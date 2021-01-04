Climate Politics Opinion

Dr Fauci, Covid, weather, and climate

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
10 Comments

Reposted from CFACT

By Joe Bastardi |January 2nd, 2021|Economy

Recent admissions by Dr. Fauci on actions taken on Covid reveal what I suspected and actually wrote about here on CFACT with Covid-Climate linkage and is in my book. First of all, the hypocrisy of the media in blasting President Trump for not wanting to cause a panic, and then allowing for Dr Fauci to essentially do the same thing on masks, etc.( not cause a panic since he wanted health care workers to have them first) speaks volumes. Other recent admissions reveal that Dr Fauci is into a leftist tactic of trying to shape RELATIVE TRUTH vs ABSOLUTE TRUTH. That is an ends justify the means tactics, whether the means are factual or not. Or even just suspected, which is a far cry from fact.

This actually is something that the Opening Chapter of my Book goes right at, ( The Weaponization of Weather in the Phony Climate War) The real agenda, one leg of which is pitting the relative truth of man to manipulate people into fear, vs the absolute truth that is in the entire known geological record of the planet. Climate optimums from the past are now climate extremes today. So to combat extremes, we must take extreme action, and by doing so, a controlling non divine authority limits the free will that is the absolute truth that is written in our opening lines of our declaration. So here comes the linkage. Again the book contains 2 chapters foretelling of what you are seeing. I don’t mean to sound pompous, but this is predictable given the statements and the actions of the band of zealots that are driving this. And a nation willing to accept without question a ruling authority is a nation that will be ruled by authority.

Dr Fauci admits there were a lot of unknowns so for the greater good, he recommended actions that were not backed with proof, but instead were designed to create a response in the public. Its Mencken 101, “The Urge to Save Humanity is almost always a false front for the Urge to rule.”

I think Dr Fauci may be doing what he believes is best. (the very fact he is saying this tells me he is someone who is not on a power trip like he is being accused of, but instead is making decisions based on what he believes is good. But by doing that, he is causing harm to others, since it takes away their freedom) But others have hijacked the issue and used it as a political battering ram, to essentially push a fundamental transformation of our nation away from the very words of our founders. That he tends to hang out with those people (example the calling every night a Chris Cuomo when he had COVID, I wonder if he called President Trump every night when he had it? And btw how did President Trump get rid of it so fast given he is older and, to put it nicely, heftier than Chris Cuomo.) does not help the appearance of objectivity.

But now think about this. Suppose I believe a foot of snow was coming and I did not want you to travel because I feared for your life. In fact make it so I didn’t want any of my family or friends to travel out of the concern they could drive off the road and die. Am I allowed to take measures ( slit tires, pour sugar in the gas tank, etc) to make sure these people do not go anywhere. Afterall its for their own good. And what if it does not snow, do I simply say, I did it to save them? ( BTW, I know those things because that is what happened up here in a union fight with a local contractor that refused to unionize. They had to set bear traps around their property which stopped it very quickly). But there it is again, the means justify the ends argument that pits the “social good” of a union vs the will of someone that owns and built a company.

So when it comes to climate, this is exactly what is going on. We have a group of good intentioned concerned scientists. ( I have read a lot of the research of the top ones and believe it’s a matter of over attribution to co2. Its like me focusing one major teleconnection in weather and ignoring the total picture) They tend to lean left, but they believe what they are doing is for the social good. But their intentions are hijacked completely by a group of zealots who are pivoting from Covid into Climate as a means to change the foundational values that have made this nation the envy of the world. Ah yes the word envy. This group believes we stole from the rest of the world, hence our success. It was not our system which if applied elsewhere would lead to such success. But then again success would mean destruction of the planet. Such a group does not believe truly that a mighty and merciful loving God actually gave us what we need to adapt to the challenges that face us, with a reach toward that entity. Instead they are obsessed with another agenda that puts their interest. So be it Covid,Climate,Weather, etc its all out of the same play book, the relative truth of men who think they know better and want individuals to submit, vs the absolute truth that is contained right in the opening lines of our Declaration, and is divinely inspired.

Its up to you to look at everything and come to your own conclusion. But a lot depends on where your focus is. Again that is still your choice… at least right now.

Happy New Year everyone and get ready, a lot of wild weather on the way for much of the country IMO. Mid Jan to mid Feb.

Author

Joe Bastardi is a pioneer in extreme weather and long-range forecasting. He is the author of “The Climate Chronicles: Inconvenient Revelations You Won’t Hear From Al Gore — and Others” which you can purchase at the CFACT bookstore. His new book The Weaponization of Weather in the Phony Climate war can be found here. phonyclimatewar.com

10 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pauleta
January 4, 2021 6:04 am

Not on a power trip? The guy has ben an institute director for 36 years, he had more power than other scientists, that power trips are his modus operandi.

Ask any real scientists what 36 years as a bureaucrat makes to you.

3
Reply
Tom in Florida
January 4, 2021 6:13 am

Amen to that.
Or is it now Awomen?

1
Reply
Philip
Reply to  Tom in Florida
January 4, 2021 7:40 am

Ya, wasn’t that something. Sheesh! 🙄

0
Reply
Nelson
January 4, 2021 6:21 am

Dr. Fauci is an embarrassment. Dr. Mullis, inventor of the PCR test and Nobel Laureate called him a liar. I watched Dr. Fauci misrepresent the Ford Medical Center study on HCQ to Congress. The climate alarmists are not well-intentioned. Without evidence, they are pushing a suicidal move to energy production that can not support the modern world.

2
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  Nelson
January 4, 2021 6:26 am

Nelson,

I kept hoping that this would happen.

0
Reply
fretslider
January 4, 2021 6:28 am

<i>come to your own conclusion</i>

I have. People like Neil Ferguson, Chris Whitty, Patrick Vallance and Dr Fauci were most helpful on that.

1
Reply
Jimmy Haigh
January 4, 2021 6:37 am

Fauci struck me as a BS merchant from Day #1. He wouldn’t have lasted a single 12 hour tour offshore on the oil patch.

2
Reply
Derg
January 4, 2021 7:10 am

I am still shocked that our #1 epidemiologist got the flu…doesn’t he have access to the latest and greatest flu vaccine? Wasn’t he wearing his mask?

0
Reply
B. Kindseth
January 4, 2021 7:27 am

The quote “The Urge to Save Humanity is almost always a false front for the Urge to rule.” is significant. Trump, who comes off as driven to get things done, showed the proper constitutional ideals by not taking over state responsibilities during the pandemic including carrying out vaccination programs in their states. This is in stark contrast to some governors’ actions.

Last edited 19 minutes ago by B. Kindseth
0
Reply
Philip
January 4, 2021 7:37 am

The American media is broken. Not just the American media. Most all of the worlds news reportage has become not only partisan, but wordsmithed, photoshopped, massaged, tweaked, and shaved down to fit a narrative. There is no debate. It’s settled. You’re either on board and dug in, or you’re someone to dismiss out of hand.
Second to that is the unelected bureaucrat as policy influencer. The E.U. is rife with them. The U.N., the World Bank, and more are leveraging their bureaucratic empires to move nations on directions and towards ends they have not concluded to attend to by themselves. Nations are being shoved, coerced, bribed, and subtly threatened, and not so subtly threatened to join the “cause”.
This path we are on doesn’t bode well for individual relations, let alone those of diverse nations. If we can’t talk, freely engage in open debate. If we have to pick either A or be dismissed as B. Things are going to get ugly.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

