Stargate Atlantis and “The Cause”

Many if not most readers will be familiar with the short, rather unscientific phrase, “the cause” repeated in multiple Climategate emails. “The Cause” for want of a better definition was to push the theory of potentially catastrophic global warming against any and all academic or political dissension.

Here are some examples.

<3115> By the way, when is Tom C going to formally publish his roughly 1500 year reconstruction??? It would help the cause to be able to refer to that reconstruction as confirming Mann and Jones, etc.

<3940> They will (see below) allow us to provide some discussion of the synthetic example, referring to the J. Cimate paper (which should be finally accepted upon submission of the revised final draft), so that should help the cause a bit.

<0810> I gave up on Judith Curry a while ago. I don’t know what she think’s she’s doing, but its not helping the cause

Almost exactly a year before the first Climategate email story broke on this website, the science fiction series Stargate Atlantis aired an episode called “Brain Storm”, season 5, episode 16. Guest starring in this episode were two well known Climate Change activist experts in everything

Neil deGrasse Tyson and Bill Nye.

Bill Nye was even presented as competent.

Harry Anderson Dave Foley plays the part of the overconfident global savior.

But here is the interesting part. In the introduction to this episode, Tunney ( Harry Anderson Dave Foley), has a conversation with his funder about the safety of the project and its goal, being “The Cause”, more than a year before the Climategate emails were revealed to the public. Take a look.

Now with Nye and Tyson on the set, both buddies of recent Inconvenient Truth Academy Award winner Al Gore, it is curious how this particular phrase got into the script. What was the connection of Hollywood, Gore, and our lovely Climategate crew?



I’m sure we will never know, but it is curious.

Remember those days of yesteryear were there still a smidgeon of self-awareness left?

I miss those days.

