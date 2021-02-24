Alarmism

Attenborough twisted the truth about dying walrus: why believe him on climate change?

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
20 Comments

From Polar Bear Science

Posted on February 23, 2021 | 

Sir David Attenborough hid the truth about hundreds of walrus falling off Siberian cliffs to their deaths a few years ago – he insisted this was due to climate change, but we now know he was well aware the tusked beasts fell because they were being stalked by predatory polar bears. Since he was willing to tell outright falsehoods about dying walrus to powerful elites at the 2019 World Economic Forum, I expect he’d say anything to advance his agenda with members of the UN Security Council.

Headline quotes from Attenborough’s address to the UN Security Council today:

“Climate change a threat to global security

Climate change could, within a lifetime, destroy “entire cities and societies“

“Climate change is biggest threat modern humans have ever faced”

In other words, lots of emotional hyperbole from a showman who wants to leave a legacy. This is not the dispassionate science we require to make sensible decisions about the future. Attenborough spouted contrived nonsense about walrus and now spouts contrived nonsense about climate change.

4.9 8 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
20 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ron Long
February 24, 2021 6:21 am

What a mess, the green idiots honor Attenborough and then vilify Dr. Susan. The Sal Alinsky playbook says if you are caught in a lie, just tell a bigger one and keep going. This was the mentor for Obama, and the current Biden Administration is loaded with Obama warmed-overs. I’m personally waiting for one of the CAGW issues to get to the SCOTUS for a trial similar to the “Scopes Monkey Trial”. OK, I’m actually about to get in my SUV and go to play golf and not really waiting.

7
Reply
John the Econ
February 24, 2021 6:24 am

Believe the science, from actors.

4
Reply
Steve
February 24, 2021 6:27 am

He pioneered the nature TV show but sadly lost it in his senility. I feel sorry for him that he is leaving a legacy of lies just to be the senile poster boy of CC.I stopped watching him after this episode. He advocates less humans on the planet. I admire what he did but not what he is doing. Good riddance when he is gone.

9
Reply
andy in epsom
Reply to  Steve
February 24, 2021 6:43 am

THere were actually two on BBC. He bought into this and a gentleman called David Bellamy did not. So what happened, poor David Bellamy was kicked out of the BBC for his opinion.

8
Reply
Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Steve
February 24, 2021 7:27 am

I always preferred David Bellamy, much better in every way.

3
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
February 24, 2021 7:34 am

An actual honest scientist. Not suitable for the BBC.

3
Reply
Dale S
February 24, 2021 6:29 am

Attenborough is a TV personality, so there’s no reason to take his word for anything at all whether he’s previously been dishonest or not.

If he were instead a climate scientist, “belief” in “dispassionate science” would also be inappropriate. There’s no shortage of climate scientists willing to shade the truth (as they see it) to promote their policy preferences, or turn a blind eye to political allies saying things they know are untrue (e.g. climate change being an existential threat).

If he were instead a truly dispassionate climate scientist expressingly frankly exactly what he believes, there would still be no reason to take his word for it. “Climate science” is a very broad multiple-disciplinary area and PhDs are very narrow. There’s no reason to believe that expertise in one tiny area of it translates into expertise in all of climate science. Even in their narrow area of expertise their beliefs and truth are not identical, if “climate science” has a track record of accurate predictions in any field, it’s escaped my notice.

Of course, Attenborough will be speaking to politicians, and they also have a dismal record on making “sensible decisions about the future”. What we need from politicians is not really for them to listen to “dispassionate science” while making decisions on behalf of the masses; what we need is for them to recognize that allowing the great masses of people to make their *own* decisions about the future typically produces better outcomes.

4
Reply
JohnC
February 24, 2021 6:29 am

On his programme “The perfect planet” he asserts that the planet was perfect until humans came along.

7
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  JohnC
February 24, 2021 7:00 am

The planet was perfect until Attenborough came along, together with some same knitted people.

2
Reply
Anti-griff
February 24, 2021 6:46 am

I told Sir David to stick to the small things….a film about ants….more on those cute meerkats….but he would not listen…now he’s in a fine mess.

3
Reply
commieBob
February 24, 2021 6:53 am

One of the strongest arguments against CAGW is that, if it were real, ‘they’ wouldn’t have to stoop to fraud to prove it.

The promoters of the CAGW theory have demonstrated time and again that they are willing to lie to forward their cause. The poster boy is Dr. Mann who, by adverse inference in the Ball case, has admitted that he is a fraud who does indeed belong in the state pen.

8
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  commieBob
February 24, 2021 7:02 am

If climate science was settled, the IPCC wouldn’t have to put out
a new report every six or seven years where all the numbers are
changed to make it look like it’s worse than previously thought.

4
Reply
Brodirt
February 24, 2021 7:20 am

Disney and lemmings; if you dont know go read about it.

3
Reply
lee riffee
Reply to  Brodirt
February 24, 2021 7:47 am

Also Wild Kingdom with Marty Stouffer….

0
Reply
Dave Andrews
February 24, 2021 7:25 am

Off topic but there was an interesting article in the UK i newspaper on 20th Feb. By Patrick Coburn it was titled “The Capitol riots were dramatic – but this was no armed coup” and discussed the partisanship of media response to the event. It ended with the following :-

“As a news event, the Capitol invasion showed that when it comes to spreading “fake facts” the traditional media is more effective in spreading lies than the social media that is usually blamed.”

3
Reply
fretslider
February 24, 2021 7:30 am

Attenborough twisted the truth about dying walrus

The bog standard tactic from the post-modern left is emotion first and everything else second. Never seen a charity commercial?

The PR people who created the Greta Thunberg experience put it this way:

How is it possible for you to be so easily tricked by something so simple as a story, because you are tricked? Well, it all comes down to one core thing and that is emotional investment. The more emotionally invested you are in anything in your life, the less critical and the less objectively observant you become.” — David JP Phillips, We Don’t Have Time board of directors, “The Magical Science of Storytelling”

From the NonProfit Industrial Complex with Love » The Manufacturing of Greta Thunberg – for Consent: The Political Economy of the Non-Profit Industrial Complex [ACT I] (theartofannihilation.com)

For $2 per month you can keep me going and you’ll get fretupdates and a cuddly toy guitar

Last edited 54 minutes ago by fretslider
1
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
February 24, 2021 7:33 am

Attenbollocks, from Boaty McBoatface.

3
Reply
Richard M
February 24, 2021 7:42 am

The planet’s surface must warm for the planet to warm. By surface I mean the top 100 meters of the oceans and 5 meters of land. Any day time heating that does not warm the surface means no long term warming.

CO2 IR radiates around 15 microns and hence very low energy. That which is redirected towards the surface cannot penetrate the surface skin. Some is absorbed by vegetation and never makes it to the surface. When absorbed by water the energy enhances evaporation which is a cooling mechanism. That energy remains in the atmosphere. Excess energy in the atmosphere is emitted into space every night.

Climate science treats all the redirected energy the same and assumes it is all absorbed into the surface. This is where they fail to follow real science.

1
Reply
Hatter Eggburn
February 24, 2021 7:55 am

A red-faced DA at it again

Attenborough gives stark warning on climate change to UN – BBC News

With everyone around him affirming the fabrications no doubt he believes it.
But it’s nonsense.
But he should be left alone now in peace.
I guess now he’s aiming for “old age hero martyr for the cause”, trying to populate the same space as Captain Tom.

0
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Hatter Eggburn
February 24, 2021 8:09 am

Attenborough’s problem is Homo sapiens. He has a real disdain for this one species.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Alarmism

John Kerry Repeats His “Last Hope” Claim Over Paris Agreement Talks

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism Opinion

Aussie Bushfire Survivor Complains About the Lack of Climate Action

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism Climate News

A Mixed Up Mixed Layer

3 weeks ago
Willis Eschenbach
Alarmism

The So-Called Climate “Health Emergency”

3 weeks ago
Willis Eschenbach

You Missed

Alarmism

Attenborough twisted the truth about dying walrus: why believe him on climate change?

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
NASA

Reclusive Neutron Star May Have Been Found in Famous Supernova

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Ice Ages

‘Problem of missing ice’ finally solved by movement of the earth’s crust

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Coal Emissions

John Kerry Disappointed Australia Wants to Keep Exporting Coal

14 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: