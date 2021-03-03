Fake News

Frac’ing banned in Delaware River Basin… So what?

3 hours ago
David Middleton
21 Comments

Guest “one word away from real news” by David Middleton

If this was about the Delaware Basin, this wouldn’t be fake news.

The Delaware River Basin Commission followed the lead of Vermont in banning hydraulic fracturing (frac’ing) in a place where there is neither any oil & gas production, nor any significant hydrocarbon potential.

Delaware River Basin Commission bans fracking

by: Varvara Budetti

Posted: Feb 25, 2021

WEST TRENTON, NEW JERSEY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC) has finalized a rule banning high-volume hydraulic fracturing, commonly known as fracking, in the basin.

The Delaware River Basin extends much of the length of Eastern Pennsylvania.

[…]

PA Home Page

Here’s a map of Pennsylvania oil & gas wells and the Delaware River Basin:

Pennsylvania Oil & Gas wells (PA DEP) and Delaware River Basin (PA Home Page)

The two main “shale” plays in Pennsylvania are the Marcellus (Devonian) and the Utica (Ordovician) formations.

Marcellus/Utica stratigraphic column (Geology.com)

If you open up the image below and zoom in on the Marcellus and Utica plays, it might appear that some of the Utica play does fall into the Delaware River Basin.

Lower 48 “Shale” Plays (EIA)

However, looks can be deceiving. The image below is a structure map on the top of the Utica formation. The shading indicates thermal maturity: Light green is oil prone, pink is wet gas prone, orange is dry gas prone and light violet is over-mature (the rocks cooked too long). The tan areas are where Ordovician rocks outcrop at the surface.

Utica Gas/Oil Play Map (EIA)

The Delaware River forms the boundary between Pennsylvania and New York, New Jersey and Delaware. The vast majority of the Delaware River Basin is east of the Utica (Ordovician) outcrops.

Geologic Map of Pennsylvania (PA DCNR). Click to enlarge.

Marcellus and Utica prospectivity ends rather abruptly at a series of thrust (reverse) faults, related to the Alleghanian Orogeny. The Marcellus is no longer present on the up-thrown (east) side of the thrust faults, it was eroded away a long time ago. The older Utica does outcrop east of the hanging wall, exposed on the limbs of a breached anticline. This cross-section tells the story, but it is too complicated to post as an image.. The schematic cross-section below provides a general picture:

Tetra-Tech

The frac’ing ban in the Delaware River Basin is rated as fake news. It would have been fracking hilarious fake news if these Democrat idiots thought they had actually banned frac’ing in the Delaware Basin.

21 Comments
2hotel9
March 3, 2021 6:07 am

So, virtual signaling and little else. Perhaps you should do a quick survey and then ask for grant money to tell these Chicken Littles other places were there is no gas/oil so they can ban it in them, too!

MarkW
Reply to  2hotel9
March 3, 2021 7:23 am

No doubt the usual trolls will start citing these bans as proof that frakk’ing is politically unpopular in the entire US.

dodgy geezer
March 3, 2021 6:39 am

Just wait until a green commercial reason for fracking there is discovered – geothermal, perhaps, or CO2 storage…. and the politicians will be falling over themselves to reverse their position…

bigoilbob
Reply to  dodgy geezer
March 3, 2021 7:07 am

David’s right. N’gonna happen. So is 2hotel9, re. virtue signalling.

Fight fraccing per se is silly. It’s already death spiraling. Just make them do it correctly, with:

  1. Only emergent and underbalance methane releases.
  2. Closed systems, full haz waste cleanup.
  3. Actual $ squirreled away for asset retirement costs a big step above those we’re used to from non spaghetti, hydraulically competent, wells.
  4. No more transport of light distillates in ol’ timey rail cars.

Even with being allowed to communize AGW costs onto the rest of us, fraccing would mostly go away on it’s own and the DoI would still have the lease boni.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ceraweek-shale-opec/opec-oil-has-advantage-over-u-s-shale-during-pandemic-recovery-idUSKBN2AV0F5

MarkW
Reply to  bigoilbob
March 3, 2021 7:24 am

I see Bob still insists on inventing his own facts.

AWG
Reply to  bigoilbob
March 3, 2021 8:45 am

Apparently BOB, you aren’t mentally or emotionally equipped to live in a civilized society.

With billions of people on this planet, it takes an enormous amount of energy to raise the standard of living to be as grand as it is today as opposed to all of human history where people lived in extreme poverty and died young.

