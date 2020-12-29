Covid News

And Lockdown Crazy California Jumps Into the Lead

19 mins ago
Charles Rotter
1 Comment
State/Territory Average Daily Cases per 100k in Last 7 Days
California97
Tennessee92.9
Arizona80
Oklahoma68.8
Alabama67.5
West Virginia66.7
Delaware65.2
Nevada62.9
Arkansas62.6
Indiana62.6
Utah62
New York*61.1
Pennsylvania60.5
Mississippi60.4
Georgia59.7
Ohio58.3
Rhode Island57.4
Massachusetts57.2
New Mexico54.3
North Carolina51.3
New York City*51.1
Idaho50
Kentucky47.1
New Jersey46.1
Florida45.7
Kansas45.4
New Hampshire44.8
South Carolina43
South Dakota43
Missouri42.9
Texas42.8
Illinois42.3
Virginia42.3
Louisiana41.7
Nebraska41.3
Colorado40
Connecticut39.9
Wisconsin38.9
Maryland38.1
Wyoming38
Alaska36.5
Iowa35
Montana34.9
District of Columbia32.4
Maine32.3
Minnesota29.7
Michigan29
North Dakota26.9
Washington23.8
Oregon23
Puerto Rico21.5
Vermont13.4
Virgin Islands9.1
Guam7.6
Hawaii7.5
Northern Mariana Islands1.5
American Samoa0
Federated States of Micronesia0
Palau0
Republic of Marshall Islands0
Data source: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#cases_casesper100klast7days

Just more evidence of some of the biggest policy failures in history.

Likely the French Laundry dinner was the super spreader event that put it all in motion.

markl
December 29, 2020 2:16 pm

Positive tests are more a function of how many people are tested than how widespread the virus is. Currently California ranks 40th out of all the states in deaths/capita with 58. New Jersey leads with 205. Some attribute the disparity to poor test performance.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1109011/coronavirus-covid19-death-rates-us-by-state/

