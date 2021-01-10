Climate Hero Bill Gates Bids to Purchase the World’s Largest Private Jet Operator

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t fred250; Climate Hero Bill Gates has been accused of hypocrisy, after details emerged of him engaging in a bidding war to purchase the world’s largest private jet operator Signature Aviation.

RACHEL SHARP FOR DAILYMAIL.COM

PUBLISHED: 15:47 AEDT, 9 January 2021 | UPDATED: 19:28 AEDT, 9 January 2021

Bill Gates has been accused of hypocrisy after entering a bid to buy the world’s largest private jet operator, just one month before he releases a book preaching about climate change.

The Microsoft boss’s company Cascade Investment entered the bidding war for Signature Aviation Friday, teaming up with Blackstone Group to make a $4.3 billion play for the British private jet servicing company.

Cascade and Blackstone are now going head-to-head with private equity firm Carlyle, which had already made an initial takeover approach.

Gates’ Cascade already owns a 19 percent stake in Signature making it the firm favorite to win the bid.

But news of Gates’ pursuit of the private jet firm has raised eyebrows given the company’s actions are at direct odds with his very vocal stance on climate change.

…