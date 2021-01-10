Climate Leaders in Skid Row Demonstrating their Rejection of Fossil Fuel Powered Personal Transportation and their Commitment to Recycling. Russ Allison Loar, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Ridiculae

LA Times Demands a Fossil Fuel “Non Proliferation Treaty” to Combat Climate Change

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
32 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Los Angeles City Council is disgusted at the California State Government’s failure to limit the supply of fossil fuel. But they haven’t taken any steps to ban the sale of gasoline or other fossil fuel products in Greater Los Angeles.

Op-Ed: Treat fossil fuels like nukes. Endorse a new nonproliferation treaty

By JACQUES LESLIEJAN. 4, 20213 AM

The Los Angeles City Council is poised to endorse a call for a global Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Approval could make Los Angeles the first U.S. city — New York is also in the running — to sign on to the treaty resolution. Introduced in November by Councilman Paul Koretz, it won unanimous support in committee and awaits likely passage by the full council in the new year.

The treaty would do just what its name says: Signatory governments would agree to stop further expansion of the fossil fuel industry within their boundaries. A U.N. report released Dec. 2 indicates just how imperative that step is: To limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the goal set in the 2015 Paris climate change agreement, global emissions would have to drop 6% a year between now and 2030; alarmingly, nations instead project an average annual increase of 2% a year.

California’s failure to limit supply makes state leaders’ claims to global climate leadership questionable. The state’s most recent two governors, Jerry Brown and now Gavin Newsom, have acknowledged the gravity of the climate crisis, but their administrations have both issued new oil well permits at a rate of 1,000 to 3,000 a year, according to FracTracker Alliance. In fact, new drilling permits in the first nine months of 2020 jumped to 1,646, an increase of 137% over the same period in 2019. The governors’ disinterest in stopping new permits is attributable to the continuing power of the oil industry’s lobbying and campaign contributions, which exert a strong influence on both parties.

Read more: https://www.latimes.com/opinion/story/2021-01-04/fossil-fuel-nonproliferation-treaty-los-angeles-city-council-climate-change-paris-agreement

Frankly I’m shocked at the climate hypocrisy of the Los Angeles City Council.

Instead of wasting time complaining about Newsom or signing empty treaties, they should make the first move, and ban the sale of gasoline and fossil fuel products in the city of Los Angeles.

By showing us how well Los Angeles can function without gasoline or the evil products of fossil fuel, LA will surely inspire others with their climate leadership.

Ronald Stein
January 10, 2021 10:10 am

The United States of America, the largest economy in the history of mankind, representing 4 percent of the world’s population (330 million vs 7.8 billion) could literally shut down, and cease to exist, and the opposite of what you have been told and believe will take place. Simply put, every person, animal, or anything that causes emissions to harmfully rise could vanish off the face of the earth; or even die off, and global emissions will still explode in the coming years and decades ahead over the population and economic growth of China, India, and Africa.

3
Reply
Scissor
January 10, 2021 10:13 am

It’s appearing that something is destabilizing grids all over the world. I wonder if combating climate change could be contributing to this.

Just last night in Pakistan, a system wide blackout occurred, the cause of which was reported as thus, “The blackout was triggered by a sudden drop in the frequency of the power transmission system from 50 to 0 in less than a second.” Zero frequency is obviously not good.

https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-what-led-to-the-nationwide-power-outage-in-pakistan-7140969/

Last edited 2 hours ago by Scissor
0
Reply
John F Hultquist
Reply to  Scissor
January 10, 2021 10:17 am

Would not a drop from 50 to 49 produce the same result?

1
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  John F Hultquist
January 10, 2021 10:33 am

comment image

Jan 8 in Europe

Last edited 1 hour ago by Krishna Gans
0
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Krishna Gans
January 10, 2021 11:27 am

I guess I’m developing severe cataracts . . . or else just simply going blind.

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Scissor
January 10, 2021 10:55 am

Dropping to 0Hz means your grid is down. There is no power being produced.
That’s a result of the collapse, not the cause of it.

1
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  MarkW
January 10, 2021 11:16 am

I thought their explanation was funny (in a morbid way); kind of like the patient’s pulse was zero.

0
Reply
Pat from kerbob
January 10, 2021 10:15 am

Just another example of hypocritical stupidity
Try to prevent others from using it

0
Reply
markl
January 10, 2021 10:17 am

You first.

0
Reply
Capitalist-Dad
January 10, 2021 10:20 am

Besides tyranny to install their fetishes, the left’s repulsive legacy is destroying things that work and replacing them with things that just sound good. The self-proclaimed elitists are among the most ignorant things on God’s earth.

8
Reply
markl
Reply to  Capitalist-Dad
January 10, 2021 10:49 am

CD: Or, it’s part of their plan to bankrupt the nation so they can start stealing from those that have to support their ideology. Until there are not more ‘haves’ and universal poverty takes over …. except for them.

2
Reply
Mike Lowe
January 10, 2021 10:23 am

What an excellent suggestion, but why not just take the easy route? Surely the oil companies should be encouraged to cease all deliveries to those who use fossil fuels in any way. Within about 3 days, the alarmists would be awakened by the shrill cries from those who expect to use any form of transport, or home heating / air conditioning, food processing, and almost all manufacturing. Even the homeless would complain when they are no longer able to purchase plastic weather-shelters, although they be less inconvenienced than those who find their domestic drainage and sewerage systems have ceased to operate. Perhaps it will take realism on this scale to permanently shut down those ignorant alarmists!

