WUWT – big changes, returning to a ‘war footing’ on climate

With the likely installation of a Biden administration comes a renewed and likely vicious climate war.
I have inside information that Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) will be pushing the Biden administration, calling for prominent climate skeptics, and climate skeptical organizations to be put on investigations and “show trials” for daring to question the consensus. There may be worse than that coming, as he seems to genuinely believe we’ve committed some sort of crime and should be punished for it. Make no mistake, it’s coming.
I suspect I’ll be personally targeted as well.
While it’s been an easy ride during the Trump administration with him pulling out of the Paris agreement, bringing the gestapo-like EPA back to sensibility, eliminating WOTUS rules, appointing prominent climate skeptics to NOAA, and many other things, we now face a renewed “in your face” series of actions by the Biden administration to make batting the invisible boogeyman of climate change not just a priority, but a declared war.
Hence, eliminating and/or neutralizing the climate skeptics. It’s war psyops 101 – eliminate/neutralize competing voices and media outlets.
To that end, I’m not going down without a fight. I hope you won’t either.
First, starting tomorrow, WUWT will be changing to a new look, something that I’ve been working on behind the scenes on for months. Here is a preview of the new look.
Second, we are likely going to have to move our hosting again. If you haven’t heard about it, the plight of the Conservative Treehouse being de-platformed by their hosting provider provides a glimpse of the likely future ahead for many climate skeptic websites if a Biden administration becomes a reality.
Third, facts are power, and to that end WUWT is launching a new, second website that will be a reference website for many climate topics, linked to the main WUWT site in the menu. It won’t be a discussion or a blog, but more like a user friendly climate wiki. Look for an announcement in the first week of January.
Finally, I’m going to need your help. We’ll need you to share stories, to help get the word out, we’ll need guest authors, we’ll need programming help, and we’ll need donations.
Tomorrow, we start.
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
–Edmund Burke, Thoughts on the Cause of the Present Discontents 82-83 (1770) in: Select Works of Edmund Burke, vol. 1, p. 146 (Liberty Fund ed. 1999).
20 thoughts on “WUWT – big changes, returning to a ‘war footing’ on climate”
So far, Dreamhost hasn’t been anything but awesome, even in the past when I’ve had DOS attacks originating from Middle East nations, when I had more of a focus on counter-jihad. Of course, that could change, since half my stuff is on the climate crisis scam.
I like the look.
Looking forward to the proposed changes. “War footing” is apropos. One thing I’ve notice over the years on WUWT is many here have slowly succumbed to the “carbon” narrative. Not that they believe it, but that they talk in terms of ‘low carbon emissions’ which only gives credence to AGW.
Any time they say carbon or low carbon we should always call them on it, noting that they are too stupid, and really mean Carbon Dioxide(CO2).
– JPP
I think the proponents of the dumpster fire don’t like the term CO2 because it sounds too benign. Carbon is black and therefore bad.
Mark
I’m looking forward to a good scrap.
Have you not heard of 60 year cycle
New ice age? The lake in London’s St James’s Park froze over in 1963
“From the Guardian archive
Climate change
From the Guardian archive, 12 June 1962: The ice age cometh
As glaciers start to advance again, evidence suggests that the Earth may be entering a new ice age. This proposition is not in dispute. To know what changes may be under way at the moment is more difficult. There are some signs that the gradual warming up of the atmosphere which marked the first half of this century may have come to an end with the Second World War, and that a slow decline of temperature may then have taken over.”
Read much more here
Anthony,
Bless you for the work you do. I agree we are on the cusp of a full court press on anthropogenic CO2 forced global warming (I refuse to say climate change…). The outcome in Georgia is CRITICAL.
Look forward to a donation from me shortly.
https://www.domainhotelli.fi/webhotelli?language=english
Never lose sight of this, though: Al Gore’s AGW war has two fronts, “settled science” and “skeptic scientists are industry-paid liars for hire.” That second front is the weakest of the two, and it may be the biggest act of libel/slander in history by Gore, created entirely to distract the public and policymakers away from taking AGW skeptic scientists seriously.
Thanks for the heads-up, Anthony! Keep up the good work! We are all here and most of us, I’m sure, won’t go quietly into the darkness!
This is one platform in a broader emerging war of world views and ideas. I pray that in the U.S. it does not plunge into a literal shooting war, but I cannot discount that possibility given recent events.
CTH de-platforming left quite a mark on the site … the adjustments took over a couple weeks and the tweaks still continue. Thought police have such small minds.
Dear Anthony,
Best wishes for the Season and 2021. New look and reference site are good ideas. Happy as always to make donations. I encourage others to do the same.
I have no doubt that we all will be attacked by the new Red Guard. Sic semper tyrannis. Whatever happens, hold your head high. Don’t let the b*stards get you down. If we go, it will be swinging.
Warmer Is Better. Fight the Ice.
There is no doubt – we are under siege…
Anthony, this changeover undoubtedly will take a huge investment in time, energy and money. The quickest way for me to help was facilitated by PayPal a few minutes ago. Good luck, and thanks for all that you and the moderators do.
YouTube, Twitter and the like are already censoring contrary comment, the government will find them to be eager collaborators.
Back into the ‘Trenches’ after all these years. Who knew?
Who saw that coming after 2010?
The rhetoric has gone to “11” since that time. “climate emergency”, give it a rest. It seems to have started to work though.
A tenth of a degree or so over the 1930s seems is enough to constitute an emergency that will see mass extinction.
Idiots.
SS Senator Whitehouse is a more demonic corrupt incarnation of Joe Mccarthy.
I would look forward to seeing his “show trial” treated to this sort of witness:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-H3KaLZsbv0
“…There may be worse than that coming, as he seems to genuinely believe we’ve committed some sort of crime and should be punished for it. Make no mistake, it’s coming.
I suspect I’ll be personally targeted as well…”
As I stated in my last posted comment (“The Case Against Sabotaging Biden’s Paris Agreement Plans”, December 15, 2020 at 11:46 am), what we have here is starting to sound like a case of Stalinist Climate Lysenkoism. History DOES repeat itself folks.
With no one on the Republican side (Trump included) demonstrating any intestinal fortitude to prepare and present a case to push back against all of this, there is really nothing from preventing a McCarthyistic witch hunt from happening here. Sen. Whitehouse appears to have volunteered himself as one of its leading cheer leaders — call him the McCarthy or Grand Inquisitioner (Tomas de Torquemada) of climate alarmism. I keep thinking of Galileo here as well.
Witch hunts have historically been driven by either political or religious ideologies, and the morphing of climate alarmism into some kind of quasi- or pseudo-religious or political doctrine makes the case for yet another witch hunt happening here. Burn the climate heretics! Burn them all! I foresee a run on pitchforks and torches.
I trust that you and your readers understand all of this Anthony, and a $50 donation is on its way to you. Keep up the great work.
The struggle continues.
“The only thing necessary for evil to triumph …” was probably never more true in this country considering all the accusations about election fraud, and the Media typically reporting on it as “baseless.” The way the Media thinks, if a woman is raped, they shouldn’t take the accusation seriously unless she presents a videotape of the act, along with a signed confession by the perpetrator(s). They forget that our law enforcement agencies are funded with the explicit expectation that they will investigate accusations, determine credibility, and search for facts related to the accusation. The swamp is deeper than most expected!
The Fourth Estate has become a Fifth Column.