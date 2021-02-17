Energy

The Day After Tomorrow: Renewables Fail Edition

2 hours ago
David Middleton
41 Comments

Guest “The best laid plans of mice and men…” by David Middleton

Note: I had originally titled this post, The Day After Tomorrow: ERCOT Fail Edition, and ERCOT did fail. But I changed the title because, even though the failure was system-wide, wind power totally failed, solar never showed up, while natural gas, coal and nuclear power were all that prevented the entire State of Texas from freezing in the dark. Despite these facts, some in the media are reporting that wind power saved the day, while fossil fuels and nuclear power failed.

Reporting from Ice Station Dallas

Current weather conditions at 0630: 21 °F (-6 °) with about 3-6 inches of snow on the ground. The normal low temperature on 17 February is 40 °F (4 °C)… It’s now ~10 °C below normal. This is a huge improvement over my previous report. Both the weather and the power situations seem to be improving. The weather situation was unavoidable, however the the power situation was inexcusable. Almost all of the electrical grid in Texas is overseen by ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and ERCOT utterly failed in the “reliability” department.

Many on the right have been somewhat unfairly placing all of the blame on frozen wind turbines, many on the left have been idiotically placing the blame on natural gas & coal, and retardedly on nuclear power plants. The failures to deal with freezing weather were system-wide.

The power situation is disastrous, and it likely won’t be fixed tonight
February 15, 2021 at 2:50 pm by Eric Berger

Millions of customers in the greater Houston region continue to experience some of our coldest weather in decades without the benefit of electricity to heat their homes. (Full disclosure, I am one of them, and have been since 2 am CT. I am typing this from my office, wearing a winter jacket).

To understand what is going on, and when the power might return, I spoke this afternoon with Kenny Mercado, CenterPoint Energy’s Executive Vice President for Electric Utility.

First, it is important to understand how power generation works in Texas. Power plants across the state generate electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and other sources. This is all put onto the grid, which is managed by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. Then it is up to companies like CenterPoint to deliver electricity to your home through its network of lines and poles. (Reliant, the sponsor of Space City Weather, markets and sells electricity to the customer. They are not directly responsible for generation or delivery).

What happened
As of 2 pm on Monday, about 1.1 million of CenterPoint’s 2.6 million customers are without power in the greater Houston area. Mercado said customers without power are unlikely to get electricity back today, and quite possibly not tonight—when temperatures are forecast to reach near all-time record lows.

Two things happened last night to contribute to these outages. First, demand was extraordinarily high across the state, Mercado said. And then, beginning at about 1 am, generating units started to shut down. This is almost certainly due to extremely cold conditions. Eventually about one-third of the anticipated capacity went offline. This included a handful of freezing wind turbines, but the majority of the volume losses were due to coal and natural gas plants going offline.

[…]

Space City Weather

This remark is moronic:

Eventually about one-third of the anticipated capacity went offline. This included a handful of freezing wind turbines, but the majority of the volume losses were due to coal and natural gas plants going offline.

Eric Berger, Space City Weather

“A handful of freezing wind turbines”? At least half of the wind generation capacity has been knocked offline since Sunday. It’s only a “handful” in the sense that wind power only accounts for 20-25% of Texas electricity generation. When you start with only two hands full of wind turbines and you lose one hand to frostbite, I suppose you’ve only lost a handful… [/SARC]

“The majority of the volume losses were due to coal and natural gas plants going offline”? Well, no schist Sherlock. About 70% of ERCOT’s generating capacity is comprised of natural gas and coal-fired power plants… So, of course, the majority of the volume losses have been among natural gas power plants. However, coal-fired and nuclear power plants (all two of them) have been relatively unaffected.

The fact is that almost all of the electricity currently being delivered to the ERCOT grid is coming from natural gas, coal-fired and nuclear power plants.

Ryan Zom, Clear Creek Resource Partners

Here is the latest daily ERCOT capacity mix:

EIA

The breakdown for 16 February 2021:

MWh%
Wind Generation          73,3956%
Solar Generation          20,1342%
Hydro Generation            3,8330%
Other Generation               6820%
Natural gas Generation        759,70865%
Coal Generation        204,65518%
Nuclear Generation          98,3948%
Total    1,160,801100%
EIA

Fossil fuels accounted for 83% of our electricity generation yesterday. Fossil fuels + nuclear accounted for 92%.

While there is plenty of blame to go around, ERCOT had a “dress rehearsal” for this in 2011. At least back then, they successfully employed rotating outages. We haven’t lost power, while many of our friends have been without power since early Monday morning.

Texas has more wind power capacity and natural gas production than many, if not most, nations. This cluster frack is inexcusable and an embarrassment to the Great State of Texas. We now know that President Donald Trump and Energy Secretary Rick Perry were 100% correct when they asked FERC to ensure that our coal-fired and nuclear power plant fleets be kept in service.

Oct 2, 2017,05:11am EDT

Rick Perry Directs FERC To Complete Final Action On Resiliency Pricing Rule In 60 Days

Rod Adams Contributor
Energy

[…]

Eligible grid reliability and resiliency resource is any resource that:

1. is an electric generation resource physically located within a Commission-approved independent system operator or regional transmission organization;
2. is able to provide essential energy and ancillary reliability services, including but not limited to voltage support, frequency services, operating reserves, and reactive power;
3. has a 90-day fuel supply on site enabling it to operate during an emergency, extreme weather conditions, or a natural or man-made disaster;
4. is compliant with all applicable federal, state, and local environmental laws, rules, and regulations; and
5. is not subject to cost of service rate regulation by any state or local regulatory authority

All licensed nuclear power plants and a significant portion of existing coal plants can meet those requirements today.

[…]

Forbes
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 29: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump (L) embraces Energy Secretary Rick Perry as Vice President Mike Pence applauds (R), after Trump delivered remarks on at the Unleashing American Energy event at the Department of Energy on June 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump announced a number on initiatives including his Administration’s plan on rolling back regulations on energy production and development. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)

Pat Frank
February 17, 2021 2:14 pm

David, what about the cold caused the natural gas plants to go offline?

Did valves freeze? Were personnel unable to come to work? Any idea what happened?

Tim Gorman
Reply to  Pat Frank
February 17, 2021 2:23 pm

KS, NE, and SD didn’t lose any nat gas generation. What’s the difference? Winterization of supply lines and generating plants would be my guess.

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Tim Gorman
February 17, 2021 2:45 pm

Texas didn’t lose any natural gas generation. ERCOT (bottom right) was simply unable to ramp it up quickly enough to cover the collapse of wind power and record demand.

1613580764024.jpg
fred250
Reply to  David Middleton
February 17, 2021 3:40 pm

What Texas, and every other country where hydro or geothermal cannot provide reliability.. and that has coal readily available…

is to build up COAL fired electricity to supply a large percentage of the normal base-load.

GAS to carry most of rest, with their peaking ability

Wind and solar contribute anything left. NOT rule the supply chain.

Having wind and solar with precedence, is guaranteed to destroy grid operational reliability.

Last edited 1 minute ago by fred250
David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Pat Frank
February 17, 2021 2:25 pm

Most of the problems with natural gas power plants had to do with lack of supply. Record demand for gas for heating and electricity generation simply out paced the ability to deliver gas. I have read that there were some issues with wellheads & valves freezing and power outages shut down a lot of compressors. I think the biggest problem was maintaining line pressure. The state prioritized residential delivery for heating and cooking over delivery to gas power plants.

The biggest weakness with natural gas is that you can’t quickly ramp up production, even with storage. Coal and nuclear power are far less vulnerable to sudden deep freezes.

Hotscot
Reply to  David Middleton
February 17, 2021 2:30 pm

David

I read somewhere that Gas suppliers had been persuaded to adopt electric pumps (no idea what they used before) to move the Gas through pipelines. Predictably, they lost power when turbines etc. failed.

Ed Reid
Reply to  Hotscot
February 17, 2021 2:37 pm

Most pipeline compression is natural gas-fueled from the pipeline.

Bryan A
Reply to  Hotscot
February 17, 2021 2:45 pm

Perhaps their electric pumps were sustainably powered by Wind and Solar
/snark-gasm

Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  Hotscot
February 17, 2021 2:50 pm

I do not understand the assertion.
Wind can be seen to drop off to near nothing at frequent intervals, although typically they are short intervals.
What picks up the slack are gas turbines.
So how does it follow that gas pipelines predictably lost power when turbines failed?
The grid is fed by all sources of power…there is no wind grid and gas grid, etc.
Turbines do not feed directly to individual customers or industries.

Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  Nicholas McGinley
February 17, 2021 2:56 pm

I would think that a company responsible for delivering gas through pipelines would have generators to run the pumps when the power goes out.
Texas is known for hurricanes and tropical storms, which knock out power for long stretches of time across wide areas.
Power outages are not unheard of, anywhere.
A traffic accident can cause one.
The big problem with generator power is typically running out of fuel for them after some amount of time.
The only fuel source that gets around this problem is piped in nat gas.
Really big tanks of gasoline and/or propane or diesel can make the amount of time they can run in an outage be a rather long time, but when the tanks go dry and the reason for the outage is a hurricane, there is usually no way to quickly and easily get more to anyone who wants and needs it.
Huge demand coincides with impassable roads and general chaos.

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Nicholas McGinley
February 17, 2021 3:14 pm

The main problem with gas was record demand for both heating and electricity generation. It was just not possible to ramp up gas delivery enough to cover the loss of wind power and record demand. There were local problems with equipment freezing, but the system-wide problem with gas was inadequate supply to keep all of the natural gas power plants operating.

Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  David Middleton
February 17, 2021 3:08 pm

Dave, other article I have read in the last day or two said that when the demand for nat gas exceeded the supply, that the priority was given to power generating.
Ice storms typically cause widespread outages due to tree limbs falling into power lines, or the lines themselves becoming so heavy the pylons and poles start to break or fall over.
The situation with the ice and snow seems to be similar to what happens in hurricanes and tropical storms: Power lines go down, roads are impassable, crews are only able to do so much in a day, fuel supplies for everyone begin to run out as deliveries are not able to get through… and each problem makes the others more difficult to address.

Interesting point that nat gas cannot pick up as much slack as coal or nuclear.
I for one have not seen this point raised before, but it is obvious now that you mention it: Once the capacity of the gas pipelines is reached, there is nothing anyone can d to increase it quickly and widely.
It is not stored onsite at power stations to the same degree as coal is…and maybe not at all.
Do gas turbine power plants have onsite storage, or is the gas generally used straight from the pipeline, as it is by residential and commercial customers?
I think I know the answer…

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Nicholas McGinley
February 17, 2021 3:30 pm

We won’t know exactly what went wrong for a while…

Energy experts said that gas lines supplying gas-fired plants may have frozen or that supplies to the plants may have been limited as gas was prioritized for homes that rely on gas for their heat.

https://www.nbcnews.com/science/environment/one-texas-storm-exposed-energy-grid-unprepared-climate-change-rcna289

Natural gas power plants can be ramped up much more quickly than coal & nuclear power plants. However, natural gas supply is limited by production (including storage withdrawals) and pipeline capacity. Nether of which can be ramped up quickly.

Natural gas is stored in underground geological formations.

https://energyinfrastructure.org/energy-101/natural-gas-storage

Excess production is delivered to storage facilities and then withdrawn when demand exceeds production, generally in winter.



Rick C
Reply to  David Middleton
February 17, 2021 3:31 pm

I’m sure those residential customers are grateful to have priority for gas. Now if they could get the electricity to operate their gas furnaces, they could avoid freezing.

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Rick C
February 17, 2021 3:40 pm

That would have been us had we lost power. Now, the built-in gas grill in the outdoor kitchen would have worked… But it’s outside.

I just read that ERCOT thinks enough capacity is back online that they can start to implement rolling blackouts… So we may still get the chance to freeze in the dark for a few hours a day until temperatures get back up to normal over the weekend… 😉

Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Pat Frank
February 17, 2021 2:27 pm

Whatever it was/is can be fixed for the next time, which any politician worth his salt should be sorting already. No wind and night are beyond human ingenuity to fix.

Scissor
Reply to  Pat Frank
February 17, 2021 2:28 pm

Some have said that many compressor stations were electrically rather than natural gas driven. If that is so, a propensity for failure is built into the system.

Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  Scissor
February 17, 2021 3:14 pm

In either case it seems to me they would need generators during even a short outage for any reason.
Although obviously they would need far larger generators if the pumps run on electric power.
Most pumps and motors run on electricity though.
But generators, both small and large, can easily run on nat gas.
Many of the newer ones are bifuel models. How big are the pumps for the nat gas?

Tim Gorman
February 17, 2021 2:22 pm

The percentages you give for generation don’t match other figures on the internet. In Jan, 2019 it was 50% gas, 25% wind/solar, and 15% coal. I doubt this has changed much other than wind/solar are a higher percentage today.

Even if gas and coal had no failures it is doubtful that they could provide enough reserve to cover a 25% of total generation when wind/solar went belly up. Outages were going to happen regardless.

When I look at KS, NE, and SD – all of which had colder temps than TX over the same period – I can find no loss of generation capacity due to temperature. KS had about 250 people out of power when I looked this morning.

So why couldn’t TX nat gas and coal survive like they did in states further north.

My guess is that the money spent over the past decade on wind and solar were taken from the money needed to winterize nat gas source production and nat gas generator winterization. That’s a *policy* decision made by the ERCOT Board of Directors, not the operational portion of ERCOT. If the entire BOD isn’t forced to resign then things probably won’t change for TX and you’ll see a similar situation at some point in the future.

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Tim Gorman
February 17, 2021 2:43 pm

Up until February 8, wind was generating ~25% of the electricity. ERCOT didn’t have any control over how gas wells were completed or how pipelines were built or operated. Natural gas generation is actually higher now than it was when the wind turbines started freezing. There just wasn’t enough natural gas being delivered to ramp up more gas generators.

ERCOT was able to ramp up gas generation, just not enough to cover the collapse of wind power.

1613580764024.jpg
fred250
Reply to  David Middleton
February 17, 2021 3:30 pm

And what was left of COAL was operating at full tilt.

Gas is able to be varied to catch peaks, iff there is sufficient gas supply.

COAL is where the absolute reliability comes from,

…. there just was nowhere near enough of it.

MarkW
Reply to  Tim Gorman
February 17, 2021 2:45 pm

It’s possible that more than a few managers have bought into the warmunists claims that cold weather was going to be a thing of the past. OK, KS and states further north would know better.

Nicholas McGinley
Reply to  Tim Gorman
February 17, 2021 3:28 pm

Part of the answer is something discussed here regularly: Every watt of intermittent power generation has got to be backed up by a source that is on standby and is not intermittent.
Otherwise, it is only a question of how often and when will there not be enough generation capacity to meet demand.
In some places, the grid is overtaxed most cmmonly on very hot days, and in other places, it happens mostly when it is very cold.
Here in Florida, the last time we had brownouts and rolling blackouts due to weather was when it was really cold for a long period of time.
Because it is really hot every day for month at a time, every single year.
So power generation necessarily is sized to meet that demand.
Texas is similar with regard to hot weather and the need for air conditioning on a long term regular basis.
The difference is that Texas can also get really cold, and does so far more frequently and severely than Florida.
And heating uses far more power than cooling,even when it is not particularly cold outside.
Places that do not get terribly cold very often generally have just about everyone using electric power for heat. And that is the least efficient way to heat a home that I can think of offhand.
In places like Philadelphia, nearly every home has nat gas, or at least has it available if a homeowner wants it.
In Florida, almost no one has nat gas pipelines in their area.
If you want gas appliances, you need to use propane.
I was about to wonder out loud if Texas is more like Philly, or more like Florida…but now I am thinking of the show, King of the Hill. Strickland Propane.
And I think places with low population density generally do not have nat gas pipelines available to the all of the residents. Texas is a big place.

Last edited 11 minutes ago by Nicholas McGinley
Scissor
February 17, 2021 2:35 pm

One should not expect a reliable system to be based on unreliable component parts.

bethan456@gmail.com
February 17, 2021 2:35 pm

Texas is a red state. The GOP is incapable of properly governing. https://www.star-telegram.com/opinion/editorials/article249285685.html

MarkW
Reply to  bethan456@gmail.com
February 17, 2021 2:47 pm

When you find an editorialist who says what you want to hear, you stick to him, don’t you.

What’s amazing is that no matter many times socialists fail, it’s never their fault.

bethan456@gmail.com
Reply to  MarkW
February 17, 2021 3:07 pm

Local folks in Texas are the best source of opinion.

bethan456@gmail.com
Reply to  MarkW
February 17, 2021 3:11 pm

Wind power in Texas is still above predicted values: http://www.ercot.com/content/cdr/html/CURRENT_DAYCOP_HSL.html

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  bethan456@gmail.com
February 17, 2021 3:17 pm

Yes… The 5% of wind turbines not frozen are working better than expected… It’s not only been cold, it’s been windy too.

fred250
Reply to  bethan456@gmail.com
February 17, 2021 3:33 pm

GAS saved the day

COAL was operating basically flat out, just nowhere near enough of it

wind and particularly solar almost totally WHIMPING OUT. !

comment image

Last edited 8 minutes ago by fred250
Tim Gorman
Reply to  bethan456@gmail.com
February 17, 2021 3:25 pm

It is the ERCOT Board of Directors that control the grid generation policies. The Chair of the BOD is a Democrat from Michigan that doesn’t even live in TX. The governor and legislature has little to do with the implementation of the grid, that is done by the ERCOT BOD.

The BOD is so embarrassed that they have deleted all their names and profiles from the ERCOT today. They were available as of 8AM this morning. They were gone as of 4PM. They should all resign!

gringojay
Reply to  bethan456@gmail.com
February 17, 2021 3:31 pm

Apparently the wokerati government incentives for wind & solar power generating facilities has been so significant in Texas that traditional power generating operations’ financial margin have been negatively impacted & thus those non-Green facilities in Texas’ have had to pull back on their investments. And then this cold event happened.

fred250
Reply to  bethan456@gmail.com
February 17, 2021 3:32 pm

We all agree that those looking after the Texas grid should NEVER have bowed to the green wind and solar anti-CO2, anti-LIFE socialist control agenda.

Bryan A
February 17, 2021 2:42 pm

Eligible grid reliability and resiliency resource is any resource that:

3. has a 90-day fuel supply on site enabling it to operate during an emergency, extreme weather conditions, or a natural or man-made disaster

Seems to me that Wind and Solar don’t qualify then.
I would sure like to see their “On Site 90 day fuel supply”

Nicholas McGinley
February 17, 2021 2:44 pm

Who the frick is FERC?

Patrick
Reply to  Nicholas McGinley
February 17, 2021 2:57 pm

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is the United States federal agency that regulates the transmission and wholesale sale of electricity and natural gas in interstate commerce 

Rud Ist
Reply to  Nicholas McGinley
February 17, 2021 3:14 pm

Federal Electricity Regulatory Commision. Among other things, they get to approve the construction of all new ‘interstate’ construction and decommissioning. They also keep all they generation and transmission capacity data. Another federal bureaucracy.

Robert of Texas
February 17, 2021 3:05 pm

When you consider the total COST of adding all these wind turbines to the grid, it looks like a criminal act that they have been allowed to proliferate so quickly. Consider the cost of manufacturing, installing, operating, subsidies paid, and then grid infrastructure and you can easily see that wind power is a bad investment – not for the billionaires getting the subsidies but for the average tax payer.

These wind farms need power grid infrastructure built right up to them. Not only do these long distances make for lower effeciency in power delivery, they make the grid more and more vulnerable to physical damage or failure causing widespread outages.

When there is a peak in demand, you can’t simply tell wind turbines to deliver more energy – but coal, natural gas, and nuclear power plants often have spare on-demand capacity, and this was used to save Texas from an even bigger disaster.

Robert W Turner
February 17, 2021 3:06 pm

I think much of the blame should go to the politicians that enacted mandates for a certain % of electricity capacity to be from wind. In KS we didn’t lose natural gas supply, but we sure had the rolling blackouts.

And another unmentioned factor may be the mass migration that TX has seen in just the past 6 months. Haven’t 1,000,000 people literally moved into TX over the past year?

old engineer
February 17, 2021 3:31 pm

As one who is living thru this and having been without power from 2 am Monday morning until 1pm Tuesday, I had a “ahha” moment while freezing in the dark.

If you are going to depend on intermittent power generation you must have storage capability of course. The “ahha” was that you have to have the storage available BEFORE you put the intermediate power on line.

We have allowed utilities to do it backwards.

Rud Ist
February 17, 2021 3:32 pm

Dave, nice factual post. I have done some digging into some of the internet ‘explanations’, since the MSM split is about even between GND at fault, and Texas fossil fuels and Texas schadenfreude (e.g. Cruz California).

The situation is complex and nuanced. Neither side is ‘right’. The root cause does appear to be wind capacity freeze up. But that is too simple. Because of wind subsidies, nobody had an incentive to install sufficient new (and thanks to wind) underutilized baseload ‘backup’ capacity. (Remeber CCGT runs 61% thermal efficiency at full load, and still 59% at 40% load—at which point it isn’t covering capital investment (it cannotnrin below 40% cause the steam turbine isn’t getting sufficient steam).

Meanwhile, about 4GW of old (mostly coal) capacity was decommissioned. And Texas has been growing, so baseload reserve margins thinned too much. These are designed for hot summer AC loads, not severe winter cold snaps; so the reserve margin design was misengineered in the first place. (Example, nat gas reserve for summer gas peakers NEVER adds any additional winter nat gas heating component.) So gas reserves were inadequate for the cold—by design. Plus, in Texas, mostly is not true storage reserve like in California, it is just ramped production. And with the grid partly down, production couldn’t ramp fast enough. All pumpjacks are electrically powered. Evidence: Texas oil production down 40% this week, so crude price over $60/bbl first time in years.