6
Reply
Art
Reply to  Mike Lowe
January 10, 2021 11:21 am

I have often said that about Canada. All fossil fuel transmission pipelines should be shut down (for “maintenance”, you understand) for two weeks in say late January. People need an introduction into their dependence on fossil fuels. I have thought that farmers should do the same thing for a couple of weeks.

2
Reply
Tom in Florida
January 10, 2021 10:36 am

Notice the weasel language: ” Signatory governments would agree to stop further expansion of the fossil fuel industry within their boundaries” (my bold)

So, they can continue using the amount they do now, as long as they do not expand the usage. Nothing changes but they do get to feel good and pat themselves on the back.

Fight Climate Fear. Warmer is Better.

1
Reply
John F Hultquist
January 10, 2021 10:37 am

“God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.” Reinhold Niebuhr

Maybe members of the Los Angeles City Council could work on fixing obvious problems. I’ll suggest that colorful tents meant for wilderness hikers are not the best living conditions for concrete sidewalks.
Check to see if the YNE Corp. is still active {not using those doors!), and move the folks inside.
Next tackle safe and good care for elderly and ill.
If they get those issues solved, have them call me for a few more ideas.  

0
Reply
Hoyt Clagwell
January 10, 2021 10:38 am

I would just like to see our fine elected officials who belileve that fossil fuels are such a problem, and that electricity is the answer, place a moratorium on generating electricity from fossil fuels.

0
Reply
Cam_S
January 10, 2021 10:40 am

Tzeporah Berman is a long time Greenpeace activist, and carbon tax supporter.

1
Reply
Cam_S
Reply to  Cam_S
January 10, 2021 10:46 am

Biographyhttp://www.tzeporahberman.com/biography.html

0
Reply
Art
Reply to  Cam_S
January 10, 2021 11:22 am

She is an absolute nutcase…..and she is one of the “experts” that the accidental NDP government in Alberta hired as a “consultant”.

0
Reply
DMacKenzie
Reply to  Art
January 10, 2021 11:40 am

Her airfares to Edmonton while “consulting” were many 10’s of Kilo$. That’s a lot of jet fuel.

0
Reply
MarkW
January 10, 2021 10:54 am

I’m still waiting for someone to tell me why 1.0C of warming is alright, and 1.5C of warming means death and destruction.

0
Reply
Latitude
Reply to  MarkW
January 10, 2021 12:05 pm

Mark, they aren’t stupid….they know what China is doing

..and they know what they are doing to us

0
Reply
huls
January 10, 2021 10:55 am

Stop the climate! Stop it now!.
It’s snowing in Madrid, Spain. This has not happened in 100 years!!
2021 is already the coldest year on record!

See, if the climate-downies can do it, anybody can do it.
How large is that pile of imbecilic drivel where these people keep digging up their stories?

0
Reply
Art
Reply to  huls
January 10, 2021 11:23 am

Must be the result of decreased emissions caused by the Wuhan virus lockdowns!

0
Reply
M__ S__
January 10, 2021 11:00 am

They could begin by refusing to use fossil fuel energy

2
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  M__ S__
January 10, 2021 11:19 am

That’s true, but likely they have other ideas of who should give up using fossil fuel energy.

0
Reply
Chris Nisbet
January 10, 2021 11:05 am

I say give them what they want, and do it as fast as possible. Shut down any and all fossil-fuelled generation ASAP.
Tell anyone who cares to listen that we’re in the middle of a climate emergency (as declared by our glorious leaders, no less), and generating even one more kWh of electricity using evil fossil fuels can’t be justified. Tell everybody that the only way they could restart generation would be by receiving an instruction from our glorious leaders that the situation isn’t actually all that bad.

0
Reply
William Haas
January 10, 2021 11:10 am

Those that think that the use of fossil fuels is bad should stop making use of all goods and services that are anyway linked to the use of fossil fuels. But it is obvious that they are not doing that. So it is their money that is keeping the fossil fuel companies in business.

The reality is that based on the paleoclimate record and the work done with models, the climate change we are experiencing today is caused by the sun and the oceans over which mankind has no control. Despite the hype, there is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate and there is plenty of scientific rationale to support the conclusion that the climate sensitivity of CO2 is zero. But even if we could somehow stop the Earths climate from changing, extreme weather events and sea level rise would continue because they are part of the current climate. We do not even know what the optimum climate is let alone how to obtain it. The entire human race could die off and the Earth’s climate would continue to change as it has been doing for eons. This is all a matter of science.

1
Reply
Art
January 10, 2021 11:18 am

And I demand that the LA Times be shut down.

1
Reply
Gregory Woods
January 10, 2021 11:24 am

I left LA in 1974 and never looked back. Spent 3 years working for the LA Department of Water and Power. I wonder what they are up to these days – going out of business?

0
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
January 10, 2021 11:26 am

Since when is the LA Times to be taken seriously when they “demand” anything?

And since when has any form of hypocrisy from the LA City Council shocked anyone?

0
Reply
commieBob
January 10, 2021 11:58 am

I have an absolutely brilliant inspiration!

Every now and then I pick a new energy technology to follow. Right now it’s ammonia. Once a month I do a web search for new stories on ammonia fuel. Recently there have been many stories about using ammonia as a fuel for deep sea shipping. Today I stumbled over a story about a large ammonia plant aiming to fuel agriculture.

My brilliant idea is this … Los Angeles should mandate the use of ammonia for all fuel starting in 2021. As far as I can tell, that would be a win-win situation.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

