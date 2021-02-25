China Promises to Stop Giving Anal Swab Covid Tests to US Diplomats

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; Following a complaint from the US State Department, China has promised to stop shoving swabs up the rectums of US diplomats.

China Gave US Diplomats Anal COVID Tests ‘In Error,’ American Officials Say

The U.S. State Department says it is committed to preserving the “dignity” of American diplomats.

VZ By Viola Zhou 25.2.21

The Chinese government has promised to stop using anal swabs on American diplomats to test for COVID-19 after Washington complained that the practice was undignified, the U.S. State Department said.

“The State Department never agreed to this kind of testing and protested directly to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when we learned that some staff were subject to it,” a State Department spokesperson told VICE World News on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said Beijing had assured Washington that the test was given “in error” and that diplomatic personnel were exempt from the test, which was mandatory for incoming travelers in some parts of China.

“We have instructed staff to decline this test if it is asked of them, as was done in the past.”

…