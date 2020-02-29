CNN End of Snow: “Climate change is threatening winter sports’ very existence”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
As much of the USA experienced an abundance of the white stuff, CNN picked this as a good time to make an “end of snow” prediction.
Climate change is threatening winter sports’ very existence
By Derek Van Dam, CNN Meteorologist
Updated 1904 GMT (0304 HKT) February 29, 2020
(CNN)A warming planet has major ramifications on winter snowpack across the globe, including a long-term drying trend for many. That’s a concern for winter sports enthusiasts and communities that depend on snow throughout the year.
Not many understand this better than the climate advocacy group known as Protect Our Winters (POW). The group is an organization of professional athletes and like-minded individuals fighting for policy to protect winter sports and mountain communities.
“Increased temperatures are melting away both my sport and my livelihood,” professional ski mountaineer and POW representative Caroline Gliech told the US Senate late last year.
This year has been a prime example of what is becoming more common. Snowfall has been abysmal in California this winter. The state-wide snowpack is running far below average to date and there is little relief in sight before the season ends. This is a stark comparison to last year when California was walloped with above-average snowfall and ended the season 175% of average by April 1.
It’s this variability that leaves many wondering what the long-term trends are indicating. If climate science holds true, this winter whiplash could put many out of business as the low-snow years mount.
…
Climate catastrophists just can’t help themselves. Their models predict a hothouse world in their lifetimes, so they see every glitch or variation in conditions as evidence the great temperature acceleration has begun, and endlessly embarrass themselves with their wild “end of snow” predictions.
“Climate change is threatening winter sports’ very existence”
Yes sir. I have that in my climate impacts research page.
“Climate catastrophists just can’t help themselves. Their models predict a hothouse world in their lifetimes, so they see every glitch or variation in conditions as evidence the great temperature acceleration has begun, and endlessly embarrass themselves with their wild “end of snow” predictions.”
Just quote AR 5 at them. The science says no end to snow, projecting instead, a small decline in
spring and summer snow, and uncertainty about winter snowfall
Mate, you agw moderates need to put a leash on your greek chorus of doomists in the media if you want to preserve any credibility you may have ever had.
Just trying to help Steve 🙂
Oh I get it.
Fight junk science with more IPCC junk science.
Pass.
With today’s poorly educated public, you’d be better off just saying the current Sierra Nevada’s low snowpack is because that pesky GroundHog Phil said so back on 2nd February, that Winter 2020 was over.
Capisce?
I’ve been skiing for almost 4 decades in Colorado and the past 2 years have been among the best. Most Colorado resorts opened early this season and closed late last season. Three weeks ago I was skiing in fresh powder up to my thighs.
I skied on July 4 at Arapahoe Basin last summer and they opened their terrain park the following weekend.
I have no idea what the future will be like, but as far as winter sports in Colorado goes, it’s good.
Children just aren’t going to know what science is.
“Pat Frank February 29, 2020 at 8:48 pm
Children just aren’t going to know what science is”
Brilliant. And the truth.
Science has been corrupted to serve activism needs. Would like to use that with your permission.
ad libitum, chaamjamal
Pat is bang on! The real victim of this war is the truth. And sadly indeed, many with the credentials of a scientist have become nothing more than prostitutes for the UN warmist agenda presumably for the shallow logic of the next gravy train they are selling out science. Very sad!
POW used to mean Prisoner of War but now after years of World Peace and idle hands deflecting interest to Climate Catastrophe, it means Protect Our Winters (POW). It is a clear slight to those Veterans who want to go to the beach.
Yeah…lemme know when I can put the snow shovel away and stop chipping ice dams off the roof…
This has been a year for near-record snowfalls at the ski resorts, and more snow shoveling in our home in the Front Range than we’ve seen since 1994…when we arrived.
“. . . an organization of professional athletes and like-minded individuals . . .”
What the hell is that supposed to mean?
Some athletes are more equal than others … ?
Caroline Gliech either skipped or slept thru Statistics 101.
She doesn’t understand “mean” or “variance”.
Much less does she understand what an eventual “reversion to mean” implies after 2 of the last 3 years were well above the “mean.”
Unless she is just being dishonest and realizes when it’s an abundant snowpack year (like last year and 2017), it’s just a “weather” message. And like now, when it’s a below snowpack year, it’s “Climate Alarmism and the End of Winter Sports” Climate Change.
But take heart, with the 1st of March now at hand, there is at least one significant winter storm hitting the California Sierra Nevada’s tomorrow and Monday.
And then the long range forecast to 7 days shows another significant winter storm for the Sierra Nevada’s next Saturday (7 March).
Winter ain’t done yet.
I will also say this about the Climate scammers and their, “…, this winter whiplash could put many out of business as the low-snow years mount” claim:
Making gasoline very expensive and thus recreational trips out of reach for the middle class, and further impoverishing the middle class with sky high energy bills, is by far and away the quicker way to put the winter recreation industry out-of-business. But then that **IS** the intent of the GreenSlime.
But at least Clinton News Network Meterologist Derek Van Dam had the good sense to preface his statement with, “If climate science holds true…”.
He probably knows it’s actually junk climate science… all the way down.
Yawn… Like I care that rich people can sky ruined mountainsides covered in ugly sky lifts?
I am more upset that my children will never see snow again. Oh, wait, they already did – this winter. Another FAIL by climate alarmists.
Just to highlight the hypocrisy and dis-ingenuity–the Vancouver crowd and media is actively promoting the city’s applying to hold the 2030 winter Olympics again in BC (they were here in 2010). One more group that demonstrably doesn’t believe in their own BS.
Some of us wish it would end. It always seems to be people who live where there’s little to no snow and cold, that want the rest of us to have snow and cold.
Wow! The weather isn’t EXACTLY the same year after year, year in and year out? How DARE Nature be so … unpredictable. Why, the temperature in my 4th floor studio apartment, set by my NEST thermostat, never fluctuates! How DARE Nature “fluctuate”! Mommy and Daddy raised me to never have been inconvenienced or uncomfortable. They attended my every need. I DEMAND Nature accommodate my needs. My every desire!
/sarc.
“Not many understand this better than the climate advocacy group known as Protect Our Winters”.
Oh right, new age “scientists”.