Inside The Acceleration Factory

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
Nerem and Fasullo have a new paper called OBSERVATIONS OF THE RATE AND ACCELERATION OF GLOBAL MEAN SEA LEVEL CHANGE, available here. In it, we find the following statement:
Both tide gauge sea level reconstructions and satellite altimetry show that the current rate of global mean sea level change is about 3 mm yr–1, and both show that this rate is accelerating.
So the claim is that tide gauges show acceleration. Let’s start with a look at the Church and White (hereinafter C&W) estimate of sea level from tide gauges around the world, which is the one used in the Nerem and Fasullo paper. The C&W paper is here.
Figure 1. Church and White sea level rise estimate.
Not real scary …
However, there is an oddity. Let’s take a closer look at the C&W sea level estimate shown in Figure 1.
Figure 2. As in Figure 1, but with a different scale.
Now, when I looked at that, the curious part to me was the change in the recent trend. For the last quarter century, we’ve had satellite sea level data, which began in 1993. In the past, the trend of the satellite data (1993 – 2013, 2.8 ± .16 mm/year, or about an eighth of an inch per year) has been almost double the overall trend of the tide gauges (1.6 ± 0.14 mm/year).
But in this most recent C&W estimate, the recent tide gauge trend is much larger. How much larger? Well … a lot. In fact, the recent C&W estimate is greater than the satellite estimate for the overlap period …
Figure 3. As in Figure 2, showing trends for the 21-year periods before and during the satellite era.
Why the increase in trend? Well, since 1993 they’ve mixed satellite data in with the tide gauge data.
To combine the tide gauge and satellite datasets, … Church and White (2011) and Ray and Douglas (2011) use empirical orthogonal functions of the satellite data with principal components derived from the tide gauge records. Church and White analyze changes in sea level over time, enabling them to use many tide gauges, some with short records, without needing to relate the absolute level of different tide gauges. SOURCE
But is this approach justified? I mean, did the tide gauge data itself go up during that time, so that it would be reasonable to use satellite data to refine the results?
Now, that is a tough question to answer, because the tide gauge data is sparse spatially and temporally, and it is also affected by vertical land motion. But you know me … I’m a data guy. So I went and got the full set of 1,512 tide gauge records from the Permanent Service For Mean Sea Level. In passing let me say that I don’t think they could make it harder to collect the data. It is in 1,512 separate files. Not only that, but the so-called catalog looks like this:
Figure 4. PSMSL Catalog. It is great fun to convert this to a simple computer file … but I digress.
To highlight some of the problems with converting tide-gauge data to global sea level data, here are ten typical records in the dataset:
Figure 5. Typical tide gauge records.
I’m sure you can see the difficulties. Some places the land is steadily rising from post-glacial rebound, and it’s rising so fast that the sea levels are actually sinking relative to the land. In other places, the land is sinking due to subsidence and groundwater extraction. Many records are short and have gaps. Generally, it’s a mess.
So … here was my thought about how to get around these issues: You’ll note in Figure 3 above that the increase in trend between the 21 years before the satellite era and the 21-year overlap during the satellite era was 2.1 ± 0.5 mm per year. And while the trends in the tide gauges are all over the place … I can look at the difference in the trends for each individual dataset over the same period. This gets rid of the problem of vertical land movement, which is constant over such a geologically short time period. So here was my procedure.
First, from the 1,512 tide gauge records in the PSMSL dataset, I selected all the records that contained 90% data over the 21 year period before the satellite era and also had 90% data over the succeeding 21 year period during the satellite era. This left me with 258 tide gauge datasets with coverage over the full 42-year period.
Next, I calculated the trend for each of these datasets for the period before and during the satellite era.
Then, for each tide station, I subtracted the pre-satellite trend from the satellite trend. And finally, I got the median and the uncertainty of those 258 trend differences. Figure 6 shows a graphic of those results.
Figure 6. Comparison between the values and the errors of the difference between the 21-year trend before the 1993 start of the satellite record, and the succeeding 21-year trend from 1993 to the end of the Church and White records. The C&W trends are shown in Figure 3 above.
