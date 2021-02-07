Paracel Islands Crescent Group. By Pdfpdf (talk) 11:52, 16 July 2014 (UTC) - Own work additions to File:Crescent Group, Paracel Islands, 2007-08-11 retouched.jpg, CC BY-SA 3.0, link
coral reefs

Claim: Global Warming May have Started in 1825

31 mins ago
Eric Worrall
4 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Tallbloke; According to researchers working in the Paracel Islands, the modern warming period began in 1825, before anthropogenic CO2 could possibly have had any effect on the global climate.

Climate change: global warming may have started before industrial revolution, Chinese study says

Investigation of coral reefs in the Paracel Islands suggest the South China Sea began warming up in 1825, researchers sayUranium dating shows samples have a continuous climate record going back to 1520

Stephen Chen in Beijing
Published: 9:30pm, 7 Feb, 2021
Why you can trust SCMP

Studies of coral reefs in the Paracel Islands suggest that the South China Sea started warming up in 1825, at the start of the industrial revolution, according to a study by Chinese scientists.

That was the year the world’s first railway began operating in England and most ocean-going ships still used wind power.

Man-made carbon dioxide emissions could not fully explain such an early rise in the warming trend, they said in a peer-reviewed paper published in Quaternary Sciences on Friday.

The Paracel coral record “will fill in some important gaps in global high resolution marine environment records and help us better understand the history of environmental change in tropical waters”, said the researchers, led by Tao Shichen from the South China Sea Institute of Oceanology.

Read more: https://www.scmp.com/news/china/science/article/3120897/climate-change-global-warming-may-have-started-industrial

I can’t find a link to the study so if anyone finds one please post it in the comments.

The Paracel Islands, like the better known Spratly Islands, are a contested territory in the South China Sea and a potential future geopolitical flashpoint.

If Tao Shichen’s team is correct, this study adds to the evidence that the modern warming has a significant natural forcing component.

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
rickk
February 7, 2021 2:07 pm

Perfect – science is settled – go get those drilling rigs and let’s get back to work towards energy independence (again)

0
Reply
Doug Huffman
February 7, 2021 2:12 pm

Whoa there Nelly! “Chinese study says …”. The PLA are playing 3-dimensional chess and y’all fired the 4-dimensional Chess Master. Beware of Chinks bearing gifts, it may be just more PLANdemic.

Last edited 16 minutes ago by Doug Huffman
0
Reply
Rud Istvan
February 7, 2021 2:20 pm

This is likely about right. The last Thames Ice Fair in London was in 1814, something I have used to anchor the end of the LIA and the beginning of the modern warming out of it. This new finding is half a world away in a very different climate, but only a decade later.

As posted here before, even AR4 in SPM1 fig4 admitted there was natural variability, as the warming prior to 1950 (especially ~1920-1945) cannot be explained as anthropogenic. There simply was not enough rise in CO2. The IPCC problem is they cannot now claim natural variability stopped in 1975, when the most recent rise (indistinguishable from 1920-1945) started.

0
Reply
RickWill
February 7, 2021 2:26 pm

If Tao Shichen’s team is correct, this study adds to the evidence that the modern warming has a significant natural forcing component.

The modern warming is entirely man made. The adjustments are highly correlated with CO2. Remove the adjustments and there is ZERO trend over the last century on any reliable record.
http://www.bom.gov.au/jsp/ncc/cdio/weatherData/av?p_display_type=dataGraph&p_stn_num=085096&p_nccObsCode=36&p_month=13
One of the long records in Australia without the data fiddling. BoM do not publish anything before 1920 because they claim it was unreliable – the arrogance to make such a claim shows their disdain for the pioneers of their profession.

Global warming in Australia got a comprehensive boost with the change to electronic instruments that could capture the exhaust temperature of jet engines.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

coral reefs

Claim: Major discovery helps explain coral bleaching

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
coral reefs

Measuring Old Corals & Coral Reefs (Part 2)

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
coral reefs

Aussie ABC: Coral Islands are Growing Larger, Despite Climate Change

4 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
coral reefs Opinion

New Scientist: Inside The Battle to Save the Great Barrier Reef from Climate Change

4 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

coral reefs

Claim: Global Warming May have Started in 1825

31 mins ago
Eric Worrall
wind power

What Does Offshore Wind Power Really Cost?

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Coronavirus

Climate change may have driven the emergence of SARS-CoV-2

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Energy

Winter Storm Threatens Germany’s Power…Freezing Hell Threatens If Already Rickety Grid Collapses!

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: