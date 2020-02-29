CNN End of Snow: “Climate change is threatening winter sports’ very existence”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

As much of the USA experienced an abundance of the white stuff, CNN picked this as a good time to make an “end of snow” prediction.

Climate change is threatening winter sports’ very existence

By Derek Van Dam, CNN Meteorologist

Updated 1904 GMT (0304 HKT) February 29, 2020

(CNN)A warming planet has major ramifications on winter snowpack across the globe, including a long-term drying trend for many. That’s a concern for winter sports enthusiasts and communities that depend on snow throughout the year.

Not many understand this better than the climate advocacy group known as Protect Our Winters (POW). The group is an organization of professional athletes and like-minded individuals fighting for policy to protect winter sports and mountain communities.

“Increased temperatures are melting away both my sport and my livelihood,” professional ski mountaineer and POW representative Caroline Gliech told the US Senate late last year.

This year has been a prime example of what is becoming more common. Snowfall has been abysmal in California this winter. The state-wide snowpack is running far below average to date and there is little relief in sight before the season ends. This is a stark comparison to last year when California was walloped with above-average snowfall and ended the season 175% of average by April 1.

It’s this variability that leaves many wondering what the long-term trends are indicating. If climate science holds true, this winter whiplash could put many out of business as the low-snow years mount.

What a difference a year makes! Left: 2019, Right: 2020. Sierra snow pack is below normal for this time of year, at about 58% statewide. Dry weather is expected to continue. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/yjxR5JceCp — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 18, 2020

…