Since the error bars (orange and red) do not overlap, we can say that the C&W estimate does NOT agree with the tide gauge data. And that, of course, means that it has been artificially increased by cross-pollution with satellite data.
Let me close by saying that I think that it is very bad scientific practice to splice together a terrestrial and a satellite record unless they agree well during the period of overlap. In this case, they disagree greatly over the period of record. For the detrended values over the period of overlap (1993-2013), the R^2 value is 0.01 and the P-value is 0.37 … in other words, there is absolutely no significant correlation between the satellite data and the C&W estimate.
And this makes it very likely that Church and White are manufacturing sea level acceleration where none exists … bad scientists, no cookies.
Finally, at the end of my research into this, I find that I’m not the only one to notice the discrepancy …
Figure 7. Different results for the satellite era depending on whether or not the satellite data is illegitimately spliced into the tide gauge records. SOURCE
My best to everyone. Here I’m staying indoors on a rainy Sunday, watching American football and researching the vagaries of sea level …
w.
As Always: I politely request that when you comment, you quote the exact words you are discussing, to avoid misunderstandings.
Data: So that others won’t have the hassles I had extracting and collating the data, I’ve put the full PSMSL dataset as a single comma-separated values (CSV) file here, and the PSMSL catalog here.
24 thoughts on “Inside The Acceleration Factory”
The point of it all is “climate action” that assumes that the rate of sea level rise is responsive to the rate of emissions and that therefore the rate of sea level rise can be attenuated by cutting emissions.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/12/05/attenuate-slr/
Also relevant
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/12/14/climateaction/
Very useful Willis. Thank you for your lucid explanation.
Thanks, Sage.
w.
I agree with nw sage!
Well it’s obvious to even the casual observer that we should be using tree rings.
/sarc (as if read)
That is getting a bit obvious as to manufacturing results if the two methods do not overlap.
“It is in 1,512 separate files. Not only that, but the so-called catalog looks like this:”
man what an ugly way of doing things
??? Care to unpack that? Willis E. seems to have done a reasonable and tedious job, and found Yet Another unjustified Alarmist claim.
Well …. if Mannie could do it , why can’t they ?
There doesn’t seem to be any penalties for this sort of ” stuff ” …. yet .
Also depends on which satellite data they are using. The data from U. Colorado are not actually measurements of sea level! They are the output of a model that combines measured sea level with a guess of how much the sea floor is being pushed down due to the increase of sea levels since the end of the last glacial (basically the opposite of glacial rebound). So the U Colorado data are really guesses about ocean VOLUME, not surface level though they attempt to portray it as such. It used to show sea level until a few years back when it stopped rising, so they had to make another “adjustment” (“glacial isostatic adjustment or GIA, they call it).
http://sealevel.colorado.edu/faq#n3113
Willis, you got more patience than I do and I have a lot of patience. Good job.
I have noticed several mysterious goings on with the tide gage records.
A year or two ago and prior to that, the tide gage at The Battery in lower Manhattan was shown as a continuous record back to the mid 1800s, well over 100 years.
As of the last time I looked at it, there is now a multi-year gap in the record.
Even before that, I had noticed that gaps in the data seemed to appear on various gages, and stuff I had noted years ago was no longer in evidence from the site graphs.
This makes me question pretty much all of the gap strewn records.
Some large cities in places with a long record, busy ports, and huge amounts of commercial and pleasure boat traffic, have huge gaps and short records. Why is this? Seems very suspicious.
There are some additional points worth noting: All of the graphs show data which has been processed “to remove seasonal variations”, or some such language. But I can find no mention of exactly how this is done, or when, or if the results have been refined over time.
Have they been? If so, we know what kind of shenanigans that opens the door to.
Which brings me to the last thing I want to mention right here: These tide gages and the long stretch of very smooth sea level rise going back well over a hundred years in the longest records, is not in accord with what was reported and discussed in literature and studies and textbooks back in the pre-Hansen era…IOW prior to 1988 or so we did not see such smooth trends in sea level rise…at all!
There were multidecade trends that included periods where sea level was not rising but falling.
That is all gone.
BTW…I have been saving sea level graphs from this site for many years now, although not in any systematic way but related to conversations and comments on various forums and graphs and photos (historical and recent photos of the ocean and various landmarks from a long time ago and the same places more recently…none show any discernable change in over 100 years…plenty of old photos and none can be used to demonstrate any sea level rise at all. AT ALL. Strange, eh?), and I plan to gather these from old computers and hard drives to see if suddenly appearing gaps are the only changes in recent months and years to have been made.
Yes, strange!
But, not surprising.
Keep us apprised.
Hockey stick is a nice “nature trick” by Dr. Mann – mixing data from two different sources to obtain a scary effect. Used again here. Tide gauges have their problems, but I don’t trust a satellite altimetry. If nothing else, the sea surface is not flat, there are waves from millimetre height to many metres, irregular shapes, and I don’t believe that they can extract a true average level to a millimetre accuracy.
I expect most of us here have seen this video, but it is very instructive for anyone unaware of just how much of a counter-intuitive concept “sea level” really is.
It is short…I strongly recommend anyone interested in this issue take a couple of minutes and review it…then do a lot more reading and investigation from there:
https://youtu.be/q65O3qA0-n4
Paraphrasing from the video: “Geodesists have constructed a detailed and accurate model of the Earth’s gravitational field to accurately model what the true sea level is for every point on Earth. It is accurate to within less than one meter.”
One meter.
Note these graphs claim an error of no more than plus or minus half a millimeter per year.
From space.
On the constantly inconstant and storm tossed ocean, where waves and wavelets are piled onto one another and in ceaseless motion. And the sloshing…OY!
I’m shocked. not.
Massive Type B Errors
Compliments Wil
lis on quantifying the individual tidal gage and satellite sea level trends and nominal uncertainties.
Your figure 6 shows NON-overlapping trends!
That indicates a very large Type B error between the tidal gage and satellite sea level trends.
Have Nerem and Fasullo never studied the international standard: BIPM’s GUM Guide to the expression of Uncertainty in Measurement? https://www.bipm.org/en/publications/guides/gum.html
Or NIST’s 1994 Technical Note 1297 Guidelines for Evaluating and Expressing the Uncertainty of NIST Measurement Results Barry N. Taylor and Chris E. Kuyatt https://www.nist.gov/pml/nist-technical-note-1297
As an old engineer who actually generated full scale ‘loft’ for aircraft we developed a bit of a calibrated eye-ball for curvature. Looking at either graph there appears to be a slight ‘cupping’ of the curve. If the data is true, it does appear as though the slope of the curve is increasing, dy/dx is acceleration.
Even us non-engineers have a perfectly serviceable Mark I eyeball.
Tide gages show no acceleration, that is the point.
The month to month and year to year variations, furthermore, are orders of magnitude larger than the measured rise over time, such that on just about all of them, one can see some months a hundred years ago during which the sea level was higher than some of the months in the past ten years.
Seems to me that the only way to get a comparative reading given all the forces at play is for the conditions to be identical when measured.
Allowing for errors coming from moon position, wind effect, temperature, planetary gravitational influences
and barometric pressure makes it seem like a futile pastime.
But what do I know, I’m just an innocent bystander.
You are not, IMO, wrong.
Measuring global sea level on a non-uniform ellipsoid with a highly variable gravimetric field, in addition to the variables you mention and a few others you did not, and doing so to the precision and accuracies claimed, seems to make claims of knowledge of the global temperature from over 100 years ago to within tenths of a degree look like…well…
Let’s just say both should elicit more than an eensie bit of skepticism in all but the most credulous amongst us.
Thank you, Willis, well done.
Regards,
Bob
PS: A premature Happy Holidays.
Willis, IDK if this is a problem with Safari or not, but I was having problems downloading the files. When I clicked on the link it tries to load it into the browser instead of downloading the file directly. I noticed you’re using Dropbox and checked their faq. To get the files to actually download you have to change the url to have dl=1 at the end of the string instead of dl=0.
Oh, and many thanks for doing all the work to put the data in a usable form. That must have been a bear.