John Kerry: Climate Inaction is a “Mutual Suicide Pact”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

He talks – yet nobody acts. Has John Kerry finally noticed that nobody cares what he says about climate change?

‘Mutual suicide’: US issues stark warning on climate change ‘Our heads in the sand at our own peril,’ US envoy for climate warns, as leaders discuss security implications of global warming. 24 Feb 2021 The United States has warned inaction by world powers on climate change is tantamount to a “mutual suicide pact” after countries such as China, India, and Russia expressed scepticism on the global security threat it posed. … “But even though climate change has been repeatedly called ‘an existential threat’, we honestly have yet as a world to respond with the urgency required,” said Kerry. … ‘Serious doubts’ Russia, India and China said climate change should be tackled in other global forums, not at the UN’s main grouping on imminent world threats. … “We agree that climate change issues can exacerbate conflict. But are they really the root cause of these conflicts? There are serious doubts about this,” said Moscow’s ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia. … Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/2/24/mutual-suicide-us-issues-stark-warning-on-climate-change

The breathtaking dysfunctionality of what is happening would be funny if it wasn’t so serious.

China and India have real issues to discuss, but all Kerry wants to talk about is climate change.

In 2020, nuclear armed China and India only just averted an all out war, after clashes in the disputed Ladakh Highlands near the Indian border with Chinese Tibet led to military fatalities and lots of heated rhetoric.

Russia is trying to lead an effort to broker a lasting peace accord between China and India.

But the US envoy is not pulling his weight. I suspect that every time the other participants try to talk about possible resolutions for the Chinese / Indian border dispute, Kerry makes outlandish claims about how if they all made greater efforts to reduce CO2 emissions, everyone would be able to live in harmony.

Of course, other countries might show more interest in John Kerry’s climate grandstanding, if Biden passes his two trillion dollar taxpayer cash giveaway.

