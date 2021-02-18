Dr Jen Purdie, University of Otago
Claim: New Zealand Economy will Have to Restructure Around a Limited Renewable Energy Supply

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to climate researcher Jen Purdie, even New Zealand with its abundance of windy mountains, geothermal sources and vast hydropower lakes cannot provide enough renewable energy for people to live in comfort and ease.

The author calls it “managing the demand”, but the message is clear.

As NZ gets serious about climate change, can electricity replace fossil fuels in time?

February 16, 2021 2.15pm AEDT
Jen Purdie
Senior Research Fellow, University of Otago

As fossil fuels are phased out over the coming decades, the Climate Change Commission (CCC) suggests electricity will take up much of the slack, powering our vehicle fleet and replacing coal and gas in industrial processes. 

But can the electricity system really provide for this increased load where and when it is needed? The answer is “yes”, with some caveats.

It’s hard to get a sense of the scale of the new generation required, but if wind was the sole technology employed to meet demand by 2050, between 10 and 60 new wind farms would be needed nationwide.

Managing the demand

As well as providing more electricity supply, demand management and batteries will also be important. Our modelling shows peak demand (which usually occurs when everyone turns on their heaters and ovens at 6pm in winter) could be up to 40% higher by 2050 than it is now. 

But meeting this daily period of high demand could see expensive plant sitting idle for much of the time (with the last 25% of generation capacity only used about 10% of the time).

This is particularly a problem in a renewable electricity system when the hydro lakes are dry, as hydro is one of the few renewable electricity sources that can be stored during the day (as water behind the dam) and used over the evening peak (by generating with that stored water). 

Demand response will therefore be needed. For example, this might involve an industrial plant turning off when there is too much load on the electricity grid.

Read more: https://theconversation.com/as-nz-gets-serious-about-climate-change-can-electricity-replace-fossil-fuels-in-time-155123

What a miserable vision of the future. A future where energy is rationed. A future where if you try to turn on an appliance at the wrong time a government approved smart meter will nag you about the bill you will have to pay, or inform you that no clothes washing or dish washing machines are permitted be switched on until 2pm tomorrow, when the solar panels are online.

All of this is only a problem because the New Zealand government is fixating on unreliable zero carbon energy sources.

Even if you think CO2 emissions are important, there is an alternative which would not mess up everyone’s lives. New Zealand energy demand currently peaks at around 900MW, less than the output of a single large nuclear reactor.

One or two decent size zero carbon nuclear plants, and there would be no need for any of this. Modern nuclear plants are safe – even in Earthquake prone New Zealand, passive safe reactor designs like pebble bed, which are physically incapable of meltdown even with total coolant loss, would not cause a major radiological incident if the reactor was damaged by an Earthquake.

Affordable, reliable zero carbon electricity would be available 24×7, any time you flick a switch.

PCman999
February 18, 2021 10:06 pm

Nuclear power makes too much sense for nonsensical climate alarmists to accept it.

Pharmargeddon
Reply to  PCman999
February 18, 2021 10:36 pm

“I can smell the uranium on your breath’

D Lange during a debate circa 1985

Paul Nevins
Reply to  PCman999
February 18, 2021 10:53 pm

Opposition to nuclear power is how I know that the pseudo environmentalists do not believe that carbon dioxide is a real threat. All they would have to do is stop lying about nuclear power and emissions would begin a big drop without crushing poverty increases.

HAS
Reply to  PCman999
February 18, 2021 11:00 pm

Current technology isn’t suitable for NZ.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  HAS
February 18, 2021 11:08 pm

How so?

mikebartnz
Reply to  HAS
February 18, 2021 11:32 pm

When I was in Canada in 1990 a guy that was interested in some sort of technology investment in NZ asked me what they had that we didn’t and as it happened there was nothing obvious at the time. Our phone system was better. We had various things that they basically hadn’t heard of.
NZ was often used as a testing ground for technology as the size of the country could give reliable results within a short time.
So you need to come up with something better than that silly blanket statement.

John in Oz
February 18, 2021 10:28 pm

Since when have greens looked for or considered practical solutions.

Nuclear plants cannot run on unicorn farts, therefore they are not ‘green’.

Gordo
February 18, 2021 10:34 pm

All,

This talk about nuclear – that is just about the ultimate trigger word in the New Zealand vernacular. It just ain’t going to happen – thanks in large part to the perfidious French (Mururoa)and to the US Navy’s “Neither confirm nor deny” policy – And the USS Truxton steaming into Wellington harbour as the representative of the last ship entering under the ANZUS Treaty – and leaving its very very high powered radar on – fritzed a fair % of Wigglingtowns sensitive electronics at the time

Rod Evans
February 18, 2021 10:46 pm

At some point in the destruction of capitalism, the penny will drop. People will finally wake up and realise, energy rationing it is not about environmental enhancement, it is about reducing the power available to each and every individual that is not part of the elite. Only the worthy will be allowed to have energy to use as they see fit. The rest of us I’m afraid are dispensable, excess to requirements.
Al, Bill, Jeff, Dave the walrus tumbler, HRH the chatty tree man, Schwab and too many others to mention, they, the decision makers, they are the ones deemed worthy and allowed energy supply.
The old adage, “it isn’t what you know, it’s who you know that matters” has never been more apposite.

Joel O'Bryan
February 18, 2021 10:52 pm

Eric, you are just outlining the descent of the Western middle class into serfdom.

This is entirely planned. It is entirely programmed. This is entirely intentional.
NZ first took away all the remaining private guns 2 years ago.
And the elites are banking on NZ people not waking up to this until it is too late, as most have been conditioned into sheep with the COVID lockdowns.
And Sheep are easily led to first a fleecing for their wool, and then to slaughter, in this case serfdom. A subsidence living, where the political elites and the very rich have everything, and the serfs provide the labor for them and eat gruel and live meager lives.
And a trip to Fiji or Bali or some other tropical getaway for a vacay?? … forget about that. That’s for their “betters.” Those in power. Those with real money, the billionaires.
Just as it was 200 years ago.
The middle class is gone under Climate Change scam.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
February 18, 2021 11:18 pm

When you want a sheep to remain quiet and docile, flip it over and set it down on its bum. When they were willingly convinced to part with their guns without a struggle, government had easily flipped New Zealanders on their bums. They’ll sit and take everything their silly PM wants to do to them now.

The same thing is taking place here in Canada under the cloak of covid, climate change and the propaganda invented about President Trump. Government paid the MSM to fix the last election for Trudeau and now they just do whatever they want.

0
HAS
February 18, 2021 10:59 pm

The curious thing about NZ is that if it gets hotter the demand shifts from the need to supply winter heating in the south to air con in the north. The former suffers from being counter cyclic to the snow melt (aka river flows for hydro) and the equinoxial winds in the Spring to be in synch with solar in the north. A simple problem to address.

Roll on global warming.

The other thing that the models tell us is that the water flows will increase in the winter and the shortages of hydro will move to summer. Again a good opportunity for solar.

But me, I’m doubtful of the modeling, particularly when down-scaled from our familiar CGSM that the IPCC said weren’t really fit for that purpose.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  HAS
February 18, 2021 11:25 pm

The only rational solution to the entire goat rodeo is to toss out absolutely everything related to AGW, CAGW and “climate change”. It’s all just gobbledygook and bologna. What tiny amount of truth there is on the subject indicates that both CO2 and the tiny amount of warming since the LIA has been BENEFICIAL.

It’s all been one big lie for over 30 years … that socialists and other opportunists have capitalized on to eliminate the middle class, vastly enrich the oligarchs and further impoverish the poor.

0
Jeroen B.
February 18, 2021 11:04 pm

I’ve recently read (much to my alarm and disgust) a similar article in my country (Netherlands) .. I was astonished, angry … most of all extremely baffled (and disappointed) why people were not even thinking what that meant for them.

Rory Forbes
February 18, 2021 11:10 pm

Utter madness led by the critically stupid and the politically insane. This is what happens when badly educated, people get hold of a political philosophy and apply it to everything. Social “science” is now directing real science and the tail is wagging the dog. New Zealand may well become the first, planned 3rd world country.

Phillip Bratby
February 18, 2021 11:13 pm

Don’t expect a sensible solution when the Greenblob is in charge.

