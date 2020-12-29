Curious things

Stargate Atlantis and “The Cause”

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
5 Comments

Many if not most readers will be familiar with the short, rather unscientific phrase, “the cause” repeated in multiple Climategate emails. “The Cause” for want of a better definition was to push the theory of potentially catastrophic global warming against any and all academic or political dissension.

Here are some examples.

<3115> By the way, when is Tom C going to formally publish his roughly 1500 year reconstruction??? It would help the cause to be able to refer to that reconstruction as confirming Mann and Jones, etc.

<3940> They will (see below) allow us to provide some discussion of the synthetic example, referring to the J. Cimate paper (which should be finally accepted upon submission of the revised final draft), so that should help the cause a bit.

<0810> I gave up on Judith Curry a while ago. I don’t know what she think’s she’s doing, but its not helping the cause

Almost exactly a year before the first Climategate email story broke on this website, the science fiction series Stargate Atlantis aired an episode called “Brain Storm”, season 5, episode 16. Guest starring in this episode were two well known Climate Change activist experts in everything

Neil deGrasse Tyson and Bill Nye.

Bill Nye was even presented as competent.

Harry Anderson Dave Foley plays the part of the overconfident global savior.

But here is the interesting part. In the introduction to this episode, Tunney (Harry Anderson Dave Foley), has a conversation with his funder about the safety of the project and its goal, being “The Cause”, more than a year before the Climategate emails were revealed to the public. Take a look.

Now with Nye and Tyson on the set, both buddies of recent Inconvenient Truth Academy Award winner Al Gore, it is curious how this particular phrase got into the script. What was the connection of Hollywood, Gore, and our lovely Climategate crew?

I’m sure we will never know, but it is curious.

Remember those days of yesteryear were there still a smidgeon of self-awareness left?

I miss those days.

Gilbert K. Arnold
December 29, 2020 6:46 pm

The actor is not Harry Anderson (of Night Court), but Richard Dean Anderson (aka MacGyver)

Charles Rotter
Author
Reply to  Gilbert K. Arnold
December 29, 2020 6:52 pm

Uh, dude, a show can have two Andersons in it at the same time. And this is Stargate ATLANTIS, where Colonel/General O’Neil had a much smaller role. Did not appear in this episode.

Charles Rotter
Author
Reply to  Charles Rotter
December 29, 2020 6:56 pm

Oops, we both screwed up. Will update post. That’s Dave Foley.

Joel O'Bryan
December 29, 2020 7:02 pm

Jewel Stait, a BC’er, …… the few episodes she wore black leather outfits…. wow.

Robert of Texas
December 29, 2020 7:29 pm

I remember this episode. It stunned me that anyone thought these two guys were “leading experts” in their fields. I guess if the field is defined as entertainment, Neil deGrasse Tyson is at least fun to listen to – I can’t say as much about Bill Nye. I guess many people look to entertainers for truth because its too hard to think about it oneself.

Sometimes it seems Hollywood just cannot help itself in trying to indoctrinate the stupids.

