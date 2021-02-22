Energy Fail

Texas to boost grid resilience with more wind & solar, according to Clean Technica

2 hours ago
David Middleton
43 Comments

Guest “I really couldn’t make this sort of schist up if I was trying” by David Middleton

Reporting from Ice Mud Station Dallas… The pool is now ice-free for the first time on record (the record started very recently… ;).

Texas to Add 35 Gigawatts of Wind & Solar in Next 3 Years — Boosting Grid Resilience
By Zachary Shahan
Published 16 hours ago

Clearly, the news story of the week — well beyond CleanTechnica — has been Texas and some neighboring regions freezing over and losing electricity. The vast majority of the power plants that went offline were thermal power plants (mostly natural gas). They were not equipped enough for the cold. A number of wind turbines were also down because no one had bought the “cold-weather package.”

[…]

CleanTechnica

To the extent Texas is adding wind & solar to the grid, these plans were made long before Winter Storm Younger Dryas. The notion that this is for the purpose of “boosting grid resilience,” is totally fracking retarded.

Solar is flat-out not a factor in Texas’ electrical grid. While wind is a key component of our grid, generating 20-24% of our electricity over recent years. It totally failed over the past 10 days. As temperatures dropped below normal in the DFW area on February 7, wind output dropped from 35-65% of capacity to 10-30% from February 9-18. Over the same time period coal and natural gas power plants ramped up to nearly full capacity very quickly. As of Sunday February 14, the system was functioning normally. As temperatures plunged from 20 to 40 °F below normal in the DFW area, some thermal power plants went offline for a variety of weather and demand surge related issues and by Monday morning ERCOT was in full emergency mode.

DFW temperatures (dashed lines) and wind, natural gas and coal generation as a percentage of estimated capacity.

The graph above is preliminary, a “work in progress.” I’m still working on gathering more detailed data on capacity by fuel type. However, it clearly demonstrates that more wind generation capacity would have been as useless as mammary glands on a bull.

ERCOT’s single biggest failure was the lack of reliable backup capacity for wind power… ERCOT expected the wind power to fail under these conditions. It appears to me that the only way ERCOT could have made it through this unscathed, would have been for natural gas, coal and nuclear power to have delivered 80-90% of capacity for 7-10 days during record-cold weather (20-40 °F below normal in the DFW area) with a system geared toward hotter than normal weather. This was not a realistic expectation. ERCOT also failed to be sufficiently proactive in implementing rotating outages and when they did, they were unable to adequately rotate the outages.

Regarding the “cold-weather package” horst schist…

Why wind turbines in New York keep working in bitter cold weather unlike the ones in Texas
Updated Feb 19, 2021

Syracuse, N.Y. — Texas Republicans were quick to blame the state’s wind turbines for the massive power outages that millions of Texans experienced this week during an unusual blast of cold weather.

Texas leads the nation in wind power, with nearly 15,000 wind turbines producing 23% of the Lone Star State’s electricity last year. Many of the turbines shut down when the cold descended on Texas.

[…]

But we couldn’t help but wonder why wind turbines in cold-weather states like New York can operate in the winter with seemingly little trouble when their counterparts in Texas can’t.

[…]

“There are a variety of cold weather and anti-icing technologies that are used on wind turbines in the coldest regions,” she said. “These technologies help prevent the buildup of ice on turbine blades, detect ice when it cannot be prevented, and remove ice safely when it is detected.”

[…]

The sensors can even tell which blades have ice on them and which ones don’t. When ice is detected, heating elements inside the blades turn on to melt the ice.

For safety reasons, the turbines are shut down while the heating elements melt off the ice, Kurt said. That way, there’s no chance of ice flying off spinning blades, potentially damaging the turbines or, worse, striking someone on the ground, she said.

“We’d rather the ice drop below the turbine,” she said.

Once the ice is removed, the turbines are turned back on and the blades can safely spin in the wind again.

In Texas, wind turbines are not equipped with such de-icing packages because operators there never expected to need them, Kurt said.

“Turbines in Texas are built for the type of temperatures they usually get in Texas, where it’s 110 degrees, not 10 degrees,” she said. “It’s a cost thing.”

Rick Moriarty covers business news and consumer issues. Syracuse.com

So… Heating elements (which require electricity) melt the ice and the wind turbines have to be shut down to deice them? Maybe that’s why New York’s wind turbines generate almost no electricity all winter long.

EIA HOURLY ELECTRIC GRID MONITOR

Unlike New York, Texas doesn’t have a nice, steady, winter electricity load. Our load varies quite widely and our wind turbines can generate over 40% of our electricity on favorable days. Even at the peak of our recent deep freeze, Texas wind turbines generated more electricity than New York’s. There are days when Texas wind turbines generate more electricity and then all of NYISO.

EIA HOURLY ELECTRIC GRID MONITOR

Texas needs to winterize at least some portion of its most reliable generation capacity: natural gas, coal and/or nuclear. Texas doesn’t need to emulate what doesn’t work in New York.

43 Comments
Sara
February 22, 2021 6:08 am

Oh, come on now!!! You actually expect these people to use Common Sense??? Really, David Middleton, they chase common sense right out the window.

Bob Tisdale
Editor
Reply to  Sara
February 22, 2021 6:38 am

Sara, I agree. Common sense is a much-missed attribute in politicians. Thankfully, I find its absence very entertaining.

Regards,
Bob

Curious George
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
February 22, 2021 7:40 am

Is the Clean Technica run by politicians? That explains everything.

MarkW
Reply to  Curious George
February 22, 2021 7:58 am

I believe it’s run by climate scientists. Who in most circumstances are indistinguishable from politicians.

hunterson7
February 22, 2021 6:09 am

Jonathan Swift, the famous satirist who wrote Gulliver’s Travels, couldn’t have written a satire showing idiocy on display as what the climate obsessed are coming up with in reality today.

Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  hunterson7
February 22, 2021 7:31 am

They are devoid of reason, common sense, or even a sense of reality.
Time was, not long ago, that everyone knew ‘global warming” or “climate change” did not mean “weather”.
Gradually the media made sure that distinction was erased from the public consciousness, and at this point, “climate change” is synonymous with “weather’.

Each and every weather event is called “climate change” with no qualification, and every time a severe weather events makes the news, hundreds of headlines blare about how bad this latest bout of climate change was.
The net effect is to erase the distinction from peoples’ minds.
And the follow on is, when the media and the politicians bloviate about the “climate crisis”, no one bats an eyelash or wonders WTF they are talking about.

To listen to these jackasses talk, one would be well justified in supposing that they believe that human beings have the ability to control the weather.
And that the warmistas are being prevented from effectively controlling that weather by people who resist their mind-numbingly idiotic and rapacious policies.
See here:
Texas and California built different power grids, but neither stood up to climate change (yahoo.com)

Texas storm blackouts shows power grid vulnerable to climate change (cnbc.com)

https://www.latimes.com/environment/story/2021-02-16/texas-blackouts-california-climate-change

Last edited 35 minutes ago by Nicholas McGinley
Phil Rae
February 22, 2021 6:19 am

Ha! Ha! Ha! As you correctly said, David, you really couldn’t make this kind of stuff up. But sadly, the propaganda machine has conned so many people into believing the stuff they read every day in the MSM.

Given the epic failures of the political class and the commercial and financial interests now stacked up to harvest vast amounts of public and private money, things are going to get worse before they have any chance of getting better, unfortunately.

Robert H Watt
Reply to  Phil Rae
February 22, 2021 7:38 am

The US already has the technology to bring extra generators online quickly in the event that the normal electrical supply is insufficient, or interrupted by bad weather. A number of GE90-115B based gas turbine generators, each with a 65 Megawatt capacity, strategically sited throughout the state of Texas would solve the problem. After all, Texas is not exactly short of oil to provide fuel for gas turbines. Even the “CO2 is evil” brigade would have to concede that any additional CO2 emitted by running these generators during short periods of emergency would be miniscule.

With the current downturn in aviation orders due to the pandemic I expect General Electric would welcome the business. All that seems to be lacking is the necessary willpower to make things happen.

Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  Robert H Watt
February 22, 2021 7:46 am

I may be mistaken, but my understanding of the magnitude of the power deficit is that it would have taken many hundreds of such generators standing by, AND with all the fuel they needed to run.
And that inability to supply gas at the rate it was needed was one of the big issues at the critical pint in time that things went to hell.

Ronald Stein
February 22, 2021 6:32 am

Interestingly, we’re not that stupid about the renewable role, we’re too emotional.

  • One of the principles of branding is that people don’t buy what you do, they buy WHY you do it.
  • We make most of our decision based on feelings and emotions, NOT data and facts.

The WHY in this equation is = getting off fossil fuels reduces emissions. Emotions takes it from there, and any data or facts are categorized as deniers.

Elected and appointed and special interest groups feed off the WHY for votes and money
The Press will not report on DATA or FACTS that counter the emotions as they are deemed as deniers of that emotion driving the public.

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Ronald Stein
February 22, 2021 6:50 am

If they want affordable, reliable electricity and if reducing carbon emissions is important, almost all of the effort should be going into nuclear power and carbon capture, utilization & storage (CCUS).

If they want to feel good about saving polar bears, they should just go ahead and freeze in the dark.

Bob Tisdale
Editor
February 22, 2021 6:33 am

Thanks, David. Once again, I thoroughly enjoyed your post.

Sure am glad I moved from Texas decades ago so that I avoided this event…though I do miss Texas and and my friends there occasionally.

Regards,
Bob

beng135
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
February 22, 2021 7:19 am

We’re running out of still-decent places to go…..

Last edited 48 minutes ago by beng135
BobM
February 22, 2021 6:35 am

“The sensors can even tell which blades have ice on them and which ones don’t. When ice is detected, heating elements inside the blades turn on to melt the ice.”

Can we assume the power necessary comes from the grid and not other turbines? And whenever ANY maintenance is performed, that power comes from the grid and not other turbines? Is that net-metered, or do they separate “production”, to obtain subsidies, from “used” power and therefore cheat the system even more?

Pauleta
Reply to  BobM
February 22, 2021 7:07 am

They might have diesel generators to be used for this type of situation.

Nikki
Reply to  BobM
February 22, 2021 7:27 am

Apparently it didn’t work.

commieBob
Reply to  BobM
February 22, 2021 7:40 am

Electricity is fungible. That said, the electricity used for de-icing the blades reduces the amount of electricity available for other purposes.

Since a windmill isn’t generating electricity when it’s de-icing, that’s the big deal. The extra electricity it sucks from the grid just adds a bit of insult to the injury.

Last edited 22 minutes ago by commieBob
Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  BobM
February 22, 2021 8:01 am

My assumption in any such questions is that they are ripping us off and lining their pockets coming and going.

For one thing, in Texas at least, it seems this last couple of weeks would have been the first time such heaters would have seen much usage, and so whatever money needed to be shelled out for the heating package far exceeds the cost of the power they would have used.
So, if these things are subsidized, which we know they are, the question becomes, do subsidies cover the cost of such add-ons?

Common sense would seem to argue they they apparently do not, or else they would have been bought and hence increased the size of the graft.

Personally, to me the best outcome would have been for the ice to have caused them all to collapse into a heap of worthless scrap.
However, concern for the people who have suffered and the economic damage done, almost makes me wish that if they are gonna do these turbines, they should have at least done them right.
But they are too harmful to think that way…the sooner they are discredited, dismantled, worn out, caught on fire, fallen over, and by any means just plain gone, the better.

Gums
February 22, 2021 6:37 am

Salute!

The other thing that helps us down here along the “sunny” coast (Galveston to Panama City, more or less) is what we do when a storm is coming – prepare! You can’t wait to leave if the water is already creeping up the driveway.

We also get freeze warnings because we normally remain warm enuf to keep from freezing pipes and such. So covering faucets and shutting off lawn/garden irrigation is another thing we have to do. The power companies advise us to run a little cooler if on heat pumps. Sometimes we even get warned about implementing the dreaded rolling blackouts if the overall load is close to a grid collapse.

I was surprised at the conventional plants in north Texas having problems, as I recall many very cold spells when stationed just north of Dallas and we would run to Colorado for Christmas. That Panhandle, as in Amarillo, can get as cold as North Dakota.

Glad to see the wakeup call without “pandemic” scale fatalities. And pray we can get the general populace educated about the benefits of nuclear power.

Gums opines…

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Gums
February 22, 2021 6:56 am

Many of the thermal power plant boilers are actually outside. 110 F in summer is a much bigger problem here than -1 F in winter. So, it wasn’t surprising that some power plants experienced freezing problems. This happened on a much smaller scale back in 2011.

The oddest failure to me is the shutdown of one of the reactors at the South Texas Project Nuclear Generating Station. It was apparently due to freezing up some of the cooling system plumbing. STPNGS is between Houston and Corpus Christi, in Matagorda County near the Gulf Coast… This is a place people would go to get ways from freezing weather… 😉

beng135
Reply to  David Middleton
February 22, 2021 7:24 am

Worked for a power utility, and saw something very strange in one of the trade magazines — turbine-generator sets OUTDOORS without shelter, IIRC maybe in Saudi Arabia or somewhere similar,

Nikki
Reply to  David Middleton
February 22, 2021 7:32 am

Warm is life, people spend big money going to places to bask in the sun and heat. Cold is death. We are in an ice age right now. Both poles of our planet is frozen over and nothing can live there. And we are more likely to have ice ages than anything approaching dangerous warming. Where we live, the temperature can switch tens of degrees in a day. From freeze to thaw.

commieBob
Reply to  Gums
February 22, 2021 7:56 am

So covering faucets and shutting off lawn/garden irrigation is another thing we have to do.

Our pipes run six feet below ground. Even so, occasionally a house will lose its water. The drill is to run a hose from that house’s outside faucet to the neighbor’s outside faucet. Then you leave one of the inside faucets open. As long as water is flowing in the garden hose, it doesn’t freeze. The water company doesn’t charge for the extra water used that way.

So, keeping the water flowing also works. If we have pipes that will be subjected to freezing temperatures, we drain them. Frozen pipes do burst.

Last edited 7 minutes ago by commieBob
Tom Halla
February 22, 2021 6:41 am

That chart of what New York wind turbines actually produce is invaluable, “winter packages” and all.

Curious George
Reply to  Tom Halla
February 22, 2021 7:48 am

That chart shows megawatthours. Why not megawatts?

Krishna Gans
February 22, 2021 6:52 am

Texas dodged a bullet: Would you like explosions with your blackouts?
Texas toyed with cascading crisesThe Green Experiment could have gone so much worse. Here’s a man who was a gas industry executive involved in a near miss in New England in 1989. The four day blackout sounds bad, but it was a lottery win compared to the worst case scenarios. Not only was a full state-wide blackout possible, which may take months to correct, but the gas system is a bomb waiting to go off too.
ERCOT officials admit they only just averted a blackstart:
Texas was “seconds and minutes” away Texas’ power grid was “seconds and minutes” away from a catastrophic failure that could have left Texans in the dark for months, officials with the entity that operates the grid said Thursday.

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Krishna Gans
February 22, 2021 7:02 am

Yep… Another indication that ERCOT waited too long to start load shedding.

Sweet Old Bob
Reply to  Krishna Gans
February 22, 2021 7:24 am

Fear mongering BS from ” The Texas Tribune ”

“The worst case scenario: Demand for power outstrips the supply of power generation available on the grid, causing equipment to catch fire, substations to blow and power lines to go down. ”

Really ? ?

They are so poorly designed and constructed that they will catch fire , blow up , and the lines will go down ?

Really ? ?

MarkW
Reply to  Sweet Old Bob
February 22, 2021 8:05 am

Has ERCOT never heard of circuit breakers?

2hotel9
February 22, 2021 7:12 am

As long as the same idiots are allowed to do the same idiotic crap everything is going to get worse.

Curious George
Reply to  2hotel9
February 22, 2021 7:50 am

How much did late T. Boone Pickens pocket on wind development?

beng135
February 22, 2021 7:15 am

The notion that this is for the purpose of “boosting grid resilience,” is totally fracking retarded.

That about sums it up accurately.

Nicholas McGinley
February 22, 2021 7:19 am

Personally, talking about percentages does not give me the sense of knowing exactly how much power each source was producing.
For me at least, the best graph to use to understand how each power source was performing over time as the situation changed, if the one that tracks megawatts of power being added into the grid.
A percentage increase or decrease could mean demand was changing, with no change in the amount of power being produced.

Nikki Cavin-Grace
February 22, 2021 7:25 am

That will work out well. Winter kill is here.

Nikki
February 22, 2021 7:28 am

That will work out well. Winter kill….

Tim Gorman
February 22, 2021 7:29 am

We are now finding out that the Feds didn’t let TX run its nat gas and other generators full out because it would violate emission standards.

Can the government get any more idiotic?

Vuk
February 22, 2021 7:30 am

Meanwhile, the true and original global warming has hit Sicily again in a spectacular way, fourth time in the four days
https://videos.dailymail.co.uk/video/mol/2021/02/22/9133087132692559429/640x360_MP4_9133087132692559429.mp4

Last edited 36 minutes ago by Vuk
Olen
February 22, 2021 7:38 am

Does not matter if it is a bad idea when there is money to be made as long as the ones making the money don’t have to put up with the consequences. For instance liberal democrats don’t want the turbines in their back yard but it’s OK to impose on rural folks.

Ric Haldane
Reply to  Olen
February 22, 2021 8:04 am

Wind and solar are parasites on the grid. With all of the subsidies, they do not have to contribute to load balancing. When they are producing little power the fossil generators have to pump power into the grid to balance the load. When renewable production is up, the fossil fuel companies have to cut back on what they add to the grid. Less power means less revenue. They can only charge so much. With less revenue, they have no incentive or money to increase their capacity. Why not make renewables provide their own backup. Only then will people understand the true cost of renewables. Texas will only be more screwed with more renewables coming on line.

Tim Spence
February 22, 2021 7:47 am

Clean Technica is Griff Central, need I say more.

It doesn't add up...
February 22, 2021 7:59 am

De-icing would not have solved the wind shortage. That was mainly due to low wind speeds, in many places dropping below minimum cut in speeds. If the iced turbines had been available they would have added little. Doubling wind would not have solved it either. Twice zero is zero.

There was simply insufficient dispatchable capacity available to meet demand. That became aggravated as with no spare margin, any plant that suffered problems had no backup. When power got cut to gas pipelines there was a fuel shortage for power stations feeding off them. A bit like chopping you own legs off, they fell over. Prior to outages there had been enough gas to run 44GW to help meet the 69GW peak demand. When one large plant tripped out, frequency fell rapidly, tripping out several others. There was no spinning reserve. I’m sure that the 59.3Hz load shed trips were triggered.

What doubling the renewables will achieve is regular periods of surplus generation and extensive curtailment, when prices will fall close to or below zero, crippling the economics of running anything, including wind farms, and reliable, inertia providing generation. It will crowd out inertia on the grid, making it much less stable and prone to blackouts. Yet when the wind doesn’t blow backup for the full demand will be needed. Prices will become highly volatile, because absent any other form of remuneration underutilised plant will be trying to recover costs, and there is likely to be a capacity shortfall anyway. There will need to be a reset in how the grid is managed. Costs for consumers overall will rise sharply. Reliability will become Californian.

co2isnotevil
February 22, 2021 8:01 am

This is like after a doctor’s advice to eat healthy after a heart attack and the patient decides to limit their diet to bacon and butter.

John Garrett
February 22, 2021 8:07 am

I am really and truly beginning to believe that I have been sentenced to live in the midst of Mencken’s “Commonwealth of morons.”

