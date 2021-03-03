News Opinion

Flat-Earthers Rejoice!

Kip Hansen
News/Opinion by Kip Hansen – 5 March 2021

Flat-earthers all over this flat Earth are rejoicing now that  “a brash new world map [is] vying for global domination.”   This brand new world map is gloriously flat . . . absolutely flat.   In fact, it is a two-sided, two-dimensional disc.  To have your very own copy, you need only use your color printer to print out either of the files available at these links:  Click here to download the .docx file or choose this one as a .pdf. 

The wonderful news is reported in The New York Times in a piece titled: “Can This New Map Fix Our Distorted Views of the World?” written by Joshua Sokol.  Now, I don’t know if Mr. Sokol really thinks that the maps we find in our families’ prized World Atlases actually lead us to have distorted views of the world.  But it is certainly not true about our children and grand-children who have to be physically forced to open a real printed book for any purpose.  All of mine would much rather whip out their SmartPhone™ or their tablet or laptop computer and pull up Google Earth or any one of the hundreds of other rotatable- and zoomable digital globes of our planet (take your pick from this Google search results list or this DuckDuckGo search).

So, introduction complete, here’s the new map:

Here’s the link for a very cool little mp4 movie showing that Flat-Earthers have been right all along.

The neat thing about this “disc-Earth” is that if you were a very tiny person and you were to walk south from any point in the Northern Hemisphere, when you got to the edge – the very very edge – and were to take one more step further (even a half-step) you find yourself on the other side of the Earth! 

Now, you may think that a whole lot of effort has been put into the creation of this questionably-useful Map of the Earth.  Joshua Sokol at the Times quipped that “Cartographers who regularly study world maps — perhaps fewer than 10 people — will now have time to react.”   That sounded about right to me – I mean, how many people care even a little bit about such things.  Boy, was I surprised when I looked up the topic of Map Projections.  There are literally hundreds of these, all with their reported advantages and faults.  To do a little exploring, try these links:

  1.  From the United States Geological Survey, their 1989 Professional Paper 1453, “An Album of Map Projections” 262 pages.  (.pdf)
  2. Wolfram MathWorld site offers a list of about 60 different types of projections – each type having many individual examples.
  3. Radical Cartography offers a list of Wall Maps with thumbnails.
  4. The “Compare Map Projections” site has a very extensive list of projections, with a tool that allows one to compare any two projections against one another.  There are three from Dr. Gott, but not the latest one discussed here.
  5. MapRef  has a very fine discussion about map projections, more than you will ever want to know (unless you are one of the 10 or so World Cartographers…)

Of course, the best reference for the new projection is the original draft of the study  “Flat Maps that Improve on the Winkel Tripel” by Richard Gott, David M. Goldberg and Robert J. Vanderbei. (on arxiv.org, .pdf available)  There are “lots of pictures” even if you don’t read much of the text.

The Winkel Tripel in the title?  That’s this one:

This is the previous improvement on the above from Richard Gott and Karlheinz Wagner:

If you read Gott et al. paper, you will discover that Gott claims to have made a similar map of the entire Universe.  What could go wrong with that?

# # # # #

Image Credit: The “It’s flat bro…” mug image from Etsy. LovedOnesGifts made this item with help from Mug Printing and Warehouse Partner, Bristol, PA. You can buy one here.

# # # # #

Author’s Comment:

Dr. Gott, you can have this suggestion free-of-charge.  Quickly secure the rights to your disc-Earth image (and all the others from your paper: The Moon, Jupiter, Mars, Venus and the Universe) and farm the rights  out to manufactures to make plastic disc-Earths and moons and planets for sale in all the science and natural history  Museum Shops around the world.  You are right, they will make wonderful additions to the bedrooms of little boys and girls, hanging by a little strings from the ceilings or combined to make Alexander-Calder-like mobiles above babies cribs.  Better yet, make the entire set of the planets to make solar system mobiles!  (I want one, please).

I’m going to make a paper one for my three-year old grandson.

# # # # #

Richard Drake
March 3, 2021 2:04 am

I want one too.

0
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Richard Drake
March 3, 2021 2:35 am

Why not have this one, his and her’scomment image

Last edited 2 hours ago by Vuk
1
Reply
Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Vuk
March 3, 2021 3:16 am

That has a remarkably snake like appearance Vuk!

0
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
March 3, 2021 3:36 am

Ben, “beauty is in the eye of the beholder”, I didn’t see it like that, more like two sets of underpants, might sell well to globetrotters, flat- or round-earthers or even couch potatoes. Any one interested in a quick-fire investment?

0
Reply
alastair gray
Reply to  Vuk
March 3, 2021 4:56 am

Well of course the Warmistas will all accuse us of being Flat Earthers. so we should all get these maps.Now I raise the question. What do Flat Earth belief, Cognitive Dissonance, Conspiracy Theories and lots of Teenage Sex have in common?
Answer They all apply to everyone else but me.
My favourite conspiracy theory is “The Loch Ness Monster has not been seen for a few years. It has been abducted by aliens.”
Somebody once told me that The Flat Earth Society was not as daft as it sounds as it was a semi serious attempt to force us to confront and justify all of our treasured beliefs and Shibboleths. So where is the real incontrevertible evidence that the earth is spherical. The best is that we have 2 poles of rotation. Maybe someone can come up with a better one.

In a similar vein I once watched a debate between believers and non- believers on Out of Body Experiences. Wonderful stuff debate All should do it more.
Anyway one of the non believers said ” I used to sit firmly in the believer camp and I could at will project myself up to the ceiling with a sense of total reality and look at the top of the wardrobe. However when I got people to place random objects on top of the wardrobe , I could not bring any reliable information back. I therefore conclude that the human brain is a wonderful instrument capable of nearly flawlessly recreating any physical world it wants to. ” -Perceptive chap I thought

0
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
March 3, 2021 2:05 am

Can’t be right. There’s ice at the North Pole. Not possible.

5
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
March 3, 2021 4:39 am

http://ocean.dmi.dk/arctic/icecover.uk.php

0
Reply
Ron Long
March 3, 2021 2:09 am

Good posting, Kip. I actually like the view, it presents less distortion than a lot of the others. However, us geologists have adapted very well to GPS, utilizing WGS84 and UTM meters, so our view of the world is very regular N-S and E-W. You cannot imagine the advantage of parking your vehicle, taking a GPS waypoint, wandering (working?) through the mountains for 4 or 5 hours, then returning to your lunch sandwich by the most direct route.

2
Reply
Gordo
Reply to  Ron Long
March 3, 2021 2:21 am

Ron,

You forget the fun we used to have trying to arrive back at our start point on an old fashioned pace and compass traverse………oh, that right, it was a proverbial pain. My first GPS experience was in heavy West Coast (New Zealand) forest, an briefcase sized GPS (remember briefcases!), and a set of aluminium poles to get the receiver through the canopy …Heaven

1
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  Gordo
March 3, 2021 4:12 am

So, Gordo, did you ever have the philosophical discussion (like I did several times) about what the meaning of “lost” was?

2
Reply
Spetzer86
Reply to  Ron Long
March 3, 2021 4:52 am

The meaning of Lost? They were all dead in the first place.

0
Reply
David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  Ron Long
March 3, 2021 4:56 am

I consider “lost” to be exploration. Knowing where you are is like drilling a development well… 😉

0
Reply
David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  Gordo
March 3, 2021 4:55 am

My first pace & compass traverse looked like a cat’s cradle!

About 20 years ago, I bought my first hand-held Garmin. It had no base maps in it, but you could do the equivalent of pace & compass traverses with it! Geologists are so easily amused…;)

The last Garmin I bought had base maps and you could load topo maps on it… Then I got a smart phone.

0
Reply
Abolition Man
Reply to  Ron Long
March 3, 2021 4:34 am

Ron,
You obviously did not have intelligent or industrious bears in your working area!
We always tried to find a scenic halfway point to eat lunch with a view!
Best memory: eagle gifting me a primary feather while watching a pair playing in the breeze coming up off Great Salt Lake!
Worst memory: rattlesnake noisily greeting me face to face as I pulled up onto his ledge that I had used for a handhold to clamber up a ridge! Don’t recall exactly how; but suddenly I was about ten feet lower, trying to keep my heart inside my chest, before putting on a pair of leather gloves and finding a different route up!

-1
Reply
Dudley Horscroft
March 3, 2021 2:24 am

Sorry, Sir Terrence Pratchett already has copyright on the flat map of Discworld. Also I note that your map is missing the Elephants and the Turtle.

Be careful you do not upset the Unseen University staff and the Guild of Assassins.

2
Reply
dodgy geezer
Reply to  Dudley Horscroft
March 3, 2021 2:40 am

…in particular, the Librarian….!!

0
Reply
Climate believer
March 3, 2021 2:51 am

They don’t make ’em like they used to..

Cassini_map_of_France_68.png
0
Reply
UNGN
March 3, 2021 4:01 am

If I dig a hole in my back yard, I’ll be in South America, now instead of China. I knew my dad was confused.

0
Reply
Greytide
March 3, 2021 4:04 am

Very nice but…..   Click here to download the .docx file or choose this one as a .pdf.  both seem to point to the .docx!

0
Reply
Hans Erren
March 3, 2021 4:13 am

Thanks Kip, John Snyder is indeed essential reading material
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_P._Snyder

0
Reply
Abolition Man
March 3, 2021 4:37 am

Kip
Lots of good fun, but be sure you don’t say anything to the kiddies about Santa Claus not being real!

0
Reply
Sara
March 3, 2021 4:49 am

Having been the recipient of a 45-pound map atlas, something I never asked for and didn’t want which still sits on top of a bookcase, I’ll take NASA’s “Earth At Night” for $20, Kip.

0
Reply
Bruce Cobb
March 3, 2021 4:54 am

Those who don’t believe in a flat earth are just knuckle-dragging Earth Deniers.

0
Reply
paranoid goy
March 3, 2021 5:00 am

As is usual with you people, this stinks of disinformation and cherry-picked half-truths! As I leave my front door on a quest, I have to ask: Are you bloody bastard bullies gonna update this so-called “map” before I get to the dragons? (Or at least before they get to me?)
No use to me at all, what with my sword at the pawn shop and all…

0
Reply
Crowcatcher
March 3, 2021 5:00 am

Highly suitable BBC journalist who belong to the Flat Earth Society😄

0
Reply
Flight Level
March 3, 2021 5:08 am

An otherwise fine well mannered gentleman tried once to convince me that aircraft windows are in fact a complex system of cameras and video-processing screens to artificially create the illusion of the curvature of a spherical earth. Which in reality is flat but no one is ever supposed to disclose the secret.

And that I should be brave enough to come forwards and help denounce the untold secrets of the spherical earth cabal.

0
Reply
