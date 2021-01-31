New Zealand Government Proposes Breeding Larger Cattle to Defeat Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to the New Zealand government, so long as farmers continue productivity improvements, increasing the meat content per head of cattle, it should be possible to maintain current meat production with a substantially reduced cattle head count.

Electric cars, fewer cows in New Zealand’s climate change plan

Sun, 31 January 2021, 1:46 pm

New Zealand unveiled a blueprint Sunday to phase out petrol-powered cars while its dairy industry, a key pillar of the economy, must slash cow numbers under the ambitious plan to be carbon neutral by 2050.

The changes are among a raft of recommendations presented to the government by the Climate Change Commission on steps New Zealand must take to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address climate change.

To reduce methane gas levels, the report said farmers needed to improve animal performance while reducing stock numbers by around 15 percent from 2018 levels by 2030.

“If farmers can continue to achieve productivity improvements in line with historic trends, these outcomes could be achieved while maintaining total production at a similar level to today,” the report said.

