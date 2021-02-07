wind power

What Does Offshore Wind Power Really Cost?

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
4 Comments

Reposted from Not A Lot Of People Know That

FEBRUARY 7, 2021

By Paul Homewood

See the source image

Despite mounting evidence to the contrary, we keep being assured that offshore wind costs have tumbled to under £50/MWh.

The US Energy Information Administration however don’t agree. They regularly assess the levelised costs of all power sources, and only a year ago calculated that the cost of offshore wind was $115.04/MWh, roughly £84/MWh, at current prices.

Their figure does include transmission costs of $3.15, so excluding this we are looking at £82/MWh.

image
image
image

electricity_generation

You cannot of course simply compare generation costs, which the EIA have done, as there are associated system costs involved, as BEIS explain:

image
image
image

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/beis-electricity-generation-costs-2020

As Table 7.1 shows, these hidden costs could range between £15 and £35/MWh for offshore wind. By contrast, CCGT actually results in lower wider system costs (note the levelised cost of £82/MWh for CCGT includes a fake carbon cost of £32/MWh).

image
image

Adding these extra system costs on to the US costings will take the true cost of offshore wind power to £100/MWh or more.

4.4 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
commieBob
February 7, 2021 10:58 am

Renewable energy advocates can point to some credible numbers that bolster their argument for wind power.

This website puts the numbers in useful context. As long as you don’t care when you get electricity, wind power does appear to be economically feasible. If you do care, the website calls that buffered wind energy. It then falls off the EROEI* cliff. That means it doesn’t provide enough energy to meet its own needs plus supply energy to society in a useful fashion.

*EROEI – Energy Returned On Energy Invested. It takes energy to get energy.

Last edited 25 minutes ago by commieBob
1
Reply
Ron Long
February 7, 2021 11:01 am

I’m sure P. Gosselin and his neighbors in upper Germany are studying this chart right now to see which electricity generation option they will support in the future. Notice that the offshore wind turbines and wind turbines and solar voltaic did not include any of that nasty Environmental Impact assessment because they are the only industry allow to chop up or burn our flying friends. What happens to birds offshore have a negative wind turbine encounter? Underneath the turbines would be a great place to fish!

2
Reply
Bill Toland
February 7, 2021 11:05 am

The costs of offshore wind power have been deliberately under stated.

https://briefingsforbritain.co.uk/the-costs-offshore-wind-power-blindness-and-insight/

0
Reply
Kevin
February 7, 2021 11:19 am

Is there any case of renewables lowering electricity rates for a utility whether government or investor owned outside of a location in the middle of nowhere?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

solar power wind power

Study: Africa’s Green Energy Transition “Unlikely”

4 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
wind power

How To Handle 40 GW Offshore Wind (Or Not!)–Drax

4 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Coal wind power

Iced Covered Wind Turbines Hamper China’s Efforts to Retire Coal

2 months ago
Eric Worrall
solar power wind power

Claim: Expensive Vanadium Flow Batteries will Make Renewable Energy Viable

2 months ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

wind power

What Does Offshore Wind Power Really Cost?

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
Coronavirus

Climate change may have driven the emergence of SARS-CoV-2

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Energy

Winter Storm Threatens Germany’s Power…Freezing Hell Threatens If Already Rickety Grid Collapses!

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Book Review

How To Avoid Climate Disaster The Bill Gates Way

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: