Shi Zhengli, director of the Centre for Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Wuhan Institute of Virology, while working in Australia in 2006. h/t Daily Telegraph
Covid-19 Wuhan Virology Lab Still Eligible for US Grant Funding

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to The Daily Caller, one of the Wuhan laboratories which many suspect of being a possible source of the Covid-19 outbreak could submit a grant application tomorrow, and would be eligible to receive a US taxpayer funded grant.

Wuhan Lab Eligible To Receive US Taxpayer Funding Through 2024, NIH Confirms

  • The Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) is authorized to receive taxpayer funding for animal research through January 2024, according to the National Institute of Health.
  • The WIV received $600,000 in taxpayer funds between 2014 and 2019 through the nonprofit group EcoHealth Alliance to study bat-based coronaviruses. 
  • The president of EcoHealth Alliance, Peter Daszak, was the sole U.S. member in the World Health Organization delegation that investigated the origins of COVID-19 in China.
  • Daszak said the White House should blindly accept the WHO’s determination that it’s highly unlikely that COVID-19 could have unintentionally leaked from the WIV.

ANDREW KERR
INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER
February 16, 20218:22 PM ET

The grant was terminated by the National Institutes of Health in April amid criticism over EcoHealth Alliance’s relationship with the WIV. The NIH said in a letter the nonprofit’s work in China did not align with “program goals and agency priorities.”

The NIH told EcoHealth Alliance in July it would restore the grant if it met certain conditions, one of which was to arrange for an independent team to investigate the WIV to determine if it had possession of the SARS-COV-2 virus prior to the first known cases in December 2019.

Read more: https://dailycaller.com/2021/02/16/wuhan-lab-eligible-taxpayer-funding/

Wuhan Institute of Virology’s head of infectious diseases research, Shi Zhengli, was one of the authors of a 2015 study which described the creation of “chimeric” bat viruses, “A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence”.

The study involved the deliberate creation of potentially dangerous human pathogens using bat virus material, in order to study how many steps were required for a deadly bat virus to evolve into a lethal human pathogen. The study contains the following warning: “the potential to prepare for and mitigate future outbreaks must be weighed against the risk of creating more dangerous pathogens“.

Study authors were pleased they had successfully created a pathogen which demonstrated “robust replication” in human lung cells – an artificial human pathogen based on a bat virus, which did a really good job of ripping through tissue cultures of human lung cells.

But there were reports of big problems at the lab. According to The Daily Telegraph, US scientists based in China sent a warning to the State Department in 2018 that the laboratory’s safety procedures were inadequate:

A ‘‘Sensitive but Unclassified’’ cable, dated January 19, 2018, obtained by The Washington Post, revealed that US embassy scientists and diplomats in Beijing visited the laboratory and sent warnings back to Washington about inadequate safety practices and management weaknesses as it conducted research on coronaviruses from bats.

Read more: https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/coronavirus/bombshell-dossier-lays-out-case-against-chinese-bat-virus-program/news-story/55add857058731c9c71c0e96ad17da60

Circumstantial evidence like this is not proof that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the source of the Covid-19 outbreak, but given reports of carelessness and connection to dangerous experiments, and the proximity of the lab to the first recorded cases, do you think these people should ever receive another dime of US taxpayer’s money?

Not Chicken Little
February 18, 2021 6:05 pm

When I was younger it seemed to me that most people in charge of anything had a pretty good handle on their job. But now it seems we have a lot of stupid people in charge of so many things, including but not limited to our education system, our bureaucracies and our government. Especially politicians. And I guess the people who voted for the stupid ones, too…

John Tillman
Reply to  Not Chicken Little
February 18, 2021 6:12 pm

Not stupid. Unspeakably evil, anti-freedom and anti-human.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  John Tillman
February 18, 2021 7:07 pm

The problem is there is no humility. No recognizing limits. No saying, “I don’t know.”

The story goes President Obama always walked into every room and gave everyone he thought he was the smartest person there. We saw that when he claimed he said he was a better speech writer than his paid staff of professional speech writers. And it went to everything that surrounded him.

“It ain’t what we know we don’t know that usually gets us in trouble. It’s what we think is true that ain’t.”

  • Sam Clements (or other various attributions)
commieBob
February 18, 2021 6:08 pm

Daszak said the White House should blindly accept the WHO’s determination that it’s highly unlikely that COVID-19 could have unintentionally leaked from the WIV.

OMG! That leaves the possibility that it was intentionally leaked. Some of God’s children need to learn to proof read better … unless that was what Daszak actually meant. Could it have been a Freudian slip?

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  commieBob
February 18, 2021 6:25 pm

If it was a leak, more likely an almighty stuff-up. Look at how badly Chinese construct their buildings and dams, why would anyone think they would do a better job constructing a viral containment facility?

Last edited 42 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
John Tillman
February 18, 2021 6:10 pm

Thank you, Dr. Fauxi!

When in 2014, the Obama Administration briefly heeded the wise warning of sane epidemiologists, virologists and immunoligists and suspended funding of coronavirus gain of function research in this country, due to its insanely risky nature, Dr. Fauxi’s NIH financed this obviously dangerous “work” at the new, French-developed BSL-4 lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). She “Bat Woman” Zhengli then decamped from UNC to WIV. The rest is pandemic history. Millions dead, but the CCP and Dr. Fauxi stronger.

writing observer
February 18, 2021 6:53 pm

I would be happy to see quite a few dimes of my money going to that lab. W80 armed drone strikes are quite expensive, you know…

Joel O'Bryan
February 18, 2021 7:00 pm

Dementia Joe’s having the US rejoin the WHO and the honeymoon lasted about 2 weeks. The Chicom run WHO stuck ole’ Dementia Joe in eye with this one claiming it came from the animal market in Wuhan and not the WIV.

Every bit of evidence we have strongly points to one or several WIV technicians/researchers being the accidental infectious source that seeded the virus within the Wuhan population around the lab to include the market.

China’s Xi and Russia’s Putin are now salivating at how they are going to “play” ole’ Dementia Joe like a fiddle.

Last edited 8 minutes ago by joelobryan