So while you whine about imaginary problems, and fantasize about an anthropomorphized environment, there are certain costs that come with gains in human flourishing. And you are against them all.

You aren’t going to be able to make plastics, medicine, fertilizer, or thousands of other products with wind and solar – civilization requires petroleum products from economically sound sources.

But what is worse, is that you are not only ungrateful, but have contempt for all of the advancements in petroleum and energy production, without which, your life would be short, painful and characterized as miserable and impoverished.

That model trainset in your basement just doesn’t translate into a reality based world.

Ron Long
March 3, 2021 6:52 am

Go get them, David. Frac them and feed them fish heads. Wow, that’s a lot of thrust faults, must be that subduction deal pulling the plates along?

Grumpy Bill
Reply to  Ron Long
March 3, 2021 7:05 am

It’s my understanding that the thrust faults in this area resulted from North America colliding with, then puling away from, Northwest Africa.

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Grumpy Bill
March 3, 2021 8:03 am

The collision…

Pulling apart gave us the Upper Triassic/Lower Jurassic Newark Supergroup.

The Palisades of New Jersey are part of the Newark Supergroup…
comment image

As is my “alma mater,” the Hartford Basin…
comment image

Roger Caiazza
March 3, 2021 6:53 am

There are a few counties in NE PA and bordering NY that won’t be able to do any drilling. In the big context no big deal but for the land owners it is an illegal taking.

2
Reply
Robert Arvanitis
March 3, 2021 6:56 am

Two words: virtue signalling.

Four, if you count the intro.

Ten with these; wait 17 all in…

Stu
March 3, 2021 7:24 am

For a moment I thought the article was referring to the Delaware Basin in Texas. Whew!

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Stu
March 3, 2021 7:43 am

Me too!

ResourceGuy
March 3, 2021 7:38 am

Here is my list of nominations for more fracking bans:
1) the great petroleum fields of Sweden made famous by Thomas Gold and PBS’s Nova science with the slogan that covers their mistakes
2) the Sea of Tranquility on the moon for its historic significance that needs to be preserved
3) the Russian Arctic–because we want to watch what happens

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  ResourceGuy
March 3, 2021 8:12 am

A frac’ing ban in the Siljan Ring would be tragic… /Sarc

James F. Evans
March 3, 2021 7:49 am

The description of the layered, multiple geological horizons brings to mind Eugene Coste, a early Canadian natural gas explorer.

Coste wrote an article in the Journal of the Canadian Mining Institute, Vol. 6,(1903) in which he gave a detailed description of the geology of the Eastern U.S. among other areas:

Volcanic Origin of Natural Gas and Petroleum,

The geologic pressure required to thrust oil and natural gas upward through a series of geologic horizons goes beyond any pressures derived from supposed accumulations of ancient algae turned into hydrocarbons.

ResourceGuy
March 3, 2021 7:56 am

Don’t forget to ban fracking at the Sudbury Complex in Ontario.

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  ResourceGuy
March 3, 2021 8:08 am

A frac’ing ban in the Siljan Ring would be tragic… (/Sarc)

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  David Middleton
March 3, 2021 8:49 am

https://www.parwestlandexploration.com/docs/siljan.pdf

It doesn't add up...
March 3, 2021 8:22 am

Bet if they identified geothermal potential or lithium rich aquifers it would spin back to being permitted on a dime. Just look at Cornwall, UK.

Steve Z
March 3, 2021 8:32 am

This was probably done to placate the residents of Philadelphia worried about oil spills into the Delaware River, although there are refineries near Philadelphia that could also spill oil in the event of an upset.

The northern part of the Delaware River (along the NY-PA border between Hancock and Port Jervis, and along the PA-NJ border between Matamoras and the Delaware Water Gap) flows through a deep valley, with most of the surrounding terrain about 500 to 1,000 ft higher in elevation than the river itself. Most of this terrain is too hilly to be used for fracking, and is mostly forested with some small fresh-water lakes and small towns. The river itself is not very deep (it is possible to wade across without swimming in many areas), and is a popular destination for canoeing, kayaking, and fishing. People living along the upper Delaware valley may be concerned that an oil spill there would not be diluted in enough water to avoid damaging the ecosystem.

To the west of the highest of the Pocono mountains of NE PA, most rivers and streams flow into the Susquehanna River, and there is much more fracking in the Susquehanna “basin” in northern PA along the border with NY.

0
