policies to push industries into adopting greener options for energy, such as hydrogen, WoodMac said in the report. That can be accomplished via carbon prices, direct incentives or tax policies, the consultancy said.

Read more: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-04/a-600-gain-in-carbon-prices-vital-to-keep-global-warming-at-bay

Something I don’t understand, previous energy revolutions were rapid and voluntary. For example, when cheaper, more convenient kerosene replaced whale oil after kerosene hit the market in the 1860s, the whaling industry collapsed in a little over a decade, as people flocked to the better option.

One day economists will unravel the mystery of why renewable energy is having such an uphill battle replacing fossil fuel, despite multiple claims that renewables are the cheapest option.

Of course, its just barely possible that people who claim renewables are cheap are not taking all relevant factors into consideration. For example, when you factor in the cost of all that extra infrastructure required to provide backup power in the event of an extended outage, like the recent Texas ice storm, renewables seem very expensive indeed.

Abolition Man
March 4, 2021 10:17 pm

The costs of living in Stone Age squalor that only Unreliable Energy can provide are incalculable according to the high priests!
Who would want to live with dependable, cheap energy when our lords and masters have decreed it to be selfish and heretical!

Richard (the cynical one)
Reply to  Abolition Man
March 4, 2021 11:09 pm

Yes. 600% gain in carbon tax theft needed to rein in any chance of prosperity, normalcy, humanity.

George Tetley
Reply to  Richard (the cynical one)
March 5, 2021 12:38 am

Believers in this bulls,,,t all earn over $600 a miniute ( sorry not earn steal )

Redge
Reply to  Abolition Man
March 5, 2021 12:36 am

Dennis Moore, Dennis Moore

Riding through the land

Dennis Moore, Dennis Moore

Without a merry band

He steals from the poor

And gives to the rich

Stupid bitch

~Monty Python

PCman999
March 4, 2021 10:18 pm

I really fear for the world when all the media is panicking and crowing about the impending doom of an extra fraction of °C in warming – how in the world can that be a problem? Why are they so credulous of the doomsday scenarios? Oh yah, I forgot – it gets clicks to their page and eyeballs to their ads. They don’t care how much money is wasted on Rube Goldberg schemes to produce green power or how much hardship they bring to people’s lives – Climate change policies are racist, they affect the non-white, non-Democrat-millionaires more than any other flavour of humanity.

Streetcred
March 4, 2021 10:25 pm

How about Bloomberg cedes all of his wealth to the government for ‘ruinables and carbon’ and leads a life of austerity ? He can live in a cardboard box down by the lake. He’s not needed in the world and we could survive just perfectly without him.

Joe
March 4, 2021 10:31 pm

Why is 1.5 degree Celsius the magic number? Why not 1.6? or 1.0004? or 2? or 10? Why???

Redge
Reply to  Joe
March 5, 2021 12:38 am

It’s about getting the right balance between scary but sciency. 1.5C is relatable whereas 1.0004 completely confuses doomers

Kenji
March 4, 2021 10:32 pm

And the revenue … will go to? Ohhh yeahhh … “reparations” for climate injustice. Or … forgiving all student loans? Or … $22.00/hr minimum wage “like they have in Norway” according to AOC?

Or just line the pockets of lots of “Green” Non Profits to Fund more Eco-lawsuits?

NIKKI
March 4, 2021 10:44 pm

So what they are saying, people should starve and winter kill for the sake of a climate hoax

Redge
Reply to  NIKKI
March 5, 2021 12:39 am

yes

Rory Forbes
March 4, 2021 10:56 pm

The answer to all of this is really very simple. Marxism/socialism/globalism and what they ironically call ‘progressiveism’ produces no wealth. It can’t. Most of the world’s wealth was once (recently) in the hands of the middle class. Free market capitalism could make that happen again. The object of all these apparent catastrophes (covid and climate whatever, even AIDS) is solely to redistribute wealth and launch the political movement to destroy the middle class … while transferring their wealth to the media – tech giant – political swamp cartel.

Rasmussen
March 4, 2021 11:16 pm

Cui bono ?

Zoe Phin
March 4, 2021 11:28 pm

What a dumbass. Greenhouse effect is not even real. In any case, he should set an example, and run all his servers on wind mills and solar panels. Only then can he have a claim to some moral authority. What a joke otherwise.

chemman
Reply to  Zoe Phin
March 4, 2021 11:35 pm

He still wouldn’t have any moral authority. Nothing moral about impoverishing people.

Zoe Phin
Reply to  chemman
March 4, 2021 11:52 pm

Better to call him out a hypocrite with a chance of redemption rather than letting him run his mouth for free. No?

Rory Forbes
Reply to  Zoe Phin
March 4, 2021 11:58 pm

What a dumbass. Greenhouse effect is not even real.

You know a well as I do, Zoe … these people realize “climate change”, the GHE and CO2 being the climate control knob is just the basis for propaganda. No one with half a brain and any understanding of the subject believes this crap any longer. There is virtually nothing to support it but 50+ years of failure.

Zoe Phin
March 4, 2021 11:55 pm

If wind and solar had been the dominant energy form for 170 years, these type of people would be complaining about millenial cooling that we need to fix with fossil fuels. Buy low, sell high. The big money is in transitions, not stable blue chips.
The perception of what is moral is the only game the left plays.

Redge
Reply to  Zoe Phin
March 5, 2021 12:46 am

If wind and solar had been the dominant energy form there would be no internet, mobile phones, cars, etc.

We wouldn’t be having this conversation across the world

In 1841 the average newborn girl was not expected to reach 43 years of age. Today we are double the average age of 1841.

