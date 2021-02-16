Michael Mann Upset WUWT Picked on Greta Thunberg

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Tom Nelson, Dr. Willie Soon; Despite leaking the secret plans of her revolutionary comrades in India, or triggering a cascade of international airline flights with her frantic personal efforts to avoid flying, Greta really cares about CO2. After all, she can see CO2 molecules.

From Michael Mann’s latest book;

… In spite of her extraordinary actions to reduce her carbon footprint, even Greta Thunberg has become a favourite target of these types of attacks. Inactivists have been doing their best to dismiss her and her fellow youth climate activists as hypocrites. After Thunberg famously crossed the Atlantic in a boat to participate in events surrounding the September 2019 UN Climate Change Summit in New York City, Anthony Watts posted an article on his website pouncing on her for, among other things, traveling in a boat that was made partly of “non-recyclable plastic” –really!74 … Source: The New Climate War, by Michael Mann

The “74” references the following in Mann’s book:

… 74. Eric Worrall, Doh! Climate Messiah Greta Thunberg’s Plastic Boat Trip Will Require Four Transatlantic Flights, Watts Up With That, August 18, 2019, https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/08/18/doh-climate-messiah-greta-thunbergs-plastic-boat-trip-will-result-in-two-airline-flights. …

Michael Mann, I get that standing back and watching Greta on the world stage has the simple charm of watching a young kitten stumble around knocking everything over. But its not really fair to attack us for pointing out that Greta should have followed your example, and reduced her transatlantic carbon footprint by purchasing an airline ticket.

