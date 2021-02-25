Anal swab. Source Medicine Plus
Coronavirus

China Promises to Stop Giving Anal Swab Covid Tests to US Diplomats

15 mins ago
Eric Worrall
No Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; Following a complaint from the US State Department, China has promised to stop shoving swabs up the rectums of US diplomats.

China Gave US Diplomats Anal COVID Tests ‘In Error,’ American Officials Say

The U.S. State Department says it is committed to preserving the “dignity” of American diplomats.

VZ By Viola Zhou 25.2.21

The Chinese government has promised to stop using anal swabs on American diplomats to test for COVID-19 after Washington complained that the practice was undignified, the U.S. State Department said.

“The State Department never agreed to this kind of testing and protested directly to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when we learned that some staff were subject to it,” a State Department spokesperson told VICE World News on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said Beijing had assured Washington that the test was given “in error” and that diplomatic personnel were exempt from the test, which was mandatory for incoming travelers in some parts of China.

“We have instructed staff to decline this test if it is asked of them, as was done in the past.”

Read more: https://www.vice.com/en/article/bvxk9a/china-anal-covid-tests-us-diplomats

In January WUWT reported the excited Chinese announcement that anal swabs were a more reliable way of testing for Covid than the scratchy thing up your nose, but I didn’t expect China to roll out the new test this quickly.

If China thought inflicting this test on US diplomats was OK, I’m guessing many tourists or business people visiting China in the near future are going to have an unexpected new experience.

