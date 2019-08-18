Doh! Climate Messiah Greta Thunberg’s Plastic Boat Trip Will Require Four Transatlantic Flights

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr. Willie Soon – Climate crusader Greta Thunberg’s “principled” trip across the Atlantic in a carbon fibre and non recyclable plastic boat is going to require at least four crew members to fly across the Atlantic.
Greta Thunberg’s two-week trip across Atlantic in ‘zero-carbon yacht’ may generate more emissions than it saves as two of the crew have to FLY to New York to bring the boat back to Europe
- On Wednesday, the Swedish eco-campaigner left Plymouth on the Malizia II
- Skipper Boris Herrmann and team founder Pierre Casiraghi will fly back from US
- The 16-year-old is set to address the UN climate change conference next month
By JACK ELSOM and DARREN BOYLE FOR MAILONLINE
PUBLISHED: 10:57 AEST, 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 06:50 AEST, 18 August 2019
Greta Thunberg’s trans-Atlantic voyage on a ‘zero-carbon yacht’ has been rocked by revelations that crew will fly to New York in a gas-guzzling plane to bring the boat back to Europe.
It is claimed that this would generate more emissions than the yacht saves and threatens to leave the 16-year-old’s plans to chart an environmentally friendly route to the United States in tatters.
On Wednesday, the Swedish eco-campaigner left Plymouth on the Malizia II for a two-week journey to the United Nations headquarters where she will address a climate change meeting.
But last night, it was confirmed that two crew will have to fly to the US east coast city to man the 60ft yacht on its return.
Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7365909/Greta-Thunbergs-Atlantic-trip-zero-carbon-yacht-generate-emissions-saves.html
Could this absurd charade possibly get more embarrassing? Next time Greta, buy an airline ticket like the rest of your fellow greens.