Coal Outperforms Wind Power During UK Wind Week!

NOVEMBER 27, 2020tags: Electricity
By Paul Homewood
With an impeccable sense of timing, some bright spark decided to make this UK Wind Week.
Perhaps they should have called it UK NO Wind Week!
Sat under an anticyclone, Britain’s contribution from wind power since yesterday has been less than 1GW, around 2% of the total electricity generated. This situation is expected to last a few more days yet.
As ever, it is fossil fuels which have come to the rescue, with gas currently supplying 60% of the nation’s power, and even coal, which has been fired up to give 7%.
Indeed, in the last day we have had more power from coal than from wind.
Thirteen years ago, the Labour government promised us that wind power could be powering every home by this year. (I wonder where I have heard that lately!)
And we were supposed to run out of gas by now, because of disruption to supplies!
We are governed by idiots.
I wonder what BoJo thinks when he reads stuff like this? Or has someone call it to his attention? Or maybe he is focused like a laser beam on quarantines for coronavirus? My genes are from England, and I’m starting to worry about where I’m headed as I gain more experience (get older).
I wonder what BoJo thinks when he reads stuff like this
We need more windmills.
As a retired UK power station engineer, I am appalled at what is being proposed with our energy system.
People, especially politicians and journalists has absolutely NO idea of how a balanced grid system works or the scale of numbers on this subject. Most of the talk of wind farms “powering” thousands of homes is misleading and frankly meaningless, with the net supply per home often based on the UK average demand drawn up by (the now defunct) Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC).
THAt is NOT “powering” a home. Try having a shower with 1 kilowatt.
I made a note of what Boris said and I can quote “”You heard me right. Your kettle, your washing machine, your cooker, your heating, your plug-in electric vehicle – the whole lot of them will get their juice cleanly and without guilt from the breezes that blow around these islands”… “It was wind that pulled the sails of Drake and Raleigh and Nelson and propelled this country to greatness”
As we enter the next phase of lunacy, moving to electric cars and electric space heating, where do they think that supply will come from if we turn our backs on fossil fuels?
I would urge readers to bookmark this website (in the lead article) and just keep a day to day check on the reality in the UK. http://grid.iamkate.com/
Some intelligent people get elected to parliament, every now and the, but they are quickly trained to be idiots in order to fit in.
I recall the power shortages and strikes in the UK in the 60’s/70’s. It was not fun. At least then we had domestic coal supplies and we had an open fire with a back-burner, so we had hot water in the frigid and cold 70’s winter mornings.
Well, I hope this is a response to my heads up. I watched the synoptic charts from Monday and I told myself that Friday would be interesting. The failure of the interconnectors was telling — we’ve been told by the wind-power prophets that since Europe was all one big happy family we could share each other’s wind output and nothing could possibly go wrong. We dodged a bullet this time. Next time?
“We are governed by idiots.” Whang in the gold.
When he was Energy Minister Matt Hancock did not know that you have to use electricity as soon as it is generated or find a way to store it. First class PPE degree from Oxford, nice polite chap, overpromoted by several steps on the Peter Principle ladder. Now he’s Health Secretary.
JF