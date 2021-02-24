Climate Politics Opinion

John Kerry: Climate Inaction is a “Mutual Suicide Pact”

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
25 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

He talks – yet nobody acts. Has John Kerry finally noticed that nobody cares what he says about climate change?

‘Mutual suicide’: US issues stark warning on climate change

‘Our heads in the sand at our own peril,’ US envoy for climate warns, as leaders discuss security implications of global warming.

24 Feb 2021

The United States has warned inaction by world powers on climate change is tantamount to a “mutual suicide pact” after countries such as China, India, and Russia expressed scepticism on the global security threat it posed.

“But even though climate change has been repeatedly called ‘an existential threat’, we honestly have yet as a world to respond with the urgency required,” said Kerry.

‘Serious doubts’

Russia, India and China said climate change should be tackled in other global forums, not at the UN’s main grouping on imminent world threats.

We agree that climate change issues can exacerbate conflict. But are they really the root cause of these conflicts? There are serious doubts about this,” said Moscow’s ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/2/24/mutual-suicide-us-issues-stark-warning-on-climate-change

The breathtaking dysfunctionality of what is happening would be funny if it wasn’t so serious.

China and India have real issues to discuss, but all Kerry wants to talk about is climate change.

In 2020, nuclear armed China and India only just averted an all out war, after clashes in the disputed Ladakh Highlands near the Indian border with Chinese Tibet led to military fatalities and lots of heated rhetoric.

Russia is trying to lead an effort to broker a lasting peace accord between China and India.

But the US envoy is not pulling his weight. I suspect that every time the other participants try to talk about possible resolutions for the Chinese / Indian border dispute, Kerry makes outlandish claims about how if they all made greater efforts to reduce CO2 emissions, everyone would be able to live in harmony.

Of course, other countries might show more interest in John Kerry’s climate grandstanding, if Biden passes his two trillion dollar taxpayer cash giveaway.

Pauleta
February 24, 2021 10:03 am

I never understood why these so-concerned-with-AGW-people don’t remove themselves from the carbon emission equation by becoming net negative.

ResourceGuy
February 24, 2021 10:05 am

You know it’s bad when Putin is the only reasonable leader in the room. That is the global crisis!!

John Shewchuk
February 24, 2021 10:07 am

Nut case John Kerry is clearly in it for the power and money. Common sense is irrelevant.

Alan
February 24, 2021 10:09 am

I’m more worried that what he wants done would be a suicide pact. To paraphrase Carl Sagan: “A perfectly natural event, and humanities response? Suicide.” He was speaking of asteroid impact, but it still applies to any natural event, triggering an over reaction.

MarkW
February 24, 2021 10:11 am

A few million years ago, CO2 levels were 10 to 20 times higher than they are today and life not only did not end, it thrived.

ResourceGuy
Reply to  MarkW
February 24, 2021 11:08 am

Since then we evolved crazy ant leaders.

ResourceGuy
February 24, 2021 10:17 am

Somebody get word to Putin that he should agree to work closely with the Saudis on oil supply cuts but with the added stipulation to foment chaos in energy markets with price shocks whenever Kerry steps on a jet to play his verbal game. “Hitting ’em where they ain’t” as they said in the Pacific campaign but in this case it’s their missing mental status.

On the outer Barcoo
February 24, 2021 10:18 am

The US economy has been severely compromised, yet the conversation revolves around fairies at the bottom of the garden.

Ron Long
February 24, 2021 10:25 am

Great picture of John Heinz Kerry, he is doing the “hockey player” stare, where you incline your head down and look up at the intended audience. He is 100% certain that none of the nonsense he is peddeling will affect his lifestyle in any way, and besides it’s fun to run around the world and be wined and dined by like-minded bureaucrats.

Anti-griff
Reply to  Ron Long
February 24, 2021 10:34 am

Nine Year Kerry is the kinda guy who looks for a parade and then quickly jumps in front and pretends to lead. This country could be great again….if only we can rid ourselves of Biden-Kerry-Piglosi-Schumer – demrats.

ResourceGuy
Reply to  Anti-griff
February 24, 2021 10:36 am

You must give them more time to make it obvious to more voters first–and markets.

Tom Gelsthorpe
February 24, 2021 10:30 am

Chicken Little hyperbole in service to a doomsday fad is intellectual suicide; i.e. nobody sane takes this nonsense seriously.

Bryan A
Reply to  Tom Gelsthorpe
February 24, 2021 10:48 am

Then we’re in real trouble because most of the world is either crazy, stoopid, or crazy-stoopid

ResourceGuy
February 24, 2021 10:33 am

Putin should agree with Kerry in the short run with oil supply cuts as Russia’s contribution and then use $120 oil to rake in more investors to Arctic oil development and more pipelines to China. Stupid is as stupid does in this Administration.

Carlo, Monte
February 24, 2021 10:42 am

And its all built on the quicksand of these inane UN climate “models”.

Nicholas McGinley
February 24, 2021 10:47 am

“But even though climate change has been repeatedly called ‘an existential threat’, we honestly have yet as a world to respond with the urgency required,” said Kerry.”

So, according to this mental midget, the fact that someone has called it an existential threat, and done so over and over again, means that urgent action is required?
That everyone needs to accept that whoever said that is speaking from some position of deep insight and knowledge of the future?
Even when the urgent action deemed to be required by people of Kerry’s ilk can be shown to solve nothing, even when supposing for the sake of argument that the alarmist view is correct?
Their so-called solutions exclude the only known means to actually produce the energy we need without emitting any CO2!
Countries which have gone whole hog for renewables have done little more than throw their populations into a state of abject energy poverty!

And as if that was not ridiculous enough, Kerry and his oh-so excitable alarmist brethren have the distinction of being the very individuals on the planet whose lifestyle makes them the very worst offenders of the “climate crimes” they themselves have delineated.
If actions speak louder than words, and they do, no one should believe a word of the things these people say or agree to do one single thing, or consent to spending one red cent, up to and until people like John Kerry start acting like they believe the things they say.

Those who seek to control us would be very happy to leave the rest of us freezing and shivering while we starve in the dark.

Dave Fair
Reply to  Nicholas McGinley
February 24, 2021 11:15 am

The obvious problems in countries that have gone “climate crazy” are explained away the same as for countries that have gone “socialism crazy:” We’ll get it right this time!

RonPE
February 24, 2021 10:51 am

John Kerry is our Prince Charles!

Absolute zero scientific background. Private jets, limousines and yachts for me but not for thee.

ResourceGuy
Reply to  RonPE
February 24, 2021 11:04 am

Dale S
February 24, 2021 10:53 am

Kerry: “even though climate change has been repeatedly called ‘an existential threat’”

Called by whom? It’s certainly not in the impact papers. The economic synthesis of those projects that the much richer world of the future will be slightly less rich as a result of global warming. There is *no* plausible scientific argument for climate change being an “existential threat” to humans, and that self-proclaimed climate scientists don’t slap this nonsense down every chance they get shows exactly how pro-science they really are.

But then, I suppose embracing adaptation as the logical climate change policy might prove an “existential threat” to an awful lot of climate science funding.

John the Econ
February 24, 2021 11:00 am

Says the guy with the private jet.

Robert Sheaffer
February 24, 2021 11:06 am

John Kerry warned, “We only have about a 10-year window left to try to get this right.” That was in January, 2008.

https://today.law.harvard.edu/feature/startup-for-an-ailing-planet/

ResourceGuy
February 24, 2021 11:07 am

So these junkets continue while the rest of us use online meetings on a daily basis?

Larry in Texas
February 24, 2021 11:17 am

It’s hard for me to believe that I am actually agreeing with Russia, China, and India this time. But the pasty-faced, sclerotic-looking and aged John Kerry repeating bromides from an earlier era, trying to revive a “crisis” that nobody else cares about, is a pathetic figure. He and Biden complement each other – two old fools who don’t understand that energy, especially electricity as well as fuel, are vital to the prosperity of this country. We need to get energy from as many different sources as possible, not force one subset (renewables) of a power mix upon the rest of us. Especially in the name of a so-called “solution” – carbon reduction – in need of a problem.

ResourceGuy
February 24, 2021 11:19 am

It was WW1 and 2 together that made the case for an income tax on the middle class and sales tax for the states to pay for all the spending and debt. The next two world wars are COVID19 spending and faux climate crisis to justify the next run at them–for the children. You have a target on your back and you don’t even know it.

