From the San Francisco Chronicle:
One of the hottest spots during the just-concluded Global Climate Action Summit was the private runway at San Francisco International Airport, where SFO spokesman Doug Yakel reports corporate jet traffic was up 30 percent over normal.
Airport sources told us that the carbon-spewing corporate jets nearly filled the landing area’s parking slots and that many had flown in for the conference.
The three-day climate confab drew more than 4,000 elected officials, business executives, and environmentalists from around the globe and was aimed at addressing how to lower the carbon emissions responsible for global warming.
The summit was organized by Gov. Jerry Brown, who has been known to fly private.
In 2015, Brown flew with real estate mega-millionaire and major Democratic Party donor George Marcus via private jet to a climate change conference at the Vatican.
The next year, the go-green governor jetted off with Marcus for a two-week trip that included stops in Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, and Ukraine.
This time, the governor and his wife, Anne Gust Brown, stayed grounded and carpooled in from Sacramento with his security detail.
Read more at SF Chronicle
13 thoughts on “Hypocrisy on steroids – private jet service to SFO’s climate shindig”
Clearly, there are big bucks in the CACA scam.
Today I was shopping for apples in a local market on the US East Coast. I read the labels before I grab. With apples IN SEASON right here right now, their Granny Smith’s were flown in from NEW ZEALAND??! If fear of “climate change” were real, would anyone be doing this? How can it possibly be profitable? Head-smacker!
I’ve long declared that as long as I maintain a carbon footprint less than the mean between Al Gore and Leo Di Caprio, I am a superior human being.
Superior to those two is a low hurdle indeed.
Edmund G. Brown. Real name. Net worth $4m+. Not bad for a Jesuit dropout. Hypocrisy doesn’t even come close.
If they were truly serious about CAGW, they would teleconference.
They wouldn’t have that ‘hands -on’ feeling…
My favorite Dilbert comic, the Pointy haired boss asks Dilbert to fly to Seattle for a meeting. Dilbert’s reply asks if the meeting with a stone age tribe that doesn’t have Skype.
Maybe the attendees of these conferences are stone age and have never used a computer.
I heard someplace that the Minutes were Chiseled onto Slate by Miss Birthstone
Where is reallyskeptical to tell us that being hypocritical is OK as long as you are a very important liberal leader?
If you ‘talk the Low CO2 talk’ but don’t ‘walk the Low CO2 walk’, you are a lying con artist. If you defend lying con artists, you are either an rent-seeking ambulance-chasing lawyer, a card carrying member of the lying con artists union, ….or both.
WR2
Even he’s embarrassed.
Just about any place you look you can find examples of things that should not be done at all if climate change was a rea threat. I see multiple examples of decorative natural gas fireplaces and flames all around me. Not for heat, just for image. I see no Greenpeace protesters in front of them although they are essentially 100% wasted energy and flames are known to not consume 100% of the natural gas supplied to them.
So, if CAGW is an issue, all non-essential travel would be eliminated and any waste of energy stopped immediately . Since that doesn’t appear to be anywhere near a priority for the Greens, I guess one can conclude that it is all a sham. 100% virtue signaling.