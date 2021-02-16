Energy Fail extreme weather wind power

Hotel in Austin Texas sends letter to trapped guests: “we are out of food” – “use glowsticks for lighting”!

Anthony Watts
As we previously reported on the ice-storm Texas frozen wind power – outages ensue, electricity now at unheard of $9000 per megawatt-hour I have friends in Texas that are reporting dire conditions thanks to the “green energy” grid failing to produce enough power. One friend and her husband are trapped in Austin, TX and have received this letter from the hotel they are staying at – it’s mind-blowing. She says in a Facebook post:

“Our hotel is out of food, electricity, water and is giving us glow sticks for light. We’re here until the weekend in below freezing weather.”

In the most energy-rich state in the nation, they can’t keep the lights on, the heat on, or deliver food. The hotel is as the mercy of the elements, without even a backup generator.

I have other friends who have been without power for days. My friend Sterling writes about his buffalo hide coming to the rescue:


Green energy induced rolling blackouts Texas style. Inside temperature 45 degrees. Power: 5 to 7 hours off, no more than 1 1/2 hour on. Living under blankets. Thank God, I hunted a buffalo and had a blanket made of its hide. Had it for 14 years, never needed to use it until now.

Thanks wind power and renewable energy!

Joel O'Bryan
February 16, 2021 8:19 pm

renewable unreliable energy. There’s alot more of this to come in the coming years. Not only Black-outs but soaring electric bills to consumers as We are the ones who will pay for that $9,000/Mw-hr electricity. Virtue signaling has a price and middle class is about to pay it.

Does anyone wonder why the Democrats in Congress need to keep the National Guard deployed there?

farmerbraun
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
February 16, 2021 9:00 pm

Why is the Pentagon talking about plans to remain until mid-March, or longer?
What do they have to do with the decisions?

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  farmerbraun
February 16, 2021 9:10 pm

Nancy and Chucky obviously have a legislative agenda timeline they are going to roll out in coord with the Biden-Harris Administration in the 4 months to summer 4th July recess.
It will be an all-out campaign of disinformation and propaganda planned to coincide with each legislative piece roll-out. Much like a military campaign, with coordination between the players and compliant media who will write fawning coverage stories.
It’s going to spin heads.

  • gun control at the level to seize most private guns unless the owner is willing to submit to very expensive fees and invasive scrutiny for ownership.
  • green new deal with multi-trillion dollar spending
  • amnesty for illegal aliens living in the US.
  • mandated federal abortion payment coverage to the States.
  • massive increases in fees and taxes to pay for it all.

They know there will be push back. They probably have details they know will enrage the Conservatives. They are scared enough to know they might need the National Guard to protect Congress.

Bryan A
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
February 16, 2021 9:09 pm

Send the Hotel a response
To Whom It May Concern,
Although Memorable, our stay at your establishment has been far less than satisfactory. With only 30% of amenities (food, heat, power) available during the time of our stay at your facilities, we feel it equally necessary to deduct an equivalent amount from our final bill for unmet responsibilities on your part and an inability to meet advertised expectations.
Sincerely….

Tom
February 16, 2021 8:30 pm

I read somewhere, and it’s worth repeating:
“Running out of energy in Texas is like starving to death in a grocery store. You have to work at it to make it happen.”
I’d laugh if it weren’t so tragic. Real people who had nothing to do with the Alarmist cabal are freezing, trapped, and desperate.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Tom
JEHILL
Reply to  Tom
February 16, 2021 8:38 pm

Not desperate as of this writing. But pretty the hell pissed off.

I have the ability to stay warm and cook food for a few weeks. We have done some preparing. I am also xArmy 82nd Airborne and have other viable skills that I maintain and practice. My concern is getting both myself and my brother off the 4th floor if the situation turns to survival and has to go tactical.

JEHILL
February 16, 2021 8:30 pm

The only rolling blackout I see is my apartment building and the cancer clinic I work at in the 75063 zip code. Very similar to your friend Sterling’s experiences with regards to the timing. Not a single other grid circuit other these two is being turned off that I can see from 4th my story windows.

Mike Lowe
February 16, 2021 8:41 pm

While not wishing to laugh at the Texans’ situation, they are the very ones who have allowed this ludicrous situation to arise. Throw out all of your alarmist ignorant politicians, and replace them with technically literate folk who have been able to understand the applicable science for years. Disconnect all wind and solar, and enliven any mothballed fossil-fueled power plants, then initiate the construction of some new coal-fired reliable economical generators. Then try to explain to thick Joe the facts of generating life, and fracking! Get moving without delay!

Larry in Texas
Reply to  Mike Lowe
February 16, 2021 8:59 pm

I have sent several messages to my State legislator demanding just about all you recommend – especially the disconnection of all wind and solar. Whether it happens, though, is another question. Politicians are such fools.

commieBob
February 16, 2021 8:52 pm

Some people claim it isn’t just the wind generators causing the problem. They point to an extremely tight supply of natural gas. It’s both.

“We are experiencing record-breaking electric demand due to the extreme cold temperatures that have gripped Texas,” ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness said in a news release. “At the same time, we are dealing with higher-than-normal generation outages due to frozen wind turbines and limited natural gas supplies available to generating units.”

So, that’s from the horse’ mouth but I think it doesn’t tell the whole story.

I clearly remember the Northeast Blackout of 2003. That happened in the summer and it was disrupting. Had it happened in the winter it would have been a whole different story.

We are told that the grid operators learned important lessons from that blackout and that it wouldn’t happen now. Well, OK, I’ll believe ‘them’. It’s guaranteed that the people who designed the Texas grid were aware of the lessons from 2003.

This is an unprecedented natural disaster but, as far as I can tell, someone should be held responsible for the fact that the Texas grid has inadequate connections to other grids.

farmerbraun
Reply to  commieBob
February 16, 2021 9:02 pm

“unprecedented natural disaster”
Do you mean that the lack of preparedness is unprecedented , or something else?

Last edited 26 minutes ago by farmerbraun
Larry in Texas
February 16, 2021 8:54 pm

The City of Austin deserves this, as they have been the most virtue-signaling city in Texas when it comes to green energy policy. They can be the ones stuck with the most rolling brownouts/blackouts, as far as I’m concerned.

I’m here in the DFW area, and fortunately we have yet to see any reduction in power supply. If we can make it through Friday, our area should be okay.

DocWat
February 16, 2021 8:57 pm

Austin had a similar problem back in the 70’s… forgot to buy enough natural gas for their power plants.

Lank
February 16, 2021 9:23 pm

Meanwhile, global warming protestors in Texas….

394F9ABE-8081-44B7-9C98-055377A06879.jpeg
