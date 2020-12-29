And Lockdown Crazy California Jumps Into the Lead

|State/Territory Average Daily Cases per 100k in Last 7 Days
|California
|97
|Tennessee
|92.9
|Arizona
|80
|Oklahoma
|68.8
|Alabama
|67.5
|West Virginia
|66.7
|Delaware
|65.2
|Nevada
|62.9
|Arkansas
|62.6
|Indiana
|62.6
|Utah
|62
|New York*
|61.1
|Pennsylvania
|60.5
|Mississippi
|60.4
|Georgia
|59.7
|Ohio
|58.3
|Rhode Island
|57.4
|Massachusetts
|57.2
|New Mexico
|54.3
|North Carolina
|51.3
|New York City*
|51.1
|Idaho
|50
|Kentucky
|47.1
|New Jersey
|46.1
|Florida
|45.7
|Kansas
|45.4
|New Hampshire
|44.8
|South Carolina
|43
|South Dakota
|43
|Missouri
|42.9
|Texas
|42.8
|Illinois
|42.3
|Virginia
|42.3
|Louisiana
|41.7
|Nebraska
|41.3
|Colorado
|40
|Connecticut
|39.9
|Wisconsin
|38.9
|Maryland
|38.1
|Wyoming
|38
|Alaska
|36.5
|Iowa
|35
|Montana
|34.9
|District of Columbia
|32.4
|Maine
|32.3
|Minnesota
|29.7
|Michigan
|29
|North Dakota
|26.9
|Washington
|23.8
|Oregon
|23
|Puerto Rico
|21.5
|Vermont
|13.4
|Virgin Islands
|9.1
|Guam
|7.6
|Hawaii
|7.5
|Northern Mariana Islands
|1.5
|American Samoa
|0
|Federated States of Micronesia
|0
|Palau
|0
|Republic of Marshall Islands
|0
Just more evidence of some of the biggest policy failures in history.
Likely the French Laundry dinner was the super spreader event that put it all in motion.