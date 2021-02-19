Forecasting Humor

Friday Funny: nature makes a mockery of month-ahead model forecasts.

2 hours ago
Anthony Watts
36 Comments

Sometimes, you just have to laugh. Earth is a complex system, and forecasting weather events in such a complex system is no easy task due to the built in entropy aka “chaos” of dynamic weather systems. The best we are able to forecast into the future with and skill is about 7 to 10 days. 30 years ago, the best was 5 days. We often criticize climate models for their attempts to forecast 10, 50, 100 years into the future, so it is instructive to look at what happens just a month ahead, as so brilliantly illustrated by these tweets from the Weather Channel.

The source of that Tweet is this article: February Temperature Outlook: Mild in Central, Eastern U.S.; Colder in Northwest

The say this: “February could be warmer than average in the Southern Plains and parts of the East” and supply this labeled graphic seen below.

Source: weatherchannel.com

But then, nature and chaos step in, they Tweet 20 days later:

And then…just three days later…..

So much for model forecasting skill less than a month ahead. To be fair, the forecast came from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center and the Weather Channel simply graphically stylized the forecast for TV and web use.

But we are expected to believe unverified climate models have useful forecast skill years, decades, or even a century in advance.



Pauleta
February 19, 2021 2:22 pm

On this day in 2100 there will be a blizzard in Ft Lauderdale. You better believe me, I am a Scientist and I have a model that says that.

10
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Pauleta
February 19, 2021 3:02 pm

Can I quote you?

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Pauleta
February 19, 2021 4:01 pm

And it’ll only take two weeks to flatten the curve for COVID-99.

1
Reply
macusn
Reply to  Pauleta
February 19, 2021 4:34 pm

We had snow in 1974 or 75. I might bring it down a little. Plantation Middle school.

0
Reply
Richard M
February 19, 2021 2:31 pm

Models are only as good as the knowledge of the programmers. That’s why climate models are so bad. They are missing a big part of the greenhouse. Here’s the part that’s missing.

Earth’s greenhouse has windows that open. 
A greenhouse prevents solar energy, entering through its glass windows, from escaping. This keeps the interior of the greenhouse warm. While not exactly like a greenhouse, certain gases in our atmosphere do absorb energy (IR radiation) from the planet’s surface and redirect it back towards the surface. This has led to a description of our atmosphere acting like a greenhouse. It has been assumed that this redirected radiation will warm the Earth. CO2 emitted from human activities is one of those gases.
 
What if the greenhouse has windows? What if the windows get opened? Will the redirected energy find a way out of the greenhouse??
 
The answer to all 3 questions is YES. Just like we often open our windows in the evening on a warm day to cool our homes, the Earth’s climate system has the equivalent of windows. These windows open at night and almost all of the energy that has been trapped by greenhouse gases is dissipated through these windows every night.
 
This feature of the climate system is due to the interaction of two seemingly unrelated items.
1)      The large difference in heat capacity between the Earth’s surface and its atmosphere.
2)      The way moisture controls Earth’s surface cooling.
 
The high heat capacity of the surface prevents redirected energy from significantly increasing its temperature. The surface has a heat capacity almost 1000 times greater than the atmosphere. As a result, the energy that could raise the temperature of the atmosphere by 1 C will only raise the surface temperature by about 0.001 C even though the energy levels are equivalent. A good analogy would be a container that holds 1 gallon vs. another one that contains 1000 gallons. If you add a quart of water to both containers the first one is 25% full while you’d barely get the bottom wet in the 2nd one.
 
This small amount of temperature change prevents the air above the surface from warming and the humidity from increasing since those processes are based on temperature and not energy levels.
 
At night the sun’s energy is eliminated and the atmosphere quickly starts to cool. As it cools the difference in temperature between it and the surface increases and the redirected energy, now stored in the surface, along with the heat built up from daytime heating, start to radiate away (into the atmosphere and then into space). The moisture level of the atmosphere (the dew point) controls how much cooling takes place. When the dew point and the surface temperature are nearly the same, they both radiate energy at the same level. That keeps their temperatures the about same.
 
Since the atmosphere did not see any increase in temperature during the day from the redirected energy, the dew point is not changed. While it takes longer for the surface to lose its energy due to having significantly more energy than the atmosphere, all the excess energy still gets radiated away. The surface eventually reaches equilibrium with the atmosphere at the about same temperature that would have existed without any redirected energy.
 
That is the way the redirected energy is removed. The high heat capacity of the surface prevents the added energy from significantly increasing its temperature thus keeping the moisture content of the atmosphere fairly constant. It is this moisture content that determines the equilibrium temperature and that temperature ends up almost the same as it would have been if there was no redirected energy. That means the redirected energy is lost … right out the greenhouse window.

