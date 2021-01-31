hurricanes

Increasing Hurricane Intensity Study Fatally Flawed

Charles Rotter
Reposted from Not A Lot Of People Know That

JANUARY 30, 2021

By Paul Homewood

Last May this story was being widely covered:

Stronger, deadlier and more frequent — that’s the trend scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have seen in the past few decades, and they expect that trend to continue in the years to come, according to a new study.

Researchers at the University of Wisconsin and NOAA analyzed satellite data of tropical cyclones over the last 40 years and found category 3, 4 and 5 hurricanes were becoming increasingly common, CNN reported. Decade after decade, the likelihood of major global storms has increased, according to CNN.

“The change is about 8% per decade. In other words, during its lifetime, a hurricane is 8% more likely to be a major hurricane in this decade compared to the last decade,” James Kossin, author of the study, told CNN.

https://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/national/article242827051.html

The statistician William Briggs published a rebuttal on his website this week, which was written by Greg Kent and attacked the statistical basis of the Kossin study. You can read it here.

The study looks at the period 1979 to 2017, and compares 1979-1997 with 1998-2017

Kent makes one crucial observation, without realising its true significance:

The pervasive erroneous calculations in the original paper and the invalid claim of statistical significance are not the only issues with Kossin et al. There is also reason to question whether the 10% increase in the proportion of major hurricane force winds was a global or largely regional phenomenon. Kossin et al presented results for each of the hurricane basins around the world. The data shows that the global results are driven largely by a single basin, the North Atlantic. The proportion of major wind speeds increased by 72% in the North Atlantic, far more than in any other hurricane basin. Western Pacific, which accounts for over 40% of the major hurricane force winds over the last 4 decades, showed a smaller proportion of intense storms in the later period (indicating a negative change). The other basins either showed no change at all between periods or the change was so small as to fail tests of statistical significance at traditional levels of confidence.

There is actually a very good reason why there have been more intense hurricanes since 1998 than before – the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation or AMO. Here’s what NASA have to say about the AMO:

image

https://www.aoml.noaa.gov/phod/faq/amo_faq.php

The AMO was in cold phase between 1979 and 1995, and has been warm ever since. So the increase in hurricane intensity has nothing whatsoever to do with “climate change”, and instead is a consequence of natural ocean cycles.

In any other field of science, peer review would have spotted this fatal flaw in Kossin’s paper, which would never have been published.

8 Comments
Ron Long
January 31, 2021 2:14 am

When the AMO goes into a cold phase, which is due and maybe underway, what will the CNN/CAGW/sky is falling crowd say? Something like our efforts to save the planet are working? For sure they won’t say that the climate of the earth is not only complex but a bit chaotic.

Vuk
Reply to  Ron Long
January 31, 2021 2:21 am

As expected, we are in another centenary deep solar minimum nearly 3 years long, comparable to those in the early 19th and early 20th centuries. Whatever climate scientists say its effect on the climate should not be discounted.
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/SSN-3-minima.htm

John Tillman
Reply to  Ron Long
January 31, 2021 2:55 am

Complex, chaotic and cyclic.

Vuk
Reply to  John Tillman
January 31, 2021 3:28 am

A bit like Riemann Zeta Functioncomment image
(The Riemann zeta function ζ(s) is a function of a complex variable s = σ + it. for any sane person it is not recommended to go any further)

Last edited 38 minutes ago by Vuk
Steve Case
January 31, 2021 2:39 am

A few quotes copied off the internet (so they must be true)

“We have to offer up scary scenarios… each of us has to decide the right balance between being effective and being honest.” -Stephen Schneider, lead IPCC author, 1989

“It doesn’t matter what is true, it only matters what people believe is true.” -Paul Watson, Co-Founder of Greenpeace

“Unless we announce disasters no one will listen.” -Sir John Houghton, first ipcc chair, 1994

“Only sensational exaggeration makes the kind of story that will get politicians’ — and readers’ — attention.” -Monika Kopacz, Atmospheric Scientist

“The only way to get our society to truly change is to frighten people with the possibility of a catastrophe.” -Daniel Botkin, ex Chair of Environmental Studies, UCSB

And of course:

The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary. H. L. Mencken

Well some of them I know to be true, and they go a long way to explaining what’s going on in the world.

Climate believer
Reply to  Steve Case
January 31, 2021 3:30 am

Post truth politics, we’re in it up to our necks.

Vuk
Reply to  Climate believer
January 31, 2021 3:49 am

I’d say we have entered the PNW (post normal world) era.

RickWill
Reply to  Steve Case
January 31, 2021 3:56 am

This is why it is so important that the I am very clear that the Earth’s temperature is thermostatically controlled. It has not changed in the past millennia and not not change in the next millennia.

There is a bit of noise that is irrelevant to climate. The energy balance is tightly controlled to achieve a sea surface temperature range from -2C to 30C. The average global surface mean will never stray far from the numeric mean of the two extremes.

If there is a global surface temperature trend within a timescale of a hundred years then that indicates a faulty measurement system.

Climate is stuck where it is for a long time to come.

