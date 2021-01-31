New Zealand Plans to Breed Gigantic Cattle, to Combat Climate Change. Source Climate Change Commission Report.
Government idiocy

New Zealand Government Proposes Breeding Larger Cattle to Defeat Climate Change

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
10 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to the New Zealand government, so long as farmers continue productivity improvements, increasing the meat content per head of cattle, it should be possible to maintain current meat production with a substantially reduced cattle head count.

Electric cars, fewer cows in New Zealand’s climate change plan

Sun, 31 January 2021, 1:46 pm

New Zealand unveiled a blueprint Sunday to phase out petrol-powered cars while its dairy industry, a key pillar of the economy, must slash cow numbers under the ambitious plan to be carbon neutral by 2050.

The changes are among a raft of recommendations presented to the government by the Climate Change Commission on steps New Zealand must take to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address climate change.

To reduce methane gas levels, the report said farmers needed to improve animal performance while reducing stock numbers by around 15 percent from 2018 levels by 2030.

“If farmers can continue to achieve productivity improvements in line with historic trends, these outcomes could be achieved while maintaining total production at a similar level to today,” the report said.

Read more: https://au.finance.yahoo.com/news/electric-cars-fewer-cows-zealands-034639470.html

The draft report is available here.

A plan to breed fast growing, larger cattle allows bureaucrats to tick the climate friendly cattle head count reduction box, without actually impacting meat production and consumption.

3.7 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
10 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tim Gorman
January 31, 2021 10:12 am

Yeah, that’s the ticket! Breed larger cattle that suffer more broken legs, who get stuck in the mud more often, that won’t fit in current vaccination chutes, and who die more often while giving birth.!

This sounds like another hare-brained idea from PETA.

1
Reply
Richard (the cynical one)
Reply to  Tim Gorman
January 31, 2021 11:02 am

Hare-brained, yes, but any animal slavery is anathema to PETA-ites. I wonder if they consider pet ownership to be heresy.

0
Reply
Richard Page
January 31, 2021 10:14 am

Wouldn’t it be better to start a new breeding programme with imported stock and have an ‘elephant beef’ farm?

0
Reply
Kevin A
January 31, 2021 10:26 am

Yep, purchased some Angus and Charolais last spring to ‘fatten up’ for fall, couldn’t get into the butcher until this coming spring (everyone had the same idea) the Charolais are now two hands taller than the Angus steers, I’ll need another chest freezer. There is current not a market for big steers, the buyers are looking for uniformity of size, the size of Angus steers. For individuals that just want meat the Charolais breed are the way to go.

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
January 31, 2021 10:39 am

“New Zealand must take to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address climate change.”

And New Zealand agriculture and livestock has what part of global GHG emissions or even compared to China which has no UNFCC Paris COP declared GHG emission caps?

Two charts tells you that even if New Zealand zero’d out its entire agricultural-sector GHG emissions, it wouldn’t even be a rounding error on China’s upward annual GHG increase.

First chart NZ. Second chart China (if the upload occurs in correct order).

Screen Shot 2021-01-31 at 11.34.30 AM.png
0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
January 31, 2021 10:40 am

New Zealand GHG

Screen Shot 2021-01-31 at 11.33.39 AM.png
0
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
January 31, 2021 11:16 am

New Zealand? What’s that? A hamlet in China?

0
Reply
Greg
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
January 31, 2021 11:07 am

Dumb assed Kiwis could do whatever they wanted and it would not make a fart of a difference.

It’s all about virtue signalling and playing an insignificant “leading role” so that they can feel self satisfied and preach to other nations ( who don’t give a damn BTW ).

0
Reply
Dave Fair
January 31, 2021 11:13 am

Great government solution: Continue the trends from 1990 into the future and you will get less of the current miniscule methane emissions. The problem? No increase in the projected amount of meat.

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
January 31, 2021 11:16 am

There are so many levels of wrong going on here – I’ve covered them all in previous ravings. No more. for now

Luv you Kevin A. I’ve turned to mush here
I used to keep, pretty well exclusively Angus and Charolais
No Kev, I don’t think they want the Angus for ‘uniformity’
People want Angus because it is slow-growing ad thus = Tasty and Good To Eat
And it IS ‘Tasty and Good To Eat’ because of the fat that’s intrinsic to the meat.
‘Marbling’ I think it’s called. Angus meat has marbling, Charolais not so much. Any in fact.

Brings me to my gripe about this story – New Zealand and the Complete Brain Deads that seem to be running it.
As they say, it is an economy witha big dependance on Agriculture, especially livestock.
The cows & sheep love it because of the fertile soil (not so old volcanic dirt courtesy of Ring of Fire) but also the Maritime Climate. Rain basically & lots of it.
Right up there with my old haunt, Cumbria in NW England, it has got to be, is, one of the best places evah for growing grass.
(Cumbria was more of a ‘Glacial Till’ sort of place – not esp noted for Vulcanism)

Timothy. Meadow grass, Clover. Yorkshire Fog. Perennial Ryegrass.
Now there’s a thing, perennial?
High Albedo Green – all the time
Wonder if that might affect The Climate?

How do the muppets, the ones patently now in charge of New Zealand, seemingly have No Idea of how (livestock) farming and food actually works?
Their Most Significant Industry good grief, yet they are clueless about it!

Last edited 2 minutes ago by Peta of Newark
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Government idiocy

BREAKING: Biden’s Calendar of Actions Leaked

2 weeks ago
Anthony Watts
Government idiocy

The Conversation: Restoring UK Marshes and Peat Bogs will Slow Climate Change

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Government idiocy

Did Climate Change Cause World Heritage Listed Fraser Island to Burn?

2 months ago
Eric Worrall
Coal Government idiocy nuclear power

German Renewable Energy Insanity: Shutting Down a 5 Year Old Coal Plant, No Plan to Fill the Energy Gap

2 months ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Government idiocy

New Zealand Government Proposes Breeding Larger Cattle to Defeat Climate Change

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
COP conferences

China nixes Antony Blinken climate appeal over Uighur genocide claims

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
hurricanes

Increasing Hurricane Intensity Study Fatally Flawed

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Economics Climate Lawsuits

Biden Cabinet Nominee Open to New Taxes to Pay for “Climate Agenda”

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: