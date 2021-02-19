Energy

Assigning Blame for the Blackouts in Texas

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
51 Comments

Reposted from Dr. Judith Curry’s Climate Etc.

By Planning Engineer

The story from some media sources is that frozen wind turbines are responsible for the power shortfalls in Texas. Other media sources emphasize that fossil fuel resources should shoulder the blame because they have large cold induced outages as well and also some natural gas plants could not obtain fuel.

Extreme cold should be expected to cause significant outages of both renewable and fossil fuel based resources. Why would anyone expect that sufficient amounts of natural gas would be available and deliverable to supply much needed generation? Considering the extreme cold, nothing particularly surprising is happening within any resource class in Texas. The technologies and their performance were well within the expected bounds of what could have been foreseen for such weather conditions. While some degradation should be expected, what is happening in Texas is a departure from what they should be experiencing. Who or what then is responsible for the shocking consequences produced by Texas’s run in with this recent bout of extreme cold?

TRADITIONAL PLANNING

Traditionally, responsibility for ensuring adequate capacity during extreme conditions has fallen upon individual utility providers. A couple decades ago I was responsible for the load forecasting, transmission planning and generation planning efforts of an electric cooperative in the southeastern US. My group’s projections, studies and analysis supported our plans to meet customer demand under forecasted peak load conditions. We had seen considerable growth in residential and commercial heat pumps. At colder temperature these units stop producing heat efficiently and switch to resistance heating which causes a spike in demand. Our forecasts showed that we would need to plan for extra capacity to meet this potential demand under extreme conditions in upcoming winters.

I was raked over the coals and this forecast was strongly challenged. Providing extra generation capacity, ensuring committed (firm) deliveries of gas during the winter, upgrading transmission facilities are all expensive endeavors. Premiums are paid to ensure gas delivery and backup power and there is no refund if it’s not used. Such actions increased the annual budget and impact rates significantly for something that is not likely to occur most years, even if the extreme weather projections are appropriate. You certainly don’t want to over-estimate peak demand due to the increasing costs associated with meeting that demand. But back then we were obligated to provide for such “expected” loads. Our CEO, accountants and rate makers would ideally have liked a lower extreme demand projection as that would in most cases kept our cost down. It was challenging to hold firm and stand by the studies and force the extra costs on our Members.

Fortuitously for us, we were hit with extreme winter conditions just when the plan went in place. Demand soared and the planned capacity we had provided was needed. A neighboring entity was hit with the same conditions. Like us they had significant growth in heat pumps – but they had not forecasted their extreme weather peak to climb as we had. They had to go to the overburdened markets to find energy and make some curtailments. The cost of replacement power turned out to be significantly greater proportionately than we incurred by planning for the high demand. They suffered real consequences due to the shortcomings of their planning efforts.

However, if extreme winter had not occurred, our neighbor’s costs would have been lower than ours that year and that may have continued many years into the future as long as we didn’t see extreme winter conditions. Instead of the praise we eventually received, there would have at least been some annoyance directed at my groups for contributing to “un-needed expenditures”. That’s the way of the world. You can often do things a little cheaper, save some money and most of the time you can get away with it. But sometimes/eventually you cut it too close and the consequences can be extreme.

The Approach in Texas

Who is responsible for providing adequate capacity in Texas during extreme conditions? The short answer is no one. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) looks at potential forecasted peak conditions and expected available generation and if there is sufficient margin they assume everything will be all right. But unlike utilities under traditional models, they don’t ensure that the resources can deliver power under adverse conditions, they don’t require that generators have secured firm fuel supplies, and they don’t make sure the resources will be ready and available to operate. They count on enough resources being there because they assume that is in their owner’s best interests. Unlike all other US energy markets, Texas does not even have a capacity market. By design they rely solely upon the energy market. This means that entities profit only from the actual energy they sell into the system. They do not see any profit from having stand by capacity ready to help out in emergencies. The energy only market works well under normal conditions to keep prices down. While generally markets are often great things, providing needed energy during extreme conditions evidently is not their forte. Unlike the traditional approach where specific entities have responsibilities to meet peak levels, in Texas the responsibility is diffuse and unassigned. There is no significant long term motivation for entities to ensure extra capacity just in case it may be needed during extreme conditions. Entities that might make that gamble theoretically can profit when markets skyrocket, but such approaches require tremendous patience and the ability to weather many years of potential negative returns.

This article from GreenTech media praises energy only markets as do many green interests. Capacity markets are characterized as wasteful. Andrew Barlow, Head of the PUC in Texas is quoted as follows, “Legislators have shown strong support for the energy-only market that has fueled the diversification of the state’s electricity generation fleet and yielded significant benefits for customers while making Texas the national leader in installed wind generation. ”

Why has Capacity been devalued?

Traditional fossil fuel generation has (as does most hydro and nuclear) inherent capacity value. That means such resources generally can be operated with a high degree of reliability and dependability. With incentives they can be operated so that they will likely be there when needed. Wind and solar are intermittent resources, working only under good conditions for wind and sun, and as such do not have capacity value unless they are paired with costly battery systems.

If you want to achieve a higher level of penetration from renewables, dollars will have to be funneled away from traditional resources towards renewables. For high levels of renewable penetration, you need a system where the consumers’ dollars applied to renewable generators are maximized. Rewarding resources for offering capacity advantages effectively penalizes renewables. As noted by the head of the PUC in Texas, an energy only market can fuel diversification towards intermittent resources. It does this because it rewards only energy that is fed into the grid, not backup power. (Side note-it’s typical to provide “renewable” resources preference for feeding into the grid as well. Sometimes wind is compensated for feeding into the grid even during periods of excess generation when fossil fuel resources are penalized. But that’s another article. )

Traditional planning studies might recognize that wind needs to be backed up by fossil fuel (more so under extreme conditions) such that if you have these backup generators its much cheaper to use and fuel them, than to add wind farms with the accompanying significant investment for concrete, rare earth metals, vast swaths of land …. . Traditional planning approaches often have to go to get around this “bias” of favoring capacity providing resources over intermittent resources.

When capacity value is rewarded, this makes the economics of renewables much less competitive. Texas has stacked the deck to make wind and solar more competitive than they could be in a system that better recognizes the value of dependable resources which can supply capacity benefits. An energy only market helps accomplish the goal of making wind and solar more competitive. Except capacity value is a real value. Ignoring that, as Texas did, comes with real perils.

In Texas now we are seeing the extreme shortages and market price spikes that can result from devaluing capacity. The impacts are increased by both having more intermittent resources which do not provide capacity and also because owners and potential owners of resources which could provide capacity are not incentivized to have those units ready for backup with firm energy supplies.

Personal Observations

Wind and solar have value and can be added to power systems effectively in many instances. But seeking to attain excessive levels of wind and solar quickly becomes counterproductive. It is difficult to impossible to justify the significant amounts of wind and solar penetration desired by many policy makers today using principals of good cost allocation. Various rate schemes and market proposals have been developed to help wind and solar become more competitive. But they come with costs, often hidden. As I’ve written before, it may be because transmission providers have to assume the costs and build a more expensive system to accommodate them. It may be that rates and markets unfairly punish other alternatives to give wind and solar an advantage. It may be that they expose the system to greater risks than before. It may be that they eat away at established reliability levels and weaken system performance during adverse conditions. In a fair system with good price signals today’s wind and solar cannot achieve high penetration levels in a fair competition.

Having a strong technical knowledge of the power system along with some expertise in finance, rates and costs can help one see the folly of a variety of policies adopted to support many of today’s wind and solar projects. Very few policy makers possess anything close to the skill sets needed for such an evaluation. Furthermore, while policy makers could listen to experts, their voices are drowned out by those with vested interests in wind and solar technology who garner considerable support from those ideologically inclined to support renewables regardless of impacts.

A simpler approach to understanding the ineffectiveness of unbridled advocacy for wind and solar is to look at those areas which have heavily invested in these intermittent resources and achieved higher penetration levels of such resources. Typically electric users see significant overall increases in the cost of energy delivered to consumers. Emissions of CO2 do not uniformly decrease along with employment of renewables, but may instead increase due to how back up resources are operated. Additionally reliability problems tend to emerge in these systems. Texas, a leader in wind, once again is added to the experience gained in California, Germany and the UK showing that reliability concerns and outages increase along with greater employment of intermittent resources.

Anyone can look at Texas and observe that fossil fuel resources could have performed better in the cold. If those who owned the plants had secured guaranteed fuel, Texas would have been better off. More emergency peaking units would be a great thing to have on hand. Why would generators be inclined to do such a thing? Consider, what would be happening if the owners of gas generation had built sufficient generation to get through this emergency with some excess power? Instead of collecting $9,000 per MWH from existing functioning units, they would be receiving less than $100 per MWH for the output of those plants and their new plants. Why would anyone make tremendous infrastructure that would sit idle in normal years and serve to slash your revenue by orders of magnitudes in extreme conditions?

The incentive for gas generation to do the right thing was taken away by Texas’s deliberate energy only market strategy. The purpose of which was to aid the profitability of intermittent wind and solar resources and increase their penetration levels. I don’t believe anyone has ever advanced the notion that fossil fuel plants might operate based on altruism. Incentives and responsibility need to be paired.  Doing a post-mortem on the Texas situation ignoring incentives and responsibility is inappropriate and incomplete.

4.6 31 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
51 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ronald Stein
February 19, 2021 10:18 am

Nor’easters would be disastrous to a Green America. Most of the country cannot survive and flourish with intermittent electricity.
https://www.eurasiareview.com/08022021-noreasters-would-be-disastrous-to-a-green-america-oped/
 
Summary: Most of the nation needs more than intermittent electricity from wind and solar, they need continuous and uninterruptible electricity from natural gas, nuclear, and coal to support the health and economy in their state to survive extreme weather conditions year-round. California, with its temperate climate conditions year-round, can survive dysfunctional energy policies that have resulted in the least reliable electrical power systems in the nation.
 

14
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Ronald Stein
February 19, 2021 1:00 pm

No, it’s just a matter of applying the right models. https://www.cell.com/one-earth/pdf/S2590-3322(19)30225-8.pdf

0
Reply
Ron Long
February 19, 2021 10:18 am

All through her report Judith Curry is making the case for the basic electricity generation being nuclear, but never says it. Gas makes great home heating/cooking, but you want electricity flowing irregardless of weather/climate/green energy pretentions. Why doesn’t Judith ever say nuclear is the solution? I’m guessing its too far out of her comfort zone.

6
Reply
Dale S
Reply to  Ron Long
February 19, 2021 10:31 am

This report is from Judith’s site, but not from her personally. The author is “Planning Engineer”.

2
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  Dale S
February 19, 2021 10:59 am

OK, so I went to JC website and searched for “nuclear energy” and came up with only one report, on a talk by Admiral Gunn, where JC weighed in on the topic of energy dependability and sources. She never endorsed nuclear and even dismissed it due to a water (for cooling) demand. JC, and Planning Engineer, are in favor of working all of the renewable nonsense into the grid possible, and both lean toward CAGW themes.

0
Reply
Tom Abbott
Reply to  Ron Long
February 19, 2021 11:12 am

“Gas makes great home heating/cooking,”

Using natural gas in the home for cooking and heating, is even more efficient that using it in a natural gas-powered powerplant.

1
Reply
ralfellis
Reply to  Ron Long
February 19, 2021 11:46 am

Ordinary nuclear is not the answer – Thorium is.

We already have 1,000 years of thorium supplies.
All the waste products have short half-lives.
Thorium cannot be used in bombs.
Salt reactors cannot runaway.

Ralph

0
Reply
bethan456@gmail.com
Reply to  ralfellis
February 19, 2021 12:09 pm

There are no commercial thorium plants in operation. The economics of thorium plants is unknown.

0
Reply
Tsk Tsk
Reply to  ralfellis
February 19, 2021 12:23 pm

We have thousands of years of Uranium supplies.
Thorium requires reprocessing or worse neutron economies/higher fissile loads
Nor can it be burned in reactors, but it can be bred into weapons grade material. Reprocessing of 232Pa is a wonderful way to make weapons grade 233U

MSRs look very promising. Thorium only adds to the technical risk and cost for a meaningless increase in fuel supplies.

0
Reply
Nigel in California
Reply to  Ron Long
February 19, 2021 12:30 pm

“irregardless” -> regardless

I agree with your main points.

0
Reply
Graemethecat
Reply to  Ron Long
February 19, 2021 12:37 pm

“Regardless”

0
Reply
Kevin kilty
February 19, 2021 10:24 am

Good analysis. The capacity market has been devalued relative to an energy only market for the same reason that savings is devalued relative to consumption, or employment relative to welfare as an anti-poverty program. It is a sort of adolescent mindset that has gripped much of the world, especially the West since WWII.

10
Reply
Jim Gorman
Reply to  Kevin kilty
February 19, 2021 11:15 am

The “social safety net” has expanded to a cradle to grave government promise to make your life easy. Votes are easy to buy, you just have to promise enough people enough stuff.

2
Reply
Tim Gorman
February 19, 2021 10:41 am

According to the ERCOT web site:

“The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is a nonprofit organization that ensures reliable electric service for 90 percent of the state of Texas. The grid operator is regulated by the Public Utility Commission of Texas and the Texas Legislature.”

“ERCOT has four primary responsibilities:
• Maintain system reliability.
• Facilitate a competitive wholesale market.
• Facilitate a competitive retail market.
• Ensure open access to transmission.

———————————–

Who is responsible for providing adequate capacity in Texas during extreme conditions? The short answer is no one.”

This article is wrong from the beginning. ERCOT is assigned the responsibility for maintaining system reliability in Texas.

They have shirked their duty for over a decade, spending money to add wind/solar instead of winterizing infrastructure. The winterizing of infrastructure was one of the main recommendations to come out after the 2011 weather fiasco. ERCOT is the *only* one to blame for the conditions in TX currently.

9
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  Tim Gorman
February 19, 2021 11:25 am

The White Star Line under J. Bruce Ismay offered up the RMS Titanic as the unsinkable profit machine for the company and its investors with luxury (renewables) and cabin count. During construction, Ismay authorized the projected number of lifeboats reduced from 48 to 16 as authorized by the Board of Trade (ERCOT).

Ismay occasionally accompanied his ships on their maiden voyages, and this was the case with the Titanic. During the voyage, Ismay talked with either (or possibly both) chief engineer Joseph Bell or Captain Edward J. Smith about a possible test of speed if time permitted. After the ship collided with an iceberg (winter) 400 miles south of the Grand Banks of Newfoundland on the night of 14 April 1912, it became clear that it would sink long before any rescue ships could arrive (TX thawing). Ismay stepped aboard Collapsible C, which was launched less than 20 minutes before the ship went down.

Ismay announced during the United States Inquiry that all the vessels of the International Mercantile Marine Company would be equipped with lifeboats in sufficient numbers for all passengers. Following the inquiry, Ismay and the surviving officers of the ship returned to England aboard RMS Adriatic.

J. Bruce Ismay – Wikipedia

There are many possible takeaways from this true story but planning only for global warming (capacity) while ignoring cooling is dangerous. See the ERCOT webpage that predicts a warm winter season for example. And if regulators are concerned about costs of reliability and redundancy in the system they are doing a terrible job of broadcasting those concerns. Trying to manage the Titanic when you are being pushed into a speed test into an ice field with warnings is criminal for all parties. The same is true for grid operators being told to follow political whims to extremes.

0
Reply
RelPerm
Reply to  Tim Gorman
February 19, 2021 12:21 pm

Tim, I agree that “no one is responsible” is a BS answer. This mindset makes organizations/bureaucracies inefficient and slow to make needed changes. I agree that ERCOT is to blame directly and Utility Commission indirectly.

The Texas Comptroller states ERCOT is responsible for:

– Dispatch (scheduling and managing how electricity will flow through the network – telling producers how much to generate and utilities if necessary how much to cut demand)
– Planning new power plant additions and ensuring that the mix of generation technologies is suitable for Texas, 
– Operates the electricity market in Texas, performing financial settlements for sellers and buyers

What is their primary obligation with these responsibilities? MAINTAIN SYSTEM RELIABILITY. 

It’s the second bullet above where they have screwed up the whole interconnect system by not planning power plant additions properly to maintain a reliable system. This Planning Engineer author type would be first on my list to axe if involved in the ERCOT planning new power additions over the last decade.

1
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Tim Gorman
February 19, 2021 1:05 pm

With the Green New Deal implemented everywhere, they can change their name to ERCON (Electric Reliability Council of Nowhere).

0
Reply
czechlist
Reply to  Tim Gorman
February 19, 2021 1:07 pm

ERCOT is a scapegoat. It manages the distribution of available power to and around the electrical grid. It can make recommendations but has no control over production. They can only distribute what is provided.
I recall reading at least 4 years ago they reported that renewables were absorbing revenue which would normally be used for traditional power station maintenance and fuel storage resources.
It’s like blaming your local grocer when bad weather strikes and their shelves are bare.

0
Reply
commieBob
February 19, 2021 10:48 am

Nary a word about interconnections to other grids.

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  commieBob
February 19, 2021 11:11 am

I read there are no interconnections to other grids out of TX

1
Reply
bethan456@gmail.com
Reply to  Krishna Gans
February 19, 2021 12:11 pm

There are interconnects: .https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Texas_Interconnection

0
Reply
Jim Gorman
Reply to  commieBob
February 19, 2021 11:25 am

Texas in not part of a multi-state pact/grid. It operates its own stand-alone grid. I’m not sure they could have gotten enough capacity anyway from other states.

I suspect we will find that a lot of the black outs were due to load shedding to maintain frequency and phase. Sub-stations overloads were probably a problem too.

Losing 15% – 20% of load capacity would be difficult to cover in any case. I am surprised they didn’t lose the whole shebang back to ground zero. Relying on gas with just in time delivery was a disaster in and of itself.

Now that they know it is possible to lose massive parts of the system they should include reserve sources with local stored fuel, namely nuclear and coal.

3
Reply
fred250
Reply to  commieBob
February 19, 2021 11:42 am

Wouldn’t have made any difference

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2021/02/18/midwest-have-no-surplus-power-for-texas/

1
Reply
Mike Lowe
Reply to  commieBob
February 19, 2021 12:01 pm

I think there should never be any reliance on interconnecting supplies, because that possibility relies on a catastrophic weather event not affecting adjacent areas as well as the preparedness of the neighbours to help you in an emergency when their own circumstances may be approaching a critical stage. Relying on interconnectors merely gives politicians an “easy way out” to avoid essential expenditure. The answer, as usual, is more coal-fired generation.

2
Reply
MatrixTransform
February 19, 2021 10:55 am

LCOE == Less Carbon OR Electricity

*pick one

3
Reply
Tom Abbott
February 19, 2021 10:57 am

Good article.

2
Reply
markl
February 19, 2021 11:04 am

Excellent explanation of consequences. It boils down to without backup and good planning that doesn’t put cost ahead of reliance means gambling on nature to provide. In this case money saved cost more in the long run.

0
Reply
John Sandhofner
February 19, 2021 11:13 am

It is becoming more apparent that people in charge of making energy decisions are not up to the task. They are caught up in the hype of going green and don’t understand how they are setting themselves up for failure. And I suspect, that more and more, they don’t care if there are failures. They have little regard for the average citizen. We are just people they have to put up with. They are definitely not interested in making America great again.

2
Reply
starzmom
Reply to  John Sandhofner
February 19, 2021 12:51 pm

I would submit that the people who are really in charge of making energy decisions know little about where energy comes from and how it is transformed into the forms we actually use. They don’t understand any of the limitations of the system, and they don’t care if those limitations create problems. So, yeah, we the little people are on our own.

0
Reply
starzmom
Reply to  John Sandhofner
February 19, 2021 1:12 pm

In fact the single most influential decision maker on energy in the US is none other than Joe Biden. It is apparent that he knows very little, except how to turn a light switch on, and even then, he may not be able to handle a new-fangled switch. And his son is no better.

0
Reply
Paul C
February 19, 2021 11:13 am

Good article, probably the main thing it misses out is that gas supply is normally (at least in the UK) the responsibility of the gas network operator. Storage of gas (regionally) to supply such peaks in demand is just another of those overheads incurred to maintain continuity of supply in exceptional circumstances. Similar to the energy only electric market in Texas not supporting reserve capacity, if there is no incentive to store gas, it ain’t going to happen.

0
Reply
Paul Johnson
February 19, 2021 11:23 am

It has also been suggested that ERCOT waited too long to order short-duration rolling blackouts. The grid became overloaded and generators dropped offline to protect their equipment, generating a cascade failure. Perhaps utilities need to “war game” this scenario or even conduct an annual drill to assure readiness.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
February 19, 2021 11:38 am

I know Planning Engineer well; at Judith’s request we co-authored several guest posts a few years back.

I do think he insufficiently touched on one point. The ERCOT electricity peak load is summer AC, met by seasonal natgas peakers. It appears they did not plan for a winter peak when there is additional natgas heating demand. Therefore the gas reserve capacity was inadequate.

The ‘crime’ is that this was foreseeable. There were rolling ERCOT blackouts Super Bowl week 2011 for the same weather reasons as this week. Every ten years is something that should have been planned for. The reason 2011 did not end in complete disaster like this week is simple: there was much less unreliable wind on the grid, and much more baseload coal that has since been retired.

7
Reply
David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 19, 2021 12:30 pm

Yep. ERCOT had a dress rehearsal for this in 2011. The causes were very similar. However, it was over a much shorter duration and not nearly as cold as 2021. Wind had a much smaller share of our capacity and coal had a much larger share. The overall grid was more resilient.

Most of us shared in the rolling blackouts. It was annoying, but not a “crisis.” Many were enraged by the fact that the Super Bowl week activities were exempted from the blackouts… But AT&T (Cowboys) Stadium, the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center and other venues were on redundant circuits. So that wasn’t special treatment for Jerry Jones.

0
Reply
Robert of Texas
February 19, 2021 11:39 am

Great article. Reserve power for emergencies is critical – just ask those people who spent two or three days without any power during an epic cold streak in Texas.

Wind and solar really have no place in large scale energy grids – they are niche technologies that make sense in unusual circumstances. Stop the subsidies for wind and solar (and electric cars while we are at it). Fix the dang problems with fuel delivery and cooling, but base-load power plants, and let’s get on with our lives.

3
Reply
ralfellis
February 19, 2021 11:39 am

BIackout reasons.

It was falsely reported that only 5 gw of wind went offline, leaving 5 gw remaining. That is a fiddled figure – a typical MSM fiddle.

Texas installed wind capacity is 30 gw, which COULD have all operated given the right conditions. So in reality 25 gw of wind was offline – which demonstrates the complete unreliability of wind. And wind suppliers have done NOTHING to build in backup storage facilities. If Texas went all renewable, it would require 6,000 gwh of backup energy – just for electricity, not including transport or heating. At present Texas has less than 10 gwh of storage facilities.

What happened is that there was a lack of storage – for both renewables and gas. Wind was offline due a lack of wind and and lots of blade icing. Gas went offline due to everyone turning on their gas heaters, so no gas was available for the power stations. As far as I can see the Texas electrical mix totals went something like this – for the 15th Feb…

Wind ……. 30 gw installed – 10 gw expected – 5 gw online .
Solar ……… 2 gw installed – 0.5 gw expected – 0 gw online (day only)
Gas ..……. 35 gw installed – 35 gw expected – 15 gw online
Coal ……… 15 gw installed – 15 gw expected – 15 gw online
Nuclear … 11 gw installed – 11 gw expected – 10 gw online
(Note: a total of 25 gw dropped off the grid during the freeze.)

So wind and solar COULD have alleviated this situation, if they were remotely reliable. But they are not reliable, so Texans froze.

Note that coal and nuclear were doing fine, because they have sufficient fuel storage facilities. While gas does not have so much storage, as it is expensive. And domestic gas usage went through the roof, depleting supplies to the power stations. But if gas had any incentive to invest in storage, it could. Meanwhile wind and solar make no effort whatsoever to construct backup storage systems, because they are hugely expensive and would make them totally uneconomic.

So wind and solar only remain sort-of economic, because they are wholly dependent upon fossil and nuclear fuels to back them up. Were they to construct sufficient backups, they would be 10x more expensive. This is NOT a sustainable electricity production system.

And we have not even begun to look at enough renewable energy to cover transport and space-heating requirements.

Addendum:

Another problem is that gas suppliers CANNOT allow the domestic gas system to lower in pressure, otherwise air will get into the pipes. This is a MAJOR deal, and can take weeks to rectify.

So what they did is to call the gas power stations and told them to close down – to reduce demand.
So gas-fired power reduced by 30%.

Ralph

1
Reply
ralfellis
Reply to  ralfellis
February 19, 2021 12:06 pm

Note:
The Texas grid is about the same size as the UK grid. The UK would need 3,500 gwh of backup energy, if it ever went 100% renewable, and at present we only have 10 gwh of backup – Dinorwig. But Dinorwig was the most expensive power station ever constructed in the world, so expanding that model would be completely uneconomic.

But that is only a fraction of the problem. If the UK (or Texas) went totally renewable (including transport and heating) they would require 8x their current renewable generation capacity. Plus they would also need some 14,000 gwh of backup supplies to allow for renewable outages. And that is simply uneconomic.

The alternative is to maintain a parallel fossil fuel backup system which, as we have just seen, would need to be able to supply 95% of required consumption. So running two energy systems, to provide the energy of one system. The whole thing is madness.

I wrote about these problems back in 2004
WUWT – Renewable Energy, Our Downfall.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2009/05/25/renewable-energy-our-downfall/

P.S.
The media excuses for the lack of wind power during this Texan freeze, are the equivalent of having very poor expectations for your car’s efficiency.

a. The manufacturer says my car should do 50 mpg.**
b. But I only expect it to do 20 mpg on average.
c. And now it is only doing 10 mpg.
d. So its efficiency has reduced by 10 mpg
e. Err – No – it is currently missing 40 mpg…!
.
** About normal for European diesel cars

R.

0
Reply
John
February 19, 2021 11:48 am

It seems ironic that the Trump administration tried to slow the demise of coal and nuclear by placing a value on plants that could store 90 days of energy on-site. The plan was opposed by both the natural gas lobby and the green energy lobby, the same people who failed in Texas.

3
Reply
David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  John
February 19, 2021 12:44 pm

It was opposed by almost everyone except the coal and nuclear lobbies. However, the past week has demonstrated that grid resiliency is essential and it is critical to maintain a fleet of coal-fired and nuclear power plants.

Perhaps the most galling thing, is that they expected the wind turbines to fail.

0
Reply
Gary Grubbs
February 19, 2021 11:55 am

A great analysis. I have been in the power industry for over 40 years and have seen the evolution (de-evolution?) of the industry. Before deregulation occurred in the 90s each state had a Public Utilities Committee (PUC) that would oversee the electric utilities in that state. In their analyses the utility committed to having a reserve over the maximum anticipated load. This would help in overcoming the extreme conditions that could be experienced. The utility that I worked for had a standard 20% reserve.

Also built into each fossil fuel power plant was spare equipment to make sure that outages from equipment failure was limited. The failure of one pump would result in a decrease in load until the spare pump would be started up. The repair of the damaged pump would then take place with the unit still on line at full load.

The plants were designed for a 30 year life, which meant robust equipment. A lot of plants built during that time have exceeded that design life with many operating over 50 years.
All of this cost money and the movement to deregulate caught on and the power of the PUCs decreased. Supposedly to reduce electric rates. Well to reduce rates you have to reduce costs. Plants being built after that time period were not designed for the long life or with the spare capacity of equipment. Why spend money on freeze protection for an event that will occur only every 10, 20 or 30 years and is temporary condition as an appropriate example? There is no payback. And, of course you could not have much reserve, it would be too expensive to have spare plants sitting around not generating electricity but every few years.

Over time the older plants have been shut down and the more modern plants that were less robust became the standard bearer for power production. Of course the plants that were extremely old also became less reliable. Resulting in more shut downs and trips.

Now add wind and solar and those fossil fueled power plants have to vary load, sometimes hourly, to meet the intermittent loads of the wind and solar plants. This is extremely hard on plants that have not been designed to have this fluctuating load. Making them even less reliable.

Texas and California are not alone in making their electric grid less reliable. This is occurring throughout the U.S. and the World.

5
Reply
mcswell
Reply to  Gary Grubbs
February 19, 2021 12:23 pm

Your description reminds me of when I was the Main Propulsion Assistant (under the Chief Engineer) on an Adams class guided missile destroyer (the USS Goldsborough, may peace be upon it). Steam powered. Nearly every piece of equipment in each of the two enginerooms and two firerooms, save the main turbines and reduction gears, was duplicated: pumps, blowers, generators, boilers. You couldn’t make full power without some of them (you needed all four boilers, for example), but the loss of a single pump wouldn’t slow you down, and you could still make way at a decent 15 knots with just one boiler. In contrast, the Knox class destroyer escorts had a single fireroom and engineroom, and nearly any engineering plant malfunction put them DIW.

That said, the Adams class were too complicated for warships (and the control equipment didn’t stay in calibration under pounding and wild demand swings), so the next generation of DDGs used gas turbines.

1
Reply
bethan456@gmail.com
February 19, 2021 12:03 pm

A significant unmentioned problem in Texas is that they don’t learn from the mistakes they have made. This is not the first time this has happened: https://stateimpact.npr.org/texas/tag/2011-blackouts/

They didn’t have a frozen wind turbine issue in 2011.

0
Reply
Tsk Tsk
Reply to  bethan456@gmail.com
February 19, 2021 12:27 pm

They didn’t have 25% wind penetration either.

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  bethan456@gmail.com
February 19, 2021 12:39 pm

See my comment above. Actually they did have a 2011 frozen wind turbine problem. The difference was that wind penetration was lower (it reached 10% in 2014 (approximate reserve stability threshold) and was over 20% in 2021), and at least 4GW of coal was available that has since been retired. So the rolling blackouts of 2011 were of short duration, an inconvenience rather than this weeks disaster.

A report was generated in 2011. None of its recommendations, including no higher wind penetration, were implemented.

0
Reply
bethan456@gmail.com
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 19, 2021 1:16 pm

There is no profit in winterizing their infrastructure. Since it was winter, the expected output from wind was small, and at times the remaining turbines (especially coastal ones) exceeded expectations during this “event.”

0
Reply
John Pickens
February 19, 2021 12:22 pm

“Wind and solar have value and can be added to power systems effectively in many instances.”

It is? A statement like this needs backup with an authoritative citation of a technical, peer reviewed study.

I have NEVER seen an assessment of wind and solar PV true value to an electric supply network. Wind and solar PV are subsidy farms, taking $0.10 per kwh Chinese coal and hydro power, and turning it into $0.15 per kwh.

When the energy of production and backup baseload power necessary to keep a stabilized grid running are taken into account, I’m guessing you’ll find that wind and solar PV are net energy consumers. Otherwise, they would cost less.

Prove me wrong.
I know I have not cited any studies which state my case, but do the math. My energy cost breakdown is real, and agrees with my case, but the burden of proof should be on the shoulders of those selling the wind and PV “revolution”.

1
Reply
Paul Johnson
Reply to  John Pickens
February 19, 2021 12:55 pm

How about this thought experiment:

Assume a fossil fuel/nuclear power grid that fully meets demand. Add a unicorn intermittently providing 20% to 50% of demand for free with semi-predicable outages of minute, hours, or days.

What happens to costs? In the real world, all the existing equipment would still be needed to cover unicorn shortfall/outages. Capital, operating, and maintenance costs remain the same or increase due to cycling. Only fuel costs are reduced.

Thus, the value of non-dispatchable power is at most the avoided fuel cost for the back-up systems.

0
Reply
Maureen from Regina
February 19, 2021 12:37 pm

I had to read the article three times but I think I have it figured out. Essentially when traditional energy sources (oil, gas, coal hydroelectric) are devalued (which includes condemning them for something, reducing their ability to produce, adding more and more requirements on them to exist, taxing them for carbon etc) and non-traditional sources (such as wind and solar) are promoted including providing lots and lots of subsidies, don’t be surprised when the electrical grid fails. Because suppliers will have gone where the money is and the subsidies given to wind and solar is where the money is. At the same time, pay no nevermind to the fact that wind and solar are inefficient and unreliable in emergency circumstances.
So a perfect storm was created in Texas – traditional energy sources were reduced (because of increased costs) in favour of renewables (because of increased subsidies which gave the appearance renewables were stable and just the bestest thing ever) and in the end Mother Nature is a bitch and doesn’t really care what havoc she causes.

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
February 19, 2021 12:48 pm

“In a fair system with good price signals today’s wind and solar cannot achieve high penetration levels in a fair competition.”

Fair competition is capitalism. The push by Democrats is of course to diminish capitalism, because capitalism has placed most political power in the diffuse middle class. To concentrate power into the hands of the elites means by definition taking it away from the middle class by destroying the middle class and in doing so create a command economy controlled by bureacrats that transfers political power to central authorities. You and I are the problem in their minds. They want (need) to break us.

I can only hope this ERCOT fiasco wakes people up to the stupidity of more wind and solar. It is not only more expensive, it destabilizes grids and increases the likelihood of black-outs. And in the bigger picture of what the Democrats are intent on bringing, it is a central part of eliminating affordable energy for the middle class.

Last edited 27 minutes ago by joelobryan
0
Reply
BobM
February 19, 2021 1:13 pm

Looks like the answer must be more Solar…

Referring to the announced closure of the Coleto Creek coal power plant by 2027
https://ieefa.org/vistra-to-close-648mw-coleto-creek-coal-plant-in-texas-by-2027/ this article by the “Energy Collective Group”, part of Energy and Sustainability Network, proposes an all-solar replacement for 17 GW of retiring coal capacity…

https://energycentral.com/c/ec/can-texas-shut-down-its-remaining-coal-2030

“With this announcement the list of TX coal closures continues to grow. Currently there is still about 17.4 GW of coal capacity left in TX and half of this capacity now has an announced closure date.
What would it take to shutdown all of the remaining coal capacity in TX by 2030 and replace the current coal generation without adding new NG plants? 40 GW of new solar capacity in TX or about 4GW/year.
Current capacity of solar in TX is about 4GW and another 4 GW will be added next year. Can this pace be maintained for the full decade?
comment image
Plants highlighted in yellow have already retired…”

Yeah, I really want to live where these guys have anything to do with electricity generation.

0
Reply
starzmom
February 19, 2021 1:14 pm

While the midwest freezes–and I live here–Joe Biden and his merry band of nincompoops are planning the future without energy for us.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Energy

The Day After Tomorrow: Renewables Fail Edition

2 days ago
David Middleton
Energy

Clean Energy, Energy Conservation, ‘Planetary Destiny’: Richard Nixon 1972

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Energy

Winter Storm Threatens Germany’s Power…Freezing Hell Threatens If Already Rickety Grid Collapses!

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Energy

Biden’s energy & climate incompetence on full display

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Energy

Assigning Blame for the Blackouts in Texas

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Economics

Stock of Alt-Energy Quadrupled during the Pandemic. What’s Up?

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Ozone

NASA-funded Network Tracks the Recent Rise and Fall of Ozone Depleting Pollutants

11 hours ago
Charles Rotter
geothermal energy Hydropower solar power wind power

Claim: New Zealand Economy will Have to Restructure Around a Limited Renewable Energy Supply

15 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: