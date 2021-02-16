Climate Crusader Greta Thunberg's Halo - source Twitter
Michael E. Mann Opinion

Michael Mann Upset WUWT Picked on Greta Thunberg

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Tom Nelson, Dr. Willie Soon; Despite leaking the secret plans of her revolutionary comrades in India, or triggering a cascade of international airline flights with her frantic personal efforts to avoid flying, Greta really cares about CO2. After all, she can see CO2 molecules.

From Michael Mann’s latest book;

… In spite of her extraordinary actions to reduce her carbon footprint, even Greta Thunberg has become a favourite target of these types of attacks. Inactivists have been doing their best to dismiss her and her fellow youth climate activists as hypocrites. After Thunberg famously crossed the Atlantic in a boat to participate in events surrounding the September 2019 UN Climate Change Summit in New York City, Anthony Watts posted an article on his website pouncing on her for, among other things, traveling in a boat that was made partly of “non-recyclable plastic” –really!74

Source: The New Climate War, by Michael Mann

The “74” references the following in Mann’s book:

74. Eric Worrall, Doh! Climate Messiah Greta Thunberg’s Plastic Boat Trip Will Require Four Transatlantic Flights, Watts Up With That, August 18, 2019, https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/08/18/doh-climate-messiah-greta-thunbergs-plastic-boat-trip-will-result-in-two-airline-flights.

Michael Mann, I get that standing back and watching Greta on the world stage has the simple charm of watching a young kitten stumble around knocking everything over. But its not really fair to attack us for pointing out that Greta should have followed your example, and reduced her transatlantic carbon footprint by purchasing an airline ticket.

John Shewchuk
February 16, 2021 10:21 am

You decide. Is Angry Greta telling the truth? Why is our population rapidly growing in the middle of her “mass extinction”? … https://newtube.app/user/RAOB/I97sm2D

Peta of Newark
February 16, 2021 10:27 am

You total muppet.
Any attacks at Greta were aimed at her handlers, not least including her own parents for allowing her to be so used and abused.

For Chrissakes, how dense is it possible to be

John Tillman
February 16, 2021 10:29 am

Of course Mann failed to mention the fact that Greta’s sea journey stunt resulted in more air travel than if just she and her dad had traveled by plane.

John F Hultquist
February 16, 2021 10:30 am

It is 10:30 AM here in the Great State of Washington (the left coast one), our temperature is all the way up to just below freezing, lots of snow, and a good amount of Sun. Beautiful.
Snoqualmie Pass was closed after 36 inches of new snow; reopening time is not known.
I think the “Gore Effect” has engulfed the Country. Has he been seen?

Who is Michael Mann?

Mr.
Reply to  John F Hultquist
February 16, 2021 10:47 am

How could anyone miss seeing Fat Albert?
( although it must be acknowledged that Al makes any room dimmer when he enters. Even for blind people.)

Ron Long
February 16, 2021 10:30 am

Who would buy a book by Mikey Mann? Why doesn’t Mikey help steer the Doom Pixie into an adjustment for her Aspergers condition? What do you call an adult that takes advantage of her in her condition?

Pat from Kerbob
February 16, 2021 10:31 am

Greta, like Griff, Loydo and others like them simply suffer from a physiological defect where the optical nerve crosses with the rectal nerve, causing a shitty outlook on life.

Optical rectalitis is the proper medical term

ResourceGuy
February 16, 2021 10:37 am

Maybe a climate psychologist can explain the behavior of Mike Mann alternating between bullying attacks and faints and seeking awards and commendations for himself.

Robert Sheaffer
February 16, 2021 10:37 am

Mann is still peddling the same old Conspiracy Theories:
“Michael Mann will expose the thirty-year campaign by fossil fuel companies to deflect blame and responsibility and delay action on climate change”
https://us02web.zoom.us/…/reg…/WN_DwG5WxFGQgSBcZVtnp1luw

Giordano Milton
February 16, 2021 10:40 am

The fault for any negative press on Greta falls on those who abuse children like her for their own agendas.

Pamela Matlack-Klein
February 16, 2021 10:40 am

Comparing Greta to a rambunctious kitten is an insult to all cats and kittens everywhere!

John K. Sutherland
February 16, 2021 10:48 am

Scoldilocks, strikes again!

Tom
February 16, 2021 10:54 am

He’s mad that WUWT pointed out that Greta’s ridiculous and onerous ocean-sailing trip was useless except for virtue signalling?

This is the entire core of Climate Alarmism that WUWT has been pointing out for years and years – the changes that the Alarmists want the entire human race are ridiculous, onerous, and completely pointless in achieving any sensible objective whatsoever.

suffolkboy
February 16, 2021 11:04 am

The traditional career path for people who say “I am afraid to go out in the sun now because of the hole in our ozone; I am afraid to breathe the air because I don’t know what chemicals are in it” is two children and a regular eco-slot on a Canadian local radio station.

Bruce Ranta
Reply to  suffolkboy
February 16, 2021 11:10 am

A CBC radio station….every day the local CBC radio station has SEVERAL climate change/climate disaster/climate alarmist stories. Every day.

gringojay
February 16, 2021 11:08 am

Diamond hands know all the chords to play.

alastair gray
February 16, 2021 11:13 am

Does the Disdtinguished Professor of Shonkeysticks want to share Greta’s Nobel Prize?
How Dare He!!!

