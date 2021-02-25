Oceans

Freshwater outflow from Beaufort Sea could alter global climate patterns

Arctic Ocean’s salinity balance at risk, new model shows

DOE/LOS ALAMOS NATIONAL LABORATORY

LOS ALAMOS, N.M., February 24, 2021–The Beaufort Sea, the Arctic Ocean’s largest freshwater reservoir, has increased its freshwater content by 40 percent over the last two decades, putting global climate patterns at risk. A rapid release of this freshwater into the Atlantic Ocean could wreak havoc on the delicate climate balance that dictates global climate.

“A freshwater release of this size into the subpolar North Atlantic could impact a critical circulation pattern, called the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, which has a significant influence on northern-hemisphere climate,” said Wilbert Weijer, a Los Alamos National Laboratory author on the project.

A joint modeling study by Los Alamos researchers and collaborators from the University of Washington and NOAA dove into the mechanics surrounding this scenario. The team initially studied a previous release event that occurred between 1983 and 1995, and using virtual dye tracers and numerical modeling, the researchers simulated the ocean circulation and followed the spread of the freshwater release.

“People have already spent a lot of time studying why the Beaufort Sea freshwater has gotten so high in the past few decades,” said lead author Jiaxu Zhang, who began the work during her post-doctoral fellowship at Los Alamos National Laboratory in the Center for Nonlinear Studies. She is now at UW’s Cooperative Institute for Climate, Ocean and Ecosystem Studies. “But they rarely care where the freshwater goes, and we think that’s a much more important problem.”

The study was the most detailed and sophisticated of its kind, lending numerical insights into the decrease of salinity in specific ocean areas as well as the routes of freshwater release. The experiment unexpectedly showed that most of the freshwater reaches the North Atlantic (the Labrador Sea) through a narrow set of passages between Canada and Greenland, called the Canadian Archipelago.

The traditional view had mostly considered liquid freshwater transport in the form of sea ice via the Fram Strait (a passage between Greenland and Svalbard). The freshwater release was shown to significantly reduce the salinities in the Labrador Sea–a freshening of 0.2 practical salinity units (psu) on the western shelves and 0.4 psu locally in the Labrador Current.

However, the modeled release was based on freshwater volumes of the past, from the 1990s. Now, that volume is significantly greater, more than 23,300 cubic kilometers, owing to an unusually persistent circulation pattern called the Beaufort Gyre and to unprecedented sea ice decline. If this very large volume of freshwater is released into the North Atlantic, the impacts could be correspondingly very large as well. The exact impact is still unknown. “Our study of the previous release event offers a picture into the potential impacts of a future, larger release,” Weijer said.

The model used in the study was also partly developed at Los Alamos. It is the Energy Exascale Earth System Model version 0 (E3SMv0), which incorporates LANL’s Parallel Ocean Program (POP) and its powerful sea ice model, CICE.

“This work is a great example of Los Alamos’s innovative ocean modeling approaches; and it also demonstrates the Laboratory’s leadership in high-latitude climate science through projects such as the High-Latitude Application and Testing of Earth Systems Models (HiLAT-RASM),” Weijer said.

The paper: “Labrador Sea freshening linked to Beaufort Gyre freshwater release.” Nature Communications. Jiaxu Zhang, Wilbert Weijer, Michael Steele, Wei Cheng, Tarun Verma, and Milena Veneziani. DOI 10.1038/s41467-021-21470-3

The funding: This research was funded by the U.S. DOE Office of Science, a LANL LDRD award, a CNLS postdoc fellowship award, and the NOAA.

Pat from kerbob
February 25, 2021 6:10 pm

But since the ice volume has stabilized and now likely growing, “no problem found”

?

T. C. Clark
Reply to  Pat from kerbob
February 25, 2021 7:41 pm

We are not out of dire consequences or straits…… since havoc could still be wreaked….according to Professor Zhang. Cold waters run deep….and the dreaded fresh water runs deeper….and all the time the ice is getting thinner…better sound all alarms, no?

dk_
February 25, 2021 6:11 pm

Interesting that this type of event was once billed as the beginning of an ice age. I don’t see where they’ve said that global warming could cause the return of glaciation.

Mike
Reply to  dk_
February 25, 2021 8:00 pm

I’m sure they’ve said it somewhere. You name it they’ve said it. Notice too that any change is always bad. Funny that..

OldCynic
February 25, 2021 6:17 pm

If this very large volume of freshwater is released into the North Atlantic, the impacts could be correspondingly very large as well. The exact impact is still unknown.

Equally, it could be very small. It may be beneficial or it may be detrimental.
Essentially, they have no idea.

However the tone of concern that permeates the quotes looks like the classic “more research is needed – give us more money – quickly!”

commieBob
February 25, 2021 6:17 pm

I’m guessing why fresh water is prevalent in the upper layer of the arctic ocean.

Salt is rejected from frozen water. If you melt sea ice, you will get fresh water.

The corollary is that the water beneath the fresh water/ice is more saline.

My wild ass guess is that the overall salinity of arctic waters is not much different than other ocean water.

commieBob
Reply to  commieBob
February 25, 2021 6:34 pm

From the I would never have guessed department:

A simple ocean/atmosphere feedback may reduce the amplitude of climate variability in around the North Atlantic during interglacial compared to glacial states. When climate is warm in the North Atlantic region, the Intertropical Convergence Zone has a relatively northward position, and moisture is exported from the tropical Atlantic to the tropical Pacific. At the same time the east Asian summer monsoon is strong, which helps maintain a positive balance of precipitation over evaporation in the subpolar North Pacific. This is thought to account for lower salinity in the North Pacific relative to the North Atlantic, which, in turn, drives northward flow through the Bering Strait to the northern North Atlantic. Freshening in the North Atlantic by water of Pacific origin suppresses the meridional overturning circulation and reduces the heat flux. The opposite situation exists during cold climate. Thus the combination of atmospheric vapor transport and flow through Bering Strait tends to cool the North Atlantic region when warm and warm the region when cool. link

So, low salinity water flows in from the Pacific and tempers the climate in the Atlantic. It doesn’t sound like fresh water flowing into the Atlantic from the Arctic is much of a problem.

It also looks like my guess about the overall salinity of arctic waters is wrong. On the other hand, the top layer of arctic water is described as a fresh water lens, so it’s quite stratified. Another paper describes the fresh water layer as 50 – 150 m thick, which is quite a bit more than I would have guessed.

rbabcock
Reply to  commieBob
February 25, 2021 7:21 pm

The sea ice which covers the Beaufort Gyre in the winter is 4m+-. I think the “fresh water layer” isn’t really fresh water, but brackish but less saline when the ice melts. It’s all a relative thing.

The Chickahomony River comes into the James River estuary near where it opens into the southern Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic. You can fish for fresh water species like bass and blue gill on the surface and drop crab pots and catch blue crabs, which are salt water lovers in the same spot, so stratification is definitely a possibility.

Last edited 41 minutes ago by rbabcock
Loydo
Reply to  rbabcock
February 25, 2021 8:03 pm

“The sea ice which covers the Beaufort Gyre in the winter is 4m+-.”

Don’t know where you saw that, but it’s now more like 1-2m according to the Naval Research Laboratory. Probably none over 3m in the entire basin these days.
comment image?ssl=1

Last edited 1 minute ago by Loydo
Loydo
Reply to  Loydo
February 25, 2021 8:05 pm

That was meant to be a link from this page: https://wattsupwiththat.com/reference-pages/sea-ice-page/

Robert of Texas
February 25, 2021 6:22 pm

No matter what happens to whatever it is blamed on Global Warming and therefore CO2. How does anyone take any of this seriously? Climate changes – stuff WILL happen – adapt.

Mike
Reply to  Robert of Texas
February 25, 2021 8:03 pm

” adapt.”

I’m sure if we fly really fast in against the spin of the Earth we may be able to return to the good old days of the pre-industrial when nothing changed and everything was good.

Last edited 1 minute ago by Mike
Bill Marsh
Editor
February 25, 2021 6:24 pm

I thought Dr Mann declared that the MO did not exist?

Chaamjamal
February 25, 2021 6:25 pm

These salinity anomalies are a regular feature of that region it seems with about one per decade recorded since 1960 but their climate change interpretation is something new.

https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/02/11/agw-salinity-anomaly/

Alexy Scherbakoff
February 25, 2021 6:26 pm

A change of 0.2 to 0.4 PSU in an ocean area of 35PSU doesn’t seem large to me. It’s also seasonal and not permanent.

navnek
February 25, 2021 6:27 pm

GIGO? So there is less sea ice, and freshwater is increased. Since sea ice is presumably less saline than the oceans, due to precipitation on it, that should mean LESS fresh water in the future, right? Or did the model NOT account for that? Sorry, but I am not properly frightened yet, and see no reason for this to be considered an emergency. Even if it was, what can be done about it? OH I KNOW!!! CREATE ANOTHER MODEL!!!

sendergreen
February 25, 2021 6:48 pm

This current interglacial period we are in has lasted thousands of years longer than the average of the last half million year’s brief warm cycles. I would not bet even a bacon double cheeseburger that the current century will end … “warmer”.

RelPerm
February 25, 2021 7:12 pm

This study came outta Los Alamos ?!?

These dudes and dudettes need to get back to making bombs.

pHil R
Reply to  RelPerm
February 25, 2021 7:29 pm

Seems to me that’s exactly what they did. 🙂

Willis Eschenbach
Editor
February 25, 2021 7:23 pm

My rule of thumb is, if a headline contains a weasel word like “might”, “may”, “could”, or the like, it can safely be ignored.

Yeah, it might could be possible that I may win the lottery three times in a row … but the odds aren’t great.

w.

markl
February 25, 2021 7:24 pm

You will most likely find something if you’re looking for it.

Rud Istvan
February 25, 2021 7:50 pm

Dunno, since did not bother to read this,paper. We do know that spring freshwater melt changes the Arctic, a lot. We do know that Arctic winter snow pile up contributing to spring melt depends on lows coming into the Arctic, since otherwise is too cold and dry. But we dunno why that weather occurs. Oceans, or unicorns? Nor how that weather might become climate.

