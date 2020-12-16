WUWT – big changes, returning to a ‘war footing’ on climate

With the likely installation of a Biden administration comes a renewed and likely vicious climate war.

I have inside information that Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) will be pushing the Biden administration, calling for prominent climate skeptics, and climate skeptical organizations to be put on investigations and “show trials” for daring to question the consensus. There may be worse than that coming, as he seems to genuinely believe we’ve committed some sort of crime and should be punished for it. Make no mistake, it’s coming.

I suspect I’ll be personally targeted as well.

While it’s been an easy ride during the Trump administration with him pulling out of the Paris agreement, bringing the gestapo-like EPA back to sensibility, eliminating WOTUS rules, appointing prominent climate skeptics to NOAA, and many other things, we now face a renewed “in your face” series of actions by the Biden administration to make batting the invisible boogeyman of climate change not just a priority, but a declared war.

Hence, eliminating and/or neutralizing the climate skeptics. It’s war psyops 101 – eliminate/neutralize competing voices and media outlets.

To that end, I’m not going down without a fight. I hope you won’t either.

First, starting tomorrow, WUWT will be changing to a new look, something that I’ve been working on behind the scenes on for months. Here is a preview of the new look.

NEW WUWT HOME PAGE

Second, we are likely going to have to move our hosting again. If you haven’t heard about it, the plight of the Conservative Treehouse being de-platformed by their hosting provider provides a glimpse of the likely future ahead for many climate skeptic websites if a Biden administration becomes a reality.

Third, facts are power, and to that end WUWT is launching a new, second website that will be a reference website for many climate topics, linked to the main WUWT site in the menu. It won’t be a discussion or a blog, but more like a user friendly climate wiki. Look for an announcement in the first week of January.



Finally, I’m going to need your help. We’ll need you to share stories, to help get the word out, we’ll need guest authors, we’ll need programming help, and we’ll need donations.

Tomorrow, we start.

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

–Edmund Burke, Thoughts on the Cause of the Present Discontents 82-83 (1770) in: Select Works of Edmund Burke, vol. 1, p. 146 (Liberty Fund ed. 1999).

