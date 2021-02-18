Covid-19 Wuhan Virology Lab Still Eligible for US Grant Funding

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to The Daily Caller, one of the Wuhan laboratories which many suspect of being a possible source of the Covid-19 outbreak could submit a grant application tomorrow, and would be eligible to receive a US taxpayer funded grant.

Wuhan Lab Eligible To Receive US Taxpayer Funding Through 2024, NIH Confirms The Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) is authorized to receive taxpayer funding for animal research through January 2024, according to the National Institute of Health.

The WIV received $600,000 in taxpayer funds between 2014 and 2019 through the nonprofit group EcoHealth Alliance to study bat-based coronaviruses.

The president of EcoHealth Alliance, Peter Daszak, was the sole U.S. member in the World Health Organization delegation that investigated the origins of COVID-19 in China.

Daszak said the White House should blindly accept the WHO’s determination that it’s highly unlikely that COVID-19 could have unintentionally leaked from the WIV. ANDREW KERR

February 16, 20218:22 PM ET … The grant was terminated by the National Institutes of Health in April amid criticism over EcoHealth Alliance’s relationship with the WIV. The NIH said in a letter the nonprofit’s work in China did not align with “program goals and agency priorities.” The NIH told EcoHealth Alliance in July it would restore the grant if it met certain conditions, one of which was to arrange for an independent team to investigate the WIV to determine if it had possession of the SARS-COV-2 virus prior to the first known cases in December 2019. … Read more: https://dailycaller.com/2021/02/16/wuhan-lab-eligible-taxpayer-funding/

Wuhan Institute of Virology’s head of infectious diseases research, Shi Zhengli, was one of the authors of a 2015 study which described the creation of “chimeric” bat viruses, “A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence”.

The study involved the deliberate creation of potentially dangerous human pathogens using bat virus material, in order to study how many steps were required for a deadly bat virus to evolve into a lethal human pathogen. The study contains the following warning: “the potential to prepare for and mitigate future outbreaks must be weighed against the risk of creating more dangerous pathogens“.

Study authors were pleased they had successfully created a pathogen which demonstrated “robust replication” in human lung cells – an artificial human pathogen based on a bat virus, which did a really good job of ripping through tissue cultures of human lung cells.

But there were reports of big problems at the lab. According to The Daily Telegraph, US scientists based in China sent a warning to the State Department in 2018 that the laboratory’s safety procedures were inadequate:

… A ‘‘Sensitive but Unclassified’’ cable, dated January 19, 2018, obtained by The Washington Post, revealed that US embassy scientists and diplomats in Beijing visited the laboratory and sent warnings back to Washington about inadequate safety practices and management weaknesses as it conducted research on coronaviruses from bats. … Read more: https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/coronavirus/bombshell-dossier-lays-out-case-against-chinese-bat-virus-program/news-story/55add857058731c9c71c0e96ad17da60

Circumstantial evidence like this is not proof that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the source of the Covid-19 outbreak, but given reports of carelessness and connection to dangerous experiments, and the proximity of the lab to the first recorded cases, do you think these people should ever receive another dime of US taxpayer’s money?