4
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Richard M
February 19, 2021 3:06 pm

Should we now run all this by John Kerry and ask him if it agrees with “THE science” that JK is wedded to?

(just kiddin’ of course)

1
Reply
Robert of Texas
Reply to  Richard M
February 19, 2021 3:26 pm

Actually, it is not necessarily the programmers, but more the “experts”.

There are a few really good professional programmers out there (not many, a few).

Many models start out being built by computer programmer “hacks” who have no idea of the limitations of computers, computer languages, word size (the number of bits in a typical numeric value) or even the actual difference between real numbers and integer numbers inside a computer.

So, given a bad description of how a system works, lot’s of guesses at important constants, missing natural processes, and then bad math and bad programming within iterative processing – you get garbage. It’s impressive looking garbage and unfortunately many people invest their belief when faced with pretty charts and graphs.

1
Reply
Loydo
February 19, 2021 2:36 pm

The best we are able to forecast into the future with and skill is about 7 to 10 days. 30 years ago, the best was 5 days. We often criticize climate models for their attempts to forecast 10, 50, 100 years into the future…So much for model forecasting”

Warning, warning; strawman alert. ‘Meteorlogist’ malignantly suggests climate and weather are the same thing. You think he’d know the difference.

-21
Reply
Anthony Watts
Author
Reply to  Loydo
February 19, 2021 2:46 pm

LOL! I did no such thing, “Loydo” offers a substance-free criticism. At least I can spell meteorologist, you, not so much.

And one other thing, I have the courage to put my name to my words, you don’t. You take cowardly potshots from behind a pseudonym. Step up, or shut up.

Feel free to be as upset as you wish. – Anthony

13
Reply
nyolci
Reply to  Anthony Watts
February 19, 2021 4:23 pm

I did no such thing

Yes, you did, see below; the direct comparison of climate models and weather forecasts is in bold:

We often criticize climate models for their attempts to forecast 10, 50, 100 years into the future, so it is instructive to look at what happens just a month ahead

Furthermore, this below is a display of how ridiculously clueless you are in even the freshman level of physics:

entropy aka “chaos”

-1
Reply
Doonman
Reply to  Loydo
February 19, 2021 2:53 pm

I thought climate models were derived from GCM weather models. Are there secret, accurate climate models that only you know about?

Last edited 1 hour ago by Doonman
6
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Loydo
February 19, 2021 3:01 pm

Well, lets be fair here, apart from the fact he did no such thing, when you come right down to it climate IS just weather. It is you AGW true believers who have so much difficulty working out the difference when you publish all your record this and record that announcements. You’re addicted to conflating the two terms when it suits your politics.

In any even, you missed the point of the article and the irony went right by you. If they can’t accurately predict a week in advance, there’s no point at all in pretending they can predict a century on.

8
Reply
Rhs
Reply to  Loydo
February 19, 2021 3:12 pm

Climate is what we expect and remember. Weather is what actually happens. There’ll be a quiz later.

4
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
February 19, 2021 3:00 pm

John Coleman (Weather Channel founder) is probably rolling over in his grave. R.I.P. John, I’m sure there are many people who miss you.

3
Reply
Doonman
February 19, 2021 3:02 pm

The reason I became a metrologist instead of a meterologist was that I could not bring myself ethically to take dollars in exchange for being 50% wrong all the time. As I woke up this morning to the wet ground of the overnight rain when yesterdays forecast was for clear and sunny skies, I was reminded again of my correct choice.

2
Reply
RicDre
Reply to  Doonman
February 19, 2021 3:21 pm

Your comment reminds me of the title of a book written by Cleveland, OH meteorologist Dick Goddard, “Six Inches of Partly Cloudy”, a reference to hard to predict lake effect snow showers off of Lake Erie.

0
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Doonman
February 19, 2021 3:46 pm

I live in SW Ohio. It is not unusual for a 5-day forecast to change every day up to a target day that is important for planning purposes, and then sometimes even miss the forecast on the final day! Temperatures have a pretty good record, but then similar results could probably be obtained from just historical records. It is my opinion that precipitation forecasts have a high false-positive rate for regions with four seasons. And, all this with weather satellites, Doppler radar, and instantaneous communication of all the requisite weather parameters.

1
Reply
Rhs
February 19, 2021 3:04 pm

The forecast from the Climate Predicted Center in mid January showed above, but the updates on on February 1st showed a high probability of lower than normal temps. In short, they had nearly a week notice but it appears to have been ignored. I wish I had a link to the Feb 1 update.
For nearly all of February, the prediction was colder than normal for the affected area.

0
Reply
Rhs
Reply to  Rhs
February 19, 2021 3:07 pm

Also according to the CPC, it will be a cold start to March as well for the western third or so of the country.

0
Reply
Ron Long
February 19, 2021 3:05 pm

Yea! Pummel them about the head and shoulders, Anthony, the crass stupidity of predicting climate many years down the road is clearly illustrated by your posting. I wonder if this will come to the attention of Climate Czar John Kerry, who has now engineered the return of the US to the Paris Accord? There a lot of colors so he might understand it?

0
Reply
RicDre
Reply to  Ron Long
February 19, 2021 3:27 pm

“I wonder if this will come to the attention of Climate Czar John Kerry…”

Not likely, as Upton Sinclair said:

“It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.”

2
Reply
Chris Nisbet
February 19, 2021 3:07 pm

It’s entirely predictable the weather ‘experts’ predict warmer than usual temperatures.
It’s what they do.

2
Reply
Tom Abbott
Reply to  Chris Nisbet
February 19, 2021 4:09 pm

Yes,they just put out a new forecast today saying Oklahoma and Texas will be warmer than normal in the coming weeks. That’s usually what happens after an arctic front comes through, it warms up.

1
Reply
RickWill
February 19, 2021 3:09 pm

I can confidently forecast two temperatures across the globe. There will be a number of tropical warm pools limiting SST to 30C. There will be sea ice/ocean interface at -2C. I can check if I am correct:
comment image
Yep, just like yesterday and the day before and the week before.

Given that I know the oceans are well distributed across the globe and most of the heat available to the global surface is in the top 100m mixed layer of the oceans (on average) I am going to take a stab at the global average surface temperature being:
Global Average Surface Temperature = {30 + (-2)}/2 = 14C
It was 14C last year and will be 14C in 2100 – putting aside homogenisation.

Chinese get a tick for being closest to the correct answer but still wrong because their model still does the unphysical.

CMIP6_Compare.png
0
Reply
ResourceGuy
February 19, 2021 3:21 pm

Meanwhile at ERCOT…..

Seasonal Updates (ercot.com)

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
February 19, 2021 3:24 pm

Did Al Gore buy property or a company in TX recently? This effect is greater than just a Gore visit.

2
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  ResourceGuy
February 19, 2021 4:28 pm

Could it be he is so full of it that he’s always in Brownsville?

0
Reply
Robert of Texas
February 19, 2021 3:27 pm

Hey, they were close… Just convert everything to Kelvin and it doesn’t look so bad! 😀

0
Reply
Pittzer
February 19, 2021 3:35 pm

Hey we have 10 days left. Could be a heatwave. Texas… LOL.

2
Reply
Tom in Florida
February 19, 2021 3:41 pm

But wait, let’s average the temperatures of Houston and Tampa, after all, they are only 790 miles apart. That will give an average temperature for the region.

2
Reply
RickWill
February 19, 2021 3:42 pm

Looking at this forecast it appears they simply got the amount of CO2 out by a factor of 10 in the forecast model – a basic error in weather modelling. I figure that is the only thing that could make such a large difference between forecast and actual.

The Shared Socioeconomic Pathways are the big play for AR6. There will be enough hot air exchanged on SSPs during the upcoming AR6 report compilation to warm up Texas. I am so excited with the prospect of discussing SSPs – its so woke it is a thing of beauty. I hope I can find someone to share my pathway.

0
Reply
Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  RickWill
February 19, 2021 4:13 pm

I assume that the SSPs replace the RCPs? Are they any more realistic?

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
February 19, 2021 3:46 pm

So, I have to tell a treasured dinner table joke from my now Arlington buried Air Force pilot father, he with two AF paid masters degrees, one in electronics (weather radar) and one in meteorology, and one military Legion of Merit award (highest peacetime military award, and not for weather, something else).

He opined that weather was so complex the only reliable instrument was a ‘weather string’ hung outside.
If you could not see it in daytime, it was foggy.
If it wasn’t hanging vertical, it was windy.
If it was wet, it was raining.
And so on.

Then he would laugh and say, the only problem with the weather string was, it could not very well predict the future weather—and neither can I.

2
Reply
OK S.
February 19, 2021 4:02 pm

I guess it’s about the same nowadays as back then.

It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future.―Yogi Berra 

1
Reply
William Teach
February 19, 2021 4:23 pm

Yes, but, remember, according to the Cult of Climastrology, the cold and snow is also caused by you mean people driving fossil fueled vehicles to get an Evil burger.

0
Reply
n.n
February 19, 2021 4:34 pm

Patterns may be matched, images may be inferred, and outside of a limited frame of reference (the chaotic boundary), the objects of our beliefs may be distorted, invisible, or created.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

