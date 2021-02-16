Climate Hypocrisy

Billionaire Sea Level Hype

2 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

Here’s how billionaire hype works.

Without presenting a scrap of evidence to back up his claim, Bill Gates, multi-billionaire inventor of the blue screen of death and Mr. Rogers impersonator, says:

“All cities will be affected by climate change, but coastal cities will have the worst problems. Hundreds of millions of people could be forced from their homes as sea levels rise and storm surges get worse. By the middle of this century, the cost of climate change to all coastal cities could exceed $1 trillion . . . each year.”

Source

A trillion dollars each year? Really? Let’s take a look.

Per the tide gauge records, the sea level rise has been around 2 mm (0.08 inches) or so per year for about a century. There MAY have been a slight rise in that in the last couple of decades, although the data is unconvincing. The rise is due to the splicing of the satellite data onto the tide level data. I wrote about this in a post called “Inside The Acceleration Factory“.

But for the sake of Bill’s claim, let’s suppose that sea-level rise was to double by 2050. Highly doubtful, of course, but let’s pretend it could happen. That would mean that over the period until 2050, the average rise would be 3 mm (0.12 inches) per year.

It’s 29 years until 2050. So even with this high estimate, that means that the sea level would only rise by about 9 centimeters (3.4 inches) by 2050.

So I ask you—how is a 3.4 inch (9 cm) rise in sea level going to cost coastal cities a trillion dollars? The smallest waves are that large. And how will that slight rise force “hundreds of millions of people” from their homes?

Obviously, it won’t. Even if the rise were 50% greater than my figures, it still won’t. That’s just billionaire sea level hysteria. In most cities the tidal range is on the order of six feet or so (a couple of meters) from top to bottom … so unless you had an accurate tide gauge, you would never even notice the difference.

But heck, it’s Bill Gates, and he’s rich, so well-meaning fools believe him.
As I’ve mentioned before … math. Don’t leave home without it.

And let me add a second rule—don’t trust billionaires. Guess what? They just might not have your best interests at heart …

w.

alastair gray
February 16, 2021 2:45 pm

To be honest Gates wasn’t that smart as a computer programmer. He just took over other people’s work and capitalised on it. He was very good at that and seeing business opportunity. He wrote a book in 2000 “at the speed of thought” and all he said about the internet was that it could enable you to watch a film starting at a time of your choosing and have 500 channels of bollocks online, No insight into the radical changes wrougyt in our society by internet. The guy really does not have any futuristic vision

Larry in Texas
Reply to  alastair gray
February 16, 2021 2:58 pm

In the case of Apple, more like Gates stole other people’s work and capitalized on it.

Trying to Play Nice
Reply to  Larry in Texas
February 16, 2021 3:31 pm

Gates uses other peoples’ time and resources to make his money. He stole computer time for his partners to write software, which is one of the reasons Microsoft if so aware of software piracy.

Mike O
Reply to  Larry in Texas
February 16, 2021 4:04 pm

Keep in mind Apple stole it first from Xerox Menlo Park.

RicDre
Reply to  Larry in Texas
February 16, 2021 4:09 pm

In the case of Apple, more like Gates stole other people’s work and capitalized on it.

True enough, but then so did Apple; both companies stole their ideas from XEROX PARC. Steve Jobs tacitly admitted this when he said in 1996: “Picasso had a saying — ‘good artists copy; great artists steal’ — and we have always been shameless about stealing great ideas.”

Mike Lowe
Reply to  alastair gray
February 16, 2021 3:05 pm

His Foundation certainly capitalised on the decades-long work done by Rotary International to eradicate Polio. I wonder who will get the credit if that battle is eventually won?

John the Econ
Reply to  alastair gray
February 16, 2021 4:15 pm

For a time, he self-titled himself as Microsoft’s “Chief Software Architect”. As anyone in IT who has taken a deep-dive into the design of Microsoft Windows can attest, one could only conclude that his is one messed-up mind.

Peter W Watson
February 16, 2021 2:57 pm

What a waste of space our Billy is. How many oceanside houses has he fled? QED. He’s in full megalomaniac mode now folks: the Gates of Hell, himself.

John Tillman
Reply to  Peter W Watson
February 16, 2021 3:41 pm

Bill and Melinda are so worried about the effect of global warming on coastal cities that they moved from Lake Washington to Laguna Beach.

Willis Eschenbach
Author
February 16, 2021 3:17 pm

Grrrr … I accidentally published this way before time. It may change slightly in the next hour. My endless thanks to Charles The Moderator for his patience with my errors.

Grrr again.

w.

RickWill
February 16, 2021 3:27 pm

The minuscule rise in sea level is of no concern. There will be real concern when the inevitable drop begins – hopefully at least a few millennia off. That means Earth is at the end of the interglacial rebound and on the cusp of the slide into the cool zone.

The Atlantic warm pool is not making the controlled temperature of 30C right now. The whole ocean surface is energy deficient. The tropical Atlantic warm pools are the canary for the inevitable next glaciation.
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1029/2000PA000506

Mike
Reply to  RickWill
February 16, 2021 4:31 pm

Here’s a prediction (Oh yeah!) Rate of rise will soon ( a decade or 2?) slow then slowly to zero.

Bubba Cow
February 16, 2021 3:35 pm

Didn’t stop Bill from building on the coast –

https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/real-estate/a32258636/bill-gates-melinda-california-del-mar-home-photos/

Scissor
Reply to  Bubba Cow
February 16, 2021 3:47 pm

Anti-pie in the face glass has been installed surrounding the ocean/beach facing patio.

Peter W
Reply to  Bubba Cow
February 16, 2021 3:55 pm

My observation is that the inevitable drop is likely to start any day now.

Bevan Dockery
February 16, 2021 3:38 pm

How about Mr Gates lends his attention to improving Windows 10 ? It must be the slowest, least reliable operating system ever devised.

3
Reply
writing observer
Reply to  Bevan Dockery
February 16, 2021 3:45 pm

C’mon man! Anthony should let us click that upvote button just as many times as we want! Voter suppression!

(Written on my Firefox browser, running on Windows 7 – the last reasonably decent OS to come out of Redmond.)

Anti-griff
February 16, 2021 3:38 pm

Billy is a busy boy these days….he also made a video on what the world should do about the next pandemic…he admits it will cost lots of money but says it’s an insurance policy….and includes a Pandemic Response Team to head anywhere in the world at the first sign of Pandemic! What a guy!….his fortune came due to IBM’s short sightedness….IBM thought hardware was everything and allowed Billy to license microsoft to others….IBM could have easily bought Microsoft.

RicDre
Reply to  Anti-griff
February 16, 2021 4:16 pm

IBM could have easily bought Microsoft.

True and if I remember correctly at one point Microsoft was so short off cash they offered a good chunk of shares to IBM but they turned them down.

Peter
February 16, 2021 3:42 pm

Hey..hey…hey…..Billionaires are smartest people in the world. They wouldn’t buy beach front property if they thought the sea levels were going to be in their bedrooms soon..
Two Hedge Fund Billionaires Spend Over $200 Million On Palm Beach Mansions | ZeroHedge

Scissor
Reply to  Peter
February 16, 2021 3:52 pm

I thought Gates got a crappy deal on his Del Mar beach house for about $50 million, but the weather is definitely better in Del Mar.

JontheTechnologist
February 16, 2021 3:42 pm

Willis Has anybody a direct line to Bill Gates to ask these questions: What should the earth’s perfect temperature be and has it ever been and for how long; and what should the correct level of CO2 be and do you believe like some that CO2 is a dangerous pollutant. And most important who amongst us should be forced to hold our breath to stop CO2 from getting into the atmosphere???
Last but not least, Bill, is there a published or otherwise empirical paper or experiment linking CO2 to the Earth’s temperature? I think NOT.

Willis Thank You for the Education and your marvelous life stories.

Bill
February 16, 2021 3:53 pm

It is debatable whether Bill Gates is well-meaning or not. What is not debatable is that he is a fool, and becoming a dangerous one as well.

When a person doesn’t accept the good fortune God gives them with grace and humility, they are not worthy of our approbation. We should not heed his platitudes as he has done nothing but buy and sell other peoples ideas and loyalty.

bethan456@gmail.com
February 16, 2021 4:17 pm

Hey Willis, been to Miami?
..

..
Only will get worse 30 years from now.

Mike
Reply to  bethan456@gmail.com
February 16, 2021 4:23 pm

Miami is sinking and eroding coz it was built on a swamp and the ocean is re-claiming it. If sea levels fall it would probably be just as bad or worse.

John the Econ
February 16, 2021 4:24 pm

I’m old enough to remember when Progressives scoffed at the opinions of millionaires, much less billionaires.

ResourceGuy
February 16, 2021 4:28 pm

I liked the good old days when billionaires wasted their tax write offs on useless ventures like Biosphere 2 instead of trying to drag down the rest of us in the exercise.

