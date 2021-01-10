Growth of Western Jeh, 2015 vs 1943. Source ABC
coral reefs

Aussie ABC: Coral Islands are Growing Larger, Despite Climate Change

2 mins ago
Eric Worrall
No Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to the Australian ABC, despite the ravages of global warming, most tropical coral islands in the Pacific Ocean which were investigated by the University of Auckland are maintaining their size or growing larger.

Hundreds of Pacific Islands are getting bigger despite global warming

Pacific Beat / By Marian Faa

New research says hundreds of islands in the Pacific are growing in land size, even as climate change-related sea level rises threaten the region.

Scientists at the University of Auckland found atolls in the Pacific nations of Marshall Islands and Kiribati, as well as the Maldives archipelago in the Indian Ocean, have grown up to 8 per cent in size over the past six decades despite sea level rise.

They say their research could help climate-vulnerable nations adapt to global warming in the future.

The scientists used satellite images of islands as well as on-the-ground analysis to track the changes.

Coastal geomorphologist Dr Paul Kench said coral reef sediment was responsible for building up the islands.

Dr Kench said in areas where coral reefs were healthy, enough sediment was being produced to cause islands to grow.

The majority of islands in each of those nations has either got larger or stayed very similar in size,” he said.

“So, you know, one of the remarkable takeaways of the work is that these islands are actually quite dynamic in a physical sense.”

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-01-08/why-are-hundreds-of-pacific-islands-getting-bigger/13038430

What I don’t understand is if global warming is threatening to kill off all the coral in the Great Barrier Reef, how can Coral islands be growing larger in the Ailinglaplap Atoll, almost right on the equator?

Professor Kench did express concern about global warming. Perhaps he thinks the coral will all die away if we hit 1.5C or something.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

coral reefs Opinion

New Scientist: Inside The Battle to Save the Great Barrier Reef from Climate Change

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
coral reefs

Reef Heresy? And the Importance of Asking Questions

3 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
coral reefs

Preventing Ecosystem Collapse: Caribbean Coral Reefs

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
coral reefs

Gardens of Old Porites, Without Sharks

4 weeks ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

coral reefs

Aussie ABC: Coral Islands are Growing Larger, Despite Climate Change

2 mins ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Hypocrisy Climate News

Climate Hero Bill Gates Bids to Purchase the World’s Largest Private Jet Operator

4 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Mining Opinion

Biden should help clean up the developing world’s exotic mining tragedy

8 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Ridiculae

LA Times Demands a Fossil Fuel “Non Proliferation Treaty” to Combat Climate Change

12 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: