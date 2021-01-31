COP conferences

China nixes Antony Blinken climate appeal over Uighur genocide claims

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
18 Comments

From The New York Post

WASHINGTON — China’s Communist government smacked-down Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s appeals to work together on climate change after he said he agreed that the Chinese government’s treatment of Uighur Muslims amounted to “genocide.” 

In a new statement released on Twitter, China’s foreign ministry accused Blinken of “interfering in its domestic affairs and undermining its interests” after he backed predecessor Mike Pompeo’s declaration that it had launched “a systematic attempt to destroy Uyghurs.”

“China is willing to work with the US on climate change. But such cooperation cannot stand unaffected by the overall China-US relations,” the statement read.

“It is impossible to ask for China’s support in global affairs while interfering in its domestic affairs and undermining its interests,” it added.

At his first press conference as Biden’s secretary of state on Wednesday, Blinken was asked by a Chinese journalist how the US would work with China with the genocide designation hanging over the relationship.

Blinken danced around the issue and said the US was able to compartmentalize difference issues with the Communist nation, which he described as “the most important relationship we have,” and called on them to step up alongside America to confront climate change.

“It’s not a secret that the relationship between the United States and China is arguably the most important relationship that we have in the world going forward,” Blinken said, adding it had increasingly “adversarial aspects.”

He said that the countries could still work together on “mutual interests” like the environment, despite their enormous ideological differences.

Read the full article here.

Ron Long
January 31, 2021 6:10 am

Blinkin is going to get a call from Joe saying to throw the Uyghers under the bus and shut the hell up. China is “the most important relationship in the world going forward” says it all. Joe is going to surrender because of what the CCP has on him and family. China is the world’s worst polluter, and I don’t mean only CO2, and Joe will not confront them, nor will any of the CAGW crowd. Elections have consequences.

Scissor
Reply to  Ron Long
January 31, 2021 7:18 am

I’m most concerned about the U.S. government adopting more Chinese tactics of propaganda, censorship and military/police state control of our population.

Joe may throw the rest of us under the bus after the Uyghurs are thoroughly crushed.

commieBob
January 31, 2021 6:14 am

Anyone who doubts China is willing to play hard ball hasn’t been paying attention very well. I’m very disappointed. The land which has given us some of the greatest wisdom in the history of humanity hosts a regime that acts like a loser back street thug.

griff
Reply to  commieBob
January 31, 2021 6:23 am

The USA acted much the same to smaller nations in the 50s and 60s. Just ask S Americans…

Pat from kerbob
Reply to  griff
January 31, 2021 8:07 am

No Griff
The proper analogy is the natives, and we all now know that their treatment was wrong.

Is there nothing you cannot get wrong?

Richard Page
Reply to  commieBob
January 31, 2021 6:24 am

I would agree with what you have put except for the last part – China appears to be on a bit of a winning streak atm. I hope it doesn’t last but with a pro-China populist movement around the world it’s difficult to fight it.

john
January 31, 2021 6:22 am

OT but… Florida death certificate review raises questions about official number of COVID-19 deaths

https://rationalground.com/florida-death-certificate-review-raises-questions-about-official-number-of-covid-19-deaths/

Last edited 2 hours ago by john
Anti_griff
January 31, 2021 6:26 am

THE CLIMATE CRISIS IS WORSE THAN YOU CAN IMAGINE……according to ProPublica…. a left wing site about environment-racial justice-government. There is a story about a “climate” scientist who has gone completely to the dark side….even built an outdoor toilet in California….he attended Harvard at one point so that may have been his fatal mistake. It seems he was hiking and the temp hit 105 and completely freaked him out….he thinks we’re all gonna die…..amazing.

Charlie
Reply to  Anti_griff
January 31, 2021 8:23 am

Thanks. I sought that out and found it to be a fun read. Should any else wish to read it, it’s here:

https://www.propublica.org/article/the-climate-crisis-is-worse-than-you-can-imagine-heres-what-happens-if-you-try

Coach Springer
January 31, 2021 6:34 am

Well, China is correct that there are things more important then climate change. Things diverge a bit after that, though.

MarkW
January 31, 2021 7:27 am

I’m sure the Democrats would be equally upset if other countries objected to them rounding up Republicans and sending them to re-education camps.

Joel O’Bryan
January 31, 2021 7:34 am

China is more than happy to play the Climate Scam game with the ignorant US baizou.
Baizou Blinken.
Baizou Binden.

Baizuo (/ ˈbaɪˌdzwɔː /, / baɪˈzwoʊ /; Chinese: 白左; pinyin: báizuǒ, Mandarin pronunciation: [pǎi.tswò], literally White Left) is a Chinese neologism and derigatory political epithet used to refer to Western leftist ideologies primarily espoused by white people. It is used as a sarcastic reference to those whose political opinions are perceived as being guided by emotions or a hypocritical show of selflessness and empathy.

alastair gray
Reply to  Joel O’Bryan
January 31, 2021 7:42 am

I think Joe should have a petulant pique and throw his toys out the pram. I.e ditch all the green crap. I look forward to staging my Uighur solidarity demo in Glasgow in October- if it happens

Derg
January 31, 2021 7:39 am

Ask Richard Gere “Free Tibet” what it is like to go up against China.

Last edited 49 minutes ago by Derg
David Hoopman
January 31, 2021 7:39 am

This is a test and our performance will tell us whether we as a society are worthy of the air we breathe. The choices: Stand up for the position already taken to hold the CCP accountable for the oppression and no doubt planned extermination of a group of China’s own citizens; or turn a blind eye to all that in order to get the CCP to issue a press release saying it will help save the Earth by pledging (as it did in the Paris accord,) to do exactly what the hell it intended to do anyway. If we’re willing to sell out an entire ethnic minority for a phony baloney climate agreement (that will be instantly breached the moment it suits the CCP’s convenience,) then to Hell with us.

Pat from kerbob
Reply to  David Hoopman
January 31, 2021 8:02 am

Well, the west is basically ok with consigning the 3rd world to energy poverty, subsistence existence and death for the “climate”.
Do we really think this will be any different?

Pat from kerbob
January 31, 2021 8:00 am

Doesn’t matter
They will continue to increase incineration of both coal and minorities

Dena
January 31, 2021 8:03 am

Biden is in China’s pocket and has been from when he was vice president. Hunter Biden made the arrangements and family still has access to the massive amounts of money that was funneled into Hunters investment firm. China will do a few things that Biden requests for show but in the end, China is going to get pretty much anything they want.
The link is an excellent telling of the story about how the Biden family has done well in it’s dealing with China and why we have much to fear over the next 4 years. It runs about 42 minutes and is a must see for anybody trying to understand the US policy with China.

https://www.blazetv.com/watch/channel/blazetv-specials/movie/SH9ntNaIfGvE-riding-the-dragon–the-bidens-chinese-secrets?t=0

