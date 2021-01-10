Climate Hypocrisy Climate News

Climate Hero Bill Gates Bids to Purchase the World’s Largest Private Jet Operator

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
14 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t fred250; Climate Hero Bill Gates has been accused of hypocrisy, after details emerged of him engaging in a bidding war to purchase the world’s largest private jet operator Signature Aviation.

Bill Gates is accused of hypocrisy after joining bidding war to buy the world’s largest private jet operator – one month before he releases his book preaching about climate change

  • The Microsoft boss’s company Cascade Investment entered the bidding war for British private jet servicing company Signature Aviation Friday
  • Cascade teamed up with Blackstone Group to make a $4.3 billion bid
  • Cascade and Blackstone now go head-to-head with private equity firm Carlyle
  • Gates’ Cascade already owns a 19 percent stake in Signature 
  • News of Gates’ pursuit of the private jet firm raised eyebrows given its actions are at direct odds with his very vocal stance on climate change
  • In February, Gates will release his book ‘How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need’ 
  • In it he sets out his plans for how the world can reach zero greenhouse gas emissions in time to prevent a climate crisis
  • This comes months after he published a blog post lecturing the public that climate change ‘could be worse’ than the coronavirus pandemic
  • Signature Aviation handles 1.6 million private jet flights every year
  • A private jet flight emits up to 40 times as much carbon per passenger as regular commercial flights, according to research 

RACHEL SHARP FOR DAILYMAIL.COM

PUBLISHED: 15:47 AEDT, 9 January 2021 | UPDATED: 19:28 AEDT, 9 January 2021

Bill Gates has been accused of hypocrisy after entering a bid to buy the world’s largest private jet operator, just one month before he releases a book preaching about climate change

The Microsoft boss’s company Cascade Investment entered the bidding war for Signature Aviation Friday, teaming up with Blackstone Group to make a $4.3 billion play for the British private jet servicing company.  

Cascade and Blackstone are now going head-to-head with private equity firm Carlyle, which had already made an initial takeover approach.

Gates’ Cascade already owns a 19 percent stake in Signature making it the firm favorite to win the bid.

But news of Gates’ pursuit of the private jet firm has raised eyebrows given the company’s actions are at direct odds with his very vocal stance on climate change. 

Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9128203/Bill-Gates-bids-private-jet-operator-one-month-releases-climate-change-book.html

I’m deeply shocked anyone would accuse Bill Gates of climate hypocrisy, just because he wants to be a leading player in the Private Jet industry.

Private jets are an essential tool in the war on climate change. The evidence is the private jet traffic jam in San Francisco International Airport, last time California hosted a major international climate conference.

14 Comments
Al Miller
January 10, 2021 6:18 pm

Can someone name a “climate hero” (haha) that isn’t a hypocrite??

Photios
Reply to  Al Miller
January 10, 2021 6:28 pm

H H Lamb – the founder of the CRU.

Scissor
Reply to  Al Miller
January 10, 2021 7:10 pm

Maybe Ed Begley Jr.

Andre Lauzon
January 10, 2021 6:25 pm

Bill Gates should run for office. He seems to master the art of saying one thing and doing something else. Hypocrisy or feeble mind??? With all his money he could subsidize research in many fields to help humanity AND ensure “new ideas/inventions” that have not been proven are not forced on the plebs by corrupt politicians. I know his foundation already does a lot of good but he who has a lot should do a lot.

Ed MacAulay
Reply to  Andre Lauzon
January 10, 2021 6:30 pm

Maybe you misunderstand Bill. Did you consider that he might want to buy it up so he can shut it down and save the workld?/s

fred250
Reply to  Ed MacAulay
January 10, 2021 7:24 pm

Chuckle.. ..

ummm…

NOPE !!

Photios
Reply to  Andre Lauzon
January 10, 2021 6:33 pm

Bill Gates … subsidize[s] research in many fields to [reduce] humanity AND ensure “new ideas/inventions” that have not been proven are … forced on the plebs by corrupt politicians.

There. Fixed it for you.

John the Econ
January 10, 2021 6:38 pm

Recently, I’ve started to wonder if these politicians, billionaires and celebrities aren’t really running a massive gaslight operation to purposely sabotage the climate change agenda they proclaim to support. Of course, any genuinely serious effort at eliminating CO2 from our lives would be decimating to their wealth, political power and lifestyles which they obviously do not want to give up. So they transparently participate in this hypocritical behavior that makes it impossible for any thinking individual to take them and their movement the least bit seriously. It’s win-win for them. They won’t have to sacrifice either their wealth or lifestyles, but they also get their virtue signalling points from their peers and the idiots who do take them seriously.

Waza
Reply to  John the Econ
January 10, 2021 6:49 pm

John
Some very valid thoughts.
And you could be right for quite a few.
But the key component is arrogance.
Whether they are legitimately trying to save US or just doing for their own benefit, the think they are better than US.

rickk
January 10, 2021 6:48 pm

Strictly business – those with the means are going private air – no line-ups, no real security pat-downs, no baggage hassles, no terminal hassles…Florida (that is not under the draconian lockdown) has seen double digit increase in volumes at those ‘little’ airports that can accommodate the small jets – sort of Uber for air travel

Ozonebust
January 10, 2021 7:08 pm

Bill has many fingers in various pies. Some work out well for Bill, but perhaps not well for others.
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/78963/study-bill-gates-dtp-vaccine-killed-10-times-more-african-girls-than-the-disease.html

Last edited 30 minutes ago by Ozonebust
tomwys
January 10, 2021 7:11 pm

Perhaps he’ll coat the wings with solar cells, remove the turbines, and replace the engines with battery powered fans.

Flight Level
January 10, 2021 7:16 pm

If I had the means, I would too !

The covid madness destroyed pretty much about everything. One of the exceptions being the biz/charter aviation which is blossoming ever since.

ResourceGuy
January 10, 2021 7:40 pm

Now you know the rest of the story.

